|Account: 1186957
|Name: Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 16, 23:29
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|13677578
|2006.10.16 01:23
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2490
|0.0000
|1.2515
|2006.10.16 06:58
|1.2515
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|13677677
|2006.10.15 22:06
|buy limit
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.2430
|0.0000
|1.2455
|2006.10.16 06:58
|1.2516
|cancelled
|13677661
|2006.10.15 22:06
|buy limit
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2445
|0.0000
|1.2470
|2006.10.16 06:58
|1.2516
|cancelled
|13677634
|2006.10.15 22:03
|buy limit
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2460
|0.0000
|1.2485
|2006.10.16 06:58
|1.2516
|cancelled
|13677598
|2006.10.15 22:03
|buy limit
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2475
|0.0000
|1.2500
|2006.10.16 06:58
|1.2516
|cancelled
|13677175
|2006.10.15 22:01
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.2505
|0.0000
|1.2530
|2006.10.16 06:58
|1.2514
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.50
|13702767
|2006.10.16 07:24
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2502
|0.0000
|1.2527
|2006.10.16 08:08
|1.2527
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|13702833
|2006.10.16 06:59
|buy limit
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.2442
|0.0000
|1.2467
|2006.10.16 08:08
|1.2530
|cancelled
|13702798
|2006.10.16 06:59
|buy limit
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2457
|0.0000
|1.2482
|2006.10.16 08:08
|1.2529
|cancelled
|13702793
|2006.10.16 06:59
|buy limit
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2472
|0.0000
|1.2497
|2006.10.16 08:08
|1.2529
|cancelled
|13702776
|2006.10.16 06:58
|buy limit
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2487
|0.0000
|1.2512
|2006.10.16 08:08
|1.2529
|cancelled
|13702762
|2006.10.16 06:58
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.2517
|0.0000
|1.2542
|2006.10.16 08:08
|1.2525
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|13677567
|2006.10.15 22:02
|buy limit
|1.60
|usdchf
|1.2670
|0.0000
|1.2695
|2006.10.16 10:02
|1.2730
|cancelled
|13677565
|2006.10.15 22:02
|buy limit
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2685
|0.0000
|1.2710
|2006.10.16 10:02
|1.2729
|cancelled
|13677559
|2006.10.15 22:02
|buy limit
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2700
|0.0000
|1.2725
|2006.10.16 10:02
|1.2727
|cancelled
|13677524
|2006.10.16 08:07
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2715
|0.0000
|1.2740
|2006.10.16 10:02
|1.2724
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.15
|13677217
|2006.10.16 07:03
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2730
|0.0000
|1.2755
|2006.10.16 10:03
|1.2724
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.72
|13677024
|2006.10.15 22:00
|buy
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.2745
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2006.10.16 10:03
|1.2725
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.86
|13723288
|2006.10.16 10:03
|buy limit
|1.60
|usdchf
|1.2655
|0.0000
|1.2680
|2006.10.16 14:13
|1.2718
|cancelled
|13723282
|2006.10.16 10:03
|buy limit
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2670
|0.0000
|1.2695
|2006.10.16 14:14
|1.2717
|cancelled
|13723269
|2006.10.16 10:03
|buy limit
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2685
|0.0000
|1.2710
|2006.10.16 14:14
|1.2718
|cancelled
|13723246
|2006.10.16 13:48
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2700
|0.0000
|1.2725
|2006.10.16 14:14
|1.2712
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.88
|13723234
|2006.10.16 10:44
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2715
|0.0000
|1.2740
|2006.10.16 14:14
|1.2711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.15
|13723217
|2006.10.16 10:03
|buy
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.2730
|0.0000
|1.2755
|2006.10.16 14:14
|1.2712
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.08
|13713751
|2006.10.16 09:56
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2513
|0.0000
|1.2538
|2006.10.16 22:37
|1.2538
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.87
|25.00
|13713834
|2006.10.16 08:09
|buy limit
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.2453
|0.0000
|1.2478
|2006.10.16 22:38
|1.2542
|cancelled
|13713807
|2006.10.16 08:09
|buy limit
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2468
|0.0000
|1.2493
|2006.10.16 22:38
|1.2541
|cancelled
|13713802
|2006.10.16 08:09
|buy limit
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2483
|0.0000
|1.2508
|2006.10.16 22:38
|1.2541
|cancelled
|13713784
|2006.10.16 08:09
|buy limit
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2498
|0.0000
|1.2523
|2006.10.16 22:38
|1.2541
|cancelled
|13713718
|2006.10.16 08:08
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.2528
|0.0000
|1.2553
|2006.10.16 22:38
|1.2537
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.43
|4.50
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.30
|98.22
|Closed P/L:
|96.92
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|13746681
|2006.10.16 14:14
|buy
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.2717
|0.0000
|1.2742
|1.2698
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|-7.48
|13746685
|2006.10.16 22:38
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2702
|0.0000
|1.2727
|1.2698
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.15
|13768904
|2006.10.16 22:38
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.2540
|0.0000
|1.2565
|1.2536
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|-12.63
|Floating P/L:
|-12.13
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|13746695
|2006.10.16 14:14
|buy limit
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2687
|0.0000
|1.2712
|1.2702
|DLM222777
|13746698
|2006.10.16 14:14
|buy limit
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2672
|0.0000
|1.2697
|1.2702
|DLM222777
|13746700
|2006.10.16 14:14
|buy limit
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2657
|0.0000
|1.2682
|1.2702
|DLM222777
|13746703
|2006.10.16 14:14
|buy limit
|1.60
|usdchf
|1.2642
|0.0000
|1.2667
|1.2702
|DLM222777
|13768906
|2006.10.16 22:38
|buy limit
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2525
|0.0000
|1.2550
|1.2538
|DLM222777
|13768916
|2006.10.16 22:38
|buy limit
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2510
|0.0000
|1.2535
|1.2538
|DLM222777
|13768958
|2006.10.16 22:38
|buy limit
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2495
|0.0000
|1.2520
|1.2538
|DLM222777
|13769024
|2006.10.16 22:38
|buy limit
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2480
|0.0000
|1.2505
|1.2538
|DLM222777
|13769055
|2006.10.16 22:39
|buy limit
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.2465
|0.0000
|1.2490
|1.2538
|DLM222777
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|96.92
|Floating P/L:
|-12.13
|Margin:
|200.00
|Balance:
|15 773.06
|Equity:
|15 760.93
|Free Margin:
|15 560.93
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|119.73
|Gross Loss:
|22.81
|Total Net Profit:
|96.92
|Profit Factor:
|5.25
|Expected Payoff:
|8.08
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|12.58 (0.08%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.08% (12.58)
|Total Trades:
|12
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|12 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (66.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (33.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|25.00
|loss trade:
|-7.86
|Average
|profit trade:
|14.97
|loss trade:
|-5.70
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (72.65)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-12.58)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|72.65 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-12.58 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2