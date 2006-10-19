North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 300377 Name: Phoenix Currency: USD 2006 October 20, 23:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
56861762006.10.19 17:50sell0.30gbpjpy221.85222.69221.432006.10.20 12:58222.690.000.00-4.77-212.86
56107372006.10.13 19:47sell0.30usdcad1.13741.14391.13142006.10.19 19:021.13140.000.00-10.61159.11
56392382006.10.17 10:06sell0.20audusd0.75380.75840.75142006.10.19 17:440.75840.000.00-2.80-92.00
56302322006.10.16 19:15sell0.20eurusd1.25201.26041.24782006.10.19 17:431.26040.000.001.50-168.00
56753252006.10.19 08:30sell0.30gbpjpy222.06222.90221.642006.10.19 11:48221.640.000.000.00106.12
56582342006.10.18 08:45buy0.30gbpjpy221.91221.07222.332006.10.18 15:30222.330.000.000.00106.11
56270212006.10.16 16:14buy0.30gbpjpy221.86221.02222.282006.10.17 19:44222.280.000.002.97106.13
56393832006.10.17 10:15sell0.20usdjpy119.05119.89118.632006.10.17 12:46118.630.000.000.0070.81
56017592006.10.13 12:45sell0.10chfjpy94.0794.9193.652006.10.16 10:4793.650.000.00-0.5735.18
55998172006.10.13 10:14balanceDeposit1 000.00
  0.00 0.00 -14.28 110.60
Closed P/L: 96.32
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
56413892006.10.17 11:45sell0.20euraud1.66151.66991.6573 1.66330.000.001.73-27.32
56751292006.10.19 07:59buy0.30usdjpy118.87118.03119.29 118.670.000.003.19-50.56
  0.00 0.00 4.92 -77.88
 Floating P/L: -72.96
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 96.32 Floating P/L: -72.96 Margin: 110.16
Balance: 1 096.32 Equity: 1 023.36 Free Margin: 913.20
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 575.25 Gross Loss: 478.93 Total Net Profit: 96.32
Profit Factor: 1.20 Expected Payoff: 10.70  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 330.43 (23.16%) Relative Drawdown: 23.16% (330.43)
 
Total Trades: 9 Short Positions (won %): 7 (57.14%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (66.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (33.33%)
Largest profit trade: 148.50 loss trade: -217.63
Average profit trade: 95.88 loss trade: -159.64
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (426.75) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-261.30)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 426.75 (5) consecutive loss (count): -261.30 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2