Gimex Group

Account: 41691 Name: John Riley Currency: USD 2006 October 16, 22:04
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
20226632006.10.15 22:33balanceDeposit10 000.00
20236192006.10.16 06:00sell1.50gbpjpy221.95222.39221.512006.10.16 09:24221.510.000.000.00387.03
20236232006.10.16 06:00buy1.40eurchf1.59331.58891.59772006.10.16 09:531.59280.000.000.00-54.93
20236312006.10.16 06:00sell1.30chfjpy93.9494.3893.502006.10.16 09:5393.710.000.000.00250.34
20236362006.10.16 06:00buy1.30eurgbp0.67460.67020.67902006.10.16 09:530.67260.000.000.00-482.75
20255952006.10.16 11:15sell1.50gbpjpy221.99222.43221.552006.10.16 19:51221.550.000.000.00387.81
  0.00 0.00 0.00 487.50
Closed P/L: 487.50
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
20256012006.10.16 11:15buy1.40eurchf1.59271.58831.5971 1.59210.000.000.00-66.12
20256062006.10.16 11:15sell1.40chfjpy93.7994.2393.35 93.790.000.000.000.00
20256102006.10.16 11:15buy1.30eurgbp0.67310.66870.6775 0.67320.000.000.0024.19
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -41.93
 Floating P/L: -41.93
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 487.50 Floating P/L: -41.93 Margin: 1 120.39
Balance: 10 487.50 Equity: 10 445.57 Free Margin: 9 325.18
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 025.18 Gross Loss: 537.68 Total Net Profit: 487.50
Profit Factor: 1.91 Expected Payoff: 97.50  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 482.75 (4.56%) Relative Drawdown: 4.56% (482.75)
 
Total Trades: 5 Short Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (60.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (40.00%)
Largest profit trade: 387.81 loss trade: -482.75
Average profit trade: 341.73 loss trade: -268.84
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (387.81) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-482.75)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 387.81 (1) consecutive loss (count): -482.75 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 1