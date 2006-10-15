Gimex Group

Account: 41691 Name: John Riley Currency: USD 2006 October 16, 09:55
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
20226632006.10.15 22:33balanceDeposit10 000.00
20236192006.10.16 06:00sell1.50gbpjpy221.95222.39221.512006.10.16 09:24221.510.000.000.00387.03
20236232006.10.16 06:00buy1.40eurchf1.59331.58891.59772006.10.16 09:531.59280.000.000.00-54.93
20236312006.10.16 06:00sell1.30chfjpy93.9494.3893.502006.10.16 09:5393.710.000.000.00250.34
20236362006.10.16 06:00buy1.30eurgbp0.67460.67020.67902006.10.16 09:530.67260.000.000.00-482.75
  0.00 0.00 0.00 99.69
Closed P/L: 99.69
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 99.69 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 10 099.69 Equity: 10 099.69 Free Margin: 10 099.69
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 637.37 Gross Loss: 537.68 Total Net Profit: 99.69
Profit Factor: 1.19 Expected Payoff: 24.92  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 482.75 (4.56%) Relative Drawdown: 4.56% (482.75)
 
Total Trades: 4 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (50.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (50.00%)
Largest profit trade: 387.03 loss trade: -482.75
Average profit trade: 318.69 loss trade: -268.84
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (387.03) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-482.75)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 387.03 (1) consecutive loss (count): -482.75 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 1