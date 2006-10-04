Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1242101 Name: Ross123 Currency: USD 2006 October 11, 18:03
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
131004492006.10.04 19:45buy0.10usdjpy117.89117.05118.312006.10.06 12:52118.310.000.005.2035.50
128873132006.10.02 13:35buy0.10usdjpy117.83116.99118.252006.10.04 11:28118.250.000.002.6035.52
128516132006.10.02 07:00sell0.10usdjpy118.25119.09117.832006.10.02 13:35117.830.000.000.0035.64
127106582006.09.28 20:45buy0.10usdjpy117.82116.98118.242006.10.02 01:25118.240.000.002.6035.52
126688532006.09.28 12:00buy0.10usdjpy117.50116.66117.922006.09.28 14:54117.920.000.000.0035.62
132932592006.10.06 15:45buy0.10usdchf1.26041.26291.26462006.10.10 08:221.26460.000.001.9833.21
129169612006.10.02 18:30sell0.10usdchf1.24231.25071.23812006.10.04 08:511.25070.000.00-2.30-67.16
133891492006.10.10 04:06sell0.10usdcad1.12641.12621.12222006.10.10 08:311.12620.000.000.001.78
132878512006.10.06 14:45sell0.10usdcad1.12731.13571.12312006.10.09 11:101.12310.000.00-0.3237.40
132375552006.10.06 09:45buy0.10usdcad1.12191.12201.12612006.10.06 13:061.12610.000.000.0037.30
129109162006.10.02 16:00buy0.10usdcad1.11561.10721.11982006.10.03 12:301.11980.000.000.2737.51
129330572006.10.03 02:30buy0.10gbpusd1.88621.87781.89042006.10.05 13:361.87780.000.00-1.40-84.00
132878572006.10.06 14:45buy0.10eurusd1.25791.25911.26212006.10.09 00:161.25910.000.00-0.8712.00
131958192006.10.05 17:31buy0.10eurusd1.26861.26871.27282006.10.06 00:571.26870.000.00-0.871.00
129137432006.10.02 16:45sell0.10eurusd1.27511.27471.27092006.10.03 09:071.27470.000.000.724.00
127669092006.09.29 10:00buy0.10eurusd1.26661.25821.27082006.09.29 15:301.27080.000.000.0042.00
134019172006.10.10 08:00sell0.10eurjpy150.15150.09149.732006.10.10 08:38150.090.000.000.005.03
132803862006.10.06 14:00buy0.10audusd0.74280.73840.74522006.10.10 03:280.74410.000.000.1813.00
128209982006.10.01 22:32buy0.10audusd0.74510.74070.74752006.10.02 13:490.74750.000.000.0024.00
126812682006.09.28 14:00buy0.10audusd0.74920.74480.75162006.09.29 08:140.74480.000.000.09-44.00
126585672006.09.28 08:48balanceDeposit2 000.00
  0.00 0.00 7.88 230.87
Closed P/L: 238.75
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
133900942006.10.10 04:45buy0.10chfjpy94.4293.5894.84 94.090.000.000.20-27.59
134196412006.10.10 09:15buy0.10eurjpy150.03149.19150.45 149.960.000.000.91-5.85
134329622006.10.10 11:45buy0.10eurusd1.25331.24491.2575 1.25380.000.00-0.875.00
134196422006.10.10 09:15buy0.10gbpjpy222.14221.30222.56 221.910.000.002.16-19.23
134382932006.10.10 13:15sell0.10usdcad1.13071.13911.1265 1.13630.000.00-0.32-49.28
134650072006.10.11 00:45buy0.10usdchf1.27051.26211.2747 1.27070.000.000.001.57
133014982006.10.06 19:45sell0.10usdjpy119.00119.84118.58 119.630.000.00-4.38-52.66
  0.00 0.00 -2.30 -148.04
 Floating P/L: -150.34
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 2 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 238.75 Floating P/L: -150.34 Margin: 700.00
Balance: 2 238.75 Equity: 2 088.41 Free Margin: 1 388.41
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 437.52 Gross Loss: 198.77 Total Net Profit: 238.75
Profit Factor: 2.20 Expected Payoff: 11.94  
Absolute Drawdown: 8.29 Maximal Drawdown: 116.74 (5.37%) Relative Drawdown: 5.37% (116.74)
 
Total Trades: 20 Short Positions (won %): 6 (83.33%) Long Positions (won %): 14 (85.71%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 17 (85.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (15.00%)
Largest profit trade: 42.00 loss trade: -85.40
Average profit trade: 25.74 loss trade: -66.26
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (181.52) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-85.40)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 182.26 (6) consecutive loss (count): -85.40 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 1