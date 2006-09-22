Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1235555 Name: Tururo Currency: USD 2006 October 9, 10:29
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
123163092006.09.22 11:05balanceDeposit50 000.00
123398062006.09.22 15:35buy0.10usdjpy116.50115.50117.502006.09.27 14:04117.500.000.003.9085.11
126341502006.09.28 01:45sell2.50eurjpy149.41150.25148.992006.10.02 10:41150.250.000.00-52.50-1 775.90
126585942006.09.28 08:48buy0.10gbpusd1.88011.87021.88872006.09.29 07:141.87020.000.00-0.35-99.00
126688672006.09.28 12:00buy2.40usdjpy117.50116.66117.922006.09.28 14:54117.920.000.000.00854.82
126853932006.09.28 14:45buy0.10gbpusd1.87321.87341.88872006.09.28 15:441.87340.000.000.002.00
127239912006.09.29 00:00buy2.40usdjpy117.78116.94118.202006.10.02 00:10118.200.000.0031.20852.79
128516152006.10.02 07:00sell2.40usdjpy118.25119.09117.832006.10.02 13:35117.830.000.000.00855.47
128711132006.10.02 10:41sell2.40eurjpy150.21151.05149.792006.10.03 07:37149.790.000.00-25.20858.17
128873122006.10.02 13:35buy2.40usdjpy117.83116.99118.252006.10.04 11:28118.250.000.0062.40852.43
129775172006.10.03 12:45sell2.50eurjpy149.98150.82149.562006.10.04 14:16149.560.000.00-26.25889.91
130618282006.10.04 11:28sell2.50usdjpy118.26119.10117.842006.10.04 21:16117.840.000.00-109.50891.04
130963462006.10.04 18:45sell2.60eurjpy149.86150.70149.442006.10.05 01:46149.440.000.00-81.90928.02
131399462006.10.05 07:30buy2.70usdjpy117.62116.78118.042006.10.06 02:46118.040.000.0035.10960.69
131704232006.10.05 13:00buy2.60eurjpy149.19148.35149.612006.10.05 22:33149.610.000.0023.66926.60
132068982006.10.05 22:33sell1.00eurjpy149.61150.45149.192006.10.06 12:34149.190.000.000.00355.24
132305402006.10.06 07:15sell1.00usdjpy118.13118.97117.712006.10.06 12:30117.710.000.000.00356.81
132509882006.10.06 12:30buy1.00usdjpy117.75116.91118.172006.10.06 12:34118.170.000.000.00355.42
132523092006.10.06 12:34buy1.00usdjpy118.26117.40118.662006.10.06 12:58118.660.000.000.00337.10
133085472006.10.09 00:16buy2.70gbpjpy222.39221.55222.812006.10.09 03:09222.810.000.000.00951.83
133089252006.10.09 00:30buy2.60eurjpy149.69148.85150.112006.10.09 03:49150.110.000.000.00916.72
133151002006.10.09 03:15sell2.40gbpjpy222.73223.57222.312006.10.09 10:21222.310.000.000.00845.99
  0.00 0.00 -139.44 11 201.26
Closed P/L: 11 061.82
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
133142422006.10.09 03:00sell2.30chfjpy94.3995.2393.97 94.490.000.000.00-193.10
133183472006.10.09 05:00buy2.40eurusd1.25991.25151.2641 1.26030.000.000.0096.00
133033682006.10.08 22:00buy2.90usdcad1.12661.12011.1326 1.12370.000.000.00-748.42
133113652006.10.09 01:56buy2.40usdchf1.26111.25271.2653 1.26050.000.000.00-114.24
133015052006.10.06 19:45sell1.00usdjpy119.00119.84118.58 119.110.000.00-14.60-92.35
  0.00 0.00 -14.60 -1 052.11
 Floating P/L: -1 066.71
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 11 061.82 Floating P/L: -1 066.71 Margin: 11 000.00
Balance: 61 061.82 Equity: 59 995.11 Free Margin: 48 995.11
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 12 989.57 Gross Loss: 1 927.75 Total Net Profit: 11 061.82
Profit Factor: 6.74 Expected Payoff: 526.75  
Absolute Drawdown: 97.93 Maximal Drawdown: 1 828.40 (3.53%) Relative Drawdown: 3.53% (1 828.40)
 
Total Trades: 21 Short Positions (won %): 9 (88.89%) Long Positions (won %): 12 (91.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 19 (90.48%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (9.52%)
Largest profit trade: 995.79 loss trade: -1 828.40
Average profit trade: 683.66 loss trade: -963.88
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 15 (11 159.75) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-1 828.40)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 11 159.75 (15) consecutive loss (count): -1 828.40 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 1