MoneyTec LLC

Account: 35414 Name: John Riley Currency: USD 2006 October 16, 23:22
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
17415782006.10.16 00:00sell0.10eurusd1.25071.30071.24972006.10.16 03:551.24970.000.000.0010.00
17415792006.10.16 00:00buy0.10audusd0.75080.70080.75182006.10.16 11:510.75180.000.000.0010.00
17415942006.10.16 00:00sell0.10eurjpy149.66154.66149.562006.10.16 10:00149.560.000.000.008.37
17415952006.10.16 00:00sell0.10eurgbp0.67380.72380.67282006.10.16 11:350.67280.000.000.0018.62
17415962006.10.16 00:00buy0.10gbpchf2.36322.31322.36422006.10.16 01:182.36420.000.000.007.85
17416002006.10.16 00:01buy0.10usdchf1.27371.22371.27472006.10.16 04:121.27470.000.000.007.84
17416012006.10.16 00:01sell0.10gbpjpy222.03227.03221.932006.10.16 03:52221.930.000.000.008.35
17417052006.10.16 01:20sell0.10gbpchf2.36382.41382.36282006.10.16 03:002.36280.000.000.007.85
17419762006.10.16 03:01sell0.10gbpchf2.36212.41612.36512006.10.16 13:592.36510.000.000.00-23.58
17420382006.10.16 03:53sell0.10gbpjpy221.87226.87221.772006.10.16 10:08221.770.000.000.008.37
17420632006.10.16 03:56buy0.10eurusd1.24991.19991.25092006.10.16 08:171.25090.000.000.0010.00
17424922006.10.16 08:18buy0.10eurusd1.25111.20111.25212006.10.16 11:071.25210.000.000.0010.00
17430952006.10.16 10:09buy0.10gbpjpy221.84216.61221.712006.10.16 10:37221.710.000.000.00-10.88
17432152006.10.16 10:24buy0.20gbpjpy221.50216.61221.712006.10.16 10:37221.710.000.000.0035.17
17432952006.10.16 10:29sell0.20gbpchf2.36512.41612.36512006.10.16 13:592.36510.000.000.000.00
17433612006.10.16 10:38buy0.10gbpjpy221.80216.80221.902006.10.16 11:00221.900.000.000.008.38
17435972006.10.16 11:01buy0.10gbpjpy221.97216.97222.072006.10.16 11:35222.070.000.000.008.38
17437032006.10.16 11:08buy0.10eurusd1.25261.20261.25362006.10.16 16:511.25360.000.000.0010.00
17438832006.10.16 11:36sell0.10gbpjpy221.98226.98221.882006.10.16 13:45221.880.000.000.008.39
17439322006.10.16 11:52buy0.10audusd0.75210.70210.75312006.10.16 13:540.75310.000.000.0010.00
17441032006.10.16 13:02sell0.30gbpchf2.36812.41612.36512006.10.16 13:592.36510.000.000.0070.74
17441812006.10.16 13:46sell0.10gbpjpy221.81226.81221.712006.10.16 19:37221.710.000.000.008.39
17441912006.10.16 13:55buy0.10audusd0.75340.70340.75442006.10.16 16:360.75440.000.000.0010.00
17442142006.10.16 14:00sell0.10gbpchf2.36392.41602.36502006.10.16 19:282.36500.000.000.00-8.65
17444502006.10.16 15:07sell0.20gbpchf2.36702.41602.36502006.10.16 19:282.36500.000.000.0031.45
  0.00 0.00 0.00 265.04
Closed P/L: 265.04
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
17420842006.10.16 04:13buy0.10usdchf1.27531.22261.2736 1.27060.000.000.00-36.99
17430082006.10.16 10:01buy0.10eurjpy149.64144.23149.33 149.240.000.000.00-33.58
17431692006.10.16 10:18buy0.20eurjpy149.33144.23149.33 149.240.000.000.00-15.11
17437072006.10.16 11:08buy0.20usdchf1.27131.22261.2736 1.27060.000.000.00-11.02
17438822006.10.16 11:36buy0.10eurgbp0.67290.62290.6739 0.67330.000.000.007.44
17450552006.10.16 16:36buy0.10audusd0.75480.70480.7558 0.75350.000.000.00-13.00
17451142006.10.16 16:52buy0.10eurusd1.25371.20371.2547 1.25260.000.000.00-11.00
17455962006.10.16 19:30buy0.10gbpchf2.36552.31552.3665 2.36420.000.000.00-10.23
17456192006.10.16 19:37buy0.10gbpjpy221.71216.71221.81 221.650.000.000.00-5.04
17457632006.10.16 20:59buy0.30eurjpy149.03144.23149.33 149.240.000.000.0052.88
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -75.65
 Floating P/L: -75.65
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 265.04 Floating P/L: -75.65 Margin: 349.77
Balance: 10 689.89 Equity: 10 614.24 Free Margin: 10 340.12
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 308.15 Gross Loss: 43.11 Total Net Profit: 265.04
Profit Factor: 7.15 Expected Payoff: 10.60  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 23.58 (0.22%) Relative Drawdown: 0.22% (23.58)
 
Total Trades: 25 Short Positions (won %): 13 (84.62%) Long Positions (won %): 12 (91.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 22 (88.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (12.00%)
Largest profit trade: 70.74 loss trade: -23.58
Average profit trade: 14.01 loss trade: -14.37
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (103.80) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-23.58)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 122.19 (5) consecutive loss (count): -23.58 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 1