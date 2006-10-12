Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1258509 Name: Cost_Averaging_v2_Pyramid Currency: USD 2006 October 13, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
135582122006.10.12 09:40balanceDeposit2 000.00
135582322006.10.12 09:41buy0.10eurjpym149.95144.95150.052006.10.13 05:20150.050.000.000.090.84
135582342006.10.12 09:41sell0.10eurusdm1.25451.30451.25352006.10.12 10:401.25350.000.000.001.00
135606732006.10.12 10:40sell0.10eurusdm1.25321.30321.25222006.10.12 11:351.25220.000.000.001.00
135646272006.10.12 11:37sell0.10eurusdm1.25211.30421.25322006.10.13 12:331.25320.000.000.07-1.10
135869722006.10.12 18:37sell0.20eurusdm1.25521.30421.25322006.10.13 12:331.25320.000.000.144.00
136448782006.10.13 12:34sell0.10eurusdm1.25261.30261.25162006.10.13 12:371.25160.000.000.001.00
136469392006.10.13 12:38sell0.10eurusdm1.25121.30121.25022006.10.13 14:041.25020.000.000.001.00
136574812006.10.13 14:06sell0.10eurusdm1.24961.29961.24862006.10.13 14:391.24860.000.000.001.00
136625772006.10.13 14:40buy0.10eurusdm1.24881.19881.24982006.10.13 15:301.24980.000.000.001.00
136660772006.10.13 15:31buy0.10eurusdm1.24981.19981.25082006.10.13 16:081.25080.000.000.001.00
  0.00 0.00 0.30 10.74
Closed P/L: 11.04
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
136136312006.10.13 05:21buy0.10eurjpym150.04144.83149.93 149.670.000.000.00-3.09
136233792006.10.13 07:37buy0.20eurjpym149.72144.83149.93 149.670.000.000.00-0.83
136687352006.10.13 16:09buy0.10eurusdm1.25091.20091.2519 1.25060.000.000.00-0.30
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -4.22
 Floating P/L: -4.22
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 2 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 11.04 Floating P/L: -4.22 Margin: 20.00
Balance: 2 011.04 Equity: 2 006.82 Free Margin: 1 986.82