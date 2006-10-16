FXDD

Account: 443586 Name: Barry Riley Currency: USD 2006 October 16, 04:56
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
35563652006.10.16 00:48buy0.10eurjpy149.66144.67149.772006.10.16 04:00149.560.000.000.00-8.35
35577922006.10.16 02:56buy0.20eurjpy149.74144.67149.772006.10.16 04:00149.560.000.000.00-30.07
35579932006.10.16 03:03buy0.10gbpjpy222.08217.08222.182006.10.16 03:04221.990.000.000.00-7.51
35582302006.10.16 03:16buy0.30eurjpy149.69144.67149.772006.10.16 04:00149.560.000.000.00-32.58
35587652006.10.16 03:54buy0.50eurjpy149.64144.67149.772006.10.16 04:00149.560.000.000.00-33.42
35589552006.10.16 04:00buy0.10eurjpy149.60144.60149.702006.10.16 04:01149.560.000.000.00-3.35
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -115.28
Closed P/L: -115.28
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
35564422006.10.16 00:54sell0.10usdchf1.27391.32461.2736 1.27490.000.000.00-7.84
35566462006.10.16 01:06sell0.20usdchf1.27401.32461.2736 1.27490.000.000.00-14.12
35568012006.10.16 01:22sell0.30usdchf1.27431.32461.2736 1.27490.000.000.00-14.12
35573652006.10.16 02:16sell0.50usdchf1.27391.32461.2736 1.27490.000.000.00-39.22
35577852006.10.16 02:55sell0.80usdchf1.27421.32461.2736 1.27490.000.000.00-43.93
35581772006.10.16 03:15sell1.30usdchf1.27411.32461.2736 1.27490.000.000.00-81.58
35588202006.10.16 03:55sell2.10usdchf1.27431.32461.2736 1.27490.000.000.00-98.83
35591372006.10.16 04:10sell3.60usdchf1.27471.32461.2736 1.27490.000.000.00-56.48
35592742006.10.16 04:15sell0.10gbpchf2.36282.41292.3619 2.36350.000.000.00-5.49
35596322006.10.16 04:32sell0.20gbpchf2.36352.41292.3619 2.36350.000.000.000.00
35596942006.10.16 04:35sell6.00usdchf1.27491.32461.2736 1.27490.000.000.000.00
35598632006.10.16 04:55sell0.30gbpchf2.36262.41292.3619 2.36350.000.000.00-21.18
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -382.79
 Floating P/L: -382.79
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -115.28 Floating P/L: -382.79 Margin: 8 006.11
Balance: 26 890.17 Equity: 26 507.38 Free Margin: 18 501.27
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 0.00 Gross Loss: 115.28 Total Net Profit: -115.28
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: -19.21  
Absolute Drawdown: 115.28 Maximal Drawdown: 115.28 (0.43%) Relative Drawdown: 0.43% (115.28)
 
Total Trades: 6 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (100.00%)
Largest profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: -33.42
Average profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: -19.21
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 0 (0.00) consecutive losses ($): 6 (-115.28)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 0.00 (0) consecutive loss (count): -115.28 (6)
Average consecutive wins: 0 consecutive losses: 6