|Account: 300377
|Name: Phoenix
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 18, 18:01
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5658234
|2006.10.18 08:45
|buy
|0.30
|gbpjpy
|221.91
|221.07
|222.33
|2006.10.18 15:30
|222.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|106.11
|5627021
|2006.10.16 16:14
|buy
|0.30
|gbpjpy
|221.86
|221.02
|222.28
|2006.10.17 19:44
|222.28
|0.00
|0.00
|2.97
|106.13
|5639383
|2006.10.17 10:15
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.05
|119.89
|118.63
|2006.10.17 12:46
|118.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.81
|5601759
|2006.10.13 12:45
|sell
|0.10
|chfjpy
|94.07
|94.91
|93.65
|2006.10.16 10:47
|93.65
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.57
|35.18
|5599817
|2006.10.13 10:14
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|318.23
|Closed P/L:
|320.63
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5639238
|2006.10.17 10:06
|sell
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7538
|0.7584
|0.7514
|0.7538
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|0.00
|5641389
|2006.10.17 11:45
|sell
|0.20
|euraud
|1.6615
|1.6699
|1.6573
|1.6606
|0.00
|0.00
|0.29
|13.56
|5630232
|2006.10.16 19:15
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2520
|1.2604
|1.2478
|1.2512
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|16.00
|5610737
|2006.10.13 19:47
|sell
|0.30
|usdcad
|1.1374
|1.1439
|1.1314
|1.1376
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.30
|-5.27
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.11
|24.29
|Floating P/L:
|19.18
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|320.63
|Floating P/L:
|19.18
|Margin:
|190.40
|Balance:
|1 320.63
|Equity:
|1 339.81
|Free Margin:
|1 149.41
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|320.63
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|320.63
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|80.16
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|4
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|4 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|109.10
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|80.16
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (320.63)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|320.63 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|0