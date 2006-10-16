Real Trade

Account: 27065 Name: Terminator Currency: USD 2006 October 20, 18:36
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
3964242006.10.16 11:13balanceDeposit500.00
3978622006.10.17 17:00buy0.01eurusd1.25420.00001.25822006.10.19 10:541.25620.000.00-0.672.00
3979282006.10.17 17:46buy0.01audusd0.75510.00000.75912006.10.19 15:480.75670.000.000.073.20
3979362006.10.17 17:54buy0.01eurjpy149.090.00149.492006.10.18 14:53149.080.000.000.03-0.08
3982552006.10.17 22:46buy0.01usdchf1.26860.00001.27262006.10.18 14:561.27020.000.000.051.26
3982972006.10.17 23:03sell0.01usdjpy118.700.00118.302006.10.19 09:31118.710.000.00-1.03-0.08
3983022006.10.17 23:04buy0.02eurjpy148.890.00149.292006.10.18 14:53149.070.000.000.063.03
3983062006.10.17 23:05sell0.01gbpjpy221.870.00221.472006.10.18 08:38221.690.000.00-0.231.52
3983222006.10.17 23:20buy0.04eurjpy148.680.00149.082006.10.18 14:53149.080.000.000.1313.44
3983432006.10.17 23:50buy0.02audusd0.75310.00000.75712006.10.19 15:460.75710.000.000.1216.00
3984232006.10.18 03:40sell0.02gbpjpy222.080.00221.682006.10.18 08:38221.680.000.000.006.76
3984472006.10.18 06:00buy0.01gbpusd1.87150.00001.87552006.10.19 09:331.87160.000.00-0.070.10
3984652006.10.18 07:01buy0.01gbpchf2.37280.00002.37682006.10.18 15:122.37680.000.000.003.15
3985322006.10.18 08:42sell0.01gbpjpy221.700.00221.302006.10.19 10:32221.750.000.00-0.69-0.42
3985652006.10.18 09:11buy0.02usdchf1.26660.00001.27062006.10.18 14:551.27060.000.000.006.29
3985782006.10.18 09:34sell0.02gbpjpy221.900.00221.502006.10.19 10:32221.730.000.00-1.372.87
3986472006.10.18 10:30sell0.04gbpjpy222.170.00221.772006.10.19 10:31221.770.000.00-2.7513.49
3987332006.10.18 12:09buy0.02gbpusd1.86950.00001.87352006.10.19 09:331.87150.000.00-0.134.00
3988562006.10.18 14:37sell0.02usdjpy118.900.00118.502006.10.19 09:31118.700.000.00-1.533.37
3988972006.10.18 14:55buy0.04gbpusd1.86750.00001.87152006.10.19 09:331.87150.000.00-0.2616.00
3988982006.10.18 14:55buy0.02eurusd1.25220.00001.25622006.10.19 10:531.25620.000.00-1.018.00
3989512006.10.18 15:12sell0.04usdjpy119.110.00118.712006.10.19 09:31118.710.000.00-3.0713.48
3992622006.10.18 20:54sell0.01gbpchf2.37260.00002.36862006.10.19 10:312.36860.000.00-0.583.16
3996142006.10.19 08:38buy0.01eurjpy149.130.00149.532006.10.20 00:07149.290.000.000.031.35
3997472006.10.19 09:45buy0.02eurjpy148.910.00149.312006.10.20 00:06149.310.000.000.066.76
4001852006.10.19 15:20buy0.01gbpusd1.87100.00001.87502006.10.19 16:351.87500.000.000.004.00
4001982006.10.19 15:26sell0.01usdjpy118.480.00118.082006.10.19 20:43118.080.000.000.003.39
4003602006.10.19 16:36buy0.01gbpusd1.87550.00001.87952006.10.19 20:081.87950.000.000.004.00
4012002006.10.20 07:58buy0.01gbpchf2.36300.00002.36702006.10.20 11:122.36700.000.000.003.18
  0.00 0.00 -12.84 143.22
Closed P/L: 130.38
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
3981192006.10.17 20:23buy0.01eurchf1.59080.00001.5948 1.58770.000.000.10-2.46
4001812006.10.19 15:19buy0.02eurchf1.58880.00001.5928 1.58770.000.000.04-1.75
4006732006.10.19 19:46buy0.04eurchf1.58700.00001.5907 1.58770.000.000.072.22
3984452006.10.18 06:00sell0.01eurgbp0.67010.00000.6661 0.67020.000.000.13-0.19
3998732006.10.19 10:47sell0.02eurgbp0.67210.00000.6681 0.67020.000.000.077.15
3978362006.10.17 16:41buy0.01usdcad1.13950.00001.1435 1.12430.000.000.05-13.52
3991192006.10.18 16:58buy0.02usdcad1.13750.00001.1415 1.12430.000.000.08-23.48
3997312006.10.19 09:40buy0.04usdcad1.13540.00001.1394 1.12430.000.000.04-39.49
4004732006.10.19 17:59buy0.08usdcad1.13320.00001.1372 1.12430.000.000.08-63.33
4007342006.10.19 20:20buy0.16usdcad1.13120.00001.1352 1.12430.000.000.16-98.19
4011212006.10.20 06:15sell0.01usdjpy118.270.00117.87 118.670.000.000.00-3.37
  0.00 0.00 0.82 -236.41
 Floating P/L: -235.59
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 130.38 Floating P/L: -235.59 Margin: 445.84
Balance: 630.38 Equity: 394.79 Free Margin: -51.05
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 132.65 Gross Loss: 2.27 Total Net Profit: 130.38
Profit Factor: 58.44 Expected Payoff: 4.66  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 1.11 (0.20%) Relative Drawdown: 0.20% (1.11)
 
Total Trades: 28 Short Positions (won %): 10 (80.00%) Long Positions (won %): 18 (94.44%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 25 (89.29%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (10.71%)
Largest profit trade: 16.12 loss trade: -1.11
Average profit trade: 5.31 loss trade: -0.76
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 10 (50.48) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-1.11)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 50.48 (10) consecutive loss (count): -1.11 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 1