|Account: 29890
|Name: Jim Hanley
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 12, 02:37
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1722760
|2006.10.09 03:33
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|149.61
|0.00
|149.21
|2006.10.10 03:54
|149.83
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.55
|-18.49
|1722877
|2006.10.09 05:36
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|149.82
|0.00
|149.42
|2006.10.10 03:53
|149.84
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.09
|-3.36
|1722947
|2006.10.09 06:05
|sell
|0.40
|eurjpy
|150.02
|0.00
|149.62
|2006.10.10 03:53
|149.84
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.18
|60.50
|1723219
|2006.10.09 08:16
|sell
|0.80
|eurjpy
|150.23
|0.00
|149.83
|2006.10.10 03:53
|149.83
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.37
|268.84
|1723409
|2006.10.09 09:52
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8685
|0.0000
|1.8645
|2006.10.09 15:41
|1.8645
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|1725173
|2006.10.09 21:17
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8680
|0.0000
|1.8720
|2006.10.10 09:46
|1.8701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.23
|21.00
|1725397
|2006.10.10 00:49
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8660
|0.0000
|1.8700
|2006.10.10 09:46
|1.8700
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|1726379
|2006.10.10 09:46
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8704
|0.0000
|1.8744
|2006.10.10 11:38
|1.8610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-94.00
|1726519
|2006.10.10 10:07
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8684
|0.0000
|1.8724
|2006.10.10 11:38
|1.8610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-148.00
|1726887
|2006.10.10 11:04
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8664
|0.0000
|1.8704
|2006.10.10 11:38
|1.8606
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-232.00
|1727041
|2006.10.10 11:15
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.8644
|0.0000
|1.8684
|2006.10.10 11:37
|1.8608
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-288.00
|1727166
|2006.10.10 11:22
|buy
|1.60
|gbpusd
|1.8624
|0.0000
|1.8664
|2006.10.10 11:37
|1.8605
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-304.00
|1727306
|2006.10.10 11:30
|buy
|3.20
|gbpusd
|1.8603
|0.0000
|1.8643
|2006.10.10 11:37
|1.8604
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|1727418
|2006.10.10 11:33
|buy
|6.40
|gbpusd
|1.8583
|0.0000
|1.8623
|2006.10.10 11:37
|1.8603
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 280.00
|1727534
|2006.10.10 11:38
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8609
|0.0000
|1.8569
|2006.10.10 14:15
|1.8569
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|1730649
|2006.10.11 09:25
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8542
|0.0000
|1.8502
|2006.10.11 15:49
|1.8542
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1731214
|2006.10.11 10:38
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8562
|0.0000
|1.8522
|2006.10.11 15:49
|1.8543
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.00
|1732025
|2006.10.11 14:28
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8582
|0.0000
|1.8542
|2006.10.11 15:49
|1.8542
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|1732249
|2006.10.11 15:50
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8538
|0.0000
|1.8498
|2006.10.11 21:18
|1.8539
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|1732426
|2006.10.11 16:50
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8558
|0.0000
|1.8518
|2006.10.11 21:18
|1.8538
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|1732549
|2006.10.11 17:52
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8578
|0.0000
|1.8538
|2006.10.11 21:18
|1.8538
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|1715918
|2006.10.04 20:00
|sell
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1271
|0.0000
|1.1233
|2006.10.09 14:09
|1.1233
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.55
|67.66
|1725665
|2006.10.10 03:57
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1251
|0.0000
|1.1291
|2006.10.10 15:58
|1.1291
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.43
|1715729
|2006.10.04 18:39
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2501
|0.0000
|1.2463
|2006.10.11 21:23
|1.2739
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.41
|-373.66
|1719077
|2006.10.05 14:31
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2519
|0.0000
|1.2481
|2006.10.11 21:23
|1.2739
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.29
|-690.79
|1719528
|2006.10.05 15:41
|sell
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2537
|0.0000
|1.2499
|2006.10.11 21:23
|1.2737
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.59
|-1 256.18
|1722424
|2006.10.09 01:36
|sell
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2612
|0.0000
|1.2572
|2006.10.11 21:23
|1.2738
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.27
|-791.33
|1727054
|2006.10.10 11:20
|sell
|1.60
|usdchf
|1.2632
|0.0000
|1.2592
|2006.10.11 21:23
|1.2737
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.24
|-1 318.99
|1727255
|2006.10.10 11:25
|sell
|3.20
|usdchf
|1.2652
|0.0000
|1.2612
|2006.10.11 21:23
|1.2737
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.48
|-2 135.51
|1728161
|2006.10.10 14:01
|sell
|6.40
|usdchf
|1.2672
|0.0000
|1.2632
|2006.10.11 21:23
|1.2737
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.96
|-3 266.08
|1728505
|2006.10.10 14:47
|sell
|12.80
|usdchf
|1.2692
|0.0000
|1.2652
|2006.10.11 21:23
|1.2737
|0.00
|0.00
|-57.92
|-4 522.26
|1729649
|2006.10.11 00:40
|sell
|25.60
|usdchf
|1.2714
|0.0000
|1.2674
|2006.10.11 21:23
|1.2737
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4 622.75
|1733134
|2006.10.11 21:23
|sell
|51.20
|usdchf
|1.2734
|0.0000
|1.2694
|2006.10.11 21:23
|1.2737
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 205.94
|1723051
|2006.10.09 06:58
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.18
|0.00
|119.58
|2006.10.10 11:33
|119.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.25
|17.59
|1724356
|2006.10.09 14:02
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.98
|0.00
|119.38
|2006.10.10 11:33
|119.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|67.01
|1727403
|2006.10.10 11:33
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.44
|0.00
|119.84
|2006.10.10 14:18
|119.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.55
|1727497
|2006.10.10 11:37
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.24
|0.00
|119.64
|2006.10.10 14:18
|119.64
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|66.87
|0.00
|0.00
|-152.92
|-18 779.89
|Closed P/L:
|-18 932.81
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1719557
|2006.10.05 15:48
|sell
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7452
|0.0000
|0.7414
|0.7423
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.35
|58.00
|1720407
|2006.10.05 21:07
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6752
|0.0000
|0.6714
|0.6754
|0.00
|0.00
|4.89
|-3.71
|1725785
|2006.10.10 05:40
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|150.09
|0.00
|150.49
|149.93
|0.00
|0.00
|0.84
|-13.37
|1731102
|2006.10.11 10:16
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|149.89
|0.00
|150.29
|149.93
|0.00
|0.00
|1.25
|6.68
|1720332
|2006.10.05 20:45
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2699
|0.0000
|1.2737
|1.2521
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.90
|-356.00
|1721266
|2006.10.06 03:07
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2681
|0.0000
|1.2719
|1.2521
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.40
|-640.00
|1722431
|2006.10.09 01:36
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2596
|0.0000
|1.2636
|1.2521
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.00
|-300.00
|1727110
|2006.10.10 11:21
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2576
|0.0000
|1.2616
|1.2521
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.20
|-440.00
|1727824
|2006.10.10 12:04
|buy
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.2556
|0.0000
|1.2596
|1.2521
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.40
|-560.00
|1728369
|2006.10.10 14:17
|buy
|3.20
|eurusd
|1.2536
|0.0000
|1.2576
|1.2521
|0.00
|0.00
|-44.80
|-480.00
|1733106
|2006.10.11 21:21
|buy
|6.40
|eurusd
|1.2516
|0.0000
|1.2556
|1.2521
|0.00
|0.00
|-67.20
|320.00
|1733238
|2006.10.11 21:34
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8525
|0.0000
|1.8485
|1.8548
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.58
|-23.00
|1733342
|2006.10.11 21:51
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8545
|0.0000
|1.8505
|1.8548
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.15
|-6.00
|1732441
|2006.10.11 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1365
|0.0000
|1.1405
|1.1374
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|7.91
|1733168
|2006.10.11 21:29
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2739
|0.0000
|1.2779
|1.2721
|0.00
|0.00
|0.65
|-14.15
|1733346
|2006.10.11 21:51
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2719
|0.0000
|1.2759
|1.2721
|0.00
|0.00
|1.30
|3.14
|1730189
|2006.10.11 06:46
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.73
|0.00
|120.13
|119.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.75
|0.00
|1731134
|2006.10.11 10:24
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.52
|0.00
|119.92
|119.73
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|35.08
|0.00
|0.00
|-166.60
|-2 405.42
|Floating P/L:
|-2 572.02
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-18 932.81
|Floating P/L:
|-2 572.02
|Margin:
|3 642.11
|Balance:
|8 104.94
|Equity:
|5 532.92
|Free Margin:
|4 462.83
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 485.33
|Gross Loss:
|21 418.14
|Total Net Profit:
|-18 932.81
|Profit Factor:
|0.12
|Expected Payoff:
|-511.70
|Absolute Drawdown:
|18 932.81
|Maximal Drawdown:
|20 836.80 (72.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|72.00% (20 836.80)
|Total Trades:
|37
|Short Positions (won %):
|23 (43.48%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|14 (64.29%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|19 (51.35%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|18 (48.65%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 280.00
|loss trade:
|-4 622.75
|Average
|profit trade:
|130.81
|loss trade:
|-1 189.90
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (557.85)
|consecutive losses ($):
|11 (-20 328.65)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 498.58 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-20 328.65 (11)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|6