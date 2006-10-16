|Account: 9001198
|Name: John Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 17, 22:24
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|710230
|2006.10.16 09:02
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|710239
|2006.10.16 09:04
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2519
|1.2428
|1.2544
|2006.10.17 00:36
|1.2544
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.87
|25.00
|716793
|2006.10.17 00:36
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2545
|1.2454
|1.2570
|2006.10.17 12:32
|1.2523
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.00
|717139
|2006.10.17 06:14
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2530
|1.2454
|1.2555
|2006.10.17 12:32
|1.2525
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|718602
|2006.10.17 12:30
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2513
|1.2452
|1.2538
|2006.10.17 12:32
|1.2524
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.00
|718633
|2006.10.17 12:32
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2524
|1.2615
|1.2499
|2006.10.17 18:11
|1.2549
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.00
|718790
|2006.10.17 13:40
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2547
|1.2623
|1.2522
|2006.10.17 18:11
|1.2550
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|719641
|2006.10.17 15:42
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2562
|1.2623
|1.2537
|2006.10.17 18:11
|1.2549
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.00
|710236
|2006.10.16 09:03
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2717
|1.2808
|1.2692
|2006.10.17 00:45
|1.2692
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.12
|19.70
|716813
|2006.10.17 00:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2693
|1.2784
|1.2668
|2006.10.17 07:55
|1.2683
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.88
|717141
|2006.10.17 06:14
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2709
|1.2785
|1.2684
|2006.10.17 07:55
|1.2684
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.42
|717508
|2006.10.17 07:56
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2679
|1.2770
|1.2654
|2006.10.17 13:41
|1.2666
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.26
|718279
|2006.10.17 10:47
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2694
|1.2770
|1.2669
|2006.10.17 13:41
|1.2669
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.48
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.99
|174.74
|Closed P/L:
|172.75
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|718857
|2006.10.17 13:42
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2665
|1.2756
|1.2640
|1.2679
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.12
|-11.04
|721187
|2006.10.17 18:12
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2548
|1.2639
|1.2523
|1.2550
|0.00
|0.00
|0.72
|-2.00
|721525
|2006.10.17 18:50
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2680
|1.2756
|1.2655
|1.2679
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.24
|1.58
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.64
|-11.46
|Floating P/L:
|-14.10
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|172.75
|Floating P/L:
|-14.10
|Margin:
|425.48
|Balance:
|10 172.75
|Equity:
|10 158.65
|Free Margin:
|9 733.17
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|235.75
|Gross Loss:
|63.00
|Total Net Profit:
|172.75
|Profit Factor:
|3.74
|Expected Payoff:
|14.40
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|32.00 (0.32%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.32% (32.00)
|Total Trades:
|12
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (75.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (66.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (33.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|52.00
|loss trade:
|-25.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|29.47
|loss trade:
|-15.75
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (134.01)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-32.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|134.01 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-32.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2