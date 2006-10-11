Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1257229 Name: joaow ew f rgf Currency: USD 2006 October 13, 19:37
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
134901482006.10.11 11:00balanceDeposit3 000.00
134972072006.10.11 13:00sell0.10euraudm1.68321.69161.67902006.10.12 03:121.67900.000.000.273.13
135316212006.10.12 00:00sell0.10gbpusdm1.85441.85901.85002006.10.12 07:051.85900.000.000.00-4.60
135657462006.10.12 12:00buy0.10gbpusdm1.85491.85031.85932006.10.12 20:491.85930.000.000.004.40
135009982006.10.11 14:15sell0.10usdjpym119.62120.46119.202006.10.13 01:13119.200.000.00-0.593.52
136255122006.10.13 08:00buy0.10gbpusdm1.86201.85741.86642006.10.13 12:371.85740.000.000.00-4.60
136052812006.10.13 01:45buy0.10usdjpym119.26118.42119.682006.10.13 14:00119.680.000.000.003.51
135761352006.10.12 13:45sell0.10eurusdm1.25381.26231.24972006.10.13 14:051.24970.000.000.074.10
  0.00 0.00 -0.25 9.46
Closed P/L: 9.21
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
135875772006.10.12 19:00sell0.10audusdm0.75040.75510.7481 0.75130.000.00-0.02-0.90
134901902006.10.11 11:02buy0.10chfjpym94.1193.2794.53 93.920.000.000.08-1.59
136246782006.10.13 07:45buy0.10euraudm1.67101.66261.6752 1.66460.000.000.00-4.80
135516862006.10.12 08:00sell0.10eurchfm1.59331.60171.5891 1.59370.000.00-0.06-0.32
135359572006.10.12 02:15sell0.10eurjpym149.91150.75149.49 149.680.000.00-0.111.92
134920142006.10.11 11:30sell0.10gbpjpym221.92222.76221.50 222.140.000.00-1.01-1.84
134901502006.10.11 11:00sell0.10usdcadm1.13471.14121.1287 1.13790.000.00-0.13-2.81
135278862006.10.11 21:15buy0.10usdchfm1.27271.26431.2769 1.27390.000.000.100.94
  0.00 0.00 -1.15 -9.40
 Floating P/L: -10.55
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 9.21 Floating P/L: -10.55 Margin: 40.00
Balance: 3 009.21 Equity: 2 998.66 Free Margin: 2 958.66
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 18.41 Gross Loss: 9.20 Total Net Profit: 9.21
Profit Factor: 2.00 Expected Payoff: 1.32  
Absolute Drawdown: 1.20 Maximal Drawdown: 4.60 (0.15%) Relative Drawdown: 0.15% (4.60)
 
Total Trades: 7 Short Positions (won %): 4 (75.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (71.43%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (28.57%)
Largest profit trade: 4.40 loss trade: -4.60
Average profit trade: 3.68 loss trade: -4.60
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (7.68) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-4.60)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 7.68 (2) consecutive loss (count): -4.60 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1