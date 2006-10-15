|Account: 454173
|Name: FXDD_Cost Averaging_V3_Pyramid
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 17, 03:27
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3554865
|2006.10.15 01:34
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|3556944
|2006.10.16 01:36
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5929
|1.6429
|1.5919
|2006.10.16 11:14
|1.5919
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.87
|3556890
|2006.10.16 01:31
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2503
|1.2003
|1.2513
|2006.10.16 08:20
|1.2513
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|3562484
|2006.10.16 08:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2515
|1.2015
|1.2525
|2006.10.16 11:08
|1.2525
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|3567961
|2006.10.16 11:08
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2528
|1.2028
|1.2538
|2006.10.17 01:37
|1.2538
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.79
|10.00
|3556974
|2006.10.16 01:38
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1373
|1.0873
|1.1383
|2006.10.16 08:18
|1.1383
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.79
|3562458
|2006.10.16 08:19
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1386
|1.0866
|1.1376
|2006.10.16 17:16
|1.1376
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.79
|3577705
|2006.10.16 16:13
|buy
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1356
|1.0866
|1.1376
|2006.10.16 17:16
|1.1376
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.16
|3579574
|2006.10.16 17:17
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1378
|1.0878
|1.1388
|2006.10.16 18:32
|1.1388
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.78
|3556904
|2006.10.16 01:31
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2742
|1.3242
|1.2732
|2006.10.16 10:00
|1.2732
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.85
|3564607
|2006.10.16 10:01
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2728
|1.3228
|1.2718
|2006.10.16 11:07
|1.2718
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.86
|3568171
|2006.10.16 11:09
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2711
|1.3211
|1.2701
|2006.10.16 16:10
|1.2701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.87
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.79
|105.39
|Closed P/L:
|104.60
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3556893
|2006.10.16 01:31
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|149.73
|144.30
|149.40
|
|149.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.95
|-41.17
|3565206
|2006.10.16 10:15
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|149.39
|144.30
|149.40
|
|149.24
|0.00
|0.00
|1.89
|-25.20
|3556929
|2006.10.16 01:35
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.77
|114.33
|119.43
|
|119.02
|0.00
|0.00
|1.29
|-63.01
|3564889
|2006.10.16 10:07
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.44
|114.33
|119.43
|
|119.02
|0.00
|0.00
|2.57
|-70.58
|3568350
|2006.10.16 11:14
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5915
|1.6415
|1.5905
|
|1.5925
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.69
|-7.88
|3576754
|2006.10.16 15:52
|buy
|0.30
|usdjpy
|119.11
|114.33
|119.43
|
|119.02
|0.00
|0.00
|3.86
|-22.69
|3577633
|2006.10.16 16:10
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2698
|1.3198
|1.2688
|
|1.2699
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.11
|-0.79
|3581061
|2006.10.16 18:32
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1392
|1.0892
|1.1402
|
|1.1370
|0.00
|0.00
|0.46
|-19.35
|3582730
|2006.10.16 20:10
|buy
|0.30
|eurjpy
|149.09
|144.30
|149.40
|
|149.24
|0.00
|0.00
|2.84
|37.81
|3586442
|2006.10.17 01:38
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2542
|1.2042
|1.2552
|
|1.2539
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|12.06
|-215.86
|
|Floating P/L:
|-203.80
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|104.60
|Floating P/L:
|-203.80
|Margin:
|1 801.50
|Balance:
|5 104.60
|Equity:
|4 900.80
|Free Margin:
|3 099.30
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|113.39
|Gross Loss:
|8.79
|Total Net Profit:
|104.60
|Profit Factor:
|12.90
|Expected Payoff:
|9.51
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|8.79 (0.17%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.17% (8.79)
|
|Total Trades:
|11
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|7 (85.71%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|10 (90.91%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (9.09%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|35.16
|loss trade:
|-8.79
|Average
|profit trade:
|11.34
|loss trade:
|-8.79
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (95.40)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-8.79)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|95.40 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-8.79 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|1