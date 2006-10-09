FXDD

Account: 443586 Name: Barry Riley Currency: USD 2006 October 12, 01:08
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
34069862006.10.09 05:23buy1.00gbpusd1.87061.86591.87202006.10.09 07:131.87110.000.000.0050.00
34099872006.10.09 07:24buy1.00gbpusd1.87051.86581.87192006.10.09 07:301.87100.000.000.0050.00
34116792006.10.09 09:12sell1.00gbpusd1.87091.87561.86952006.10.09 09:431.87040.000.000.0050.00
34123312006.10.09 09:48buy1.00gbpusd1.86991.86521.87132006.10.09 10:201.86610.000.000.00-380.00
34125682006.10.09 09:53buy1.00eurusd1.25921.25451.26062006.10.09 10:461.25970.000.000.0050.00
34138282006.10.09 10:46sell1.00gbpusd1.86711.87181.86572006.10.09 11:471.86660.000.000.0050.00
34148172006.10.09 11:47buy1.00gbpusd1.86651.86181.86792006.10.09 12:051.86700.000.000.0050.00
34152992006.10.09 12:14sell1.00gbpusd1.86771.87241.86632006.10.09 12:531.86720.000.000.0050.00
34160142006.10.09 12:54buy1.00gbpusd1.86731.86261.86872006.10.09 14:011.86780.000.000.0050.00
34169972006.10.09 14:01sell1.00eurusd1.26121.26591.25982006.10.09 14:051.26080.000.000.0040.00
34183032006.10.09 15:14buy1.00gbpusd1.86591.86121.86732006.10.09 15:161.86630.000.000.0040.00
34188642006.10.09 15:33buy1.00gbpusd1.86491.86021.86632006.10.09 15:351.86540.000.000.0050.00
34190192006.10.09 15:41buy1.00gbpusd1.86491.86021.86632006.10.09 15:431.86540.000.000.0050.00
34191562006.10.09 15:44sell1.00eurusd1.26061.26531.25922006.10.09 15:561.26010.000.000.0050.00
34192742006.10.09 15:53buy1.00gbpusd1.86481.86011.86622006.10.09 16:211.86530.000.000.0050.00
34208142006.10.09 17:25buy1.00gbpusd1.86411.85941.86552006.10.09 17:381.86460.000.000.0050.00
34225682006.10.09 18:46buy1.00eurusd1.25941.25471.26082006.10.09 19:171.25990.000.000.0050.00
34226782006.10.09 18:48buy1.00gbpusd1.86581.86111.86722006.10.09 19:541.86620.000.000.0040.00
34237002006.10.09 20:46sell1.00eurusd1.26031.26501.25892006.10.09 22:401.25980.000.000.0050.00
34237032006.10.09 20:46sell1.00gbpusd1.86641.87111.86502006.10.10 03:151.86590.000.001.3150.00
34280932006.10.10 05:42buy1.00gbpusd1.86611.86141.86752006.10.10 08:211.86660.000.000.0050.00
34298322006.10.10 08:29sell1.00gbpusd1.86701.87171.86562006.10.10 08:391.86650.000.000.0050.00
34300092006.10.10 08:39buy1.00eurusd1.25931.25461.26072006.10.10 08:421.25980.000.000.0050.00
34305212006.10.10 09:04sell1.00gbpusd1.86701.87171.86562006.10.10 10:581.86650.000.000.0050.00
34307732006.10.10 09:14sell1.00eurusd1.26031.26501.25892006.10.10 10:021.25980.000.000.0050.00
34335242006.10.10 10:09buy1.00eurusd1.25911.25441.26052006.10.10 10:301.25960.000.000.0050.00
34349422006.10.10 10:47sell1.00eurusd1.26011.26481.25872006.10.10 11:041.25960.000.000.0050.00
34357752006.10.10 11:08buy1.00gbpusd1.86541.86071.86682006.10.10 11:301.86070.000.000.00-470.00
34358922006.10.10 11:08buy1.00eurusd1.25881.25411.26022006.10.10 11:391.25920.000.000.0040.00
34402722006.10.10 11:39sell1.00eurusd1.25901.26371.25762006.10.10 11:411.25850.000.000.0050.00
34415662006.10.10 11:58buy1.00eurusd1.25641.25171.25782006.10.10 13:041.25690.000.000.0050.00
34440692006.10.10 13:29buy1.00eurusd1.25631.25161.25772006.10.10 14:481.25260.000.000.00-370.00
34506922006.10.10 15:56buy1.00gbpusd1.85571.85101.85712006.10.11 09:521.85180.000.00-3.88-390.00
34510032006.10.10 16:03buy1.00eurusd1.25341.24871.25482006.10.10 17:541.25390.000.000.0050.00
34586192006.10.10 21:19sell1.00eurusd1.25401.25871.25262006.10.10 21:571.25350.000.000.0050.00
34650202006.10.11 09:33buy1.00eurusd1.25341.24871.25482006.10.11 10:031.25390.000.000.0050.00
34660342006.10.11 10:04sell1.00gbpusd1.85311.85781.85172006.10.11 10:381.85680.000.000.00-370.00
34660962006.10.11 10:04sell1.00eurusd1.25441.25911.25302006.10.11 10:091.25390.000.000.0050.00
34666522006.10.11 10:23sell1.00eurusd1.25441.25911.25302006.10.11 11:501.25390.000.000.0050.00
34673432006.10.11 10:38sell1.00gbpusd1.85631.86101.85492006.10.11 10:481.85580.000.000.0050.00
34679352006.10.11 11:07sell1.00gbpusd1.85671.86141.85532006.10.11 11:081.85620.000.000.0050.00
34689282006.10.11 11:54sell1.00gbpusd1.85701.86171.85562006.10.11 12:321.85650.000.000.0050.00
34696002006.10.11 12:32buy1.00gbpusd1.85661.85191.85802006.10.11 13:211.85710.000.000.0050.00
34697832006.10.11 12:49sell1.00eurusd1.25491.25961.25352006.10.11 14:081.25440.000.000.0050.00
34712592006.10.11 14:18sell1.00gbpusd1.85771.86241.85632006.10.11 15:041.85720.000.000.0050.00
34720122006.10.11 15:04buy1.00gbpusd1.85691.85221.85832006.10.11 16:391.85320.000.000.00-370.00
34745552006.10.11 16:45sell1.00gbpusd1.85501.85971.85362006.10.11 21:171.85450.000.000.0050.00
34808042006.10.11 21:18buy1.00eurusd1.25231.24761.25372006.10.11 21:511.25280.000.000.0050.00
34809092006.10.11 21:19buy1.00gbpusd1.85341.84871.85482006.10.11 21:511.85390.000.000.0050.00
34833992006.10.11 21:51sell1.00gbpusd1.85421.85891.85282006.10.11 21:551.85380.000.000.0040.00
34836892006.10.11 21:52sell1.00eurusd1.25291.25761.25152006.10.11 21:521.25230.000.000.0060.00
34842612006.10.11 21:53sell1.00eurusd1.25221.25691.25082006.10.11 22:001.25170.000.000.0050.00
34853972006.10.11 22:32sell1.00gbpusd1.85511.85981.85372006.10.11 23:081.85460.000.000.0050.00
  0.00 0.00 -2.57 -40.00
Closed P/L: -42.57
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -42.57 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 27 069.63 Equity: 27 069.63 Free Margin: 27 069.63
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 311.31 Gross Loss: 2 353.88 Total Net Profit: -42.57
Profit Factor: 0.98 Expected Payoff: -0.80  
Absolute Drawdown: 392.57 Maximal Drawdown (%): 1 283.88 (4.58%)  
 
Total Trades: 53 Short Positions (won %): 26 (96.15%) Long Positions (won %): 27 (81.48%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 47 (88.68%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (11.32%)
Largest profit trade: 60.00 loss trade: -470.00
Average profit trade: 49.18 loss trade: -392.31
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 23 (1 121.31) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-470.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 121.31 (23) consecutive loss (count): -470.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 7 consecutive losses: 1