FXDD

Account: 443586 Name: Barry Riley Currency: USD 2006 October 16, 23:16
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
35563652006.10.16 00:48buy0.10eurjpy149.66144.67149.772006.10.16 04:00149.560.000.000.00-8.35
35563722006.10.16 00:49sell0.10gbpchf2.36392.41392.36292006.10.16 01:442.36410.000.000.00-1.57
35564422006.10.16 00:54sell0.10usdchf1.27391.32471.27372006.10.16 05:521.27470.000.000.00-6.28
35566192006.10.16 01:04sell0.20gbpchf2.36342.41392.36292006.10.16 01:442.36410.000.000.00-10.98
35566462006.10.16 01:06sell0.20usdchf1.27401.32471.27372006.10.16 05:521.27470.000.000.00-10.98
35567192006.10.16 01:10sell0.30gbpchf2.36392.41392.36292006.10.16 01:432.36410.000.000.00-4.71
35568012006.10.16 01:22sell0.30usdchf1.27431.32471.27372006.10.16 05:521.27470.000.000.00-9.41
35568302006.10.16 01:26sell0.50gbpchf2.36422.41392.36292006.10.16 01:432.36410.000.000.003.93
35570392006.10.16 01:44buy0.10gbpchf2.36412.31412.36512006.10.16 01:452.36310.000.000.00-7.85
35573652006.10.16 02:16sell0.50usdchf1.27391.32471.27372006.10.16 05:521.27470.000.000.00-31.38
35577852006.10.16 02:55sell0.80usdchf1.27421.32471.27372006.10.16 05:521.27470.000.000.00-31.38
35577922006.10.16 02:56buy0.20eurjpy149.74144.67149.772006.10.16 04:00149.560.000.000.00-30.07
35579932006.10.16 03:03buy0.10gbpjpy222.08217.08222.182006.10.16 03:04221.990.000.000.00-7.51
35581772006.10.16 03:15sell1.30usdchf1.27411.32471.27372006.10.16 05:521.27470.000.000.00-61.19
35582302006.10.16 03:16buy0.30eurjpy149.69144.67149.772006.10.16 04:00149.560.000.000.00-32.58
35587652006.10.16 03:54buy0.50eurjpy149.64144.67149.772006.10.16 04:00149.560.000.000.00-33.42
35588202006.10.16 03:55sell2.10usdchf1.27431.32471.27372006.10.16 05:521.27470.000.000.00-65.90
35589552006.10.16 04:00buy0.10eurjpy149.60144.60149.702006.10.16 04:01149.560.000.000.00-3.35
35591372006.10.16 04:10sell3.60usdchf1.27471.32471.27372006.10.16 05:521.27470.000.000.000.00
35592742006.10.16 04:15sell0.10gbpchf2.36282.41282.36182006.10.16 05:532.36300.000.000.00-1.57
35596322006.10.16 04:32sell0.20gbpchf2.36352.41282.36182006.10.16 05:532.36300.000.000.007.85
35596942006.10.16 04:35sell6.00usdchf1.27491.32471.27372006.10.16 05:521.27470.000.000.0094.14
35598632006.10.16 04:55sell0.30gbpchf2.36262.41282.36182006.10.16 05:532.36300.000.000.00-9.42
35600592006.10.16 05:06sell0.10eurgbp0.67400.72400.67302006.10.16 10:440.67300.000.000.0018.57
35600612006.10.16 05:06sell9.90usdchf1.27481.32471.27372006.10.16 05:521.27470.000.000.0077.67
35602962006.10.16 05:15sell0.50gbpchf2.36242.41282.36182006.10.16 05:532.36300.000.000.00-23.54
35604622006.10.16 05:24sell0.80gbpchf2.36272.41272.36172006.10.16 05:542.36320.000.000.00-31.38
35605522006.10.16 05:34sell1.30gbpchf2.36302.41282.36182006.10.16 05:532.36300.000.000.000.00
35608202006.10.16 05:52buy0.10usdchf1.27481.22481.27582006.10.16 05:531.27440.000.000.00-3.14
35608482006.10.16 05:56sell0.20eurgbp0.67400.72400.67302006.10.16 10:440.67300.000.000.0037.13
35616042006.10.16 07:03sell0.30eurgbp0.67400.72400.67302006.10.16 10:440.67300.000.000.0055.71
35623402006.10.16 08:16sell0.10eurusd1.25081.30101.25002006.10.16 08:461.25070.000.000.001.00
35628482006.10.16 08:34sell0.20eurusd1.25111.30101.25002006.10.16 08:461.25070.000.000.008.00
35630532006.10.16 08:46buy0.10eurusd1.25071.20071.25172006.10.16 08:471.25060.000.000.00-1.00
35635162006.10.16 09:15sell0.10eurusd1.25091.30111.25012006.10.16 10:241.25050.000.000.004.00
35638432006.10.16 09:39sell0.20eurusd1.25091.30111.25012006.10.16 10:241.25050.000.000.008.00
35643602006.10.16 09:59sell0.30eurusd1.25121.30111.25012006.10.16 10:241.25050.000.000.0021.00
35656592006.10.16 10:24buy0.10eurusd1.25051.20051.25152006.10.16 10:251.24980.000.000.00-7.00
35671972006.10.16 10:58sell0.10eurusd1.25121.30201.25102006.10.16 13:011.25100.000.000.002.00
35676932006.10.16 11:07sell0.20eurusd1.25201.30201.25102006.10.16 13:011.25100.000.000.0020.00
35684402006.10.16 11:16buy0.10eurgbp0.67320.62320.67422006.10.16 11:460.67250.000.000.00-13.03
35692062006.10.16 11:36sell0.30eurusd1.25231.30201.25102006.10.16 13:011.25100.000.000.0039.00
35701542006.10.16 12:04sell0.50eurusd1.25161.30201.25102006.10.16 13:011.25100.000.000.0030.00
35703782006.10.16 12:13sell0.80eurusd1.25201.30201.25102006.10.16 13:011.25100.000.000.0080.00
35705042006.10.16 12:16sell1.30eurusd1.25231.30201.25102006.10.16 13:011.25100.000.000.00169.00
35710652006.10.16 12:44sell2.10eurusd1.25201.30201.25102006.10.16 13:011.25100.000.000.00210.00
35722912006.10.16 13:39sell0.10eurusd1.25181.30191.25092006.10.16 14:221.25090.000.000.009.00
35724172006.10.16 13:45sell0.20eurusd1.25201.30191.25092006.10.16 14:221.25090.000.000.0022.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 471.01
Closed P/L: 471.01
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
35708412006.10.16 12:30sell0.10audusd0.75260.80340.7524 0.75400.000.000.00-14.00
35765182006.10.16 15:45sell0.20audusd0.75340.80340.7524 0.75400.000.000.00-12.00
35840322006.10.16 22:00sell0.30audusd0.75360.80340.7524 0.75400.000.000.00-12.00
35844382006.10.16 22:57sell0.10eurusd1.25321.30321.2522 1.25320.000.000.000.00
35845522006.10.16 23:05sell0.20eurusd1.25321.30321.2522 1.25320.000.000.000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -38.00
 Floating P/L: -38.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 471.01 Floating P/L: -38.00 Margin: 413.99
Balance: 27 497.64 Equity: 27 459.64 Free Margin: 27 045.65
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 918.00 Gross Loss: 446.99 Total Net Profit: 471.01
Profit Factor: 2.05 Expected Payoff: 9.81  
Absolute Drawdown: 242.37 Maximal Drawdown: 277.72 (1.03%) Relative Drawdown: 1.03% (277.72)
 
Total Trades: 48 Short Positions (won %): 37 (62.16%) Long Positions (won %): 11 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 23 (47.92%) Loss trades (% of total): 25 (52.08%)
Largest profit trade: 210.00 loss trade: -65.90
Average profit trade: 39.91 loss trade: -17.88
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (581.00) consecutive losses ($): 10 (-140.39)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 581.00 (9) consecutive loss (count): -216.52 (7)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 4