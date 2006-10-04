|Account: 449686
|Name: CJ Eliassen
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 13, 19:13
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3317092
|2006.10.04 05:24
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|3320317
|2006.10.04 07:40
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.07
|0.00
|118.45
|2006.10.04 14:28
|118.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.07
|3321202
|2006.10.04 09:02
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2726
|0.0000
|1.2764
|2006.10.04 21:44
|1.2709
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.00
|3322303
|2006.10.04 09:55
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8866
|0.0000
|1.8904
|2006.10.04 16:59
|1.8830
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.00
|3323376
|2006.10.04 10:19
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.88
|0.00
|118.26
|2006.10.04 14:28
|118.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.27
|3325206
|2006.10.04 11:14
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2708
|0.0000
|1.2746
|2006.10.04 21:44
|1.2710
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|3325911
|2006.10.04 11:32
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8848
|0.0000
|1.8886
|2006.10.04 16:59
|1.8831
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.00
|3326704
|2006.10.04 11:46
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8829
|0.0000
|1.8867
|2006.10.04 16:59
|1.8830
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|3327218
|2006.10.04 11:51
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2690
|0.0000
|1.2728
|2006.10.04 21:44
|1.2709
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|76.00
|3329806
|2006.10.04 13:22
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.8811
|0.0000
|1.8849
|2006.10.04 16:59
|1.8831
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|3330725
|2006.10.04 13:44
|buy
|1.60
|gbpusd
|1.8793
|0.0000
|1.8831
|2006.10.04 16:59
|1.8831
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|608.00
|3331524
|2006.10.04 14:09
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2671
|0.0000
|1.2709
|2006.10.04 21:44
|1.2709
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|304.00
|3334411
|2006.10.04 16:01
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.02
|0.00
|117.64
|2006.10.05 03:18
|117.64
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.24
|32.30
|3335539
|2006.10.04 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8832
|0.0000
|1.8870
|2006.10.06 15:30
|1.8870
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.49
|38.00
|3341078
|2006.10.04 20:17
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1266
|0.0000
|1.1228
|2006.10.06 10:44
|1.1228
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.59
|33.84
|3343151
|2006.10.04 23:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|222.30
|0.00
|221.80
|2006.10.05 04:47
|221.80
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.06
|42.51
|3366116
|2006.10.05 21:52
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|221.19
|0.00
|221.69
|2006.10.06 06:11
|221.69
|0.00
|0.00
|2.15
|42.36
|3373522
|2006.10.06 09:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|221.39
|0.00
|220.89
|2006.10.09 13:22
|222.34
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.37
|-79.73
|3380190
|2006.10.06 14:52
|sell
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|221.74
|0.00
|221.24
|2006.10.09 13:22
|222.33
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.75
|-99.04
|3382356
|2006.10.06 15:22
|sell
|0.40
|gbpjpy
|222.10
|0.00
|221.60
|2006.10.09 13:22
|222.33
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.50
|-77.21
|3391352
|2006.10.06 16:00
|sell
|0.80
|gbpjpy
|222.46
|0.00
|221.96
|2006.10.09 13:22
|222.33
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.99
|87.29
|3408818
|2006.10.09 06:16
|sell
|1.60
|gbpjpy
|222.82
|0.00
|222.32
|2006.10.09 13:22
|222.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|671.43
|3416455
|2006.10.09 13:22
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|222.25
|0.00
|221.75
|2006.10.10 11:38
|221.75
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.41
|41.95
|3439608
|2006.10.10 11:38
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|221.64
|0.00
|221.14
|2006.10.12 12:13
|221.86
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.59
|-18.42
|3440148
|2006.10.10 11:39
|sell
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|221.99
|0.00
|221.49
|2006.10.12 12:12
|221.85
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.18
|23.44
|3464705
|2006.10.11 09:23
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1330
|0.0000
|1.1292
|2006.10.12 23:14
|1.1348
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.72
|-15.86
|3464889
|2006.10.11 09:31
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2535
|0.0000
|1.2497
|2006.10.11 21:23
|1.2515
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|3464963
|2006.10.11 09:33
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8539
|0.0000
|1.8501
|2006.10.11 16:26
|1.8539
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3465059
|2006.10.11 09:34
|sell
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1348
|0.0000
|1.1310
|2006.10.12 23:14
|1.1347
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.44
|1.76
|3465470
|2006.10.11 09:44
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.72
|0.00
|120.10
|2006.10.13 15:33
|119.54
|0.00
|0.00
|5.04
|-15.06
|3466595
|2006.10.11 10:22
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.53
|0.00
|119.91
|2006.10.13 15:33
|119.54
|0.00
|0.00
|10.07
|1.67
|3466950
|2006.10.11 10:27
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8559
|0.0000
|1.8521
|2006.10.11 16:26
|1.8540
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.00
|3467747
|2006.10.11 11:01
|sell
|0.40
|usdcad
|1.1366
|0.0000
|1.1328
|2006.10.12 23:14
|1.1346
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.88
|70.51
|3468225
|2006.10.11 11:21
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2553
|0.0000
|1.2515
|2006.10.11 21:23
|1.2515
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|76.00
|3469089
|2006.10.11 11:59
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8578
|0.0000
|1.8540
|2006.10.11 16:26
|1.8540
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|152.00
|3474047
|2006.10.11 16:26
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8537
|0.0000
|1.8499
|2006.10.11 21:18
|1.8535
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|3474710
|2006.10.11 16:50
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8555
|0.0000
|1.8517
|2006.10.11 21:18
|1.8536
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.00
|3475995
|2006.10.11 17:49
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8573
|0.0000
|1.8535
|2006.10.11 21:18
|1.8535
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|152.00
|3481764
|2006.10.11 21:27
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8524
|0.0000
|1.8486
|2006.10.12 12:18
|1.8559
|0.00
|0.00
|0.39
|-35.00
|3483402
|2006.10.11 21:51
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8542
|0.0000
|1.8504
|2006.10.12 12:18
|1.8559
|0.00
|0.00
|0.78
|-34.00
|3483674
|2006.10.11 21:52
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2531
|0.0000
|1.2493
|2006.10.13 15:33
|1.2531
|0.00
|0.00
|2.31
|0.00
|3483841
|2006.10.11 21:52
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8560
|0.0000
|1.8522
|2006.10.12 12:18
|1.8560
|0.00
|0.00
|1.56
|0.00
|3487182
|2006.10.12 00:21
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.1384
|0.0000
|1.1346
|2006.10.12 23:14
|1.1346
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|267.94
|3494435
|2006.10.12 09:30
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.8579
|0.0000
|1.8541
|2006.10.12 12:18
|1.8561
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|144.00
|3496070
|2006.10.12 10:05
|sell
|1.60
|gbpusd
|1.8599
|0.0000
|1.8561
|2006.10.12 12:18
|1.8561
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|608.00
|3496299
|2006.10.12 10:07
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2550
|0.0000
|1.2512
|2006.10.13 15:33
|1.2530
|0.00
|0.00
|1.17
|40.00
|3496422
|2006.10.12 10:09
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|119.35
|0.00
|119.73
|2006.10.13 15:33
|119.54
|0.00
|0.00
|5.04
|63.58
|3499663
|2006.10.12 11:14
|sell
|0.40
|gbpjpy
|222.35
|0.00
|221.85
|2006.10.12 12:12
|221.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|167.43
|3501472
|2006.10.12 12:18
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8555
|0.0000
|1.8517
|2006.10.13 15:33
|1.8589
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|-34.00
|3502196
|2006.10.12 12:52
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8573
|0.0000
|1.8535
|2006.10.13 15:33
|1.8589
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|-32.00
|3517920
|2006.10.12 23:23
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8591
|0.0000
|1.8553
|2006.10.13 15:33
|1.8588
|0.00
|0.00
|0.52
|12.00
|3522965
|2006.10.13 04:13
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2568
|0.0000
|1.2530
|2006.10.13 15:33
|1.2530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|152.00
|3523199
|2006.10.13 04:16
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.8609
|0.0000
|1.8571
|2006.10.13 15:33
|1.8589
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|3529733
|2006.10.13 09:39
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1341
|0.0000
|1.1379
|2006.10.13 15:37
|1.1379
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.39
|3530300
|2006.10.13 09:56
|sell
|1.60
|gbpusd
|1.8627
|0.0000
|1.8589
|2006.10.13 15:33
|1.8589
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|608.00
|3531740
|2006.10.13 10:36
|buy
|0.80
|usdjpy
|119.16
|0.00
|119.54
|2006.10.13 15:33
|119.54
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|254.31
|0.00
|0.00
|-57.79
|4 784.73
|Closed P/L:
|4 726.94
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3501643
|2006.10.12 12:23
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|221.75
|0.00
|221.25
|222.36
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.42
|-50.93
|3528091
|2006.10.13 08:20
|sell
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|222.11
|0.00
|221.61
|222.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-41.75
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.42
|-92.68
|Floating P/L:
|-95.10
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|4 726.94
|Floating P/L:
|-95.10
|Margin:
|278.99
|Balance:
|9 726.94
|Equity:
|9 631.84
|Free Margin:
|9 352.85
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|5 274.59
|Gross Loss:
|547.65
|Total Net Profit:
|4 726.94
|Profit Factor:
|9.63
|Expected Payoff:
|85.94
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|272.60 (3.86%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|3.86% (272.60)
|Total Trades:
|55
|Short Positions (won %):
|37 (75.68%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|18 (77.78%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|42 (76.36%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|13 (23.64%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|671.43
|loss trade:
|-103.79
|Average
|profit trade:
|125.59
|loss trade:
|-42.13
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|11 (689.23)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-272.60)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|976.00 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-272.60 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|1