MTReport4 - 1.8


Net profit 48.94Initial deposit 100000.00
Gross profit 165.38Interest earned -6.49
Gross loss 109.95Commission paid 0.00
 
Total number of trades 16Percentage profitable 56.2%
Total number of pips 8Average pips per trade 0
 
Number of winning trades 9Number of losing trades 7
Average winning trade 18.38Average losing trade 15.71
Average winning pips 13Average losing pips 16
 
Return (0 days) 0.0%Maximum drawdown 0.1%


TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfitPipsBalanceDD
55639372006.10.11 12:32sell0.10usdjpy119.60124.60119.502006.10.11 12:50119.50 0.00 0.00 8.37 10 100008.37
55639602006.10.11 12:34buy0.10eurusd1.25431.20431.25532006.10.11 13:221.2553 0.00 0.00 10.00 10 100018.37
55642072006.10.11 12:50sell0.10usdjpy119.47124.47119.372006.10.11 14:17119.37 0.00 0.00 8.38 10 100026.75
55639262006.10.11 12:32sell0.10gbpusd1.85641.90641.85542006.10.11 15:331.8554 0.00 0.00 10.00 10 100036.75
55671852006.10.11 15:34sell0.10gbpusd1.85501.90501.85402006.10.11 15:571.8540 0.00 0.00 10.00 10 100046.75
55655612006.10.11 14:17sell0.10usdjpy119.34124.55119.452006.10.11 19:22119.45 0.00 0.00 -9.21 -11 100037.54
55678222006.10.11 15:59sell0.20usdjpy119.65124.55119.452006.10.11 19:22119.45 0.00 0.00 33.49 20 100071.03
55678202006.10.11 15:58sell0.10gbpusd1.85371.90581.85482006.10.11 21:041.8548 0.00 0.00 -11.00 -11 100060.03
55698832006.10.11 17:49sell0.20gbpusd1.85681.90581.85482006.10.11 21:041.8548 0.00 0.00 40.00 20 100100.03
55725942006.10.11 21:05sell0.10gbpusd1.85401.90401.85302006.10.11 21:191.8530 0.00 0.00 10.00 10 100110.03
55713842006.10.11 19:23sell0.10usdjpy119.40124.61119.512006.10.11 21:51119.51 0.00 0.00 -9.20 -11 100100.83
55731062006.10.11 21:21sell0.20usdjpy119.72124.61119.512006.10.11 21:51119.51 0.00 0.00 35.14 21 100135.97
55646772006.10.11 13:22buy0.10eurusd1.25551.20341.25441.2520 0.00 -1.11 -35.00 -35 100099.86*
55729762006.10.11 21:18buy0.20eurusd1.25241.20341.25441.2520 0.00 -2.22 -8.00 -4 100089.64*
55730612006.10.11 21:20sell0.10gbpusd1.85281.90281.85181.8548 0.00 0.12 -20.00 -20 100069.76*
55740352006.10.11 21:52sell0.10usdjpy119.54124.54119.44119.75 0.00 -3.28 -17.54 -21 100048.94*