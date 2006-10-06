Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1251391 Name: John Smith Currency: USD 2006 October 12, 15:14
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
132253532006.10.06 05:32balanceDeposit5 000.00
133054412006.10.08 23:00sell1.50usdjpym118.97119.81118.552006.10.10 15:29119.810.000.00-2.19-105.17
 20050610Phoenix3[sl]
134553462006.10.10 19:01sell1.50usdjpym119.75120.59119.332006.10.12 07:09119.330.000.00-8.7652.79
 20050610Phoenix3[tp]
  0.00 0.00 -10.95 -52.38
Closed P/L: -63.33
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -63.33 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 4 936.67 Equity: 4 936.67 Free Margin: 4 936.67
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 44.03 Gross Loss: 107.36 Total Net Profit: -63.33
Profit Factor: 0.41 Expected Payoff: -31.66  
Absolute Drawdown: 107.36 Maximal Drawdown: 107.36 (2.15%) Relative Drawdown: 2.15% (107.36)
 
Total Trades: 2 Short Positions (won %): 2 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 1 (50.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (50.00%)
Largest profit trade: 44.03 loss trade: -107.36
Average profit trade: 44.03 loss trade: -107.36
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (44.03) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-107.36)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 44.03 (1) consecutive loss (count): -107.36 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 1