|Account: 1235555
|Name: Tururo
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 9, 10:29
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|12316309
|2006.09.22 11:05
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|12339806
|2006.09.22 15:35
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.50
|115.50
|117.50
|2006.09.27 14:04
|117.50
|0.00
|0.00
|3.90
|85.11
|12634150
|2006.09.28 01:45
|sell
|2.50
|eurjpy
|149.41
|150.25
|148.99
|2006.10.02 10:41
|150.25
|0.00
|0.00
|-52.50
|-1 775.90
|12658594
|2006.09.28 08:48
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8801
|1.8702
|1.8887
|2006.09.29 07:14
|1.8702
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|-99.00
|12668867
|2006.09.28 12:00
|buy
|2.40
|usdjpy
|117.50
|116.66
|117.92
|2006.09.28 14:54
|117.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|854.82
|12685393
|2006.09.28 14:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8732
|1.8734
|1.8887
|2006.09.28 15:44
|1.8734
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|12723991
|2006.09.29 00:00
|buy
|2.40
|usdjpy
|117.78
|116.94
|118.20
|2006.10.02 00:10
|118.20
|0.00
|0.00
|31.20
|852.79
|12851615
|2006.10.02 07:00
|sell
|2.40
|usdjpy
|118.25
|119.09
|117.83
|2006.10.02 13:35
|117.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|855.47
|12871113
|2006.10.02 10:41
|sell
|2.40
|eurjpy
|150.21
|151.05
|149.79
|2006.10.03 07:37
|149.79
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.20
|858.17
|12887312
|2006.10.02 13:35
|buy
|2.40
|usdjpy
|117.83
|116.99
|118.25
|2006.10.04 11:28
|118.25
|0.00
|0.00
|62.40
|852.43
|12977517
|2006.10.03 12:45
|sell
|2.50
|eurjpy
|149.98
|150.82
|149.56
|2006.10.04 14:16
|149.56
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.25
|889.91
|13061828
|2006.10.04 11:28
|sell
|2.50
|usdjpy
|118.26
|119.10
|117.84
|2006.10.04 21:16
|117.84
|0.00
|0.00
|-109.50
|891.04
|13096346
|2006.10.04 18:45
|sell
|2.60
|eurjpy
|149.86
|150.70
|149.44
|2006.10.05 01:46
|149.44
|0.00
|0.00
|-81.90
|928.02
|13139946
|2006.10.05 07:30
|buy
|2.70
|usdjpy
|117.62
|116.78
|118.04
|2006.10.06 02:46
|118.04
|0.00
|0.00
|35.10
|960.69
|13170423
|2006.10.05 13:00
|buy
|2.60
|eurjpy
|149.19
|148.35
|149.61
|2006.10.05 22:33
|149.61
|0.00
|0.00
|23.66
|926.60
|13206898
|2006.10.05 22:33
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|149.61
|150.45
|149.19
|2006.10.06 12:34
|149.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|355.24
|13230540
|2006.10.06 07:15
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.13
|118.97
|117.71
|2006.10.06 12:30
|117.71
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|356.81
|13250988
|2006.10.06 12:30
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.75
|116.91
|118.17
|2006.10.06 12:34
|118.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|355.42
|13252309
|2006.10.06 12:34
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.26
|117.40
|118.66
|2006.10.06 12:58
|118.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|337.10
|13308547
|2006.10.09 00:16
|buy
|2.70
|gbpjpy
|222.39
|221.55
|222.81
|2006.10.09 03:09
|222.81
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|951.83
|13308925
|2006.10.09 00:30
|buy
|2.60
|eurjpy
|149.69
|148.85
|150.11
|2006.10.09 03:49
|150.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|916.72
|13315100
|2006.10.09 03:15
|sell
|2.40
|gbpjpy
|222.73
|223.57
|222.31
|2006.10.09 10:21
|222.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|845.99
|0.00
|0.00
|-139.44
|11 201.26
|Closed P/L:
|11 061.82
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|13314242
|2006.10.09 03:00
|sell
|2.30
|chfjpy
|94.39
|95.23
|93.97
|94.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-193.10
|13318347
|2006.10.09 05:00
|buy
|2.40
|eurusd
|1.2599
|1.2515
|1.2641
|1.2603
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|96.00
|13303368
|2006.10.08 22:00
|buy
|2.90
|usdcad
|1.1266
|1.1201
|1.1326
|1.1237
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-748.42
|13311365
|2006.10.09 01:56
|buy
|2.40
|usdchf
|1.2611
|1.2527
|1.2653
|1.2605
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-114.24
|13301505
|2006.10.06 19:45
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|119.00
|119.84
|118.58
|119.11
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.60
|-92.35
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.60
|-1 052.11
|Floating P/L:
|-1 066.71
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|11 061.82
|Floating P/L:
|-1 066.71
|Margin:
|11 000.00
|Balance:
|61 061.82
|Equity:
|59 995.11
|Free Margin:
|48 995.11
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|12 989.57
|Gross Loss:
|1 927.75
|Total Net Profit:
|11 061.82
|Profit Factor:
|6.74
|Expected Payoff:
|526.75
|Absolute Drawdown:
|97.93
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 828.40 (3.53%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|3.53% (1 828.40)
|Total Trades:
|21
|Short Positions (won %):
|9 (88.89%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|12 (91.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|19 (90.48%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (9.52%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|995.79
|loss trade:
|-1 828.40
|Average
|profit trade:
|683.66
|loss trade:
|-963.88
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|15 (11 159.75)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-1 828.40)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|11 159.75 (15)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 828.40 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|1