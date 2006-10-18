North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 300377 Name: Phoenix Currency: USD 2006 October 18, 18:01
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
56582342006.10.18 08:45buy0.30gbpjpy221.91221.07222.332006.10.18 15:30222.330.000.000.00106.11
56270212006.10.16 16:14buy0.30gbpjpy221.86221.02222.282006.10.17 19:44222.280.000.002.97106.13
56393832006.10.17 10:15sell0.20usdjpy119.05119.89118.632006.10.17 12:46118.630.000.000.0070.81
56017592006.10.13 12:45sell0.10chfjpy94.0794.9193.652006.10.16 10:4793.650.000.00-0.5735.18
55998172006.10.13 10:14balanceDeposit1 000.00
  0.00 0.00 2.40 318.23
Closed P/L: 320.63
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
56392382006.10.17 10:06sell0.20audusd0.75380.75840.7514 0.75380.000.00-0.700.00
56413892006.10.17 11:45sell0.20euraud1.66151.66991.6573 1.66060.000.000.2913.56
56302322006.10.16 19:15sell0.20eurusd1.25201.26041.2478 1.25120.000.000.6016.00
56107372006.10.13 19:47sell0.30usdcad1.13741.14391.1314 1.13760.000.00-5.30-5.27
  0.00 0.00 -5.11 24.29
 Floating P/L: 19.18
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 320.63 Floating P/L: 19.18 Margin: 190.40
Balance: 1 320.63 Equity: 1 339.81 Free Margin: 1 149.41
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 320.63 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 320.63
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 80.16  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 4 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 109.10 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 80.16 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (320.63) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 320.63 (4) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 0