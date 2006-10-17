FXDD
|Account: 455316
|Name: dedywind
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 18, 07:55
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3600408
|2006.10.17 13:47
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|3600462
|2006.10.17 13:48
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8674
|0.0000
|1.8664
|2006.10.17 15:30
|1.8664
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|3600467
|2006.10.17 13:48
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.74
|0.00
|118.84
|2006.10.17 16:00
|118.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.41
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|3600477
|2006.10.17 13:48
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2522
|0.0000
|1.2512
|2006.10.17 15:30
|1.2512
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|3600479
|2006.10.17 13:48
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2695
|0.0000
|1.2685
|2006.10.18 00:10
|1.2685
|0.00
|0.00
|0.87
|-7.88
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|3602586
|2006.10.17 15:35
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2528
|0.0000
|1.2538
|2006.10.17 16:15
|1.2538
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|3602588
|2006.10.17 15:35
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8671
|0.0000
|1.8661
|2006.10.17 16:00
|1.8661
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|3603941
|2006.10.17 16:05
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.76
|0.00
|118.86
|2006.10.17 20:30
|118.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.41
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|3605284
|2006.10.17 16:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2548
|0.0000
|1.2558
|2006.10.17 18:39
|1.2558
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|3605817
|2006.10.17 16:25
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2665
|0.0000
|1.2685
|2006.10.18 00:10
|1.2685
|0.00
|0.00
|1.74
|31.53
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-1[tp]
|3615165
|2006.10.17 20:35
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.89
|0.00
|118.99
|2006.10.17 21:25
|118.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.40
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|3616554
|2006.10.17 21:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.92
|0.00
|118.82
|2006.10.17 23:53
|118.82
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.42
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|3618823
|2006.10.17 23:55
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.79
|0.00
|118.69
|2006.10.18 00:04
|118.69
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.46
|8.43
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|3619206
|2006.10.18 00:05
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.65
|0.00
|118.55
|2006.10.18 00:52
|118.55
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.44
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|3620652
|2006.10.18 00:55
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.51
|0.00
|118.41
|2006.10.18 01:20
|118.41
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.45
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|3621883
|2006.10.18 01:25
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.47
|0.00
|118.57
|2006.10.18 01:52
|118.57
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.43
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|3622591
|2006.10.18 01:55
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.56
|0.00
|118.66
|2006.10.18 02:02
|118.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.43
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|3622832
|2006.10.18 02:05
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.65
|0.00
|118.75
|2006.10.18 03:40
|118.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.42
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|3624438
|2006.10.18 03:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.69
|0.00
|118.59
|2006.10.18 05:52
|118.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.43
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|
|0.00
|0.00
|1.15
|166.32
|Closed P/L:
|167.47
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3611020
|2006.10.17 18:40
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2560
|0.0000
|1.2570
|
|1.2547
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.79
|-13.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0
|3603934
|2006.10.17 16:05
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8669
|0.0000
|1.8684
|
|1.8717
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|-48.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0
|3605312
|2006.10.17 16:20
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8707
|0.0000
|1.8684
|
|1.8717
|0.00
|0.00
|0.28
|-20.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-1
|3619417
|2006.10.18 00:10
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2688
|0.0000
|1.2698
|
|1.2673
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.84
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0
|3626402
|2006.10.18 05:55
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.56
|0.00
|118.46
|
|118.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.37
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.37
|-96.21
|
|Floating P/L:
|-96.58
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|167.47
|Floating P/L:
|-96.58
|Margin:
|443.22
|Balance:
|5 167.47
|Equity:
|5 070.89
|Free Margin:
|4 627.68