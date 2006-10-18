|Account: 41691
|Name: John Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 18, 22:58
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2036955
|2006.10.18 02:21
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|222.01
|0.00
|221.90
|2006.10.18 09:08
|221.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.49
|2036956
|2006.10.18 02:22
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2688
|0.0000
|1.2698
|2006.10.18 14:41
|1.2698
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.87
|2036957
|2006.10.18 02:23
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2543
|0.0000
|1.2553
|2006.10.18 08:36
|1.2553
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|2036961
|2006.10.18 02:24
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3716
|0.0000
|2.3748
|2006.10.18 19:49
|2.3748
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.61
|2036962
|2006.10.18 02:24
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7543
|0.0000
|0.7553
|2006.10.18 08:26
|0.7553
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|2036974
|2006.10.18 02:25
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|148.87
|0.00
|148.97
|2006.10.18 14:31
|148.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.42
|2037839
|2006.10.18 08:38
|buy
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|221.70
|0.00
|221.90
|2006.10.18 09:08
|221.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.62
|2038061
|2006.10.18 09:09
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|221.94
|0.00
|222.04
|2006.10.18 09:58
|222.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.90
|2038292
|2006.10.18 09:59
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|222.10
|0.00
|222.20
|2006.10.18 12:57
|222.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.90
|2039200
|2006.10.18 12:58
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|222.28
|0.00
|222.38
|2006.10.18 14:31
|222.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.89
|2039630
|2006.10.18 14:32
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|222.25
|0.00
|222.15
|2006.10.18 20:51
|222.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.89
|2039890
|2006.10.18 14:41
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2705
|0.0000
|1.2715
|2006.10.18 15:09
|1.2715
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.86
|2040400
|2006.10.18 15:03
|sell
|0.20
|gbpchf
|2.3747
|0.0000
|2.3748
|2006.10.18 19:49
|2.3748
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.10
|2040522
|2006.10.18 15:10
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2725
|0.0000
|1.2735
|2006.10.18 15:18
|1.2735
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.85
|2040829
|2006.10.18 15:22
|sell
|0.30
|gbpchf
|2.3779
|0.0000
|2.3748
|2006.10.18 19:49
|2.3748
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|51.17
|2042211
|2006.10.18 19:50
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3741
|0.0000
|2.3731
|2006.10.18 20:56
|2.3731
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.51
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|130.68
|Closed P/L:
|130.68
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2037743
|2006.10.18 08:27
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7555
|0.0000
|0.7565
|0.7549
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|2037826
|2006.10.18 08:37
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2552
|0.0000
|1.2541
|1.2528
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|2039631
|2006.10.18 14:32
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|149.06
|0.00
|149.16
|149.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.52
|2040517
|2006.10.18 15:10
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2520
|0.0000
|1.2541
|1.2528
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|2040781
|2006.10.18 15:19
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2736
|0.0000
|1.2727
|1.2701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.56
|2042403
|2006.10.18 20:52
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|222.05
|0.00
|221.95
|222.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.82
|2042447
|2006.10.18 20:57
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3726
|0.0000
|2.3716
|2.3736
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.51
|2042448
|2006.10.18 20:57
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2707
|0.0000
|1.2727
|1.2701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-67.86
|Floating P/L:
|-67.86
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|130.68
|Floating P/L:
|-67.86
|Margin:
|284.59
|Balance:
|9 498.09
|Equity:
|9 430.23
|Free Margin:
|9 145.64
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|155.88
|Gross Loss:
|25.20
|Total Net Profit:
|130.68
|Profit Factor:
|6.19
|Expected Payoff:
|8.17
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|17.61 (0.19%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.19% (17.61)
|Total Trades:
|16
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (60.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|11 (90.91%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|13 (81.25%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (18.75%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|51.17
|loss trade:
|-17.61
|Average
|profit trade:
|11.99
|loss trade:
|-8.40
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (49.69)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-17.61)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|51.17 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-17.61 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1