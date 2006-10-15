Velocity4x
|Account: 500216
|Name: Doug Borman
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 16, 14:49
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5269
|2006.10.15 03:19
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|5299
|2006.10.15 22:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurchf
|1.5930
|1.5430
|1.5940
|2006.10.15 22:16
|1.5932
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.70
|5603
|2006.10.16 03:16
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1378
|1.1881
|1.1371
|2006.10.16 08:25
|1.1371
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|61.56
|5689
|2006.10.16 05:15
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|119.63
|114.63
|119.73
|2006.10.16 05:30
|119.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.72
|5714
|2006.10.16 05:30
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2508
|1.3008
|1.2498
|2006.10.16 07:24
|1.2498
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|5716
|2006.10.16 05:30
|sell
|1.70
|usdcad
|1.1382
|1.1881
|1.1371
|2006.10.16 08:25
|1.1371
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|164.45
|5874
|2006.10.16 07:15
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|119.35
|114.35
|119.45
|2006.10.16 07:30
|119.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.38
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|316.61
|Closed P/L:
|316.61
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6593
|2006.10.16 13:45
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7542
|0.8042
|0.7532
|
|0.7536
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|60.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|316.61
|Floating P/L:
|60.00
|Margin:
|754.20
|Balance:
|10 316.61
|Equity:
|10 376.61
|Free Margin:
|9 622.41