|Account: 1253049
|Name: Maurizio Molinari
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 9, 18:56
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|13302611
|2006.10.08 13:07
|balance
|Deposit
|500.00
|13308534
|2006.10.09 00:16
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpym
|222.38
|221.54
|222.80
|2006.10.09 03:08
|222.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.25
|13308920
|2006.10.09 00:30
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpym
|149.69
|148.85
|150.11
|2006.10.09 03:49
|150.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.26
|13315099
|2006.10.09 03:15
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpym
|222.73
|223.57
|222.31
|2006.10.09 10:21
|222.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|105.76
|Closed P/L:
|105.76
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|13305448
|2006.10.08 23:00
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpym
|118.97
|119.81
|118.55
|119.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.59
|13334675
|2006.10.09 11:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpym
|150.07
|149.23
|150.49
|150.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.35
|13358355
|2006.10.09 17:15
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpym
|222.30
|223.15
|221.89
|222.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.84
|Floating P/L:
|-21.84
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|105.76
|Floating P/L:
|-21.84
|Margin:
|150.00
|Balance:
|605.76
|Equity:
|583.92
|Free Margin:
|433.92
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|105.76
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|105.76
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|35.25
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Total Trades:
|3
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|35.26
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|35.25
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (105.76)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|105.76 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|0