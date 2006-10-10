Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.

Account: 1000066464 Name: asctrend_m5_5 Currency: USD 2006 October 20, 13:03
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
14574812006.10.10 11:31balanceDeposit5 000.00
15358682006.10.20 08:27sell0.20usdjpy118.280.000.002006.10.20 12:56118.320.000.000.00-6.76
15358992006.10.20 08:36buy0.20gbpusd1.87780.00000.00002006.10.20 13:001.88000.000.000.0044.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 37.24
Closed P/L: 37.24
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 37.24 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 037.24 Equity: 5 037.24 Free Margin: 5 037.24
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 44.00 Gross Loss: 6.76 Total Net Profit: 37.24
Profit Factor: 6.51 Expected Payoff: 18.62  
Absolute Drawdown: 6.76 Maximal Drawdown: 6.76 (0.14%) Relative Drawdown: 0.14% (6.76)
 
Total Trades: 2 Short Positions (won %): 1 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 1 (50.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (50.00%)
Largest profit trade: 44.00 loss trade: -6.76
Average profit trade: 44.00 loss trade: -6.76
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (44.00) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-6.76)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 44.00 (1) consecutive loss (count): -6.76 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 1