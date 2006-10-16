|Account: 41832
|Name: Demo2
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 20, 18:29
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2026104
|2006.10.16 13:05
|balance
|Deposit
|500.00
|2026229
|2006.10.16 13:26
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2720
|1.2804
|1.2678
|2006.10.17 10:01
|1.2678
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|3.31
|2026230
|2006.10.16 13:26
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|221.79
|222.63
|221.37
|2006.10.17 10:43
|221.37
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|2.47
|2032395
|2006.10.17 14:15
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2687
|1.2771
|1.2645
|2006.10.17 18:01
|1.2645
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.32
|2032449
|2006.10.17 14:30
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|221.64
|222.48
|221.22
|2006.10.17 18:57
|222.48
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.95
|2034571
|2006.10.17 18:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpy
|149.03
|149.87
|148.61
|2006.10.17 23:47
|148.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.54
|2035232
|2006.10.17 20:15
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|118.91
|119.75
|118.49
|2006.10.17 23:57
|118.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.54
|2037539
|2006.10.18 07:45
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|221.93
|221.09
|222.35
|2006.10.18 14:31
|222.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.47
|2037511
|2006.10.18 07:30
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|118.64
|117.80
|119.06
|2006.10.18 14:54
|119.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.53
|2035715
|2006.10.17 22:15
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8709
|1.8663
|1.8753
|2006.10.18 19:49
|1.8663
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-3.22
|2037671
|2006.10.18 08:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpy
|148.76
|147.92
|149.18
|2006.10.19 01:07
|149.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|3.53
|2039011
|2006.10.18 12:00
|buy
|0.01
|audusd
|0.7538
|0.7492
|0.7562
|2006.10.19 08:38
|0.7562
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|2043187
|2006.10.19 01:15
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpy
|149.21
|150.05
|148.79
|2006.10.19 09:58
|148.79
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.54
|2043342
|2006.10.19 02:30
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|222.25
|223.09
|221.83
|2006.10.19 10:30
|221.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.48
|2042517
|2006.10.18 21:15
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchf
|2.3733
|2.3649
|2.3775
|2006.10.19 10:46
|2.3649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|-4.64
|2035664
|2006.10.17 22:00
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2678
|1.2762
|1.2636
|2006.10.19 15:22
|1.2636
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|3.32
|2026433
|2006.10.16 14:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2513
|1.2597
|1.2471
|2006.10.19 15:46
|1.2597
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|-8.40
|2046158
|2006.10.19 14:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8688
|1.8642
|1.8732
|2006.10.19 15:50
|1.8732
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.08
|2043498
|2006.10.19 03:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|118.96
|118.12
|119.38
|2006.10.19 19:20
|118.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.11
|2031801
|2006.10.17 11:55
|buy
|0.01
|chfjpy
|93.61
|92.77
|94.03
|2006.10.19 19:46
|94.03
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|3.55
|2048963
|2006.10.19 18:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|2.3668
|2.3752
|2.3626
|2006.10.19 19:46
|2.3626
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.34
|2026954
|2006.10.16 15:00
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1367
|1.1432
|1.1307
|2006.10.19 20:29
|1.1307
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|5.31
|2051888
|2006.10.20 01:45
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8776
|1.8730
|1.8820
|2006.10.20 10:58
|1.8820
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.08
|2048263
|2006.10.19 17:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|221.90
|222.74
|221.48
|2006.10.20 12:56
|222.74
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-4.97
|2051541
|2006.10.20 00:00
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1281
|1.1346
|1.1221
|2006.10.20 14:12
|1.1221
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.35
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.46
|26.87
|Closed P/L:
|26.41
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2046167
|2006.10.19 14:00
|sell
|0.01
|audusd
|0.7563
|0.7609
|0.7539
|0.7584
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.10
|2031983
|2006.10.17 12:30
|sell
|0.01
|euraud
|1.6607
|1.6691
|1.6565
|1.6643
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|-2.74
|2043823
|2006.10.19 06:17
|buy
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.5921
|1.5837
|1.5963
|1.5882
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-3.09
|2046161
|2006.10.19 14:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpy
|149.11
|149.95
|148.69
|149.67
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-4.71
|2055924
|2006.10.20 15:49
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1229
|1.1294
|1.1169
|1.1252
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.04
|2056378
|2006.10.20 16:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2613
|1.2529
|1.2655
|1.2611
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|2057176
|2006.10.20 18:15
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8827
|1.8781
|1.8871
|1.8831
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|-14.60
|Floating P/L:
|-14.51
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|26.41
|Floating P/L:
|-14.51
|Margin:
|20.25
|Balance:
|526.41
|Equity:
|511.90
|Free Margin:
|491.65
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|59.56
|Gross Loss:
|33.15
|Total Net Profit:
|26.41
|Profit Factor:
|1.80
|Expected Payoff:
|1.10
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|13.77 (2.62%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.62% (13.77)
|Total Trades:
|24
|Short Positions (won %):
|14 (78.57%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|10 (70.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|18 (75.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (25.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|5.35
|loss trade:
|-8.30
|Average
|profit trade:
|3.31
|loss trade:
|-5.53
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (14.03)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-8.30)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|14.03 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-8.30 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1