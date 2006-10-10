MoneyTec LLC

Account: 35414 Name: John Riley Currency: USD 2006 October 12, 01:02
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
17287092006.10.10 16:07balanceDeposit10 000.00
17287272006.10.10 16:13buy0.10usdjpy119.65114.65119.752006.10.10 19:14119.750.000.000.008.35
17287302006.10.10 16:14buy0.10eurusd1.25321.20321.25422006.10.10 19:451.25420.000.000.0010.00
17287322006.10.10 16:14sell0.10gbpjpy221.89226.89221.792006.10.10 17:23221.790.000.000.008.36
17287372006.10.10 16:16buy0.10gbpchf2.35502.30502.35602006.10.10 22:402.35600.000.000.007.87
17287442006.10.10 16:20buy0.10audusd0.74390.69390.74492006.10.11 13:520.74490.000.000.2310.00
17289962006.10.10 17:24buy0.10gbpjpy221.84216.84221.942006.10.10 17:49221.940.000.000.008.36
17290712006.10.10 17:50buy0.10gbpjpy222.01217.01222.112006.10.10 18:16222.110.000.000.008.36
17291362006.10.10 18:17buy0.10gbpjpy222.17216.96222.062006.10.11 12:17222.060.000.000.65-9.21
17292512006.10.10 19:15buy0.10usdjpy119.79114.60119.702006.10.11 21:07119.700.000.000.25-7.52
17293002006.10.10 19:46buy0.10eurusd1.25441.20441.25542006.10.11 13:231.25540.000.00-0.3510.00
17295122006.10.10 22:40buy0.10gbpchf2.35752.30752.35852006.10.11 10:382.35850.000.000.497.87
17295212006.10.10 22:53buy0.10eurjpy150.11144.91150.012006.10.11 15:40150.010.000.000.21-8.36
17297712006.10.11 02:02buy0.20gbpjpy221.86216.96222.062006.10.11 12:17222.060.000.000.0033.46
17311442006.10.11 10:25buy0.20usdjpy119.50114.60119.702006.10.11 21:07119.700.000.000.0033.42
17312272006.10.11 10:39buy0.10gbpchf2.35902.30902.36002006.10.11 11:552.36000.000.000.007.88
17316082006.10.11 11:56sell0.10gbpchf2.35912.40912.35812006.10.11 13:012.35810.000.000.007.87
17316652006.10.11 12:17buy0.10gbpjpy222.15216.94222.042006.10.11 15:00222.040.000.000.00-9.21
17317642006.10.11 13:02sell0.10gbpchf2.35752.40752.35652006.10.11 15:382.35650.000.000.007.87
17318152006.10.11 13:28buy0.20gbpjpy221.84216.94222.042006.10.11 15:00222.040.000.000.0033.47
17319932006.10.11 14:11buy0.20eurjpy149.81144.91150.012006.10.11 15:40150.010.000.000.0033.46
17320882006.10.11 15:01buy0.10gbpjpy222.10216.90222.002006.10.11 16:50222.000.000.000.00-8.36
17322132006.10.11 15:40buy0.20gbpjpy221.80216.90222.002006.10.11 16:50222.000.000.000.0033.44
17322162006.10.11 15:41buy0.10eurjpy150.03145.03150.132006.10.11 16:10150.130.000.000.008.36
17330352006.10.11 21:15buy0.10usdjpy119.69114.69119.792006.10.11 21:31119.790.000.000.008.35
  0.00 0.00 1.48 244.09
Closed P/L: 245.57
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
17318792006.10.11 13:53buy0.10audusd0.74550.69550.7465 0.74230.000.000.68-32.00
17287452006.10.10 16:20buy0.10eurgbp0.67580.62580.6768 0.67510.000.00-6.49-12.98
17323092006.10.11 16:11buy0.10eurjpy150.18145.18150.28 149.900.000.000.63-23.39
17318122006.10.11 13:24buy0.10eurusd1.25551.20551.2565 1.25240.000.00-1.05-31.00
17322062006.10.11 15:39sell0.10gbpchf2.35582.40822.3572 2.35950.000.00-2.65-29.09
17326402006.10.11 18:18sell0.20gbpchf2.35902.40822.3572 2.35950.000.00-5.31-7.86
17324282006.10.11 16:51buy0.10gbpjpy222.13217.13222.23 221.960.000.001.94-14.21
17295222006.10.10 22:54sell0.10usdchf1.27011.32081.2698 1.27210.000.00-1.81-15.72
17330322006.10.11 21:14sell0.20gbpchf2.35862.40822.3572 2.35950.000.00-5.31-14.15
17330332006.10.11 21:15sell0.20usdchf1.27121.32081.2698 1.27210.000.00-2.71-14.15
17332202006.10.11 21:32buy0.10usdjpy119.83114.83119.93 119.690.000.000.75-11.70
  0.00 0.00 -21.33 -206.25
 Floating P/L: -227.58
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 245.57 Floating P/L: -227.58 Margin: 392.88
Balance: 10 245.57 Equity: 10 017.99 Free Margin: 9 852.69
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 287.12 Gross Loss: 41.55 Total Net Profit: 245.57
Profit Factor: 6.91 Expected Payoff: 10.23  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 9.21 (0.09%) Relative Drawdown: 0.09% (9.21)
 
Total Trades: 24 Short Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 21 (76.19%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 19 (79.17%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (20.83%)
Largest profit trade: 33.47 loss trade: -9.21
Average profit trade: 15.11 loss trade: -8.31
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (101.00) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-9.21)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 101.00 (9) consecutive loss (count): -9.21 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1