|Account: 443586
|Name: Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 10, 01:24
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3406986
|2006.10.09 05:23
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8706
|1.8659
|1.8720
|2006.10.09 07:13
|1.8711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3409987
|2006.10.09 07:24
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8705
|1.8658
|1.8719
|2006.10.09 07:30
|1.8710
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3411679
|2006.10.09 09:12
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8709
|1.8756
|1.8695
|2006.10.09 09:43
|1.8704
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3412331
|2006.10.09 09:48
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8699
|1.8652
|1.8713
|2006.10.09 10:20
|1.8661
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-380.00
|3412568
|2006.10.09 09:53
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2592
|1.2545
|1.2606
|2006.10.09 10:46
|1.2597
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3413828
|2006.10.09 10:46
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8671
|1.8718
|1.8657
|2006.10.09 11:47
|1.8666
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3414817
|2006.10.09 11:47
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8665
|1.8618
|1.8679
|2006.10.09 12:05
|1.8670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3415299
|2006.10.09 12:14
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8677
|1.8724
|1.8663
|2006.10.09 12:53
|1.8672
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3416014
|2006.10.09 12:54
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8673
|1.8626
|1.8687
|2006.10.09 14:01
|1.8678
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3416997
|2006.10.09 14:01
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2612
|1.2659
|1.2598
|2006.10.09 14:05
|1.2608
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|3418303
|2006.10.09 15:14
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8659
|1.8612
|1.8673
|2006.10.09 15:16
|1.8663
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|3418864
|2006.10.09 15:33
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8649
|1.8602
|1.8663
|2006.10.09 15:35
|1.8654
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3419019
|2006.10.09 15:41
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8649
|1.8602
|1.8663
|2006.10.09 15:43
|1.8654
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3419156
|2006.10.09 15:44
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2606
|1.2653
|1.2592
|2006.10.09 15:56
|1.2601
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3419274
|2006.10.09 15:53
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8648
|1.8601
|1.8662
|2006.10.09 16:21
|1.8653
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3420814
|2006.10.09 17:25
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8641
|1.8594
|1.8655
|2006.10.09 17:38
|1.8646
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3422568
|2006.10.09 18:46
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2594
|1.2547
|1.2608
|2006.10.09 19:17
|1.2599
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|3422678
|2006.10.09 18:48
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8658
|1.8611
|1.8672
|2006.10.09 19:54
|1.8662
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|3423700
|2006.10.09 20:46
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2603
|1.2650
|1.2589
|2006.10.09 22:40
|1.2598
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|490.00
|Closed P/L:
|490.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3423703
|2006.10.09 20:46
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8664
|1.8711
|1.8650
|1.8675
|0.00
|0.00
|1.31
|-110.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.31
|-110.00
|Floating P/L:
|-108.69
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|490.00
|Floating P/L:
|-108.69
|Margin:
|933.20
|Balance:
|27 562.20
|Equity:
|27 453.51
|Free Margin:
|26 520.31
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|870.00
|Gross Loss:
|380.00
|Total Net Profit:
|490.00
|Profit Factor:
|2.29
|Expected Payoff:
|25.79
|Absolute Drawdown:
|230.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|380.00 (1.40%)
|Total Trades:
|19
|Short Positions (won %):
|6 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|13 (92.31%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|18 (94.74%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (5.26%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|50.00
|loss trade:
|-380.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|48.33
|loss trade:
|-380.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|15 (720.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-380.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|720.00 (15)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-380.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|9
|consecutive losses:
|1