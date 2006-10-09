|Account: 443586
|Name: Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 12, 01:08
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3406986
|2006.10.09 05:23
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8706
|1.8659
|1.8720
|2006.10.09 07:13
|1.8711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3409987
|2006.10.09 07:24
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8705
|1.8658
|1.8719
|2006.10.09 07:30
|1.8710
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3411679
|2006.10.09 09:12
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8709
|1.8756
|1.8695
|2006.10.09 09:43
|1.8704
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3412331
|2006.10.09 09:48
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8699
|1.8652
|1.8713
|2006.10.09 10:20
|1.8661
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-380.00
|3412568
|2006.10.09 09:53
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2592
|1.2545
|1.2606
|2006.10.09 10:46
|1.2597
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3413828
|2006.10.09 10:46
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8671
|1.8718
|1.8657
|2006.10.09 11:47
|1.8666
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3414817
|2006.10.09 11:47
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8665
|1.8618
|1.8679
|2006.10.09 12:05
|1.8670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3415299
|2006.10.09 12:14
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8677
|1.8724
|1.8663
|2006.10.09 12:53
|1.8672
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3416014
|2006.10.09 12:54
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8673
|1.8626
|1.8687
|2006.10.09 14:01
|1.8678
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3416997
|2006.10.09 14:01
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2612
|1.2659
|1.2598
|2006.10.09 14:05
|1.2608
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|3418303
|2006.10.09 15:14
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8659
|1.8612
|1.8673
|2006.10.09 15:16
|1.8663
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|3418864
|2006.10.09 15:33
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8649
|1.8602
|1.8663
|2006.10.09 15:35
|1.8654
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3419019
|2006.10.09 15:41
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8649
|1.8602
|1.8663
|2006.10.09 15:43
|1.8654
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3419156
|2006.10.09 15:44
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2606
|1.2653
|1.2592
|2006.10.09 15:56
|1.2601
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3419274
|2006.10.09 15:53
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8648
|1.8601
|1.8662
|2006.10.09 16:21
|1.8653
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3420814
|2006.10.09 17:25
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8641
|1.8594
|1.8655
|2006.10.09 17:38
|1.8646
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3422568
|2006.10.09 18:46
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2594
|1.2547
|1.2608
|2006.10.09 19:17
|1.2599
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3422678
|2006.10.09 18:48
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8658
|1.8611
|1.8672
|2006.10.09 19:54
|1.8662
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|3423700
|2006.10.09 20:46
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2603
|1.2650
|1.2589
|2006.10.09 22:40
|1.2598
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3423703
|2006.10.09 20:46
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8664
|1.8711
|1.8650
|2006.10.10 03:15
|1.8659
|0.00
|0.00
|1.31
|50.00
|3428093
|2006.10.10 05:42
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8661
|1.8614
|1.8675
|2006.10.10 08:21
|1.8666
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3429832
|2006.10.10 08:29
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8670
|1.8717
|1.8656
|2006.10.10 08:39
|1.8665
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3430009
|2006.10.10 08:39
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2593
|1.2546
|1.2607
|2006.10.10 08:42
|1.2598
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3430521
|2006.10.10 09:04
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8670
|1.8717
|1.8656
|2006.10.10 10:58
|1.8665
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3430773
|2006.10.10 09:14
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2603
|1.2650
|1.2589
|2006.10.10 10:02
|1.2598
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3433524
|2006.10.10 10:09
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2591
|1.2544
|1.2605
|2006.10.10 10:30
|1.2596
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3434942
|2006.10.10 10:47
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2601
|1.2648
|1.2587
|2006.10.10 11:04
|1.2596
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3435775
|2006.10.10 11:08
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8654
|1.8607
|1.8668
|2006.10.10 11:30
|1.8607
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-470.00
|3435892
|2006.10.10 11:08
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2588
|1.2541
|1.2602
|2006.10.10 11:39
|1.2592
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|3440272
|2006.10.10 11:39
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2590
|1.2637
|1.2576
|2006.10.10 11:41
|1.2585
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3441566
|2006.10.10 11:58
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2564
|1.2517
|1.2578
|2006.10.10 13:04
|1.2569
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3444069
|2006.10.10 13:29
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2563
|1.2516
|1.2577
|2006.10.10 14:48
|1.2526
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-370.00
|3450692
|2006.10.10 15:56
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8557
|1.8510
|1.8571
|2006.10.11 09:52
|1.8518
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.88
|-390.00
|3451003
|2006.10.10 16:03
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2534
|1.2487
|1.2548
|2006.10.10 17:54
|1.2539
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3458619
|2006.10.10 21:19
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2540
|1.2587
|1.2526
|2006.10.10 21:57
|1.2535
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3465020
|2006.10.11 09:33
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2534
|1.2487
|1.2548
|2006.10.11 10:03
|1.2539
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3466034
|2006.10.11 10:04
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8531
|1.8578
|1.8517
|2006.10.11 10:38
|1.8568
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-370.00
|3466096
|2006.10.11 10:04
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2544
|1.2591
|1.2530
|2006.10.11 10:09
|1.2539
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3466652
|2006.10.11 10:23
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2544
|1.2591
|1.2530
|2006.10.11 11:50
|1.2539
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3467343
|2006.10.11 10:38
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8563
|1.8610
|1.8549
|2006.10.11 10:48
|1.8558
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3467935
|2006.10.11 11:07
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8567
|1.8614
|1.8553
|2006.10.11 11:08
|1.8562
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3468928
|2006.10.11 11:54
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8570
|1.8617
|1.8556
|2006.10.11 12:32
|1.8565
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3469600
|2006.10.11 12:32
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8566
|1.8519
|1.8580
|2006.10.11 13:21
|1.8571
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3469783
|2006.10.11 12:49
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2549
|1.2596
|1.2535
|2006.10.11 14:08
|1.2544
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3471259
|2006.10.11 14:18
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8577
|1.8624
|1.8563
|2006.10.11 15:04
|1.8572
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3472012
|2006.10.11 15:04
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8569
|1.8522
|1.8583
|2006.10.11 16:39
|1.8532
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-370.00
|3474555
|2006.10.11 16:45
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8550
|1.8597
|1.8536
|2006.10.11 21:17
|1.8545
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3480804
|2006.10.11 21:18
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2523
|1.2476
|1.2537
|2006.10.11 21:51
|1.2528
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3480909
|2006.10.11 21:19
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8534
|1.8487
|1.8548
|2006.10.11 21:51
|1.8539
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3483399
|2006.10.11 21:51
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8542
|1.8589
|1.8528
|2006.10.11 21:55
|1.8538
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|3483689
|2006.10.11 21:52
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2529
|1.2576
|1.2515
|2006.10.11 21:52
|1.2523
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|3484261
|2006.10.11 21:53
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2522
|1.2569
|1.2508
|2006.10.11 22:00
|1.2517
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3485397
|2006.10.11 22:32
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8551
|1.8598
|1.8537
|2006.10.11 23:08
|1.8546
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.57
|-40.00
|Closed P/L:
|-42.57
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-42.57
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|27 069.63
|Equity:
|27 069.63
|Free Margin:
|27 069.63
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 311.31
|Gross Loss:
|2 353.88
|Total Net Profit:
|-42.57
|Profit Factor:
|0.98
|Expected Payoff:
|-0.80
|Absolute Drawdown:
|392.57
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|1 283.88 (4.58%)
|Total Trades:
|53
|Short Positions (won %):
|26 (96.15%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|27 (81.48%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|47 (88.68%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (11.32%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|60.00
|loss trade:
|-470.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|49.18
|loss trade:
|-392.31
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|23 (1 121.31)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-470.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 121.31 (23)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-470.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|7
|consecutive losses:
|1