|Account: 443586
|Name: Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 16, 04:56
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3556365
|2006.10.16 00:48
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|149.66
|144.67
|149.77
|2006.10.16 04:00
|149.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.35
|3557792
|2006.10.16 02:56
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|149.74
|144.67
|149.77
|2006.10.16 04:00
|149.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.07
|3557993
|2006.10.16 03:03
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|222.08
|217.08
|222.18
|2006.10.16 03:04
|221.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.51
|3558230
|2006.10.16 03:16
|buy
|0.30
|eurjpy
|149.69
|144.67
|149.77
|2006.10.16 04:00
|149.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.58
|3558765
|2006.10.16 03:54
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy
|149.64
|144.67
|149.77
|2006.10.16 04:00
|149.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.42
|3558955
|2006.10.16 04:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|149.60
|144.60
|149.70
|2006.10.16 04:01
|149.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-115.28
|Closed P/L:
|-115.28
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3556442
|2006.10.16 00:54
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2739
|1.3246
|1.2736
|1.2749
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.84
|3556646
|2006.10.16 01:06
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2740
|1.3246
|1.2736
|1.2749
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.12
|3556801
|2006.10.16 01:22
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2743
|1.3246
|1.2736
|1.2749
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.12
|3557365
|2006.10.16 02:16
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2739
|1.3246
|1.2736
|1.2749
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-39.22
|3557785
|2006.10.16 02:55
|sell
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2742
|1.3246
|1.2736
|1.2749
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-43.93
|3558177
|2006.10.16 03:15
|sell
|1.30
|usdchf
|1.2741
|1.3246
|1.2736
|1.2749
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-81.58
|3558820
|2006.10.16 03:55
|sell
|2.10
|usdchf
|1.2743
|1.3246
|1.2736
|1.2749
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-98.83
|3559137
|2006.10.16 04:10
|sell
|3.60
|usdchf
|1.2747
|1.3246
|1.2736
|1.2749
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-56.48
|3559274
|2006.10.16 04:15
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3628
|2.4129
|2.3619
|2.3635
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.49
|3559632
|2006.10.16 04:32
|sell
|0.20
|gbpchf
|2.3635
|2.4129
|2.3619
|2.3635
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3559694
|2006.10.16 04:35
|sell
|6.00
|usdchf
|1.2749
|1.3246
|1.2736
|1.2749
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3559863
|2006.10.16 04:55
|sell
|0.30
|gbpchf
|2.3626
|2.4129
|2.3619
|2.3635
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-382.79
|Floating P/L:
|-382.79
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-115.28
|Floating P/L:
|-382.79
|Margin:
|8 006.11
|Balance:
|26 890.17
|Equity:
|26 507.38
|Free Margin:
|18 501.27
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|0.00
|Gross Loss:
|115.28
|Total Net Profit:
|-115.28
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|-19.21
|Absolute Drawdown:
|115.28
|Maximal Drawdown:
|115.28 (0.43%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.43% (115.28)
|Total Trades:
|6
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (100.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|-33.42
|Average
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|-19.21
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|0 (0.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|6 (-115.28)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|0.00 (0)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-115.28 (6)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|0
|consecutive losses:
|6