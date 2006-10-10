|Account: 35414
|Name: John Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 11, 04:34
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1728709
|2006.10.10 16:07
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|1728727
|2006.10.10 16:13
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.65
|114.65
|119.75
|2006.10.10 19:14
|119.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.35
|1728730
|2006.10.10 16:14
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2532
|1.2032
|1.2542
|2006.10.10 19:45
|1.2542
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|1728732
|2006.10.10 16:14
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|221.89
|226.89
|221.79
|2006.10.10 17:23
|221.79
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.36
|1728737
|2006.10.10 16:16
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3550
|2.3050
|2.3560
|2006.10.10 22:40
|2.3560
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.87
|1728996
|2006.10.10 17:24
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|221.84
|216.84
|221.94
|2006.10.10 17:49
|221.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.36
|1729071
|2006.10.10 17:50
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|222.01
|217.01
|222.11
|2006.10.10 18:16
|222.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|51.30
|Closed P/L:
|51.30
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1728744
|2006.10.10 16:20
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7439
|0.6939
|0.7449
|0.7437
|0.00
|0.00
|0.23
|-2.00
|1728745
|2006.10.10 16:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6758
|0.6258
|0.6768
|0.6760
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.62
|3.71
|1729521
|2006.10.10 22:53
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|150.11
|145.11
|150.21
|150.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|-8.36
|1729300
|2006.10.10 19:46
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2544
|1.2044
|1.2554
|1.2537
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|-7.00
|1729512
|2006.10.10 22:40
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3575
|2.3075
|2.3585
|2.3556
|0.00
|0.00
|0.49
|-14.96
|1729136
|2006.10.10 18:17
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|222.17
|216.96
|222.06
|221.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.65
|-26.75
|1729771
|2006.10.11 02:02
|buy
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|221.86
|216.96
|222.06
|221.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.67
|1729522
|2006.10.10 22:54
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2701
|1.3201
|1.2691
|1.2707
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.45
|-4.72
|1729251
|2006.10.10 19:15
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.79
|114.79
|119.89
|119.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.25
|-13.37
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.59
|-75.12
|Floating P/L:
|-75.71
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|51.30
|Floating P/L:
|-75.71
|Margin:
|278.43
|Balance:
|10 051.30
|Equity:
|9 975.59
|Free Margin:
|9 772.87
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|51.30
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|51.30
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|8.55
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|6
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|10.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|8.55
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (51.30)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|51.30 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|0