Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.
|Account: 1000066464
|Name: asctrend_m5_5
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 20, 13:03
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1457481
|2006.10.10 11:31
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|1535868
|2006.10.20 08:27
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.28
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.10.20 12:56
|118.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.76
|1535899
|2006.10.20 08:36
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8778
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.20 13:00
|1.8800
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|37.24
|Closed P/L:
|37.24
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|37.24
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 037.24
|Equity:
|5 037.24
|Free Margin:
|5 037.24
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|44.00
|Gross Loss:
|6.76
|Total Net Profit:
|37.24
|Profit Factor:
|6.51
|Expected Payoff:
|18.62
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|6.76
|Maximal Drawdown:
|6.76 (0.14%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.14% (6.76)
|
|Total Trades:
|2
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|1 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|44.00
|loss trade:
|-6.76
|Average
|profit trade:
|44.00
|loss trade:
|-6.76
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (44.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-6.76)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|44.00 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-6.76 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|1