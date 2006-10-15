FXDD

Account: 454173 Name: FXDD_Cost Averaging_V3_Pyramid Currency: USD 2006 October 17, 03:27
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
35548652006.10.15 01:34balanceDeposit5 000.00
35569442006.10.16 01:36sell0.10eurchf1.59291.64291.59192006.10.16 11:141.59190.000.000.007.87
35568902006.10.16 01:31buy0.10eurusd1.25031.20031.25132006.10.16 08:201.25130.000.000.0010.00
35624842006.10.16 08:20buy0.10eurusd1.25151.20151.25252006.10.16 11:081.25250.000.000.0010.00
35679612006.10.16 11:08buy0.10eurusd1.25281.20281.25382006.10.17 01:371.25380.000.00-0.7910.00
35569742006.10.16 01:38buy0.10usdcad1.13731.08731.13832006.10.16 08:181.13830.000.000.008.79
35624582006.10.16 08:19buy0.10usdcad1.13861.08661.13762006.10.16 17:161.13760.000.000.00-8.79
35777052006.10.16 16:13buy0.20usdcad1.13561.08661.13762006.10.16 17:161.13760.000.000.0035.16
35795742006.10.16 17:17buy0.10usdcad1.13781.08781.13882006.10.16 18:321.13880.000.000.008.78
35569042006.10.16 01:31sell0.10usdchf1.27421.32421.27322006.10.16 10:001.27320.000.000.007.85
35646072006.10.16 10:01sell0.10usdchf1.27281.32281.27182006.10.16 11:071.27180.000.000.007.86
35681712006.10.16 11:09sell0.10usdchf1.27111.32111.27012006.10.16 16:101.27010.000.000.007.87
  0.00 0.00 -0.79 105.39
Closed P/L: 104.60
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
35568932006.10.16 01:31buy0.10eurjpy149.73144.30149.40 149.240.000.000.95-41.17
35652062006.10.16 10:15buy0.20eurjpy149.39144.30149.40 149.240.000.001.89-25.20
35569292006.10.16 01:35buy0.10usdjpy119.77114.33119.43 119.020.000.001.29-63.01
35648892006.10.16 10:07buy0.20usdjpy119.44114.33119.43 119.020.000.002.57-70.58
35683502006.10.16 11:14sell0.10eurchf1.59151.64151.5905 1.59250.000.00-0.69-7.88
35767542006.10.16 15:52buy0.30usdjpy119.11114.33119.43 119.020.000.003.86-22.69
35776332006.10.16 16:10sell0.10usdchf1.26981.31981.2688 1.26990.000.00-1.11-0.79
35810612006.10.16 18:32buy0.10usdcad1.13921.08921.1402 1.13700.000.000.46-19.35
35827302006.10.16 20:10buy0.30eurjpy149.09144.30149.40 149.240.000.002.8437.81
35864422006.10.17 01:38buy0.10eurusd1.25421.20421.2552 1.25390.000.000.00-3.00
  0.00 0.00 12.06 -215.86
 Floating P/L: -203.80
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 104.60 Floating P/L: -203.80 Margin: 1 801.50
Balance: 5 104.60 Equity: 4 900.80 Free Margin: 3 099.30
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 113.39 Gross Loss: 8.79 Total Net Profit: 104.60
Profit Factor: 12.90 Expected Payoff: 9.51  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 8.79 (0.17%) Relative Drawdown: 0.17% (8.79)
 
Total Trades: 11 Short Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 7 (85.71%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 10 (90.91%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (9.09%)
Largest profit trade: 35.16 loss trade: -8.79
Average profit trade: 11.34 loss trade: -8.79
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (95.40) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-8.79)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 95.40 (8) consecutive loss (count): -8.79 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 1