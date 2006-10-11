Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.

Account: 1000067013 Name: SIG2 Currency: USD 2006 October 18, 23:13
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
14686352006.10.11 12:21balanceDeposit10 000.00
14720302006.10.11 17:25sell0.50gbpusd1.85561.86041.85142006.10.12 00:121.85400.000.00-1.5080.00
14765492006.10.12 04:45sell0.50gbpusd1.85531.85991.85092006.10.12 10:051.85990.000.000.00-230.00
14719392006.10.11 17:15sell0.50usdjpy119.62120.46119.202006.10.13 04:13119.200.000.00-25.57176.17
14859412006.10.13 04:15buy0.50usdjpy119.24118.40119.662006.10.13 15:38119.660.000.000.00175.50
14759192006.10.12 00:15buy0.50usdchf1.27251.26411.27672006.10.13 17:051.27670.000.004.65164.49
14954762006.10.16 03:00sell0.50usdjpy119.76120.60119.342006.10.16 10:15119.340.000.000.00175.97
14951182006.10.16 00:45sell0.50usdchf1.27351.28191.26932006.10.17 10:511.26930.000.00-5.43165.45
14846562006.10.12 22:00sell0.40audusd0.75080.75540.74842006.10.17 11:000.75540.000.00-2.88-184.00
14950452006.10.16 00:30buy0.50eurjpy149.67148.83150.092006.10.17 11:48148.830.000.003.19-353.80
15045712006.10.17 00:30sell0.40gbpusd1.86111.86951.85692006.10.17 16:151.86950.000.000.00-336.00
15093542006.10.17 13:46sell0.40usdchf1.26891.27731.26472006.10.17 18:421.26470.000.000.00132.84
14692752006.10.11 14:00sell0.50usdcad1.13471.14121.12872006.10.17 21:501.14120.000.00-10.82-284.79
  0.00 0.00 -38.36 -318.17
Closed P/L: -356.53
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
15079532006.10.17 12:00sell0.40audusd0.75440.75900.7520 0.75480.000.00-0.84-16.00
15131012006.10.17 18:45sell0.40eurjpy148.92149.76148.50 149.080.000.00-4.24-53.81
15003582006.10.16 15:00sell0.50eurusd1.25141.25981.2472 1.25340.000.006.40-100.00
15150762006.10.17 23:30buy0.10gbpusd1.87051.86191.8745 1.86720.000.00-0.36-33.00
15148662006.10.17 22:45buy0.40usdcad1.14071.13421.1467 1.13650.000.000.77-147.82
15142722006.10.17 21:00sell0.40usdchf1.26671.27511.2625 1.27090.000.00-4.48-132.19
15047332006.10.17 01:30buy0.40usdjpy119.08118.24119.50 118.920.000.005.12-53.82
  0.00 0.00 2.37 -536.64
 Floating P/L: -534.27
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -356.53 Floating P/L: -534.27 Margin: 1 408.47
Balance: 9 643.47 Equity: 9 109.20 Free Margin: 7 700.73
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 042.57 Gross Loss: 1 399.10 Total Net Profit: -356.53
Profit Factor: 0.75 Expected Payoff: -29.71  
Absolute Drawdown: 356.53 Maximal Drawdown: 1 036.26 (9.70%) Relative Drawdown: 9.70% (1 036.26)
 
Total Trades: 12 Short Positions (won %): 9 (55.56%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 7 (58.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (41.67%)
Largest profit trade: 175.97 loss trade: -350.61
Average profit trade: 148.94 loss trade: -279.82
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (831.23) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-873.49)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 831.23 (5) consecutive loss (count): -873.49 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2