|Account: 1258509
|Name: Cost_Averaging_v2_Pyramid
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 13, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|13558212
|2006.10.12 09:40
|balance
|Deposit
|2 000.00
|13558232
|2006.10.12 09:41
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpym
|149.95
|144.95
|150.05
|2006.10.13 05:20
|150.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|0.84
|13558234
|2006.10.12 09:41
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.2545
|1.3045
|1.2535
|2006.10.12 10:40
|1.2535
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|13560673
|2006.10.12 10:40
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.2532
|1.3032
|1.2522
|2006.10.12 11:35
|1.2522
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|13564627
|2006.10.12 11:37
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.2521
|1.3042
|1.2532
|2006.10.13 12:33
|1.2532
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|-1.10
|13586972
|2006.10.12 18:37
|sell
|0.20
|eurusdm
|1.2552
|1.3042
|1.2532
|2006.10.13 12:33
|1.2532
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|4.00
|13644878
|2006.10.13 12:34
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.2526
|1.3026
|1.2516
|2006.10.13 12:37
|1.2516
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|13646939
|2006.10.13 12:38
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.2512
|1.3012
|1.2502
|2006.10.13 14:04
|1.2502
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|13657481
|2006.10.13 14:06
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.2496
|1.2996
|1.2486
|2006.10.13 14:39
|1.2486
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|13662577
|2006.10.13 14:40
|buy
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.2488
|1.1988
|1.2498
|2006.10.13 15:30
|1.2498
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|13666077
|2006.10.13 15:31
|buy
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.2498
|1.1998
|1.2508
|2006.10.13 16:08
|1.2508
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|10.74
|Closed P/L:
|11.04
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|13613631
|2006.10.13 05:21
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpym
|150.04
|144.83
|149.93
|149.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.09
|13623379
|2006.10.13 07:37
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpym
|149.72
|144.83
|149.93
|149.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.83
|13668735
|2006.10.13 16:09
|buy
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.2509
|1.2009
|1.2519
|1.2506
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.22
|Floating P/L:
|-4.22
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|2 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|11.04
|Floating P/L:
|-4.22
|Margin:
|20.00
|Balance:
|2 011.04
|Equity:
|2 006.82
|Free Margin:
|1 986.82