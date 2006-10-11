Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.
|Account: 1000067013
|Name: SIG2
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 18, 23:13
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1468635
|2006.10.11 12:21
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|1472030
|2006.10.11 17:25
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.8556
|1.8604
|1.8514
|2006.10.12 00:12
|1.8540
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.50
|80.00
|1476549
|2006.10.12 04:45
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.8553
|1.8599
|1.8509
|2006.10.12 10:05
|1.8599
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-230.00
|1471939
|2006.10.11 17:15
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|119.62
|120.46
|119.20
|2006.10.13 04:13
|119.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.57
|176.17
|1485941
|2006.10.13 04:15
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|119.24
|118.40
|119.66
|2006.10.13 15:38
|119.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|175.50
|1475919
|2006.10.12 00:15
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2725
|1.2641
|1.2767
|2006.10.13 17:05
|1.2767
|0.00
|0.00
|4.65
|164.49
|1495476
|2006.10.16 03:00
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|119.76
|120.60
|119.34
|2006.10.16 10:15
|119.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|175.97
|1495118
|2006.10.16 00:45
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2735
|1.2819
|1.2693
|2006.10.17 10:51
|1.2693
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.43
|165.45
|1484656
|2006.10.12 22:00
|sell
|0.40
|audusd
|0.7508
|0.7554
|0.7484
|2006.10.17 11:00
|0.7554
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.88
|-184.00
|1495045
|2006.10.16 00:30
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy
|149.67
|148.83
|150.09
|2006.10.17 11:48
|148.83
|0.00
|0.00
|3.19
|-353.80
|1504571
|2006.10.17 00:30
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8611
|1.8695
|1.8569
|2006.10.17 16:15
|1.8695
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-336.00
|1509354
|2006.10.17 13:46
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2689
|1.2773
|1.2647
|2006.10.17 18:42
|1.2647
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|132.84
|1469275
|2006.10.11 14:00
|sell
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.1347
|1.1412
|1.1287
|2006.10.17 21:50
|1.1412
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.82
|-284.79
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.36
|-318.17
|Closed P/L:
|-356.53
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1507953
|2006.10.17 12:00
|sell
|0.40
|audusd
|0.7544
|0.7590
|0.7520
|
|0.7548
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.84
|-16.00
|1513101
|2006.10.17 18:45
|sell
|0.40
|eurjpy
|148.92
|149.76
|148.50
|
|149.08
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.24
|-53.81
|1500358
|2006.10.16 15:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2514
|1.2598
|1.2472
|
|1.2534
|0.00
|0.00
|6.40
|-100.00
|1515076
|2006.10.17 23:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8705
|1.8619
|1.8745
|
|1.8672
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|-33.00
|1514866
|2006.10.17 22:45
|buy
|0.40
|usdcad
|1.1407
|1.1342
|1.1467
|
|1.1365
|0.00
|0.00
|0.77
|-147.82
|1514272
|2006.10.17 21:00
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2667
|1.2751
|1.2625
|
|1.2709
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.48
|-132.19
|1504733
|2006.10.17 01:30
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|119.08
|118.24
|119.50
|
|118.92
|0.00
|0.00
|5.12
|-53.82
|
|0.00
|0.00
|2.37
|-536.64
|
|Floating P/L:
|-534.27
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-356.53
|Floating P/L:
|-534.27
|Margin:
|1 408.47
|Balance:
|9 643.47
|Equity:
|9 109.20
|Free Margin:
|7 700.73
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 042.57
|Gross Loss:
|1 399.10
|Total Net Profit:
|-356.53
|Profit Factor:
|0.75
|Expected Payoff:
|-29.71
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|356.53
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 036.26 (9.70%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|9.70% (1 036.26)
|
|Total Trades:
|12
|Short Positions (won %):
|9 (55.56%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|7 (58.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|5 (41.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|175.97
|loss trade:
|-350.61
|Average
|profit trade:
|148.94
|loss trade:
|-279.82
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (831.23)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-873.49)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|831.23 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-873.49 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2