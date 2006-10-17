Interbank FX, LLC
Account: xxxxxxx Name: Aaragorn Currency: USD 2006 October 17, 17:00
Closed Transactions:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
11250905 2006.10.17 15:40 buy 0.05 usdjpym 118.61 118.43 0.00 2006.10.17 16:36 118.69 0 0 0 0.34
11248404 2006.10.17 14:33 sell 0.05 usdjpym 118.73 118.92 0.00 2006.10.17 15:35 118.63 0 0 0 0.42
11245505 2006.10.17 13:21 buy 0.05 usdjpym 118.63 118.45 0.00 2006.10.17 14:33 118.73 0 0 0 0.42
11243937 2006.10.17 13:00 sell 0.05 usdjpym 118.84 119.01 0.00 2006.10.17 13:04 118.77 0 0 0 0.29
11241627 2006.10.17 12:10 sell 0.05 usdjpym 118.68 118.86 0.00 2006.10.17 13:00 118.86 0 0 0 -0.76
11238218 2006.10.17 09:46 buy 0.05 usdjpym 118.64 118.46 0.00 2006.10.17 11:01 118.71 0 0 0 0.29
0 0 0 1
Closed P/L: 1
Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P   Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
11253173 2006.10.17 16:44 sell 0.05 usdjpym 118.69 118.86 0.00 118.75 0 0 0 -0.25
0 0 0 -0.25
Floating P/L: -0.25
Working Orders:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Market Price  
No transactions
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0 Credit Facility: 0
Closed Trade P/L: 1 Floating P/L: -0.25 Margin: 2.5
Balance: 354.1 Equity: 353.85 Free Margin: 351.35
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1.76 Gross Loss: 0.76 Total Net Profit: 1
Profit Factor: 2.32 Expected Payoff: 0.17
Absolute Drawdown: 0.47 Maximal Drawdown: 0.76 (0.22%) Relative Drawdown: 0.22% (0.76)
Total Trades: 6 Short Positions (won %): 3 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (83.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (16.67%)
Largest profit trade: 0.42 loss trade: -0.76
Average profit trade: 0.35 loss trade: -0.76
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (1.47) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-0.76)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1.47 (4) consecutive loss (count): -0.76 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1