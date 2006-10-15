A/C No: 9000486 Name: Barry Riley A/C Type: DEMO 2006 October 16, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission R/O Swap Trade P/L
708650 2006.10.15 21:00sell0.10usdchf1.27311.28221.2706 2006.10.16 12:421.27060.000.0019.68
708661 2006.10.15 21:02buy0.10eurusd1.25081.24171.2533 2006.10.16 13:481.25330.000.0025.00
709188 2006.10.16 00:58sell0.20usdchf1.27471.28231.2722 2006.10.16 08:061.27220.000.0039.30
  0.00 0.00 83.98
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00 Closed Trade P/L: 83.98
 
Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P   Price Commission R/O Swap Trade P/L
No Transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
 
Working Orders:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Market Price  
No Transactions
 
A/C Summary:
Previous Ledger Balance: 28 645.08   Floating P/L: 0.00
Closed Trade P/L: 83.98   Total Credit Facility: 0.00
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00   Equity: 28 729.06
Balance: 28 729.06   Margin Requirement: 0.00
Available Margin: 28 729.06
Best Regards
Accounts Department

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