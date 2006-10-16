|Account: 443586
|Name: Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 16, 23:16
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3556365
|2006.10.16 00:48
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|149.66
|144.67
|149.77
|2006.10.16 04:00
|149.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.35
|3556372
|2006.10.16 00:49
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3639
|2.4139
|2.3629
|2006.10.16 01:44
|2.3641
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.57
|3556442
|2006.10.16 00:54
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2739
|1.3247
|1.2737
|2006.10.16 05:52
|1.2747
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.28
|3556619
|2006.10.16 01:04
|sell
|0.20
|gbpchf
|2.3634
|2.4139
|2.3629
|2006.10.16 01:44
|2.3641
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.98
|3556646
|2006.10.16 01:06
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2740
|1.3247
|1.2737
|2006.10.16 05:52
|1.2747
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.98
|3556719
|2006.10.16 01:10
|sell
|0.30
|gbpchf
|2.3639
|2.4139
|2.3629
|2006.10.16 01:43
|2.3641
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.71
|3556801
|2006.10.16 01:22
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2743
|1.3247
|1.2737
|2006.10.16 05:52
|1.2747
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.41
|3556830
|2006.10.16 01:26
|sell
|0.50
|gbpchf
|2.3642
|2.4139
|2.3629
|2006.10.16 01:43
|2.3641
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.93
|3557039
|2006.10.16 01:44
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3641
|2.3141
|2.3651
|2006.10.16 01:45
|2.3631
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.85
|3557365
|2006.10.16 02:16
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2739
|1.3247
|1.2737
|2006.10.16 05:52
|1.2747
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.38
|3557785
|2006.10.16 02:55
|sell
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2742
|1.3247
|1.2737
|2006.10.16 05:52
|1.2747
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.38
|3557792
|2006.10.16 02:56
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|149.74
|144.67
|149.77
|2006.10.16 04:00
|149.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.07
|3557993
|2006.10.16 03:03
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|222.08
|217.08
|222.18
|2006.10.16 03:04
|221.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.51
|3558177
|2006.10.16 03:15
|sell
|1.30
|usdchf
|1.2741
|1.3247
|1.2737
|2006.10.16 05:52
|1.2747
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-61.19
|3558230
|2006.10.16 03:16
|buy
|0.30
|eurjpy
|149.69
|144.67
|149.77
|2006.10.16 04:00
|149.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.58
|3558765
|2006.10.16 03:54
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy
|149.64
|144.67
|149.77
|2006.10.16 04:00
|149.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.42
|3558820
|2006.10.16 03:55
|sell
|2.10
|usdchf
|1.2743
|1.3247
|1.2737
|2006.10.16 05:52
|1.2747
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-65.90
|3558955
|2006.10.16 04:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|149.60
|144.60
|149.70
|2006.10.16 04:01
|149.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.35
|3559137
|2006.10.16 04:10
|sell
|3.60
|usdchf
|1.2747
|1.3247
|1.2737
|2006.10.16 05:52
|1.2747
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3559274
|2006.10.16 04:15
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3628
|2.4128
|2.3618
|2006.10.16 05:53
|2.3630
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.57
|3559632
|2006.10.16 04:32
|sell
|0.20
|gbpchf
|2.3635
|2.4128
|2.3618
|2006.10.16 05:53
|2.3630
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.85
|3559694
|2006.10.16 04:35
|sell
|6.00
|usdchf
|1.2749
|1.3247
|1.2737
|2006.10.16 05:52
|1.2747
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|94.14
|3559863
|2006.10.16 04:55
|sell
|0.30
|gbpchf
|2.3626
|2.4128
|2.3618
|2006.10.16 05:53
|2.3630
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.42
|3560059
|2006.10.16 05:06
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6740
|0.7240
|0.6730
|2006.10.16 10:44
|0.6730
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.57
|3560061
|2006.10.16 05:06
|sell
|9.90
|usdchf
|1.2748
|1.3247
|1.2737
|2006.10.16 05:52
|1.2747
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|77.67
|3560296
|2006.10.16 05:15
|sell
|0.50
|gbpchf
|2.3624
|2.4128
|2.3618
|2006.10.16 05:53
|2.3630
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.54
|3560462
|2006.10.16 05:24
|sell
|0.80
|gbpchf
|2.3627
|2.4127
|2.3617
|2006.10.16 05:54
|2.3632
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.38
|3560552
|2006.10.16 05:34
|sell
|1.30
|gbpchf
|2.3630
|2.4128
|2.3618
|2006.10.16 05:53
|2.3630
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3560820
|2006.10.16 05:52
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2748
|1.2248
|1.2758
|2006.10.16 05:53
|1.2744
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.14
|3560848
|2006.10.16 05:56
|sell
|0.20
|eurgbp
|0.6740
|0.7240
|0.6730
|2006.10.16 10:44
|0.6730
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|37.13
|3561604
|2006.10.16 07:03
|sell
|0.30
|eurgbp
|0.6740
|0.7240
|0.6730
|2006.10.16 10:44
|0.6730
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|55.71
|3562340
|2006.10.16 08:16
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2508
|1.3010
|1.2500
|2006.10.16 08:46
|1.2507
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|3562848
|2006.10.16 08:34
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2511
|1.3010
|1.2500
|2006.10.16 08:46
|1.2507
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|3563053
|2006.10.16 08:46
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2507
|1.2007
|1.2517
|2006.10.16 08:47
|1.2506
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|3563516
|2006.10.16 09:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2509
|1.3011
|1.2501
|2006.10.16 10:24
|1.2505
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|3563843
|2006.10.16 09:39
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2509
|1.3011
|1.2501
|2006.10.16 10:24
|1.2505
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|3564360
|2006.10.16 09:59
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2512
|1.3011
|1.2501
|2006.10.16 10:24
|1.2505
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|3565659
|2006.10.16 10:24
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2505
|1.2005
|1.2515
|2006.10.16 10:25
|1.2498
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.00
|3567197
|2006.10.16 10:58
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2512
|1.3020
|1.2510
|2006.10.16 13:01
|1.2510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|3567693
|2006.10.16 11:07
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2520
|1.3020
|1.2510
|2006.10.16 13:01
|1.2510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|3568440
|2006.10.16 11:16
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6732
|0.6232
|0.6742
|2006.10.16 11:46
|0.6725
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.03
|3569206
|2006.10.16 11:36
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2523
|1.3020
|1.2510
|2006.10.16 13:01
|1.2510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.00
|3570154
|2006.10.16 12:04
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2516
|1.3020
|1.2510
|2006.10.16 13:01
|1.2510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|3570378
|2006.10.16 12:13
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2520
|1.3020
|1.2510
|2006.10.16 13:01
|1.2510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|3570504
|2006.10.16 12:16
|sell
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.2523
|1.3020
|1.2510
|2006.10.16 13:01
|1.2510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|169.00
|3571065
|2006.10.16 12:44
|sell
|2.10
|eurusd
|1.2520
|1.3020
|1.2510
|2006.10.16 13:01
|1.2510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|3572291
|2006.10.16 13:39
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2518
|1.3019
|1.2509
|2006.10.16 14:22
|1.2509
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|3572417
|2006.10.16 13:45
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2520
|1.3019
|1.2509
|2006.10.16 14:22
|1.2509
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|471.01
|Closed P/L:
|471.01
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3570841
|2006.10.16 12:30
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7526
|0.8034
|0.7524
|0.7540
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|3576518
|2006.10.16 15:45
|sell
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7534
|0.8034
|0.7524
|0.7540
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|3584032
|2006.10.16 22:00
|sell
|0.30
|audusd
|0.7536
|0.8034
|0.7524
|0.7540
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|3584438
|2006.10.16 22:57
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2532
|1.3032
|1.2522
|1.2532
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3584552
|2006.10.16 23:05
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2532
|1.3032
|1.2522
|1.2532
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.00
|Floating P/L:
|-38.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|471.01
|Floating P/L:
|-38.00
|Margin:
|413.99
|Balance:
|27 497.64
|Equity:
|27 459.64
|Free Margin:
|27 045.65
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|918.00
|Gross Loss:
|446.99
|Total Net Profit:
|471.01
|Profit Factor:
|2.05
|Expected Payoff:
|9.81
|Absolute Drawdown:
|242.37
|Maximal Drawdown:
|277.72 (1.03%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.03% (277.72)
|Total Trades:
|48
|Short Positions (won %):
|37 (62.16%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|11 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|23 (47.92%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|25 (52.08%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|210.00
|loss trade:
|-65.90
|Average
|profit trade:
|39.91
|loss trade:
|-17.88
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (581.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|10 (-140.39)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|581.00 (9)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-216.52 (7)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|4