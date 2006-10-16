Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1257609 Name: Kelly C Currency: USD 2006 October 16, 17:04
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
137402882006.10.16 13:11buy0.10usdjpy119.06114.06119.162006.10.16 14:03119.160.000.000.008.39
137389902006.10.16 13:03buy0.20gbpjpy221.79216.90222.002006.10.16 14:18222.000.000.000.0035.23
137362022006.10.16 12:43buy0.10gbpjpy222.13216.90222.002006.10.16 14:18222.000.000.000.00-10.91
137259502006.10.16 10:46buy0.10gbpjpy221.86216.86221.962006.10.16 12:42221.960.000.000.008.39
137165342006.10.16 08:36sell0.10gbpjpy221.96226.96221.862006.10.16 10:45221.860.000.000.008.39
137041972006.10.16 07:07buy0.20gbpjpy221.82216.93222.032006.10.16 08:35222.030.000.000.0035.21
136769842006.10.15 22:00buy0.10gbpjpy222.14216.93222.032006.10.16 08:35222.030.000.000.00-9.22
135551202006.10.12 08:37buy0.20gbpjpy222.02217.16222.262006.10.13 06:44222.260.000.004.3140.19
135531452006.10.12 08:12buy0.10gbpjpy222.45217.16222.262006.10.13 06:44222.260.000.002.16-15.91
135499922006.10.12 07:43buy0.10gbpjpy222.18217.18222.282006.10.12 08:11222.280.000.000.008.36
135422112006.10.12 06:22buy0.20gbpjpy221.88216.98222.082006.10.12 07:42222.080.000.000.0033.50
135393542006.10.12 04:51buy0.10gbpchf2.36012.31012.36112006.10.13 08:202.36110.000.001.597.88
135248202006.10.11 19:56buy0.10gbpjpy222.18216.98222.082006.10.12 07:42222.080.000.006.47-8.38
135228152006.10.11 19:06buy0.10gbpjpy221.95216.95222.052006.10.11 19:55222.050.000.000.008.35
135092132006.10.11 17:14balanceDeposit500.00
  0.00 0.00 14.53 149.47
Closed P/L: 164.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
136770582006.10.15 22:00sell0.10gbpchf2.36302.41302.3620 2.36690.000.000.00-30.65
137472142006.10.16 14:19buy0.10gbpjpy222.13216.92222.02 221.560.000.000.00-47.85
137549732006.10.16 16:26buy0.20gbpjpy221.82216.92222.02 221.560.000.000.00-43.65
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -122.15
 Floating P/L: -122.15
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 164.00 Floating P/L: -122.15 Margin: 400.00
Balance: 664.00 Equity: 541.85 Free Margin: 141.85
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 199.79 Gross Loss: 35.79 Total Net Profit: 164.00
Profit Factor: 5.58 Expected Payoff: 11.71  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 13.75 (2.32%) Relative Drawdown: 2.32% (13.75)
 
Total Trades: 14 Short Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 13 (69.23%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 10 (71.43%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (28.57%)
Largest profit trade: 44.50 loss trade: -13.75
Average profit trade: 19.98 loss trade: -8.95
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (60.40) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-13.75)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 60.40 (4) consecutive loss (count): -13.75 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1