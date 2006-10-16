Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1186957 Name: Barry Riley Currency: USD 2006 October 16, 23:29
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
136775782006.10.16 01:23buy0.10eurusd1.24900.00001.25152006.10.16 06:581.25150.000.000.0025.00
136776772006.10.15 22:06buy limit1.60eurusd1.24300.00001.24552006.10.16 06:581.2516cancelled
136776612006.10.15 22:06buy limit0.80eurusd1.24450.00001.24702006.10.16 06:581.2516cancelled
136776342006.10.15 22:03buy limit0.40eurusd1.24600.00001.24852006.10.16 06:581.2516cancelled
136775982006.10.15 22:03buy limit0.20eurusd1.24750.00001.25002006.10.16 06:581.2516cancelled
136771752006.10.15 22:01buy0.05eurusd1.25050.00001.25302006.10.16 06:581.25140.000.000.004.50
137027672006.10.16 07:24buy0.10eurusd1.25020.00001.25272006.10.16 08:081.25270.000.000.0025.00
137028332006.10.16 06:59buy limit1.60eurusd1.24420.00001.24672006.10.16 08:081.2530cancelled
137027982006.10.16 06:59buy limit0.80eurusd1.24570.00001.24822006.10.16 08:081.2529cancelled
137027932006.10.16 06:59buy limit0.40eurusd1.24720.00001.24972006.10.16 08:081.2529cancelled
137027762006.10.16 06:58buy limit0.20eurusd1.24870.00001.25122006.10.16 08:081.2529cancelled
137027622006.10.16 06:58buy0.05eurusd1.25170.00001.25422006.10.16 08:081.25250.000.000.004.00
136775672006.10.15 22:02buy limit1.60usdchf1.26700.00001.26952006.10.16 10:021.2730cancelled
136775652006.10.15 22:02buy limit0.80usdchf1.26850.00001.27102006.10.16 10:021.2729cancelled
136775592006.10.15 22:02buy limit0.40usdchf1.27000.00001.27252006.10.16 10:021.2727cancelled
136775242006.10.16 08:07buy0.20usdchf1.27150.00001.27402006.10.16 10:021.27240.000.000.0014.15
136772172006.10.16 07:03buy0.10usdchf1.27300.00001.27552006.10.16 10:031.27240.000.000.00-4.72
136770242006.10.15 22:00buy0.05usdchf1.27450.00001.27702006.10.16 10:031.27250.000.000.00-7.86
137232882006.10.16 10:03buy limit1.60usdchf1.26550.00001.26802006.10.16 14:131.2718cancelled
137232822006.10.16 10:03buy limit0.80usdchf1.26700.00001.26952006.10.16 14:141.2717cancelled
137232692006.10.16 10:03buy limit0.40usdchf1.26850.00001.27102006.10.16 14:141.2718cancelled
137232462006.10.16 13:48buy0.20usdchf1.27000.00001.27252006.10.16 14:141.27120.000.000.0018.88
137232342006.10.16 10:44buy0.10usdchf1.27150.00001.27402006.10.16 14:141.27110.000.000.00-3.15
137232172006.10.16 10:03buy0.05usdchf1.27300.00001.27552006.10.16 14:141.27120.000.000.00-7.08
137137512006.10.16 09:56buy0.10eurusd1.25130.00001.25382006.10.16 22:371.25380.000.00-0.8725.00
137138342006.10.16 08:09buy limit1.60eurusd1.24530.00001.24782006.10.16 22:381.2542cancelled
137138072006.10.16 08:09buy limit0.80eurusd1.24680.00001.24932006.10.16 22:381.2541cancelled
137138022006.10.16 08:09buy limit0.40eurusd1.24830.00001.25082006.10.16 22:381.2541cancelled
137137842006.10.16 08:09buy limit0.20eurusd1.24980.00001.25232006.10.16 22:381.2541cancelled
137137182006.10.16 08:08buy0.05eurusd1.25280.00001.25532006.10.16 22:381.25370.000.00-0.434.50
  0.00 0.00 -1.30 98.22
Closed P/L: 96.92
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
137466812006.10.16 14:14buy0.05usdchf1.27170.00001.2742 1.26980.000.000.50-7.48
137466852006.10.16 22:38buy0.10usdchf1.27020.00001.2727 1.26980.000.000.00-3.15
137689042006.10.16 22:38buy0.05eurusd1.25400.00001.2565 1.25360.000.000.00-2.00
  0.00 0.00 0.50 -12.63
 Floating P/L: -12.13
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
137466952006.10.16 14:14buy limit0.20usdchf1.26870.00001.2712 1.2702DLM222777
137466982006.10.16 14:14buy limit0.40usdchf1.26720.00001.2697 1.2702DLM222777
137467002006.10.16 14:14buy limit0.80usdchf1.26570.00001.2682 1.2702DLM222777
137467032006.10.16 14:14buy limit1.60usdchf1.26420.00001.2667 1.2702DLM222777
137689062006.10.16 22:38buy limit0.10eurusd1.25250.00001.2550 1.2538DLM222777
137689162006.10.16 22:38buy limit0.20eurusd1.25100.00001.2535 1.2538DLM222777
137689582006.10.16 22:38buy limit0.40eurusd1.24950.00001.2520 1.2538DLM222777
137690242006.10.16 22:38buy limit0.80eurusd1.24800.00001.2505 1.2538DLM222777
137690552006.10.16 22:39buy limit1.60eurusd1.24650.00001.2490 1.2538DLM222777
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 96.92 Floating P/L: -12.13 Margin: 200.00
Balance: 15 773.06 Equity: 15 760.93 Free Margin: 15 560.93
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 119.73 Gross Loss: 22.81 Total Net Profit: 96.92
Profit Factor: 5.25 Expected Payoff: 8.08  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 12.58 (0.08%) Relative Drawdown: 0.08% (12.58)
 
Total Trades: 12 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 12 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (66.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (33.33%)
Largest profit trade: 25.00 loss trade: -7.86
Average profit trade: 14.97 loss trade: -5.70
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (72.65) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-12.58)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 72.65 (5) consecutive loss (count): -12.58 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2