|Account: 300377
|Name: Phoenix
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 20, 23:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5686176
|2006.10.19 17:50
|sell
|0.30
|gbpjpy
|221.85
|222.69
|221.43
|2006.10.20 12:58
|222.69
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.77
|-212.86
|5610737
|2006.10.13 19:47
|sell
|0.30
|usdcad
|1.1374
|1.1439
|1.1314
|2006.10.19 19:02
|1.1314
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.61
|159.11
|5639238
|2006.10.17 10:06
|sell
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7538
|0.7584
|0.7514
|2006.10.19 17:44
|0.7584
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.80
|-92.00
|5630232
|2006.10.16 19:15
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2520
|1.2604
|1.2478
|2006.10.19 17:43
|1.2604
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|-168.00
|5675325
|2006.10.19 08:30
|sell
|0.30
|gbpjpy
|222.06
|222.90
|221.64
|2006.10.19 11:48
|221.64
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|106.12
|5658234
|2006.10.18 08:45
|buy
|0.30
|gbpjpy
|221.91
|221.07
|222.33
|2006.10.18 15:30
|222.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|106.11
|5627021
|2006.10.16 16:14
|buy
|0.30
|gbpjpy
|221.86
|221.02
|222.28
|2006.10.17 19:44
|222.28
|0.00
|0.00
|2.97
|106.13
|5639383
|2006.10.17 10:15
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.05
|119.89
|118.63
|2006.10.17 12:46
|118.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.81
|5601759
|2006.10.13 12:45
|sell
|0.10
|chfjpy
|94.07
|94.91
|93.65
|2006.10.16 10:47
|93.65
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.57
|35.18
|5599817
|2006.10.13 10:14
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.28
|110.60
|Closed P/L:
|96.32
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5641389
|2006.10.17 11:45
|sell
|0.20
|euraud
|1.6615
|1.6699
|1.6573
|1.6633
|0.00
|0.00
|1.73
|-27.32
|5675129
|2006.10.19 07:59
|buy
|0.30
|usdjpy
|118.87
|118.03
|119.29
|118.67
|0.00
|0.00
|3.19
|-50.56
|0.00
|0.00
|4.92
|-77.88
|Floating P/L:
|-72.96
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|96.32
|Floating P/L:
|-72.96
|Margin:
|110.16
|Balance:
|1 096.32
|Equity:
|1 023.36
|Free Margin:
|913.20
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|575.25
|Gross Loss:
|478.93
|Total Net Profit:
|96.32
|Profit Factor:
|1.20
|Expected Payoff:
|10.70
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|330.43 (23.16%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|23.16% (330.43)
|Total Trades:
|9
|Short Positions (won %):
|7 (57.14%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (66.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (33.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|148.50
|loss trade:
|-217.63
|Average
|profit trade:
|95.88
|loss trade:
|-159.64
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (426.75)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-261.30)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|426.75 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-261.30 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2