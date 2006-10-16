|Account: 27065
|Name: Terminator
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 20, 18:36
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|396424
|2006.10.16 11:13
|balance
|Deposit
|500.00
|397862
|2006.10.17 17:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2542
|0.0000
|1.2582
|2006.10.19 10:54
|1.2562
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.67
|2.00
|397928
|2006.10.17 17:46
|buy
|0.01
|audusd
|0.7551
|0.0000
|0.7591
|2006.10.19 15:48
|0.7567
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|3.20
|397936
|2006.10.17 17:54
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpy
|149.09
|0.00
|149.49
|2006.10.18 14:53
|149.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-0.08
|398255
|2006.10.17 22:46
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2686
|0.0000
|1.2726
|2006.10.18 14:56
|1.2702
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|1.26
|398297
|2006.10.17 23:03
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|118.70
|0.00
|118.30
|2006.10.19 09:31
|118.71
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.03
|-0.08
|398302
|2006.10.17 23:04
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpy
|148.89
|0.00
|149.29
|2006.10.18 14:53
|149.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|3.03
|398306
|2006.10.17 23:05
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|221.87
|0.00
|221.47
|2006.10.18 08:38
|221.69
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.23
|1.52
|398322
|2006.10.17 23:20
|buy
|0.04
|eurjpy
|148.68
|0.00
|149.08
|2006.10.18 14:53
|149.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|13.44
|398343
|2006.10.17 23:50
|buy
|0.02
|audusd
|0.7531
|0.0000
|0.7571
|2006.10.19 15:46
|0.7571
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|16.00
|398423
|2006.10.18 03:40
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|222.08
|0.00
|221.68
|2006.10.18 08:38
|221.68
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.76
|398447
|2006.10.18 06:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8715
|0.0000
|1.8755
|2006.10.19 09:33
|1.8716
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|0.10
|398465
|2006.10.18 07:01
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchf
|2.3728
|0.0000
|2.3768
|2006.10.18 15:12
|2.3768
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.15
|398532
|2006.10.18 08:42
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|221.70
|0.00
|221.30
|2006.10.19 10:32
|221.75
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.69
|-0.42
|398565
|2006.10.18 09:11
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2666
|0.0000
|1.2706
|2006.10.18 14:55
|1.2706
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.29
|398578
|2006.10.18 09:34
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|221.90
|0.00
|221.50
|2006.10.19 10:32
|221.73
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.37
|2.87
|398647
|2006.10.18 10:30
|sell
|0.04
|gbpjpy
|222.17
|0.00
|221.77
|2006.10.19 10:31
|221.77
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.75
|13.49
|398733
|2006.10.18 12:09
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.8695
|0.0000
|1.8735
|2006.10.19 09:33
|1.8715
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|4.00
|398856
|2006.10.18 14:37
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|118.90
|0.00
|118.50
|2006.10.19 09:31
|118.70
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.53
|3.37
|398897
|2006.10.18 14:55
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.8675
|0.0000
|1.8715
|2006.10.19 09:33
|1.8715
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.26
|16.00
|398898
|2006.10.18 14:55
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2522
|0.0000
|1.2562
|2006.10.19 10:53
|1.2562
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.01
|8.00
|398951
|2006.10.18 15:12
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|119.11
|0.00
|118.71
|2006.10.19 09:31
|118.71
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.07
|13.48
|399262
|2006.10.18 20:54
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|2.3726
|0.0000
|2.3686
|2006.10.19 10:31
|2.3686
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.58
|3.16
|399614
|2006.10.19 08:38
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpy
|149.13
|0.00
|149.53
|2006.10.20 00:07
|149.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|1.35
|399747
|2006.10.19 09:45
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpy
|148.91
|0.00
|149.31
|2006.10.20 00:06
|149.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|6.76
|400185
|2006.10.19 15:20
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8710
|0.0000
|1.8750
|2006.10.19 16:35
|1.8750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|400198
|2006.10.19 15:26
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|118.48
|0.00
|118.08
|2006.10.19 20:43
|118.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.39
|400360
|2006.10.19 16:36
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8755
|0.0000
|1.8795
|2006.10.19 20:08
|1.8795
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|401200
|2006.10.20 07:58
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchf
|2.3630
|0.0000
|2.3670
|2006.10.20 11:12
|2.3670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.18
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.84
|143.22
|Closed P/L:
|130.38
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|398119
|2006.10.17 20:23
|buy
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.5908
|0.0000
|1.5948
|1.5877
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|-2.46
|400181
|2006.10.19 15:19
|buy
|0.02
|eurchf
|1.5888
|0.0000
|1.5928
|1.5877
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-1.75
|400673
|2006.10.19 19:46
|buy
|0.04
|eurchf
|1.5870
|0.0000
|1.5907
|1.5877
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|2.22
|398445
|2006.10.18 06:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.6701
|0.0000
|0.6661
|0.6702
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|-0.19
|399873
|2006.10.19 10:47
|sell
|0.02
|eurgbp
|0.6721
|0.0000
|0.6681
|0.6702
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|7.15
|397836
|2006.10.17 16:41
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1395
|0.0000
|1.1435
|1.1243
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-13.52
|399119
|2006.10.18 16:58
|buy
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.1375
|0.0000
|1.1415
|1.1243
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|-23.48
|399731
|2006.10.19 09:40
|buy
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.1354
|0.0000
|1.1394
|1.1243
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-39.49
|400473
|2006.10.19 17:59
|buy
|0.08
|usdcad
|1.1332
|0.0000
|1.1372
|1.1243
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|-63.33
|400734
|2006.10.19 20:20
|buy
|0.16
|usdcad
|1.1312
|0.0000
|1.1352
|1.1243
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|-98.19
|401121
|2006.10.20 06:15
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|118.27
|0.00
|117.87
|118.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.37
|0.00
|0.00
|0.82
|-236.41
|Floating P/L:
|-235.59
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|130.38
|Floating P/L:
|-235.59
|Margin:
|445.84
|Balance:
|630.38
|Equity:
|394.79
|Free Margin:
|-51.05
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|132.65
|Gross Loss:
|2.27
|Total Net Profit:
|130.38
|Profit Factor:
|58.44
|Expected Payoff:
|4.66
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1.11 (0.20%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.20% (1.11)
|Total Trades:
|28
|Short Positions (won %):
|10 (80.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|18 (94.44%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|25 (89.29%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (10.71%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|16.12
|loss trade:
|-1.11
|Average
|profit trade:
|5.31
|loss trade:
|-0.76
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|10 (50.48)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-1.11)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|50.48 (10)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1.11 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|1