|Account: 1251391
|Name: John Smith
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 12, 15:14
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|13225353
|2006.10.06 05:32
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|13305441
|2006.10.08 23:00
|sell
|1.50
|usdjpym
|118.97
|119.81
|118.55
|2006.10.10 15:29
|119.81
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.19
|-105.17
|20050610
|Phoenix3[sl]
|13455346
|2006.10.10 19:01
|sell
|1.50
|usdjpym
|119.75
|120.59
|119.33
|2006.10.12 07:09
|119.33
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.76
|52.79
|20050610
|Phoenix3[tp]
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.95
|-52.38
|Closed P/L:
|-63.33
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-63.33
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|4 936.67
|Equity:
|4 936.67
|Free Margin:
|4 936.67
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|44.03
|Gross Loss:
|107.36
|Total Net Profit:
|-63.33
|Profit Factor:
|0.41
|Expected Payoff:
|-31.66
|Absolute Drawdown:
|107.36
|Maximal Drawdown:
|107.36 (2.15%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.15% (107.36)
|Total Trades:
|2
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|1 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|44.03
|loss trade:
|-107.36
|Average
|profit trade:
|44.03
|loss trade:
|-107.36
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (44.03)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-107.36)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|44.03 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-107.36 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|1