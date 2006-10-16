|Account: 35414
|Name: John Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 16, 23:22
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1741578
|2006.10.16 00:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2507
|1.3007
|1.2497
|2006.10.16 03:55
|1.2497
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|1741579
|2006.10.16 00:00
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7508
|0.7008
|0.7518
|2006.10.16 11:51
|0.7518
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|1741594
|2006.10.16 00:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|149.66
|154.66
|149.56
|2006.10.16 10:00
|149.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.37
|1741595
|2006.10.16 00:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6738
|0.7238
|0.6728
|2006.10.16 11:35
|0.6728
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.62
|1741596
|2006.10.16 00:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3632
|2.3132
|2.3642
|2006.10.16 01:18
|2.3642
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.85
|1741600
|2006.10.16 00:01
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2737
|1.2237
|1.2747
|2006.10.16 04:12
|1.2747
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.84
|1741601
|2006.10.16 00:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|222.03
|227.03
|221.93
|2006.10.16 03:52
|221.93
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.35
|1741705
|2006.10.16 01:20
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3638
|2.4138
|2.3628
|2006.10.16 03:00
|2.3628
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.85
|1741976
|2006.10.16 03:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3621
|2.4161
|2.3651
|2006.10.16 13:59
|2.3651
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.58
|1742038
|2006.10.16 03:53
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|221.87
|226.87
|221.77
|2006.10.16 10:08
|221.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.37
|1742063
|2006.10.16 03:56
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2499
|1.1999
|1.2509
|2006.10.16 08:17
|1.2509
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|1742492
|2006.10.16 08:18
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2511
|1.2011
|1.2521
|2006.10.16 11:07
|1.2521
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|1743095
|2006.10.16 10:09
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|221.84
|216.61
|221.71
|2006.10.16 10:37
|221.71
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.88
|1743215
|2006.10.16 10:24
|buy
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|221.50
|216.61
|221.71
|2006.10.16 10:37
|221.71
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.17
|1743295
|2006.10.16 10:29
|sell
|0.20
|gbpchf
|2.3651
|2.4161
|2.3651
|2006.10.16 13:59
|2.3651
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1743361
|2006.10.16 10:38
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|221.80
|216.80
|221.90
|2006.10.16 11:00
|221.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.38
|1743597
|2006.10.16 11:01
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|221.97
|216.97
|222.07
|2006.10.16 11:35
|222.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.38
|1743703
|2006.10.16 11:08
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2526
|1.2026
|1.2536
|2006.10.16 16:51
|1.2536
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|1743883
|2006.10.16 11:36
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|221.98
|226.98
|221.88
|2006.10.16 13:45
|221.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.39
|1743932
|2006.10.16 11:52
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7521
|0.7021
|0.7531
|2006.10.16 13:54
|0.7531
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|1744103
|2006.10.16 13:02
|sell
|0.30
|gbpchf
|2.3681
|2.4161
|2.3651
|2006.10.16 13:59
|2.3651
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.74
|1744181
|2006.10.16 13:46
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|221.81
|226.81
|221.71
|2006.10.16 19:37
|221.71
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.39
|1744191
|2006.10.16 13:55
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7534
|0.7034
|0.7544
|2006.10.16 16:36
|0.7544
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|1744214
|2006.10.16 14:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3639
|2.4160
|2.3650
|2006.10.16 19:28
|2.3650
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.65
|1744450
|2006.10.16 15:07
|sell
|0.20
|gbpchf
|2.3670
|2.4160
|2.3650
|2006.10.16 19:28
|2.3650
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|265.04
|Closed P/L:
|265.04
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1742084
|2006.10.16 04:13
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2753
|1.2226
|1.2736
|1.2706
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.99
|1743008
|2006.10.16 10:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|149.64
|144.23
|149.33
|149.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.58
|1743169
|2006.10.16 10:18
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|149.33
|144.23
|149.33
|149.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.11
|1743707
|2006.10.16 11:08
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2713
|1.2226
|1.2736
|1.2706
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.02
|1743882
|2006.10.16 11:36
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6729
|0.6229
|0.6739
|0.6733
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.44
|1745055
|2006.10.16 16:36
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7548
|0.7048
|0.7558
|0.7535
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.00
|1745114
|2006.10.16 16:52
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2537
|1.2037
|1.2547
|1.2526
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.00
|1745596
|2006.10.16 19:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3655
|2.3155
|2.3665
|2.3642
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.23
|1745619
|2006.10.16 19:37
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|221.71
|216.71
|221.81
|221.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.04
|1745763
|2006.10.16 20:59
|buy
|0.30
|eurjpy
|149.03
|144.23
|149.33
|149.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-75.65
|Floating P/L:
|-75.65
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|265.04
|Floating P/L:
|-75.65
|Margin:
|349.77
|Balance:
|10 689.89
|Equity:
|10 614.24
|Free Margin:
|10 340.12
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|308.15
|Gross Loss:
|43.11
|Total Net Profit:
|265.04
|Profit Factor:
|7.15
|Expected Payoff:
|10.60
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|23.58 (0.22%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.22% (23.58)
|Total Trades:
|25
|Short Positions (won %):
|13 (84.62%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|12 (91.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|22 (88.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (12.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|70.74
|loss trade:
|-23.58
|Average
|profit trade:
|14.01
|loss trade:
|-14.37
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (103.80)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-23.58)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|122.19 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-23.58 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|1