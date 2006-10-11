MTReport4 - 1.8
|Net profit
| 48.94
|Initial deposit
| 100000.00
|Gross profit
| 165.38
|Interest earned
| -6.49
|Gross loss
| 109.95
|Commission paid
| 0.00
|
|Total number of trades
| 16
|Percentage profitable
| 56.2
|%
|Total number of pips
| 8
|Average pips per trade
| 0
|
|Number of winning trades
| 9
|Number of losing trades
| 7
|Average winning trade
| 18.38
|Average losing trade
| 15.71
|Average winning pips
| 13
|Average losing pips
| 16
|
|Return (0 days)
| 0.0
|%
|Maximum drawdown
| 0.1
|%
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|Pips
|Balance
|DD
|5563937
|2006.10.11 12:32
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.60
|124.60
|119.50
|2006.10.11 12:50
|119.50
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 8.37
| 10
| 100008.37
|
|5563960
|2006.10.11 12:34
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2543
|1.2043
|1.2553
|2006.10.11 13:22
|1.2553
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 10.00
| 10
| 100018.37
|
|5564207
|2006.10.11 12:50
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.47
|124.47
|119.37
|2006.10.11 14:17
|119.37
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 8.38
| 10
| 100026.75
|
|5563926
|2006.10.11 12:32
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8564
|1.9064
|1.8554
|2006.10.11 15:33
|1.8554
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 10.00
| 10
| 100036.75
|
|5567185
|2006.10.11 15:34
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8550
|1.9050
|1.8540
|2006.10.11 15:57
|1.8540
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 10.00
| 10
| 100046.75
|
|5565561
|2006.10.11 14:17
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.34
|124.55
|119.45
|2006.10.11 19:22
|119.45
| 0.00
| 0.00
| -9.21
| -11
| 100037.54
|
|5567822
|2006.10.11 15:59
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.65
|124.55
|119.45
|2006.10.11 19:22
|119.45
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 33.49
| 20
| 100071.03
|
|5567820
|2006.10.11 15:58
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8537
|1.9058
|1.8548
|2006.10.11 21:04
|1.8548
| 0.00
| 0.00
| -11.00
| -11
| 100060.03
|
|5569883
|2006.10.11 17:49
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8568
|1.9058
|1.8548
|2006.10.11 21:04
|1.8548
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 40.00
| 20
| 100100.03
|
|5572594
|2006.10.11 21:05
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8540
|1.9040
|1.8530
|2006.10.11 21:19
|1.8530
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 10.00
| 10
| 100110.03
|
|5571384
|2006.10.11 19:23
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.40
|124.61
|119.51
|2006.10.11 21:51
|119.51
| 0.00
| 0.00
| -9.20
| -11
| 100100.83
|
|5573106
|2006.10.11 21:21
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.72
|124.61
|119.51
|2006.10.11 21:51
|119.51
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 35.14
| 21
| 100135.97
|
|5564677
|2006.10.11 13:22
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2555
|1.2034
|1.2544
|1.2520
| 0.00
| -1.11
| -35.00
| -35
| 100099.86
|*
|5572976
|2006.10.11 21:18
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2524
|1.2034
|1.2544
|1.2520
| 0.00
| -2.22
| -8.00
| -4
| 100089.64
|*
|5573061
|2006.10.11 21:20
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8528
|1.9028
|1.8518
|1.8548
| 0.00
| 0.12
| -20.00
| -20
| 100069.76
|*
|5574035
|2006.10.11 21:52
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.54
|124.54
|119.44
|119.75
| 0.00
| -3.28
| -17.54
| -21
| 100048.94
|*