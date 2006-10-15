Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1261784 Name: Costv3 Currency: USD 2006 October 17, 23:18
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
136768862006.10.15 20:18balanceDeposit3 000.00
136771182006.10.15 22:00sell0.10usdchf1.27361.32361.27262006.10.16 08:061.27260.000.000.007.86
136771632006.10.15 22:00buy0.10eurjpy149.67144.67149.772006.10.15 23:29149.770.000.000.008.36
136772882006.10.15 22:01buy0.10usdcad1.13781.08781.13882006.10.16 05:581.13880.000.000.008.78
136774062006.10.15 22:01buy0.10audusd0.75120.70120.75222006.10.16 09:010.75220.000.000.0010.00
136774552006.10.15 22:01buy0.10eurusd1.25041.20041.25142006.10.16 05:201.25140.000.000.0010.00
136774642006.10.15 22:01sell0.10usdjpy119.68124.68119.582006.10.16 06:59119.580.000.000.008.36
136803802006.10.15 23:31buy0.10eurjpy149.78144.14149.242006.10.17 10:36148.620.000.000.91-97.78
136982792006.10.16 05:22buy0.10eurusd1.25131.20131.25232006.10.16 08:071.25230.000.000.0010.00
137001752006.10.16 06:05buy0.10usdcad1.13931.08711.13812006.10.16 14:281.13810.000.000.00-10.54
137033502006.10.16 07:01sell0.10usdjpy119.52124.52119.422006.10.16 07:08119.420.000.000.008.37
137043202006.10.16 07:08buy0.20eurjpy149.48144.14149.242006.10.17 10:36148.620.000.001.82-144.99
137044972006.10.16 07:09sell0.10usdjpy119.41124.41119.312006.10.16 07:56119.310.000.000.008.38
137100822006.10.16 07:57sell0.10usdjpy119.31124.31119.212006.10.16 12:06119.210.000.000.008.39
137123812006.10.16 08:07sell0.10usdchf1.27201.32201.27102006.10.16 08:161.27100.000.000.007.87
137131422006.10.16 08:08buy0.10eurusd1.25271.20271.25372006.10.16 13:511.25370.000.000.0010.00
137147702006.10.16 08:17sell0.10usdchf1.27081.32081.26982006.10.16 13:511.26980.000.000.007.88
137186432006.10.16 09:02buy0.10audusd0.75240.70240.75342006.10.16 12:340.75340.000.000.0010.00
137317622006.10.16 12:06sell0.10usdjpy119.17124.17119.072006.10.16 13:06119.070.000.000.008.40
137324282006.10.16 12:11buy0.30eurjpy149.17144.14149.242006.10.17 10:36148.620.000.002.73-139.09
137346352006.10.16 12:35buy0.10audusd0.75350.70350.75452006.10.16 13:360.75450.000.000.0010.00
137395852006.10.16 13:07buy0.10usdjpy119.10114.10119.202006.10.16 14:10119.200.000.000.008.39
137400232006.10.16 13:10buy0.20usdcad1.13601.08711.13812006.10.16 14:281.13810.000.000.0036.90
137434032006.10.16 13:52buy0.10eurusd1.25381.20381.25482006.10.17 13:221.25480.000.00-0.8710.00
137434252006.10.16 13:52sell0.10usdchf1.26951.31951.26852006.10.17 07:521.26850.000.00-1.157.88
137463252006.10.16 14:11buy0.10usdjpy119.24114.24119.342006.10.16 15:34119.340.000.000.008.38
137478112006.10.16 14:29buy0.10usdcad1.13841.08841.13942006.10.17 13:111.13940.000.000.278.78
137950112006.10.17 07:53sell0.10usdchf1.26831.31831.26732006.10.17 13:181.26730.000.000.007.89
138033842006.10.17 08:49buy0.50eurjpy148.86144.14149.242006.10.17 10:36148.620.000.000.00-101.17
138128402006.10.17 10:36sell0.10eurjpy148.62153.84148.742006.10.17 21:15148.740.000.00-1.05-10.11
138261272006.10.17 13:12buy0.10usdcad1.13971.08971.14072006.10.17 18:501.14070.000.000.008.77
138291412006.10.17 13:20sell0.10usdchf1.26611.31611.26512006.10.17 15:411.26510.000.000.007.90
138305012006.10.17 13:23buy0.10eurusd1.25501.20501.25602006.10.17 15:391.25600.000.000.0010.00
138429702006.10.17 15:41sell0.20eurjpy148.95153.84148.742006.10.17 21:15148.740.000.00-2.1035.40
138664852006.10.17 21:16sell0.10eurjpy148.70153.70148.602006.10.17 21:48148.600.000.000.008.43
  0.00 0.00 0.56 -202.31
Closed P/L: -201.75
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
137418882006.10.16 13:36buy0.10audusd0.75480.70480.7558 0.75330.000.000.18-15.00
136774722006.10.15 22:01buy0.10eurchf1.59301.54091.5919 1.59040.000.001.10-20.50
138039862006.10.17 08:58buy0.20eurchf1.58991.54091.5919 1.59040.000.001.107.89
136774772006.10.15 22:01buy0.10eurgbp0.67410.62410.6751 0.67040.000.00-1.40-69.20
137526052006.10.16 15:35buy0.10usdjpy119.35113.71118.81 118.610.000.002.60-62.39
137667832006.10.16 21:45buy0.20usdjpy119.04113.71118.81 118.610.000.002.60-72.51
138037882006.10.17 08:56buy0.30usdjpy118.74113.71118.81 118.610.000.003.90-32.88
138425592006.10.17 15:40buy0.10eurusd1.25611.20611.2571 1.25420.000.00-0.87-19.00
138434562006.10.17 15:42sell0.10usdchf1.26471.31671.2657 1.26840.000.00-1.15-29.17
138555692006.10.17 18:24sell0.20usdchf1.26771.31671.2657 1.26840.000.00-2.30-11.04
138569502006.10.17 18:51buy0.10usdcad1.14081.09081.1418 1.14030.000.000.27-4.38
138695172006.10.17 21:48sell0.10eurjpy148.56153.56148.46 148.800.000.000.00-20.22
138724492006.10.17 22:09buy0.50usdjpy118.43113.71118.81 118.610.000.000.0075.88
  0.00 0.00 6.03 -272.52
 Floating P/L: -266.49
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -201.75 Floating P/L: -266.49 Margin: 2 200.00
Balance: 2 798.25 Equity: 2 531.76 Free Margin: 331.76
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 297.52 Gross Loss: 499.27 Total Net Profit: -201.75
Profit Factor: 0.60 Expected Payoff: -5.93  
Absolute Drawdown: 285.06 Maximal Drawdown: 477.57 (14.96%) Relative Drawdown: 14.96% (477.57)
 
Total Trades: 34 Short Positions (won %): 14 (92.86%) Long Positions (won %): 20 (75.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 28 (82.35%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (17.65%)
Largest profit trade: 36.90 loss trade: -143.17
Average profit trade: 10.63 loss trade: -83.21
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 18 (187.94) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-477.57)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 187.94 (18) consecutive loss (count): -477.57 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 7 consecutive losses: 2