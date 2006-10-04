|Account: 1242101
|Name: Ross123
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 11, 18:03
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|13100449
|2006.10.04 19:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.89
|117.05
|118.31
|2006.10.06 12:52
|118.31
|0.00
|0.00
|5.20
|35.50
|12887313
|2006.10.02 13:35
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.83
|116.99
|118.25
|2006.10.04 11:28
|118.25
|0.00
|0.00
|2.60
|35.52
|12851613
|2006.10.02 07:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.25
|119.09
|117.83
|2006.10.02 13:35
|117.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.64
|12710658
|2006.09.28 20:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.82
|116.98
|118.24
|2006.10.02 01:25
|118.24
|0.00
|0.00
|2.60
|35.52
|12668853
|2006.09.28 12:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.50
|116.66
|117.92
|2006.09.28 14:54
|117.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.62
|13293259
|2006.10.06 15:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2604
|1.2629
|1.2646
|2006.10.10 08:22
|1.2646
|0.00
|0.00
|1.98
|33.21
|12916961
|2006.10.02 18:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2423
|1.2507
|1.2381
|2006.10.04 08:51
|1.2507
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.30
|-67.16
|13389149
|2006.10.10 04:06
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1264
|1.1262
|1.1222
|2006.10.10 08:31
|1.1262
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.78
|13287851
|2006.10.06 14:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1273
|1.1357
|1.1231
|2006.10.09 11:10
|1.1231
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.32
|37.40
|13237555
|2006.10.06 09:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1219
|1.1220
|1.1261
|2006.10.06 13:06
|1.1261
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|37.30
|12910916
|2006.10.02 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1156
|1.1072
|1.1198
|2006.10.03 12:30
|1.1198
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|37.51
|12933057
|2006.10.03 02:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8862
|1.8778
|1.8904
|2006.10.05 13:36
|1.8778
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.40
|-84.00
|13287857
|2006.10.06 14:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2579
|1.2591
|1.2621
|2006.10.09 00:16
|1.2591
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.87
|12.00
|13195819
|2006.10.05 17:31
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2686
|1.2687
|1.2728
|2006.10.06 00:57
|1.2687
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.87
|1.00
|12913743
|2006.10.02 16:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2751
|1.2747
|1.2709
|2006.10.03 09:07
|1.2747
|0.00
|0.00
|0.72
|4.00
|12766909
|2006.09.29 10:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2666
|1.2582
|1.2708
|2006.09.29 15:30
|1.2708
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|13401917
|2006.10.10 08:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|150.15
|150.09
|149.73
|2006.10.10 08:38
|150.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.03
|13280386
|2006.10.06 14:00
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7428
|0.7384
|0.7452
|2006.10.10 03:28
|0.7441
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|13.00
|12820998
|2006.10.01 22:32
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7451
|0.7407
|0.7475
|2006.10.02 13:49
|0.7475
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|12681268
|2006.09.28 14:00
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7492
|0.7448
|0.7516
|2006.09.29 08:14
|0.7448
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|-44.00
|12658567
|2006.09.28 08:48
|balance
|Deposit
|2 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.88
|230.87
|Closed P/L:
|238.75
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|13390094
|2006.10.10 04:45
|buy
|0.10
|chfjpy
|94.42
|93.58
|94.84
|94.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|-27.59
|13419641
|2006.10.10 09:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|150.03
|149.19
|150.45
|149.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.91
|-5.85
|13432962
|2006.10.10 11:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2533
|1.2449
|1.2575
|1.2538
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.87
|5.00
|13419642
|2006.10.10 09:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|222.14
|221.30
|222.56
|221.91
|0.00
|0.00
|2.16
|-19.23
|13438293
|2006.10.10 13:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1307
|1.1391
|1.1265
|1.1363
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.32
|-49.28
|13465007
|2006.10.11 00:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2705
|1.2621
|1.2747
|1.2707
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.57
|13301498
|2006.10.06 19:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.00
|119.84
|118.58
|119.63
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.38
|-52.66
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.30
|-148.04
|Floating P/L:
|-150.34
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|2 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|238.75
|Floating P/L:
|-150.34
|Margin:
|700.00
|Balance:
|2 238.75
|Equity:
|2 088.41
|Free Margin:
|1 388.41
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|437.52
|Gross Loss:
|198.77
|Total Net Profit:
|238.75
|Profit Factor:
|2.20
|Expected Payoff:
|11.94
|Absolute Drawdown:
|8.29
|Maximal Drawdown:
|116.74 (5.37%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|5.37% (116.74)
|Total Trades:
|20
|Short Positions (won %):
|6 (83.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|14 (85.71%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|17 (85.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (15.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|42.00
|loss trade:
|-85.40
|Average
|profit trade:
|25.74
|loss trade:
|-66.26
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (181.52)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-85.40)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|182.26 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-85.40 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|1