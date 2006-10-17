|Interbank FX, LLC
|Account: xxxxxxx
|Name: Aaragorn
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 17, 17:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|11250905
|2006.10.17 15:40
|buy
|0.05
|usdjpym
|118.61
|118.43
|0.00
|2006.10.17 16:36
|118.69
|0
|0
|0
|0.34
|11248404
|2006.10.17 14:33
|sell
|0.05
|usdjpym
|118.73
|118.92
|0.00
|2006.10.17 15:35
|118.63
|0
|0
|0
|0.42
|11245505
|2006.10.17 13:21
|buy
|0.05
|usdjpym
|118.63
|118.45
|0.00
|2006.10.17 14:33
|118.73
|0
|0
|0
|0.42
|11243937
|2006.10.17 13:00
|sell
|0.05
|usdjpym
|118.84
|119.01
|0.00
|2006.10.17 13:04
|118.77
|0
|0
|0
|0.29
|11241627
|2006.10.17 12:10
|sell
|0.05
|usdjpym
|118.68
|118.86
|0.00
|2006.10.17 13:00
|118.86
|0
|0
|0
|-0.76
|11238218
|2006.10.17 09:46
|buy
|0.05
|usdjpym
|118.64
|118.46
|0.00
|2006.10.17 11:01
|118.71
|0
|0
|0
|0.29
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Closed P/L:
|1
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|11253173
|2006.10.17 16:44
|sell
|0.05
|usdjpym
|118.69
|118.86
|0.00
|118.75
|0
|0
|0
|-0.25
|0
|0
|0
|-0.25
|Floating P/L:
|-0.25
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0
|Credit Facility:
|0
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1
|Floating P/L:
|-0.25
|Margin:
|2.5
|Balance:
|354.1
|Equity:
|353.85
|Free Margin:
|351.35
|Details:
|
|Gross Profit:
|1.76
|Gross Loss:
|0.76
|Total Net Profit:
|1
|Profit Factor:
|2.32
|Expected Payoff:
|0.17
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.47
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.76 (0.22%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.22% (0.76)
|Total Trades:
|6
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (83.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (16.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|0.42
|loss trade:
|-0.76
|Average
|profit trade:
|0.35
|loss trade:
|-0.76
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (1.47)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-0.76)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1.47 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-0.76 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1