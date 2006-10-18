Gimex Group

Account: 41691 Name: John Riley Currency: USD 2006 October 18, 22:58
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
20369552006.10.18 02:21buy0.10gbpjpy222.010.00221.902006.10.18 09:08221.900.000.000.00-6.49
20369562006.10.18 02:22buy0.10usdchf1.26880.00001.26982006.10.18 14:411.26980.000.000.007.87
20369572006.10.18 02:23buy0.10eurusd1.25430.00001.25532006.10.18 08:361.25530.000.000.0010.00
20369612006.10.18 02:24sell0.10gbpchf2.37160.00002.37482006.10.18 19:492.37480.000.000.00-17.61
20369622006.10.18 02:24buy0.10audusd0.75430.00000.75532006.10.18 08:260.75530.000.000.0010.00
20369742006.10.18 02:25buy0.10eurjpy148.870.00148.972006.10.18 14:31148.970.000.000.008.42
20378392006.10.18 08:38buy0.20gbpjpy221.700.00221.902006.10.18 09:08221.900.000.000.0023.62
20380612006.10.18 09:09buy0.10gbpjpy221.940.00222.042006.10.18 09:58222.040.000.000.005.90
20382922006.10.18 09:59buy0.10gbpjpy222.100.00222.202006.10.18 12:57222.200.000.000.005.90
20392002006.10.18 12:58buy0.10gbpjpy222.280.00222.382006.10.18 14:31222.380.000.000.005.89
20396302006.10.18 14:32sell0.10gbpjpy222.250.00222.152006.10.18 20:51222.150.000.000.005.89
20398902006.10.18 14:41buy0.10usdchf1.27050.00001.27152006.10.18 15:091.27150.000.000.007.86
20404002006.10.18 15:03sell0.20gbpchf2.37470.00002.37482006.10.18 19:492.37480.000.000.00-1.10
20405222006.10.18 15:10buy0.10usdchf1.27250.00001.27352006.10.18 15:181.27350.000.000.007.85
20408292006.10.18 15:22sell0.30gbpchf2.37790.00002.37482006.10.18 19:492.37480.000.000.0051.17
20422112006.10.18 19:50sell0.10gbpchf2.37410.00002.37312006.10.18 20:562.37310.000.000.005.51
  0.00 0.00 0.00 130.68
Closed P/L: 130.68
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
20377432006.10.18 08:27buy0.10audusd0.75550.00000.7565 0.75490.000.000.00-6.00
20378262006.10.18 08:37buy0.10eurusd1.25520.00001.2541 1.25280.000.000.00-24.00
20396312006.10.18 14:32buy0.10eurjpy149.060.00149.16 149.030.000.000.00-2.52
20405172006.10.18 15:10buy0.20eurusd1.25200.00001.2541 1.25280.000.000.0016.00
20407812006.10.18 15:19buy0.10usdchf1.27360.00001.2727 1.27010.000.000.00-27.56
20424032006.10.18 20:52sell0.10gbpjpy222.050.00221.95 222.200.000.000.00-8.82
20424472006.10.18 20:57sell0.10gbpchf2.37260.00002.3716 2.37360.000.000.00-5.51
20424482006.10.18 20:57buy0.20usdchf1.27070.00001.2727 1.27010.000.000.00-9.45
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -67.86
 Floating P/L: -67.86
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 130.68 Floating P/L: -67.86 Margin: 284.59
Balance: 9 498.09 Equity: 9 430.23 Free Margin: 9 145.64
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 155.88 Gross Loss: 25.20 Total Net Profit: 130.68
Profit Factor: 6.19 Expected Payoff: 8.17  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 17.61 (0.19%) Relative Drawdown: 0.19% (17.61)
 
Total Trades: 16 Short Positions (won %): 5 (60.00%) Long Positions (won %): 11 (90.91%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 13 (81.25%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (18.75%)
Largest profit trade: 51.17 loss trade: -17.61
Average profit trade: 11.99 loss trade: -8.40
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (49.69) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-17.61)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 51.17 (1) consecutive loss (count): -17.61 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1