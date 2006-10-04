FXDD

Account: 449686 Name: CJ Eliassen Currency: USD 2006 October 13, 19:13
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
33170922006.10.04 05:24balanceDeposit5 000.00
33203172006.10.04 07:40buy0.10usdjpy118.070.00118.452006.10.04 14:28118.260.000.000.0016.07
33212022006.10.04 09:02buy0.10eurusd1.27260.00001.27642006.10.04 21:441.27090.000.000.00-17.00
33223032006.10.04 09:55buy0.10gbpusd1.88660.00001.89042006.10.04 16:591.88300.000.000.00-36.00
33233762006.10.04 10:19buy0.20usdjpy117.880.00118.262006.10.04 14:28118.260.000.000.0064.27
33252062006.10.04 11:14buy0.20eurusd1.27080.00001.27462006.10.04 21:441.27100.000.000.004.00
33259112006.10.04 11:32buy0.20gbpusd1.88480.00001.88862006.10.04 16:591.88310.000.000.00-34.00
33267042006.10.04 11:46buy0.40gbpusd1.88290.00001.88672006.10.04 16:591.88300.000.000.004.00
33272182006.10.04 11:51buy0.40eurusd1.26900.00001.27282006.10.04 21:441.27090.000.000.0076.00
33298062006.10.04 13:22buy0.80gbpusd1.88110.00001.88492006.10.04 16:591.88310.000.000.00160.00
33307252006.10.04 13:44buy1.60gbpusd1.87930.00001.88312006.10.04 16:591.88310.000.000.00608.00
33315242006.10.04 14:09buy0.80eurusd1.26710.00001.27092006.10.04 21:441.27090.000.000.00304.00
33344112006.10.04 16:01sell0.10usdjpy118.020.00117.642006.10.05 03:18117.640.000.00-4.2432.30
33355392006.10.04 17:00buy0.10gbpusd1.88320.00001.88702006.10.06 15:301.88700.000.00-1.4938.00
33410782006.10.04 20:17sell0.10usdcad1.12660.00001.12282006.10.06 10:441.12280.000.00-2.5933.84
33431512006.10.04 23:00sell0.10gbpjpy222.300.00221.802006.10.05 04:47221.800.000.00-7.0642.51
33661162006.10.05 21:52buy0.10gbpjpy221.190.00221.692006.10.06 06:11221.690.000.002.1542.36
33735222006.10.06 09:01sell0.10gbpjpy221.390.00220.892006.10.09 13:22222.340.000.00-2.37-79.73
33801902006.10.06 14:52sell0.20gbpjpy221.740.00221.242006.10.09 13:22222.330.000.00-4.75-99.04
33823562006.10.06 15:22sell0.40gbpjpy222.100.00221.602006.10.09 13:22222.330.000.00-9.50-77.21
33913522006.10.06 16:00sell0.80gbpjpy222.460.00221.962006.10.09 13:22222.330.000.00-18.9987.29
34088182006.10.09 06:16sell1.60gbpjpy222.820.00222.322006.10.09 13:22222.320.000.000.00671.43
34164552006.10.09 13:22sell0.10gbpjpy222.250.00221.752006.10.10 11:38221.750.000.00-2.4141.95
34396082006.10.10 11:38sell0.10gbpjpy221.640.00221.142006.10.12 12:13221.860.000.00-9.59-18.42
34401482006.10.10 11:39sell0.20gbpjpy221.990.00221.492006.10.12 12:12221.850.000.00-19.1823.44
34647052006.10.11 09:23sell0.10usdcad1.13300.00001.12922006.10.12 23:141.13480.000.00-0.72-15.86
34648892006.10.11 09:31sell0.10eurusd1.25350.00001.24972006.10.11 21:231.25150.000.000.0020.00
34649632006.10.11 09:33sell0.10gbpusd1.85390.00001.85012006.10.11 16:261.85390.000.000.000.00
34650592006.10.11 09:34sell0.20usdcad1.13480.00001.13102006.10.12 23:141.13470.000.00-1.441.76
34654702006.10.11 09:44buy0.10usdjpy119.720.00120.102006.10.13 15:33119.540.000.005.04-15.06
34665952006.10.11 10:22buy0.20usdjpy119.530.00119.912006.10.13 15:33119.540.000.0010.071.67
34669502006.10.11 10:27sell0.20gbpusd1.85590.00001.85212006.10.11 16:261.85400.000.000.0038.00
34677472006.10.11 11:01sell0.40usdcad1.13660.00001.13282006.10.12 23:141.13460.000.00-2.8870.51
34682252006.10.11 11:21sell0.20eurusd1.25530.00001.25152006.10.11 21:231.25150.000.000.0076.00
34690892006.10.11 11:59sell0.40gbpusd1.85780.00001.85402006.10.11 16:261.85400.000.000.00152.00
34740472006.10.11 16:26sell0.10gbpusd1.85370.00001.84992006.10.11 21:181.85350.000.000.002.00
34747102006.10.11 16:50sell0.20gbpusd1.85550.00001.85172006.10.11 21:181.85360.000.000.0038.00
34759952006.10.11 17:49sell0.40gbpusd1.85730.00001.85352006.10.11 21:181.85350.000.000.00152.00
34817642006.10.11 21:27sell0.10gbpusd1.85240.00001.84862006.10.12 12:181.85590.000.000.39-35.00
34834022006.10.11 21:51sell0.20gbpusd1.85420.00001.85042006.10.12 12:181.85590.000.000.78-34.00
34836742006.10.11 21:52sell0.10eurusd1.25310.00001.24932006.10.13 15:331.25310.000.002.310.00
34838412006.10.11 21:52sell0.40gbpusd1.85600.00001.85222006.10.12 12:181.85600.000.001.560.00
34871822006.10.12 00:21sell0.80usdcad1.13840.00001.13462006.10.12 23:141.13460.000.000.00267.94
34944352006.10.12 09:30sell0.80gbpusd1.85790.00001.85412006.10.12 12:181.85610.000.000.00144.00
34960702006.10.12 10:05sell1.60gbpusd1.85990.00001.85612006.10.12 12:181.85610.000.000.00608.00
34962992006.10.12 10:07sell0.20eurusd1.25500.00001.25122006.10.13 15:331.25300.000.001.1740.00
34964222006.10.12 10:09buy0.40usdjpy119.350.00119.732006.10.13 15:33119.540.000.005.0463.58
34996632006.10.12 11:14sell0.40gbpjpy222.350.00221.852006.10.12 12:12221.850.000.000.00167.43
35014722006.10.12 12:18sell0.10gbpusd1.85550.00001.85172006.10.13 15:331.85890.000.000.13-34.00
35021962006.10.12 12:52sell0.20gbpusd1.85730.00001.85352006.10.13 15:331.85890.000.000.26-32.00
35179202006.10.12 23:23sell0.40gbpusd1.85910.00001.85532006.10.13 15:331.85880.000.000.5212.00
35229652006.10.13 04:13sell0.40eurusd1.25680.00001.25302006.10.13 15:331.25300.000.000.00152.00
35231992006.10.13 04:16sell0.80gbpusd1.86090.00001.85712006.10.13 15:331.85890.000.000.00160.00
35297332006.10.13 09:39buy0.10usdcad1.13410.00001.13792006.10.13 15:371.13790.000.000.0033.39
35303002006.10.13 09:56sell1.60gbpusd1.86270.00001.85892006.10.13 15:331.85890.000.000.00608.00
35317402006.10.13 10:36buy0.80usdjpy119.160.00119.542006.10.13 15:33119.540.000.000.00254.31
  0.00 0.00 -57.79 4 784.73
Closed P/L: 4 726.94
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
35016432006.10.12 12:23sell0.10gbpjpy221.750.00221.25 222.360.000.00-2.42-50.93
35280912006.10.13 08:20sell0.20gbpjpy222.110.00221.61 222.360.000.000.00-41.75
  0.00 0.00 -2.42 -92.68
 Floating P/L: -95.10
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 4 726.94 Floating P/L: -95.10 Margin: 278.99
Balance: 9 726.94 Equity: 9 631.84 Free Margin: 9 352.85
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 5 274.59 Gross Loss: 547.65 Total Net Profit: 4 726.94
Profit Factor: 9.63 Expected Payoff: 85.94  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 272.60 (3.86%) Relative Drawdown: 3.86% (272.60)
 
Total Trades: 55 Short Positions (won %): 37 (75.68%) Long Positions (won %): 18 (77.78%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 42 (76.36%) Loss trades (% of total): 13 (23.64%)
Largest profit trade: 671.43 loss trade: -103.79
Average profit trade: 125.59 loss trade: -42.13
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 11 (689.23) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-272.60)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 976.00 (6) consecutive loss (count): -272.60 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 1