MoneyTec LLC

Account: 29890 Name: Jim Hanley Currency: USD 2006 October 12, 02:37
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
17227602006.10.09 03:33sell0.10eurjpy149.610.00149.212006.10.10 03:54149.830.000.00-0.55-18.49
17228772006.10.09 05:36sell0.20eurjpy149.820.00149.422006.10.10 03:53149.840.000.00-1.09-3.36
17229472006.10.09 06:05sell0.40eurjpy150.020.00149.622006.10.10 03:53149.840.000.00-2.1860.50
17232192006.10.09 08:16sell0.80eurjpy150.230.00149.832006.10.10 03:53149.830.000.00-4.37268.84
17234092006.10.09 09:52sell0.10gbpusd1.86850.00001.86452006.10.09 15:411.86450.000.000.0040.00
17251732006.10.09 21:17buy0.10gbpusd1.86800.00001.87202006.10.10 09:461.87010.000.000.2321.00
17253972006.10.10 00:49buy0.20gbpusd1.86600.00001.87002006.10.10 09:461.87000.000.000.0080.00
17263792006.10.10 09:46buy0.10gbpusd1.87040.00001.87442006.10.10 11:381.86100.000.000.00-94.00
17265192006.10.10 10:07buy0.20gbpusd1.86840.00001.87242006.10.10 11:381.86100.000.000.00-148.00
17268872006.10.10 11:04buy0.40gbpusd1.86640.00001.87042006.10.10 11:381.86060.000.000.00-232.00
17270412006.10.10 11:15buy0.80gbpusd1.86440.00001.86842006.10.10 11:371.86080.000.000.00-288.00
17271662006.10.10 11:22buy1.60gbpusd1.86240.00001.86642006.10.10 11:371.86050.000.000.00-304.00
17273062006.10.10 11:30buy3.20gbpusd1.86030.00001.86432006.10.10 11:371.86040.000.000.0032.00
17274182006.10.10 11:33buy6.40gbpusd1.85830.00001.86232006.10.10 11:371.86030.000.000.001 280.00
17275342006.10.10 11:38sell0.10gbpusd1.86090.00001.85692006.10.10 14:151.85690.000.000.0040.00
17306492006.10.11 09:25sell0.10gbpusd1.85420.00001.85022006.10.11 15:491.85420.000.000.000.00
17312142006.10.11 10:38sell0.20gbpusd1.85620.00001.85222006.10.11 15:491.85430.000.000.0038.00
17320252006.10.11 14:28sell0.40gbpusd1.85820.00001.85422006.10.11 15:491.85420.000.000.00160.00
17322492006.10.11 15:50sell0.10gbpusd1.85380.00001.84982006.10.11 21:181.85390.000.000.00-1.00
17324262006.10.11 16:50sell0.20gbpusd1.85580.00001.85182006.10.11 21:181.85380.000.000.0040.00
17325492006.10.11 17:52sell0.40gbpusd1.85780.00001.85382006.10.11 21:181.85380.000.000.00160.00
17159182006.10.04 20:00sell0.20usdcad1.12710.00001.12332006.10.09 14:091.12330.000.00-1.5567.66
17256652006.10.10 03:57buy0.10usdcad1.12510.00001.12912006.10.10 15:581.12910.000.000.0035.43
17157292006.10.04 18:39sell0.20usdchf1.25010.00001.24632006.10.11 21:231.27390.000.00-6.41-373.66
17190772006.10.05 14:31sell0.40usdchf1.25190.00001.24812006.10.11 21:231.27390.000.00-7.29-690.79
17195282006.10.05 15:41sell0.80usdchf1.25370.00001.24992006.10.11 21:231.27370.000.00-14.59-1 256.18
17224242006.10.09 01:36sell0.80usdchf1.26120.00001.25722006.10.11 21:231.27380.000.00-7.27-791.33
17270542006.10.10 11:20sell1.60usdchf1.26320.00001.25922006.10.11 21:231.27370.000.00-7.24-1 318.99
17272552006.10.10 11:25sell3.20usdchf1.26520.00001.26122006.10.11 21:231.27370.000.00-14.48-2 135.51
17281612006.10.10 14:01sell6.40usdchf1.26720.00001.26322006.10.11 21:231.27370.000.00-28.96-3 266.08
17285052006.10.10 14:47sell12.80usdchf1.26920.00001.26522006.10.11 21:231.27370.000.00-57.92-4 522.26
17296492006.10.11 00:40sell25.60usdchf1.27140.00001.26742006.10.11 21:231.27370.000.000.00-4 622.75
17331342006.10.11 21:23sell51.20usdchf1.27340.00001.26942006.10.11 21:231.27370.000.000.00-1 205.94
17230512006.10.09 06:58buy0.10usdjpy119.180.00119.582006.10.10 11:33119.390.000.000.2517.59
17243562006.10.09 14:02buy0.20usdjpy118.980.00119.382006.10.10 11:33119.380.000.000.5067.01
17274032006.10.10 11:33buy0.10usdjpy119.440.00119.842006.10.10 14:18119.650.000.000.0017.55
17274972006.10.10 11:37buy0.20usdjpy119.240.00119.642006.10.10 14:18119.640.000.000.0066.87
  0.00 0.00 -152.92 -18 779.89
Closed P/L: -18 932.81
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
17195572006.10.05 15:48sell0.20audusd0.74520.00000.7414 0.74230.000.00-7.3558.00
17204072006.10.05 21:07sell0.10eurgbp0.67520.00000.6714 0.67540.000.004.89-3.71
17257852006.10.10 05:40buy0.10eurjpy150.090.00150.49 149.930.000.000.84-13.37
17311022006.10.11 10:16buy0.20eurjpy149.890.00150.29 149.930.000.001.256.68
17203322006.10.05 20:45buy0.20eurusd1.26990.00001.2737 1.25210.000.00-4.90-356.00
17212662006.10.06 03:07buy0.40eurusd1.26810.00001.2719 1.25210.000.00-8.40-640.00
17224312006.10.09 01:36buy0.40eurusd1.25960.00001.2636 1.25210.000.00-7.00-300.00
17271102006.10.10 11:21buy0.80eurusd1.25760.00001.2616 1.25210.000.00-11.20-440.00
17278242006.10.10 12:04buy1.60eurusd1.25560.00001.2596 1.25210.000.00-22.40-560.00
17283692006.10.10 14:17buy3.20eurusd1.25360.00001.2576 1.25210.000.00-44.80-480.00
17331062006.10.11 21:21buy6.40eurusd1.25160.00001.2556 1.25210.000.00-67.20320.00
17332382006.10.11 21:34sell0.10gbpusd1.85250.00001.8485 1.85480.000.00-1.58-23.00
17333422006.10.11 21:51sell0.20gbpusd1.85450.00001.8505 1.85480.000.00-3.15-6.00
17324412006.10.11 17:00buy0.10usdcad1.13650.00001.1405 1.13740.000.000.207.91
17331682006.10.11 21:29buy0.10usdchf1.27390.00001.2779 1.27210.000.000.65-14.15
17333462006.10.11 21:51buy0.20usdchf1.27190.00001.2759 1.27210.000.001.303.14
17301892006.10.11 06:46buy0.10usdjpy119.730.00120.13 119.730.000.000.750.00
17311342006.10.11 10:24buy0.20usdjpy119.520.00119.92 119.730.000.001.5035.08
  0.00 0.00 -166.60 -2 405.42
 Floating P/L: -2 572.02
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -18 932.81 Floating P/L: -2 572.02 Margin: 3 642.11
Balance: 8 104.94 Equity: 5 532.92 Free Margin: 4 462.83
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 485.33 Gross Loss: 21 418.14 Total Net Profit: -18 932.81
Profit Factor: 0.12 Expected Payoff: -511.70  
Absolute Drawdown: 18 932.81 Maximal Drawdown: 20 836.80 (72.00%) Relative Drawdown: 72.00% (20 836.80)
 
Total Trades: 37 Short Positions (won %): 23 (43.48%) Long Positions (won %): 14 (64.29%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 19 (51.35%) Loss trades (% of total): 18 (48.65%)
Largest profit trade: 1 280.00 loss trade: -4 622.75
Average profit trade: 130.81 loss trade: -1 189.90
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (557.85) consecutive losses ($): 11 (-20 328.65)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 498.58 (6) consecutive loss (count): -20 328.65 (11)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 6