Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1253049 Name: Maurizio Molinari Currency: USD 2006 October 9, 18:56
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
133026112006.10.08 13:07balanceDeposit500.00
133085342006.10.09 00:16buy1.00gbpjpym222.38221.54222.802006.10.09 03:08222.800.000.000.0035.25
133089202006.10.09 00:30buy1.00eurjpym149.69148.85150.112006.10.09 03:49150.110.000.000.0035.26
133150992006.10.09 03:15sell1.00gbpjpym222.73223.57222.312006.10.09 10:21222.310.000.000.0035.25
  0.00 0.00 0.00 105.76
Closed P/L: 105.76
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
133054482006.10.08 23:00sell1.00usdjpym118.97119.81118.55 119.120.000.000.00-12.59
133346752006.10.09 11:00buy1.00eurjpym150.07149.23150.49 150.110.000.000.003.35
133583552006.10.09 17:15sell1.00gbpjpym222.30223.15221.89 222.450.000.000.00-12.60
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -21.84
 Floating P/L: -21.84
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 105.76 Floating P/L: -21.84 Margin: 150.00
Balance: 605.76 Equity: 583.92 Free Margin: 433.92
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 105.76 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 105.76
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 35.25  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.00%)  
 
Total Trades: 3 Short Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 35.26 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 35.25 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (105.76) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 105.76 (3) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 0