Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1252591 Name: scoutt Currency: USD 2006 October 10, 12:42
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
133021532006.10.07 14:46balanceDeposit3 000.00
133108232006.10.09 01:33buy0.20usdjpy118.86118.02119.282006.10.09 05:31119.280.000.000.0070.42
133598672006.10.09 17:45buy0.10usdjpy119.14118.30119.562006.10.10 11:14119.560.000.001.3035.13
  0.00 0.00 1.30 105.55
Closed P/L: 106.85
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
133183442006.10.09 05:00buy1.00eurusd1.25991.25151.2641 1.25400.000.00-8.65-590.00
  0.00 0.00 -8.65 -590.00
 Floating P/L: -598.65
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 106.85 Floating P/L: -598.65 Margin: 1 000.00
Balance: 3 106.85 Equity: 2 508.20 Free Margin: 1 508.20
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 106.85 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 106.85
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 53.42  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.00%)  
 
Total Trades: 2 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 70.42 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 53.43 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (106.85) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 106.85 (2) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 0