|Account: 1252591
|Name: scoutt
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 10, 12:42
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|13302153
|2006.10.07 14:46
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|13310823
|2006.10.09 01:33
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.86
|118.02
|119.28
|2006.10.09 05:31
|119.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.42
|13359867
|2006.10.09 17:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.14
|118.30
|119.56
|2006.10.10 11:14
|119.56
|0.00
|0.00
|1.30
|35.13
|0.00
|0.00
|1.30
|105.55
|Closed P/L:
|106.85
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|13318344
|2006.10.09 05:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2599
|1.2515
|1.2641
|1.2540
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.65
|-590.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.65
|-590.00
|Floating P/L:
|-598.65
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|106.85
|Floating P/L:
|-598.65
|Margin:
|1 000.00
|Balance:
|3 106.85
|Equity:
|2 508.20
|Free Margin:
|1 508.20
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|106.85
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|106.85
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|53.42
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Total Trades:
|2
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|70.42
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|53.43
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (106.85)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|106.85 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|0