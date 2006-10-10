MoneyTec LLC

Account: 35414 Name: John Riley Currency: USD 2006 October 11, 04:34
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
17287092006.10.10 16:07balanceDeposit10 000.00
17287272006.10.10 16:13buy0.10usdjpy119.65114.65119.752006.10.10 19:14119.750.000.000.008.35
17287302006.10.10 16:14buy0.10eurusd1.25321.20321.25422006.10.10 19:451.25420.000.000.0010.00
17287322006.10.10 16:14sell0.10gbpjpy221.89226.89221.792006.10.10 17:23221.790.000.000.008.36
17287372006.10.10 16:16buy0.10gbpchf2.35502.30502.35602006.10.10 22:402.35600.000.000.007.87
17289962006.10.10 17:24buy0.10gbpjpy221.84216.84221.942006.10.10 17:49221.940.000.000.008.36
17290712006.10.10 17:50buy0.10gbpjpy222.01217.01222.112006.10.10 18:16222.110.000.000.008.36
  0.00 0.00 0.00 51.30
Closed P/L: 51.30
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
17287442006.10.10 16:20buy0.10audusd0.74390.69390.7449 0.74370.000.000.23-2.00
17287452006.10.10 16:20buy0.10eurgbp0.67580.62580.6768 0.67600.000.00-1.623.71
17295212006.10.10 22:53buy0.10eurjpy150.11145.11150.21 150.010.000.000.21-8.36
17293002006.10.10 19:46buy0.10eurusd1.25441.20441.2554 1.25370.000.00-0.35-7.00
17295122006.10.10 22:40buy0.10gbpchf2.35752.30752.3585 2.35560.000.000.49-14.96
17291362006.10.10 18:17buy0.10gbpjpy222.17216.96222.06 221.850.000.000.65-26.75
17297712006.10.11 02:02buy0.20gbpjpy221.86216.96222.06 221.850.000.000.00-1.67
17295222006.10.10 22:54sell0.10usdchf1.27011.32011.2691 1.27070.000.00-0.45-4.72
17292512006.10.10 19:15buy0.10usdjpy119.79114.79119.89 119.630.000.000.25-13.37
  0.00 0.00 -0.59 -75.12
 Floating P/L: -75.71
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 51.30 Floating P/L: -75.71 Margin: 278.43
Balance: 10 051.30 Equity: 9 975.59 Free Margin: 9 772.87
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 51.30 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 51.30
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 8.55  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 6 Short Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 10.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 8.55 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (51.30) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 51.30 (6) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 0