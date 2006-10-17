FXDD

Account: 455178 Name: dedywind Currency: USD 2006 October 18, 07:58
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
35913992006.10.17 09:11balanceDeposit10 000.00
36119372006.10.17 18:50sell0.10eurusd1.25621.30621.25522006.10.17 21:081.25520.000.000.0010.00
 12323CostAvg-RSI-0[tp]
36119452006.10.17 18:50buy0.10usdchf1.26491.21491.26592006.10.17 18:551.26480.000.000.00-0.79
 12323CostAvg-RSI-0
36144182006.10.17 20:05sell0.10usdjpy118.74123.87118.772006.10.17 23:55118.770.000.000.00-2.53
 12323CostAvg-RSI-0[tp]
36156812006.10.17 21:00sell0.10usdchf1.26661.31831.26732006.10.18 01:181.26730.000.00-1.11-5.52
 12323CostAvg-RSI-0[tp]
36161282006.10.17 21:15sell0.20usdjpy118.90123.87118.772006.10.17 23:55118.770.000.000.0021.89
 12323CostAvg-RSI-1[tp]
36163122006.10.17 21:20buy0.10eurusd1.25471.20471.25572006.10.17 21:251.25450.000.000.00-2.00
 12323CostAvg-RSI-0
36164452006.10.17 21:25buy0.10gbpusd1.87081.82081.87182006.10.17 21:301.87070.000.000.00-1.00
 12323CostAvg-RSI-0
36167592006.10.17 21:45sell0.20usdchf1.26751.31831.26732006.10.18 01:181.26730.000.00-2.213.16
 12323CostAvg-RSI-1[tp]
36172042006.10.17 22:00sell0.30usdchf1.26801.31831.26732006.10.18 01:181.26730.000.00-3.3216.57
 12323CostAvg-RSI-2[tp]
36184562006.10.17 23:32sell0.30usdjpy118.90123.87118.772006.10.17 23:55118.770.000.000.0032.84
 12323CostAvg-RSI-2[tp]
36185142006.10.17 23:35sell0.50usdchf1.26801.31831.26732006.10.18 01:181.26730.000.00-5.5427.62
 12323CostAvg-RSI-3[tp]
36186742006.10.17 23:50sell0.80usdchf1.26821.31831.26732006.10.18 01:181.26730.000.00-8.8656.81
 12323CostAvg-RSI-4[tp]
36196462006.10.18 00:15buy0.10usdjpy118.65113.65118.752006.10.18 00:30118.570.000.000.00-6.75
 12323CostAvg-RSI-0
36203112006.10.18 00:45sell1.30usdchf1.26881.31831.26732006.10.18 01:181.26730.000.000.00153.87
 12323CostAvg-RSI-5[tp]
36237032006.10.18 03:03buy0.10eurusd1.25411.20411.25512006.10.18 03:051.25390.000.000.00-2.00
 12323CostAvg-RSI-0
36262622006.10.18 05:44buy0.10usdjpy118.62113.62118.722006.10.18 05:45118.610.000.000.00-0.84
 12323CostAvg-RSI-0
  0.00 0.00 -21.04 301.33
Closed P/L: 280.29
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 280.29 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 10 280.29 Equity: 10 280.29 Free Margin: 10 280.29