Velocity4x

Account: 9001198 Name: John Riley Currency: USD 2006 October 17, 22:24
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
7102302006.10.16 09:02balanceDeposit10 000.00
7102392006.10.16 09:04buy0.10eurusd1.25191.24281.25442006.10.17 00:361.25440.000.00-0.8725.00
7167932006.10.17 00:36buy0.10eurusd1.25451.24541.25702006.10.17 12:321.25230.000.000.00-22.00
7171392006.10.17 06:14buy0.20eurusd1.25301.24541.25552006.10.17 12:321.25250.000.000.00-10.00
7186022006.10.17 12:30buy0.40eurusd1.25131.24521.25382006.10.17 12:321.25240.000.000.0044.00
7186332006.10.17 12:32sell0.10eurusd1.25241.26151.24992006.10.17 18:111.25490.000.000.00-25.00
7187902006.10.17 13:40sell0.20eurusd1.25471.26231.25222006.10.17 18:111.25500.000.000.00-6.00
7196412006.10.17 15:42sell0.40eurusd1.25621.26231.25372006.10.17 18:111.25490.000.000.0052.00
7102362006.10.16 09:03sell0.10usdchf1.27171.28081.26922006.10.17 00:451.26920.000.00-1.1219.70
7168132006.10.17 00:45sell0.10usdchf1.26931.27841.26682006.10.17 07:551.26830.000.000.007.88
7171412006.10.17 06:14sell0.20usdchf1.27091.27851.26842006.10.17 07:551.26840.000.000.0039.42
7175082006.10.17 07:56sell0.10usdchf1.26791.27701.26542006.10.17 13:411.26660.000.000.0010.26
7182792006.10.17 10:47sell0.20usdchf1.26941.27701.26692006.10.17 13:411.26690.000.000.0039.48
  0.00 0.00 -1.99 174.74
Closed P/L: 172.75
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
7188572006.10.17 13:42sell0.10usdchf1.26651.27561.2640 1.26790.000.00-1.12-11.04
7211872006.10.17 18:12sell0.10eurusd1.25481.26391.2523 1.25500.000.000.72-2.00
7215252006.10.17 18:50sell0.20usdchf1.26801.27561.2655 1.26790.000.00-2.241.58
  0.00 0.00 -2.64 -11.46
 Floating P/L: -14.10
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 172.75 Floating P/L: -14.10 Margin: 425.48
Balance: 10 172.75 Equity: 10 158.65 Free Margin: 9 733.17
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 235.75 Gross Loss: 63.00 Total Net Profit: 172.75
Profit Factor: 3.74 Expected Payoff: 14.40  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 32.00 (0.32%) Relative Drawdown: 0.32% (32.00)
 
Total Trades: 12 Short Positions (won %): 8 (75.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (66.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (33.33%)
Largest profit trade: 52.00 loss trade: -25.00
Average profit trade: 29.47 loss trade: -15.75
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (134.01) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-32.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 134.01 (5) consecutive loss (count): -32.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2