Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 18449 Name: Matthew Tabone Currency: USD 2006 October 19, 02:18
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
108723232006.10.04 21:42balanceDeposit Visa #147212058700.00
108743432006.10.04 23:40buy0.01gbpusdm1.88691.87781.88942006.10.05 02:111.88600.000.000.00-0.09
110345372006.10.10 08:22buy0.04eurusdm1.25711.25061.25922006.10.10 08:381.25920.000.000.000.84
110333642006.10.10 08:09buy0.02eurusdm1.25831.25071.26082006.10.10 08:381.25910.000.000.000.16
109815102006.10.08 23:47buy0.01eurusdm1.25981.25071.26232006.10.10 08:381.25900.000.00-0.01-0.08
110376592006.10.10 08:38sell0.01eurusdm1.25901.26811.25652006.10.10 08:581.25650.000.000.000.25
110403412006.10.10 08:58sell0.01eurusdm1.25641.26551.25392006.10.10 11:181.25390.000.000.000.25
110138402006.10.09 14:57sell0.01usdchfm1.26071.26981.25822006.10.10 11:471.26980.000.00-0.01-0.72
110215692006.10.10 00:17sell0.02usdchfm1.26221.26981.25972006.10.10 11:471.26980.000.000.00-1.20
110340582006.10.10 08:20sell0.04usdchfm1.26371.26981.26122006.10.10 11:471.26980.000.000.00-1.92
110354082006.10.10 08:25sell0.08usdchfm1.26521.26981.26272006.10.10 11:471.26980.000.000.00-2.90
110469122006.10.10 11:16sell0.32usdchfm1.26831.26991.26582006.10.10 11:471.26980.000.000.00-3.78
110438702006.10.10 10:36sell0.16usdchfm1.26681.26991.26432006.10.10 11:471.26990.000.000.00-3.91
110596862006.10.10 16:44buy0.04usdchfm1.26861.26091.27102006.10.10 21:381.27100.000.000.040.76
110495212006.10.10 11:47buy0.01usdchfm1.27001.26091.27252006.10.10 21:381.27090.000.000.010.07
110649712006.10.10 21:38sell0.02usdchfm1.27081.27991.26832006.10.11 12:331.27110.000.000.00-0.05
110826632006.10.11 10:23sell0.08eurusdm1.25541.26151.25292006.10.11 18:051.25310.000.000.001.84
110514472006.10.10 12:33sell0.02eurusdm1.25391.26181.25172006.10.11 18:051.25320.000.000.010.14
110471042006.10.10 11:18sell0.01eurusdm1.25271.26191.25032006.10.11 18:051.25330.000.000.01-0.06
110858662006.10.11 12:34buy0.02usdchfm1.27101.26191.27352006.10.11 18:231.27350.000.000.000.39
111116042006.10.12 07:09sell0.20eurusdm1.25521.26151.25292006.10.12 10:341.25380.000.000.002.80
111097932006.10.12 06:31sell0.10eurusdm1.25391.26171.25162006.10.12 10:351.25370.000.000.000.20
110941432006.10.11 18:05sell0.05eurusdm1.25261.26171.25012006.10.12 10:351.25390.000.000.11-0.65
111114902006.10.12 07:09buy0.16usdchfm1.26911.26451.27162006.10.12 10:351.27100.000.000.002.39
110974572006.10.11 18:52buy0.08usdchfm1.27071.26461.27322006.10.12 10:351.27090.000.000.240.13
110971922006.10.11 18:51buy0.04usdchfm1.27231.26471.27482006.10.12 10:351.27100.000.000.12-0.41
110954822006.10.11 18:23buy0.02usdchfm1.27381.26471.27632006.10.12 10:351.27090.000.000.06-0.46
111244302006.10.12 12:30buy0.04usdchfm1.26921.26161.27172006.10.12 12:591.27170.000.000.000.79
111201292006.10.12 10:35buy0.02usdchfm1.27141.26231.27392006.10.12 12:591.27170.000.000.000.05
111259122006.10.12 12:59buy0.02usdchfm1.27211.26301.27212006.10.12 13:391.27130.000.000.00-0.13
111394212006.10.13 01:13sell0.80eurusdm1.25671.26281.25422006.10.13 06:381.25590.000.000.006.40
111329102006.10.12 18:36sell0.40eurusdm1.25511.26271.25262006.10.13 06:391.25600.000.000.29-3.60
111200832006.10.12 10:35sell0.05eurusdm1.25361.26271.25112006.10.13 06:391.25590.000.000.04-1.15
111466212006.10.13 06:39sell0.20eurusdm1.25581.26491.25332006.10.13 11:491.25530.000.000.001.00
111529272006.10.13 12:02sell0.20eurusdm1.25551.26461.25302006.10.13 12:341.25300.000.000.005.00
111554072006.10.13 12:34sell0.20eurusdm1.25261.26171.25012006.10.13 14:051.25010.000.000.005.00
111610642006.10.13 14:11sell0.40eurusdm1.25141.25901.24892006.10.13 14:381.24890.000.000.0010.00
111600332006.10.13 14:05sell0.20eurusdm1.24991.25901.24742006.10.13 14:381.24890.000.000.002.00
111661362006.10.13 17:47sell0.88eurusdm1.25151.25761.24902006.10.13 19:101.25050.000.000.008.80
111647312006.10.13 15:58sell0.44eurusdm1.25001.25761.24752006.10.13 19:101.25040.000.000.00-1.76
111625922006.10.13 14:38sell0.20eurusdm1.24851.25761.24602006.10.13 19:101.25060.000.000.00-4.20
111714412006.10.16 01:23buy0.44eurusdm1.24911.24141.25152006.10.16 03:481.25010.000.000.004.40
111672462006.10.13 19:11buy0.22eurusdm1.25071.24161.25322006.10.16 03:481.25020.000.00-0.19-1.10
111740952006.10.16 03:48buy0.22eurusdm1.25031.24121.25282006.10.16 07:001.25170.000.000.003.08
111828622006.10.16 07:24buy0.44eurusdm1.25031.24271.25282006.10.16 07:571.25130.000.000.004.40
111803642006.10.16 07:00buy0.22eurusdm1.25181.24271.25432006.10.16 07:581.25130.000.000.00-1.10
111857852006.10.16 07:58buy0.22eurusdm1.25161.24251.25412006.10.16 22:411.25410.000.00-0.195.50
112438912006.10.17 13:00buy0.88eurusdm1.25161.24551.25412006.10.17 13:081.25250.000.000.007.92
112243042006.10.16 23:47buy0.44eurusdm1.25311.24541.25552006.10.17 13:081.25260.000.000.00-2.20
112232062006.10.16 22:42buy0.22eurusdm1.25451.24541.25702006.10.17 13:081.25250.000.000.00-4.40
112475682006.10.17 14:09sell0.88eurusdm1.25551.26171.25312006.10.18 12:401.25310.000.000.6321.12
112450492006.10.17 13:18sell0.44eurusdm1.25411.26171.25162006.10.18 12:401.25320.000.000.323.96
112444272006.10.17 13:08sell0.22eurusdm1.25261.26171.25012006.10.18 12:401.25330.000.000.16-1.54
112789662006.10.18 12:40sell0.23eurusdm1.25291.26201.25042006.10.18 13:211.25040.000.000.005.75
  0.00 0.00 1.64 67.98
Closed P/L: 69.62
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
112824842006.10.18 13:21sell0.24eurusdm1.25021.25931.2477 1.25400.000.000.52-9.12
112836982006.10.18 13:57sell0.60eurusdm1.25171.25931.2492 1.25400.000.001.30-13.80
112896952006.10.18 18:55sell0.96eurusdm1.25301.25931.2507 1.25400.000.002.07-9.60
  0.00 0.00 3.89 -32.52
 Floating P/L: -28.63
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 700.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 69.62 Floating P/L: -28.63 Margin: 90.00
Balance: 769.62 Equity: 740.99 Free Margin: 650.99
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 106.45 Gross Loss: 36.83 Total Net Profit: 69.62
Profit Factor: 2.89 Expected Payoff: 1.31  
Absolute Drawdown: 13.12 Maximal Drawdown: 14.44 (2.06%) Relative Drawdown: 2.06% (14.44)
 
Total Trades: 53 Short Positions (won %): 30 (53.33%) Long Positions (won %): 23 (60.87%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 30 (56.60%) Loss trades (% of total): 23 (43.40%)
Largest profit trade: 21.75 loss trade: -4.40
Average profit trade: 3.55 loss trade: -1.60
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (31.80) consecutive losses ($): 6 (-14.44)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 31.80 (6) consecutive loss (count): -14.44 (6)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2