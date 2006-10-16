Velocity4x

Account: 9001198 Name: John Riley Currency: USD 2006 October 18, 20:20
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
7102302006.10.16 09:02balanceDeposit10 000.00
7102392006.10.16 09:04buy0.10eurusd1.25191.24281.25442006.10.17 00:361.25440.000.00-0.8725.00
7167932006.10.17 00:36buy0.10eurusd1.25451.24541.25702006.10.17 12:321.25230.000.000.00-22.00
7171392006.10.17 06:14buy0.20eurusd1.25301.24541.25552006.10.17 12:321.25250.000.000.00-10.00
7186022006.10.17 12:30buy0.40eurusd1.25131.24521.25382006.10.17 12:321.25240.000.000.0044.00
7186332006.10.17 12:32sell0.10eurusd1.25241.26151.24992006.10.17 18:111.25490.000.000.00-25.00
7187902006.10.17 13:40sell0.20eurusd1.25471.26231.25222006.10.17 18:111.25500.000.000.00-6.00
7196412006.10.17 15:42sell0.40eurusd1.25621.26231.25372006.10.17 18:111.25490.000.000.0052.00
7211872006.10.17 18:12sell0.10eurusd1.25481.26391.25232006.10.18 12:501.25230.000.000.7225.00
7102362006.10.16 09:03sell0.10usdchf1.27171.28081.26922006.10.17 00:451.26920.000.00-1.1219.70
7168132006.10.17 00:45sell0.10usdchf1.26931.27841.26682006.10.17 07:551.26830.000.000.007.88
7171412006.10.17 06:14sell0.20usdchf1.27091.27851.26842006.10.17 07:551.26840.000.000.0039.42
7175082006.10.17 07:56sell0.10usdchf1.26791.27701.26542006.10.17 13:411.26660.000.000.0010.26
7182792006.10.17 10:47sell0.20usdchf1.26941.27701.26692006.10.17 13:411.26690.000.000.0039.48
7188572006.10.17 13:42sell0.10usdchf1.26651.27561.26402006.10.18 17:151.27120.000.00-1.12-36.97
7215252006.10.17 18:50sell0.20usdchf1.26801.27561.26552006.10.18 17:151.27150.000.00-2.24-55.05
7294122006.10.18 12:38sell0.40usdchf1.26961.27571.26712006.10.18 17:151.27160.000.000.00-62.91
7297382006.10.18 13:02sell0.80usdchf1.27121.27581.26872006.10.18 17:151.27150.000.000.00-18.88
7298342006.10.18 13:11sell1.60usdchf1.27281.27591.27032006.10.18 17:141.27140.000.000.00176.18
  0.00 0.00 -4.63 202.11
Closed P/L: 197.48
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
7296042006.10.18 12:50sell0.10eurusd1.25221.26131.2497 1.25300.000.000.00-8.00
7320542006.10.18 17:15sell0.10usdchf1.27111.28021.2686 1.27100.000.000.000.79
7333862006.10.18 19:17sell0.20eurusd1.25371.26131.2512 1.25300.000.000.0014.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 6.79
 Floating P/L: 6.79
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 197.48 Floating P/L: 6.79 Margin: 475.96
Balance: 10 197.48 Equity: 10 204.27 Free Margin: 9 728.31
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 437.65 Gross Loss: 240.17 Total Net Profit: 197.48
Profit Factor: 1.82 Expected Payoff: 10.97  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 177.17 (1.71%) Relative Drawdown: 1.71% (177.17)
 
Total Trades: 18 Short Positions (won %): 14 (57.14%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 10 (55.56%) Loss trades (% of total): 8 (44.44%)
Largest profit trade: 176.18 loss trade: -62.91
Average profit trade: 43.77 loss trade: -30.02
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (134.01) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-177.17)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 201.90 (2) consecutive loss (count): -177.17 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 3