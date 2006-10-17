FXDD
|Account: 455178
|Name: dedywind
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 18, 07:58
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3591399
|2006.10.17 09:11
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|3611937
|2006.10.17 18:50
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2562
|1.3062
|1.2552
|2006.10.17 21:08
|1.2552
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|
|12323
|CostAvg-RSI-0[tp]
|3611945
|2006.10.17 18:50
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2649
|1.2149
|1.2659
|2006.10.17 18:55
|1.2648
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.79
|
|12323
|CostAvg-RSI-0
|3614418
|2006.10.17 20:05
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.74
|123.87
|118.77
|2006.10.17 23:55
|118.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.53
|
|12323
|CostAvg-RSI-0[tp]
|3615681
|2006.10.17 21:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2666
|1.3183
|1.2673
|2006.10.18 01:18
|1.2673
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.11
|-5.52
|
|12323
|CostAvg-RSI-0[tp]
|3616128
|2006.10.17 21:15
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.90
|123.87
|118.77
|2006.10.17 23:55
|118.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.89
|
|12323
|CostAvg-RSI-1[tp]
|3616312
|2006.10.17 21:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2547
|1.2047
|1.2557
|2006.10.17 21:25
|1.2545
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|
|12323
|CostAvg-RSI-0
|3616445
|2006.10.17 21:25
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8708
|1.8208
|1.8718
|2006.10.17 21:30
|1.8707
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|
|12323
|CostAvg-RSI-0
|3616759
|2006.10.17 21:45
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2675
|1.3183
|1.2673
|2006.10.18 01:18
|1.2673
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.21
|3.16
|
|12323
|CostAvg-RSI-1[tp]
|3617204
|2006.10.17 22:00
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2680
|1.3183
|1.2673
|2006.10.18 01:18
|1.2673
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.32
|16.57
|
|12323
|CostAvg-RSI-2[tp]
|3618456
|2006.10.17 23:32
|sell
|0.30
|usdjpy
|118.90
|123.87
|118.77
|2006.10.17 23:55
|118.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.84
|
|12323
|CostAvg-RSI-2[tp]
|3618514
|2006.10.17 23:35
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2680
|1.3183
|1.2673
|2006.10.18 01:18
|1.2673
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.54
|27.62
|
|12323
|CostAvg-RSI-3[tp]
|3618674
|2006.10.17 23:50
|sell
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2682
|1.3183
|1.2673
|2006.10.18 01:18
|1.2673
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.86
|56.81
|
|12323
|CostAvg-RSI-4[tp]
|3619646
|2006.10.18 00:15
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.65
|113.65
|118.75
|2006.10.18 00:30
|118.57
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.75
|
|12323
|CostAvg-RSI-0
|3620311
|2006.10.18 00:45
|sell
|1.30
|usdchf
|1.2688
|1.3183
|1.2673
|2006.10.18 01:18
|1.2673
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|153.87
|
|12323
|CostAvg-RSI-5[tp]
|3623703
|2006.10.18 03:03
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2541
|1.2041
|1.2551
|2006.10.18 03:05
|1.2539
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|
|12323
|CostAvg-RSI-0
|3626262
|2006.10.18 05:44
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.62
|113.62
|118.72
|2006.10.18 05:45
|118.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.84
|
|12323
|CostAvg-RSI-0
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.04
|301.33
|Closed P/L:
|280.29
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|280.29
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|10 280.29
|Equity:
|10 280.29
|Free Margin:
|10 280.29