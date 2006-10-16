|Account: 1257609
|Name: Kelly C
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 16, 17:04
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|13740288
|2006.10.16 13:11
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.06
|114.06
|119.16
|2006.10.16 14:03
|119.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.39
|13738990
|2006.10.16 13:03
|buy
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|221.79
|216.90
|222.00
|2006.10.16 14:18
|222.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.23
|13736202
|2006.10.16 12:43
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|222.13
|216.90
|222.00
|2006.10.16 14:18
|222.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.91
|13725950
|2006.10.16 10:46
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|221.86
|216.86
|221.96
|2006.10.16 12:42
|221.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.39
|13716534
|2006.10.16 08:36
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|221.96
|226.96
|221.86
|2006.10.16 10:45
|221.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.39
|13704197
|2006.10.16 07:07
|buy
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|221.82
|216.93
|222.03
|2006.10.16 08:35
|222.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.21
|13676984
|2006.10.15 22:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|222.14
|216.93
|222.03
|2006.10.16 08:35
|222.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.22
|13555120
|2006.10.12 08:37
|buy
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|222.02
|217.16
|222.26
|2006.10.13 06:44
|222.26
|0.00
|0.00
|4.31
|40.19
|13553145
|2006.10.12 08:12
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|222.45
|217.16
|222.26
|2006.10.13 06:44
|222.26
|0.00
|0.00
|2.16
|-15.91
|13549992
|2006.10.12 07:43
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|222.18
|217.18
|222.28
|2006.10.12 08:11
|222.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.36
|13542211
|2006.10.12 06:22
|buy
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|221.88
|216.98
|222.08
|2006.10.12 07:42
|222.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.50
|13539354
|2006.10.12 04:51
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3601
|2.3101
|2.3611
|2006.10.13 08:20
|2.3611
|0.00
|0.00
|1.59
|7.88
|13524820
|2006.10.11 19:56
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|222.18
|216.98
|222.08
|2006.10.12 07:42
|222.08
|0.00
|0.00
|6.47
|-8.38
|13522815
|2006.10.11 19:06
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|221.95
|216.95
|222.05
|2006.10.11 19:55
|222.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.35
|13509213
|2006.10.11 17:14
|balance
|Deposit
|500.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.53
|149.47
|Closed P/L:
|164.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|13677058
|2006.10.15 22:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3630
|2.4130
|2.3620
|2.3669
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.65
|13747214
|2006.10.16 14:19
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|222.13
|216.92
|222.02
|221.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-47.85
|13754973
|2006.10.16 16:26
|buy
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|221.82
|216.92
|222.02
|221.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-43.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-122.15
|Floating P/L:
|-122.15
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|164.00
|Floating P/L:
|-122.15
|Margin:
|400.00
|Balance:
|664.00
|Equity:
|541.85
|Free Margin:
|141.85
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|199.79
|Gross Loss:
|35.79
|Total Net Profit:
|164.00
|Profit Factor:
|5.58
|Expected Payoff:
|11.71
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|13.75 (2.32%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.32% (13.75)
|Total Trades:
|14
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|13 (69.23%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|10 (71.43%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (28.57%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|44.50
|loss trade:
|-13.75
|Average
|profit trade:
|19.98
|loss trade:
|-8.95
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (60.40)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-13.75)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|60.40 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-13.75 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1