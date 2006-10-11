|Account: 1257229
|Name: joaow ew f rgf
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 13, 19:37
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|13490148
|2006.10.11 11:00
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|13497207
|2006.10.11 13:00
|sell
|0.10
|euraudm
|1.6832
|1.6916
|1.6790
|2006.10.12 03:12
|1.6790
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|3.13
|13531621
|2006.10.12 00:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8544
|1.8590
|1.8500
|2006.10.12 07:05
|1.8590
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.60
|13565746
|2006.10.12 12:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8549
|1.8503
|1.8593
|2006.10.12 20:49
|1.8593
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.40
|13500998
|2006.10.11 14:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpym
|119.62
|120.46
|119.20
|2006.10.13 01:13
|119.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.59
|3.52
|13625512
|2006.10.13 08:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8620
|1.8574
|1.8664
|2006.10.13 12:37
|1.8574
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.60
|13605281
|2006.10.13 01:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpym
|119.26
|118.42
|119.68
|2006.10.13 14:00
|119.68
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.51
|13576135
|2006.10.12 13:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.2538
|1.2623
|1.2497
|2006.10.13 14:05
|1.2497
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|4.10
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|9.46
|Closed P/L:
|9.21
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|13587577
|2006.10.12 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|audusdm
|0.7504
|0.7551
|0.7481
|0.7513
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.90
|13490190
|2006.10.11 11:02
|buy
|0.10
|chfjpym
|94.11
|93.27
|94.53
|93.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|-1.59
|13624678
|2006.10.13 07:45
|buy
|0.10
|euraudm
|1.6710
|1.6626
|1.6752
|1.6646
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.80
|13551686
|2006.10.12 08:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurchfm
|1.5933
|1.6017
|1.5891
|1.5937
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-0.32
|13535957
|2006.10.12 02:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpym
|149.91
|150.75
|149.49
|149.68
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|1.92
|13492014
|2006.10.11 11:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpym
|221.92
|222.76
|221.50
|222.14
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.01
|-1.84
|13490150
|2006.10.11 11:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdcadm
|1.1347
|1.1412
|1.1287
|1.1379
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|-2.81
|13527886
|2006.10.11 21:15
|buy
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2727
|1.2643
|1.2769
|1.2739
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|0.94
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.15
|-9.40
|Floating P/L:
|-10.55
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|9.21
|Floating P/L:
|-10.55
|Margin:
|40.00
|Balance:
|3 009.21
|Equity:
|2 998.66
|Free Margin:
|2 958.66
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|18.41
|Gross Loss:
|9.20
|Total Net Profit:
|9.21
|Profit Factor:
|2.00
|Expected Payoff:
|1.32
|Absolute Drawdown:
|1.20
|Maximal Drawdown:
|4.60 (0.15%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.15% (4.60)
|Total Trades:
|7
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (75.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (71.43%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (28.57%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|4.40
|loss trade:
|-4.60
|Average
|profit trade:
|3.68
|loss trade:
|-4.60
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (7.68)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-4.60)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|7.68 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-4.60 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1