FXDD

Account: 455305 Name: dedywind Currency: USD 2006 October 18, 08:01
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
35999012006.10.17 13:25balanceDeposit5 000.00
35999082006.10.17 13:26buy0.10gbpusd1.86800.00001.86902006.10.17 16:151.86900.000.000.0010.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
35999112006.10.17 13:26buy0.10eurusd1.25330.00001.25432006.10.17 16:191.25430.000.000.0010.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
35999132006.10.17 13:26buy0.10usdchf1.26860.00001.26962006.10.17 15:301.26960.000.000.007.88
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
35999432006.10.17 13:29buy0.10usdjpy118.660.00118.762006.10.17 15:30118.760.000.000.008.42
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
36022612006.10.17 15:31buy0.10usdchf1.26970.00001.26862006.10.18 00:101.26860.000.000.87-8.67
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
36022722006.10.17 15:31buy0.10usdjpy118.720.00118.822006.10.17 16:00118.820.000.000.008.42
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
36037732006.10.17 16:01buy0.10usdjpy118.800.00118.902006.10.17 21:11118.900.000.000.008.41
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
36047332006.10.17 16:16buy0.10gbpusd1.86920.00001.87022006.10.17 16:191.87020.000.000.0010.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
36052522006.10.17 16:20buy0.20usdchf1.26660.00001.26862006.10.18 00:101.26860.000.001.7431.53
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-1[tp]
36053032006.10.17 16:20buy0.10eurusd1.25490.00001.25592006.10.17 18:401.25590.000.000.0010.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
36053072006.10.17 16:20buy0.10gbpusd1.87110.00001.87212006.10.17 17:081.87210.000.000.0010.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
36075232006.10.17 17:09buy0.10gbpusd1.87280.00001.87172006.10.17 18:281.87170.000.000.00-11.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
36094702006.10.17 18:00buy0.20gbpusd1.86960.00001.87172006.10.17 18:281.87170.000.000.0042.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-1[tp]
36105862006.10.17 18:29buy0.10gbpusd1.87200.00001.87302006.10.17 18:421.87300.000.000.0010.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
36115152006.10.17 18:43buy0.10gbpusd1.87320.00001.87212006.10.18 01:101.87210.000.00-0.39-11.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
36203422006.10.18 00:46buy0.20gbpusd1.87010.00001.87212006.10.18 01:101.87210.000.000.0040.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-1[tp]
  0.00 0.00 2.22 175.99
Closed P/L: 178.21
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
36111612006.10.17 18:41buy0.10eurusd1.25600.00001.2570 1.25470.000.00-0.79-13.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0
36212722006.10.18 01:11buy0.10gbpusd1.87220.00001.8732 1.87140.000.000.00-8.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0
36194922006.10.18 00:11buy0.10usdchf1.26880.00001.2698 1.26740.000.000.00-11.05
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0
36160682006.10.17 21:12buy0.10usdjpy118.910.00118.80 118.590.000.001.29-26.98
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0
36197812006.10.18 00:20buy0.20usdjpy118.600.00118.80 118.590.000.000.00-1.69
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-1
  0.00 0.00 0.50 -60.72
 Floating P/L: -60.22
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 178.21 Floating P/L: -60.22 Margin: 712.82
Balance: 5 178.21 Equity: 5 117.99 Free Margin: 4 405.17