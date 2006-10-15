|Account: 41691
|Name: John Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 16, 09:55
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2022663
|2006.10.15 22:33
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|2023619
|2006.10.16 06:00
|sell
|1.50
|gbpjpy
|221.95
|222.39
|221.51
|2006.10.16 09:24
|221.51
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|387.03
|2023623
|2006.10.16 06:00
|buy
|1.40
|eurchf
|1.5933
|1.5889
|1.5977
|2006.10.16 09:53
|1.5928
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-54.93
|2023631
|2006.10.16 06:00
|sell
|1.30
|chfjpy
|93.94
|94.38
|93.50
|2006.10.16 09:53
|93.71
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|250.34
|2023636
|2006.10.16 06:00
|buy
|1.30
|eurgbp
|0.6746
|0.6702
|0.6790
|2006.10.16 09:53
|0.6726
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-482.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|99.69
|Closed P/L:
|99.69
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|99.69
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|10 099.69
|Equity:
|10 099.69
|Free Margin:
|10 099.69
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|637.37
|Gross Loss:
|537.68
|Total Net Profit:
|99.69
|Profit Factor:
|1.19
|Expected Payoff:
|24.92
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|482.75 (4.56%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|4.56% (482.75)
|Total Trades:
|4
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|387.03
|loss trade:
|-482.75
|Average
|profit trade:
|318.69
|loss trade:
|-268.84
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (387.03)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-482.75)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|387.03 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-482.75 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|1