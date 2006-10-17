FXDD
|Account: 455305
|Name: dedywind
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 18, 08:01
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3599901
|2006.10.17 13:25
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|3599908
|2006.10.17 13:26
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8680
|0.0000
|1.8690
|2006.10.17 16:15
|1.8690
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|3599911
|2006.10.17 13:26
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2533
|0.0000
|1.2543
|2006.10.17 16:19
|1.2543
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|3599913
|2006.10.17 13:26
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2686
|0.0000
|1.2696
|2006.10.17 15:30
|1.2696
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.88
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|3599943
|2006.10.17 13:29
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.66
|0.00
|118.76
|2006.10.17 15:30
|118.76
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.42
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|3602261
|2006.10.17 15:31
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2697
|0.0000
|1.2686
|2006.10.18 00:10
|1.2686
|0.00
|0.00
|0.87
|-8.67
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|3602272
|2006.10.17 15:31
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.72
|0.00
|118.82
|2006.10.17 16:00
|118.82
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.42
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|3603773
|2006.10.17 16:01
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.80
|0.00
|118.90
|2006.10.17 21:11
|118.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.41
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|3604733
|2006.10.17 16:16
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8692
|0.0000
|1.8702
|2006.10.17 16:19
|1.8702
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|3605252
|2006.10.17 16:20
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2666
|0.0000
|1.2686
|2006.10.18 00:10
|1.2686
|0.00
|0.00
|1.74
|31.53
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-1[tp]
|3605303
|2006.10.17 16:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2549
|0.0000
|1.2559
|2006.10.17 18:40
|1.2559
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|3605307
|2006.10.17 16:20
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8711
|0.0000
|1.8721
|2006.10.17 17:08
|1.8721
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|3607523
|2006.10.17 17:09
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8728
|0.0000
|1.8717
|2006.10.17 18:28
|1.8717
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|3609470
|2006.10.17 18:00
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8696
|0.0000
|1.8717
|2006.10.17 18:28
|1.8717
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-1[tp]
|3610586
|2006.10.17 18:29
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8720
|0.0000
|1.8730
|2006.10.17 18:42
|1.8730
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|3611515
|2006.10.17 18:43
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8732
|0.0000
|1.8721
|2006.10.18 01:10
|1.8721
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.39
|-11.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|3620342
|2006.10.18 00:46
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8701
|0.0000
|1.8721
|2006.10.18 01:10
|1.8721
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-1[tp]
|
|0.00
|0.00
|2.22
|175.99
|Closed P/L:
|178.21
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3611161
|2006.10.17 18:41
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2560
|0.0000
|1.2570
|
|1.2547
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.79
|-13.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0
|3621272
|2006.10.18 01:11
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8722
|0.0000
|1.8732
|
|1.8714
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0
|3619492
|2006.10.18 00:11
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2688
|0.0000
|1.2698
|
|1.2674
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.05
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0
|3616068
|2006.10.17 21:12
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.91
|0.00
|118.80
|
|118.59
|0.00
|0.00
|1.29
|-26.98
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0
|3619781
|2006.10.18 00:20
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.60
|0.00
|118.80
|
|118.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.69
|
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-1
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|-60.72
|
|Floating P/L:
|-60.22
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|178.21
|Floating P/L:
|-60.22
|Margin:
|712.82
|Balance:
|5 178.21
|Equity:
|5 117.99
|Free Margin:
|4 405.17