Velocity4x

Account: 500216 Name: Doug Borman Currency: USD 2006 October 16, 14:49
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
52692006.10.15 03:19balanceDeposit10 000.00
52992006.10.15 22:00buy1.00eurchf1.59301.54301.59402006.10.15 22:161.59320.000.000.0015.70
56032006.10.16 03:16sell1.00usdcad1.13781.18811.13712006.10.16 08:251.13710.000.000.0061.56
56892006.10.16 05:15buy1.00usdjpy119.63114.63119.732006.10.16 05:30119.610.000.000.00-16.72
57142006.10.16 05:30sell1.00eurusd1.25081.30081.24982006.10.16 07:241.24980.000.000.00100.00
57162006.10.16 05:30sell1.70usdcad1.13821.18811.13712006.10.16 08:251.13710.000.000.00164.45
58742006.10.16 07:15buy1.00usdjpy119.35114.35119.452006.10.16 07:30119.340.000.000.00-8.38
  0.00 0.00 0.00 316.61
Closed P/L: 316.61
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
65932006.10.16 13:45sell1.00audusd0.75420.80420.7532 0.75360.000.000.0060.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 60.00
 Floating P/L: 60.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 316.61 Floating P/L: 60.00 Margin: 754.20
Balance: 10 316.61 Equity: 10 376.61 Free Margin: 9 622.41