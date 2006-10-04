|Account: 18449
|Name: Matthew Tabone
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 19, 02:18
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|10872323
|2006.10.04 21:42
|balance
|Deposit Visa #147212058
|700.00
|10874343
|2006.10.04 23:40
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.8869
|1.8778
|1.8894
|2006.10.05 02:11
|1.8860
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|11034537
|2006.10.10 08:22
|buy
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.2571
|1.2506
|1.2592
|2006.10.10 08:38
|1.2592
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.84
|11033364
|2006.10.10 08:09
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.2583
|1.2507
|1.2608
|2006.10.10 08:38
|1.2591
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|10981510
|2006.10.08 23:47
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2598
|1.2507
|1.2623
|2006.10.10 08:38
|1.2590
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.08
|11037659
|2006.10.10 08:38
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2590
|1.2681
|1.2565
|2006.10.10 08:58
|1.2565
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.25
|11040341
|2006.10.10 08:58
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2564
|1.2655
|1.2539
|2006.10.10 11:18
|1.2539
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.25
|11013840
|2006.10.09 14:57
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2607
|1.2698
|1.2582
|2006.10.10 11:47
|1.2698
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.72
|11021569
|2006.10.10 00:17
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2622
|1.2698
|1.2597
|2006.10.10 11:47
|1.2698
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|11034058
|2006.10.10 08:20
|sell
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2637
|1.2698
|1.2612
|2006.10.10 11:47
|1.2698
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.92
|11035408
|2006.10.10 08:25
|sell
|0.08
|usdchfm
|1.2652
|1.2698
|1.2627
|2006.10.10 11:47
|1.2698
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.90
|11046912
|2006.10.10 11:16
|sell
|0.32
|usdchfm
|1.2683
|1.2699
|1.2658
|2006.10.10 11:47
|1.2698
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.78
|11043870
|2006.10.10 10:36
|sell
|0.16
|usdchfm
|1.2668
|1.2699
|1.2643
|2006.10.10 11:47
|1.2699
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.91
|11059686
|2006.10.10 16:44
|buy
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2686
|1.2609
|1.2710
|2006.10.10 21:38
|1.2710
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|0.76
|11049521
|2006.10.10 11:47
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2700
|1.2609
|1.2725
|2006.10.10 21:38
|1.2709
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.07
|11064971
|2006.10.10 21:38
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2708
|1.2799
|1.2683
|2006.10.11 12:33
|1.2711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|11082663
|2006.10.11 10:23
|sell
|0.08
|eurusdm
|1.2554
|1.2615
|1.2529
|2006.10.11 18:05
|1.2531
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.84
|11051447
|2006.10.10 12:33
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.2539
|1.2618
|1.2517
|2006.10.11 18:05
|1.2532
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.14
|11047104
|2006.10.10 11:18
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2527
|1.2619
|1.2503
|2006.10.11 18:05
|1.2533
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.06
|11085866
|2006.10.11 12:34
|buy
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2710
|1.2619
|1.2735
|2006.10.11 18:23
|1.2735
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.39
|11111604
|2006.10.12 07:09
|sell
|0.20
|eurusdm
|1.2552
|1.2615
|1.2529
|2006.10.12 10:34
|1.2538
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.80
|11109793
|2006.10.12 06:31
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.2539
|1.2617
|1.2516
|2006.10.12 10:35
|1.2537
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|11094143
|2006.10.11 18:05
|sell
|0.05
|eurusdm
|1.2526
|1.2617
|1.2501
|2006.10.12 10:35
|1.2539
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|-0.65
|11111490
|2006.10.12 07:09
|buy
|0.16
|usdchfm
|1.2691
|1.2645
|1.2716
|2006.10.12 10:35
|1.2710
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.39
|11097457
|2006.10.11 18:52
|buy
|0.08
|usdchfm
|1.2707
|1.2646
|1.2732
|2006.10.12 10:35
|1.2709
|0.00
|0.00
|0.24
|0.13
|11097192
|2006.10.11 18:51
|buy
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2723
|1.2647
|1.2748
|2006.10.12 10:35
|1.2710
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|-0.41
|11095482
|2006.10.11 18:23
|buy
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2738
|1.2647
|1.2763
|2006.10.12 10:35
|1.2709
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-0.46
|11124430
|2006.10.12 12:30
|buy
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2692
|1.2616
|1.2717
|2006.10.12 12:59
|1.2717
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.79
|11120129
|2006.10.12 10:35
|buy
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2714
|1.2623
|1.2739
|2006.10.12 12:59
|1.2717
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|11125912
|2006.10.12 12:59
|buy
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2721
|1.2630
|1.2721
|2006.10.12 13:39
|1.2713
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|11139421
|2006.10.13 01:13
|sell
|0.80
|eurusdm
|1.2567
|1.2628
|1.2542
|2006.10.13 06:38
|1.2559
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.40
|11132910
|2006.10.12 18:36
|sell
|0.40
|eurusdm
|1.2551
|1.2627
|1.2526
|2006.10.13 06:39
|1.2560
|0.00
|0.00
|0.29
|-3.60
|11120083
|2006.10.12 10:35
|sell
|0.05
|eurusdm
|1.2536
|1.2627
|1.2511
|2006.10.13 06:39
|1.2559
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-1.15
|11146621
|2006.10.13 06:39
|sell
|0.20
|eurusdm
|1.2558
|1.2649
|1.2533
|2006.10.13 11:49
|1.2553
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|11152927
|2006.10.13 12:02
|sell
|0.20
|eurusdm
|1.2555
|1.2646
|1.2530
|2006.10.13 12:34
|1.2530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|11155407
|2006.10.13 12:34
|sell
|0.20
|eurusdm
|1.2526
|1.2617
|1.2501
|2006.10.13 14:05
|1.2501
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|11161064
|2006.10.13 14:11
|sell
|0.40
|eurusdm
|1.2514
|1.2590
|1.2489
|2006.10.13 14:38
|1.2489
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|11160033
|2006.10.13 14:05
|sell
|0.20
|eurusdm
|1.2499
|1.2590
|1.2474
|2006.10.13 14:38
|1.2489
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|11166136
|2006.10.13 17:47
|sell
|0.88
|eurusdm
|1.2515
|1.2576
|1.2490
|2006.10.13 19:10
|1.2505
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.80
|11164731
|2006.10.13 15:58
|sell
|0.44
|eurusdm
|1.2500
|1.2576
|1.2475
|2006.10.13 19:10
|1.2504
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.76
|11162592
|2006.10.13 14:38
|sell
|0.20
|eurusdm
|1.2485
|1.2576
|1.2460
|2006.10.13 19:10
|1.2506
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.20
|11171441
|2006.10.16 01:23
|buy
|0.44
|eurusdm
|1.2491
|1.2414
|1.2515
|2006.10.16 03:48
|1.2501
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.40
|11167246
|2006.10.13 19:11
|buy
|0.22
|eurusdm
|1.2507
|1.2416
|1.2532
|2006.10.16 03:48
|1.2502
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|-1.10
|11174095
|2006.10.16 03:48
|buy
|0.22
|eurusdm
|1.2503
|1.2412
|1.2528
|2006.10.16 07:00
|1.2517
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.08
|11182862
|2006.10.16 07:24
|buy
|0.44
|eurusdm
|1.2503
|1.2427
|1.2528
|2006.10.16 07:57
|1.2513
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.40
|11180364
|2006.10.16 07:00
|buy
|0.22
|eurusdm
|1.2518
|1.2427
|1.2543
|2006.10.16 07:58
|1.2513
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.10
|11185785
|2006.10.16 07:58
|buy
|0.22
|eurusdm
|1.2516
|1.2425
|1.2541
|2006.10.16 22:41
|1.2541
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|5.50
|11243891
|2006.10.17 13:00
|buy
|0.88
|eurusdm
|1.2516
|1.2455
|1.2541
|2006.10.17 13:08
|1.2525
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.92
|11224304
|2006.10.16 23:47
|buy
|0.44
|eurusdm
|1.2531
|1.2454
|1.2555
|2006.10.17 13:08
|1.2526
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.20
|11223206
|2006.10.16 22:42
|buy
|0.22
|eurusdm
|1.2545
|1.2454
|1.2570
|2006.10.17 13:08
|1.2525
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.40
|11247568
|2006.10.17 14:09
|sell
|0.88
|eurusdm
|1.2555
|1.2617
|1.2531
|2006.10.18 12:40
|1.2531
|0.00
|0.00
|0.63
|21.12
|11245049
|2006.10.17 13:18
|sell
|0.44
|eurusdm
|1.2541
|1.2617
|1.2516
|2006.10.18 12:40
|1.2532
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|3.96
|11244427
|2006.10.17 13:08
|sell
|0.22
|eurusdm
|1.2526
|1.2617
|1.2501
|2006.10.18 12:40
|1.2533
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|-1.54
|11278966
|2006.10.18 12:40
|sell
|0.23
|eurusdm
|1.2529
|1.2620
|1.2504
|2006.10.18 13:21
|1.2504
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.75
|0.00
|0.00
|1.64
|67.98
|Closed P/L:
|69.62
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|11282484
|2006.10.18 13:21
|sell
|0.24
|eurusdm
|1.2502
|1.2593
|1.2477
|1.2540
|0.00
|0.00
|0.52
|-9.12
|11283698
|2006.10.18 13:57
|sell
|0.60
|eurusdm
|1.2517
|1.2593
|1.2492
|1.2540
|0.00
|0.00
|1.30
|-13.80
|11289695
|2006.10.18 18:55
|sell
|0.96
|eurusdm
|1.2530
|1.2593
|1.2507
|1.2540
|0.00
|0.00
|2.07
|-9.60
|0.00
|0.00
|3.89
|-32.52
|Floating P/L:
|-28.63
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|700.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|69.62
|Floating P/L:
|-28.63
|Margin:
|90.00
|Balance:
|769.62
|Equity:
|740.99
|Free Margin:
|650.99
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|106.45
|Gross Loss:
|36.83
|Total Net Profit:
|69.62
|Profit Factor:
|2.89
|Expected Payoff:
|1.31
|Absolute Drawdown:
|13.12
|Maximal Drawdown:
|14.44 (2.06%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.06% (14.44)
|Total Trades:
|53
|Short Positions (won %):
|30 (53.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|23 (60.87%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|30 (56.60%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|23 (43.40%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|21.75
|loss trade:
|-4.40
|Average
|profit trade:
|3.55
|loss trade:
|-1.60
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (31.80)
|consecutive losses ($):
|6 (-14.44)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|31.80 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-14.44 (6)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2