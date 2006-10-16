Gimex Group

Account: 41832 Name: Demo2 Currency: USD 2006 October 20, 18:29
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
20261042006.10.16 13:05balanceDeposit500.00
20262292006.10.16 13:26sell0.01usdchf1.27201.28041.26782006.10.17 10:011.26780.000.00-0.063.31
20262302006.10.16 13:26sell0.01gbpjpy221.79222.63221.372006.10.17 10:43221.370.000.00-0.072.47
20323952006.10.17 14:15sell0.01usdchf1.26871.27711.26452006.10.17 18:011.26450.000.000.003.32
20324492006.10.17 14:30sell0.01gbpjpy221.64222.48221.222006.10.17 18:57222.480.000.000.00-4.95
20345712006.10.17 18:00sell0.01eurjpy149.03149.87148.612006.10.17 23:47148.610.000.000.003.54
20352322006.10.17 20:15sell0.01usdjpy118.91119.75118.492006.10.17 23:57118.490.000.000.003.54
20375392006.10.18 07:45buy0.01gbpjpy221.93221.09222.352006.10.18 14:31222.350.000.000.002.47
20375112006.10.18 07:30buy0.01usdjpy118.64117.80119.062006.10.18 14:54119.060.000.000.003.53
20357152006.10.17 22:15buy0.01gbpusd1.87091.86631.87532006.10.18 19:491.86630.000.00-0.02-3.22
20376712006.10.18 08:15buy0.01eurjpy148.76147.92149.182006.10.19 01:07149.180.000.000.033.53
20390112006.10.18 12:00buy0.01audusd0.75380.74920.75622006.10.19 08:380.75620.000.000.002.40
20431872006.10.19 01:15sell0.01eurjpy149.21150.05148.792006.10.19 09:58148.790.000.000.003.54
20433422006.10.19 02:30sell0.01gbpjpy222.25223.09221.832006.10.19 10:30221.830.000.000.002.48
20425172006.10.18 21:15buy0.01gbpchf2.37332.36492.37752006.10.19 10:462.36490.000.000.13-4.64
20356642006.10.17 22:00sell0.01usdchf1.26781.27621.26362006.10.19 15:221.26360.000.00-0.253.32
20264332006.10.16 14:00sell0.01eurusd1.25131.25971.24712006.10.19 15:461.25970.000.000.10-8.40
20461582006.10.19 14:00buy0.01gbpusd1.86881.86421.87322006.10.19 15:501.87320.000.000.003.08
20434982006.10.19 03:00buy0.01usdjpy118.96118.12119.382006.10.19 19:20118.120.000.000.00-7.11
20318012006.10.17 11:55buy0.01chfjpy93.6192.7794.032006.10.19 19:4694.030.000.00-0.113.55
20489632006.10.19 18:00sell0.01gbpchf2.36682.37522.36262006.10.19 19:462.36260.000.000.002.34
20269542006.10.16 15:00sell0.01usdcad1.13671.14321.13072006.10.19 20:291.13070.000.00-0.145.31
20518882006.10.20 01:45buy0.01gbpusd1.87761.87301.88202006.10.20 10:581.88200.000.000.003.08
20482632006.10.19 17:00sell0.01gbpjpy221.90222.74221.482006.10.20 12:56222.740.000.00-0.07-4.97
20515412006.10.20 00:00sell0.01usdcad1.12811.13461.12212006.10.20 14:121.12210.000.000.005.35
  0.00 0.00 -0.46 26.87
Closed P/L: 26.41
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
20461672006.10.19 14:00sell0.01audusd0.75630.76090.7539 0.75840.000.000.00-2.10
20319832006.10.17 12:30sell0.01euraud1.66071.66911.6565 1.66430.000.000.11-2.74
20438232006.10.19 06:17buy0.01eurchf1.59211.58371.5963 1.58820.000.000.02-3.09
20461612006.10.19 14:00sell0.01eurjpy149.11149.95148.69 149.670.000.00-0.04-4.71
20559242006.10.20 15:49sell0.01usdcad1.12291.12941.1169 1.12520.000.000.00-2.04
20563782006.10.20 16:15buy0.01eurusd1.26131.25291.2655 1.26110.000.000.00-0.20
20571762006.10.20 18:15buy0.01gbpusd1.88271.87811.8871 1.88310.000.000.000.28
  0.00 0.00 0.09 -14.60
 Floating P/L: -14.51
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 26.41 Floating P/L: -14.51 Margin: 20.25
Balance: 526.41 Equity: 511.90 Free Margin: 491.65
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 59.56 Gross Loss: 33.15 Total Net Profit: 26.41
Profit Factor: 1.80 Expected Payoff: 1.10  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 13.77 (2.62%) Relative Drawdown: 2.62% (13.77)
 
Total Trades: 24 Short Positions (won %): 14 (78.57%) Long Positions (won %): 10 (70.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 18 (75.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (25.00%)
Largest profit trade: 5.35 loss trade: -8.30
Average profit trade: 3.31 loss trade: -5.53
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (14.03) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-8.30)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 14.03 (4) consecutive loss (count): -8.30 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1