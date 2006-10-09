FXDD

Account: 443586 Name: Barry Riley Currency: USD 2006 October 10, 01:24
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
34069862006.10.09 05:23buy1.00gbpusd1.87061.86591.87202006.10.09 07:131.87110.000.000.0050.00
34099872006.10.09 07:24buy1.00gbpusd1.87051.86581.87192006.10.09 07:301.87100.000.000.0050.00
34116792006.10.09 09:12sell1.00gbpusd1.87091.87561.86952006.10.09 09:431.87040.000.000.0050.00
34123312006.10.09 09:48buy1.00gbpusd1.86991.86521.87132006.10.09 10:201.86610.000.000.00-380.00
34125682006.10.09 09:53buy1.00eurusd1.25921.25451.26062006.10.09 10:461.25970.000.000.0050.00
34138282006.10.09 10:46sell1.00gbpusd1.86711.87181.86572006.10.09 11:471.86660.000.000.0050.00
34148172006.10.09 11:47buy1.00gbpusd1.86651.86181.86792006.10.09 12:051.86700.000.000.0050.00
34152992006.10.09 12:14sell1.00gbpusd1.86771.87241.86632006.10.09 12:531.86720.000.000.0050.00
34160142006.10.09 12:54buy1.00gbpusd1.86731.86261.86872006.10.09 14:011.86780.000.000.0050.00
34169972006.10.09 14:01sell1.00eurusd1.26121.26591.25982006.10.09 14:051.26080.000.000.0040.00
34183032006.10.09 15:14buy1.00gbpusd1.86591.86121.86732006.10.09 15:161.86630.000.000.0040.00
34188642006.10.09 15:33buy1.00gbpusd1.86491.86021.86632006.10.09 15:351.86540.000.000.0050.00
34190192006.10.09 15:41buy1.00gbpusd1.86491.86021.86632006.10.09 15:431.86540.000.000.0050.00
34191562006.10.09 15:44sell1.00eurusd1.26061.26531.25922006.10.09 15:561.26010.000.000.0050.00
34192742006.10.09 15:53buy1.00gbpusd1.86481.86011.86622006.10.09 16:211.86530.000.000.0050.00
34208142006.10.09 17:25buy1.00gbpusd1.86411.85941.86552006.10.09 17:381.86460.000.000.0050.00
34225682006.10.09 18:46buy1.00eurusd1.25941.25471.26082006.10.09 19:171.25990.000.000.0050.00
34226782006.10.09 18:48buy1.00gbpusd1.86581.86111.86722006.10.09 19:541.86620.000.000.0040.00
34237002006.10.09 20:46sell1.00eurusd1.26031.26501.25892006.10.09 22:401.25980.000.000.0050.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 490.00
Closed P/L: 490.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
34237032006.10.09 20:46sell1.00gbpusd1.86641.87111.8650 1.86750.000.001.31-110.00
  0.00 0.00 1.31 -110.00
 Floating P/L: -108.69
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 490.00 Floating P/L: -108.69 Margin: 933.20
Balance: 27 562.20 Equity: 27 453.51 Free Margin: 26 520.31
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 870.00 Gross Loss: 380.00 Total Net Profit: 490.00
Profit Factor: 2.29 Expected Payoff: 25.79  
Absolute Drawdown: 230.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 380.00 (1.40%)  
 
Total Trades: 19 Short Positions (won %): 6 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 13 (92.31%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 18 (94.74%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (5.26%)
Largest profit trade: 50.00 loss trade: -380.00
Average profit trade: 48.33 loss trade: -380.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 15 (720.00) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-380.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 720.00 (15) consecutive loss (count): -380.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 9 consecutive losses: 1