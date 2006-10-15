|A/C No: 9000486
|Name: Barry Riley
|A/C Type: DEMO
|2006 October 16, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|708650
|2006.10.15 21:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2731
|1.2822
|1.2706
|2006.10.16 12:42
|1.2706
|0.00
|0.00
|19.68
|708661
|2006.10.15 21:02
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2508
|1.2417
|1.2533
|2006.10.16 13:48
|1.2533
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|709188
|2006.10.16 00:58
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2747
|1.2823
|1.2722
|2006.10.16 08:06
|1.2722
|0.00
|0.00
|39.30
|0.00
|0.00
|83.98
|Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00
|Credit Facility: 0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|83.98
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|No Transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No Transactions
|A/C Summary:
|Previous Ledger Balance:
|28 645.08
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|83.98
|Total Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Equity:
|28 729.06
|Balance:
|28 729.06
|Margin Requirement:
|0.00
|Available Margin:
|28 729.06
|Best Regards
Accounts Department
Please report to us within 24 hours if this statement is incorrect. Otherwise this statements will be considered to be confirmed by you.
|
Velocity4x
Phone: (312) - 884 - 7890 | Fax: (312) - 884 - 7890 | support@velocity4x.com | http://www.velocity4x.com