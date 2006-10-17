FXDD

Account: 455316 Name: dedywind Currency: USD 2006 October 18, 07:55
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
36004082006.10.17 13:47balanceDeposit5 000.00
36004622006.10.17 13:48sell0.10gbpusd1.86740.00001.86642006.10.17 15:301.86640.000.000.0010.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
36004672006.10.17 13:48buy0.10usdjpy118.740.00118.842006.10.17 16:00118.840.000.000.008.41
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
36004772006.10.17 13:48sell0.10eurusd1.25220.00001.25122006.10.17 15:301.25120.000.000.0010.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
36004792006.10.17 13:48buy0.10usdchf1.26950.00001.26852006.10.18 00:101.26850.000.000.87-7.88
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
36025862006.10.17 15:35buy0.10eurusd1.25280.00001.25382006.10.17 16:151.25380.000.000.0010.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
36025882006.10.17 15:35sell0.10gbpusd1.86710.00001.86612006.10.17 16:001.86610.000.000.0010.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
36039412006.10.17 16:05buy0.10usdjpy118.760.00118.862006.10.17 20:30118.860.000.000.008.41
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
36052842006.10.17 16:20buy0.10eurusd1.25480.00001.25582006.10.17 18:391.25580.000.000.0010.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
36058172006.10.17 16:25buy0.20usdchf1.26650.00001.26852006.10.18 00:101.26850.000.001.7431.53
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-1[tp]
36151652006.10.17 20:35buy0.10usdjpy118.890.00118.992006.10.17 21:25118.990.000.000.008.40
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
36165542006.10.17 21:30sell0.10usdjpy118.920.00118.822006.10.17 23:53118.820.000.000.008.42
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
36188232006.10.17 23:55sell0.10usdjpy118.790.00118.692006.10.18 00:04118.690.000.00-1.468.43
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
36192062006.10.18 00:05sell0.10usdjpy118.650.00118.552006.10.18 00:52118.550.000.000.008.44
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
36206522006.10.18 00:55sell0.10usdjpy118.510.00118.412006.10.18 01:20118.410.000.000.008.45
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
36218832006.10.18 01:25buy0.10usdjpy118.470.00118.572006.10.18 01:52118.570.000.000.008.43
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
36225912006.10.18 01:55buy0.10usdjpy118.560.00118.662006.10.18 02:02118.660.000.000.008.43
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
36228322006.10.18 02:05buy0.10usdjpy118.650.00118.752006.10.18 03:40118.750.000.000.008.42
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
36244382006.10.18 03:45sell0.10usdjpy118.690.00118.592006.10.18 05:52118.590.000.000.008.43
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
  0.00 0.00 1.15 166.32
Closed P/L: 167.47
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
36110202006.10.17 18:40buy0.10eurusd1.25600.00001.2570 1.25470.000.00-0.79-13.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0
36039342006.10.17 16:05sell0.10gbpusd1.86690.00001.8684 1.87170.000.000.14-48.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0
36053122006.10.17 16:20sell0.20gbpusd1.87070.00001.8684 1.87170.000.000.28-20.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-1
36194172006.10.18 00:10buy0.10usdchf1.26880.00001.2698 1.26730.000.000.00-11.84
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0
36264022006.10.18 05:55sell0.10usdjpy118.560.00118.46 118.600.000.000.00-3.37
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0
  0.00 0.00 -0.37 -96.21
 Floating P/L: -96.58
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 167.47 Floating P/L: -96.58 Margin: 443.22
Balance: 5 167.47 Equity: 5 070.89 Free Margin: 4 627.68