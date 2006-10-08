|Account: 9000486
|Name: Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 13, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|663411
|2006.10.08 21:53
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2596
|1.2505
|1.2621
|2006.10.10 08:38
|1.2589
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.87
|-7.00
|675726
|2006.10.10 08:20
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2581
|1.2505
|1.2606
|2006.10.10 08:38
|1.2590
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|676254
|2006.10.10 08:30
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2566
|1.2505
|1.2591
|2006.10.10 08:38
|1.2581
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|676784
|2006.10.10 08:38
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2585
|1.2676
|1.2560
|2006.10.10 09:04
|1.2560
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|677429
|2006.10.10 09:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2555
|1.2646
|1.2530
|2006.10.10 11:15
|1.2543
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|678287
|2006.10.10 10:09
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2571
|1.2647
|1.2546
|2006.10.10 11:15
|1.2546
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|679499
|2006.10.10 11:16
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2540
|1.2631
|1.2515
|2006.10.11 18:23
|1.2515
|0.00
|0.00
|0.72
|25.00
|693890
|2006.10.11 10:23
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2555
|1.2631
|1.2530
|2006.10.11 18:05
|1.2530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|696268
|2006.10.11 18:23
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2511
|1.2602
|1.2486
|2006.10.12 08:24
|1.2546
|0.00
|0.00
|2.16
|-35.00
|696731
|2006.10.11 18:52
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2528
|1.2604
|1.2503
|2006.10.12 08:24
|1.2547
|0.00
|0.00
|4.32
|-38.00
|698526
|2006.10.12 07:04
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2543
|1.2604
|1.2518
|2006.10.12 08:24
|1.2548
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|698744
|2006.10.12 07:11
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2560
|1.2606
|1.2535
|2006.10.12 08:23
|1.2547
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|104.00
|699193
|2006.10.12 08:24
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2547
|1.2456
|1.2572
|2006.10.12 20:03
|1.2554
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|699840
|2006.10.12 11:30
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2529
|1.2453
|1.2554
|2006.10.12 20:03
|1.2554
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|701536
|2006.10.12 20:03
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2557
|1.2466
|1.2582
|2006.10.13 10:28
|1.2551
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.87
|-6.00
|663362
|2006.10.08 21:48
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2610
|1.2701
|1.2585
|2006.10.10 08:38
|1.2647
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.13
|-29.26
|675422
|2006.10.10 08:08
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2626
|1.2702
|1.2601
|2006.10.10 08:38
|1.2649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.37
|675824
|2006.10.10 08:21
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2641
|1.2702
|1.2616
|2006.10.10 08:38
|1.2645
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.65
|676244
|2006.10.10 08:30
|sell
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2656
|1.2702
|1.2631
|2006.10.10 08:38
|1.2643
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|82.26
|676826
|2006.10.10 08:38
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2649
|1.2558
|1.2674
|2006.10.10 11:02
|1.2674
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.73
|678976
|2006.10.10 11:03
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2679
|1.2588
|1.2704
|2006.10.10 19:46
|1.2704
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.68
|685361
|2006.10.10 19:47
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2708
|1.2617
|1.2733
|2006.10.11 13:38
|1.2716
|0.00
|0.00
|0.96
|6.29
|694262
|2006.10.11 10:54
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2691
|1.2615
|1.2716
|2006.10.11 13:38
|1.2716
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.32
|694946
|2006.10.11 13:39
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2720
|1.2629
|1.2745
|2006.10.11 18:21
|1.2730
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.86
|695207
|2006.10.11 14:15
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2704
|1.2628
|1.2729
|2006.10.11 18:21
|1.2729
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.28
|696220
|2006.10.11 18:22
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2734
|1.2643
|1.2759
|2006.10.11 18:52
|1.2717
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.37
|696711
|2006.10.11 18:51
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2719
|1.2643
|1.2744
|2006.10.11 18:52
|1.2718
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.57
|696759
|2006.10.11 18:52
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2704
|1.2643
|1.2729
|2006.10.11 18:52
|1.2714
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.46
|696843
|2006.10.11 18:57
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2730
|1.2639
|1.2755
|2006.10.12 08:25
|1.2695
|0.00
|0.00
|2.88
|-27.57
|697912
|2006.10.12 01:58
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2714
|1.2638
|1.2739
|2006.10.12 08:25
|1.2694
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.51
|698532
|2006.10.12 07:04
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2698
|1.2637
|1.2723
|2006.10.12 08:25
|1.2695
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.45
|698769
|2006.10.12 07:11
|buy
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2682
|1.2636
|1.2707
|2006.10.12 08:25
|1.2696
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|88.22
|699202
|2006.10.12 08:25
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2694
|1.2785
|1.2669
|2006.10.12 12:08
|1.2715
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.52
|699671
|2006.10.12 10:44
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2710
|1.2786
|1.2685
|2006.10.12 12:07
|1.2714
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.29
|699923
|2006.10.12 11:36
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2726
|1.2787
|1.2701
|2006.10.12 12:07
|1.2715
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.60
|700080
|2006.10.12 12:08
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2714
|1.2623
|1.2739
|2006.10.12 12:59
|1.2724
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.86
|700279
|2006.10.12 12:40
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2699
|1.2623
|1.2724
|2006.10.12 12:59
|1.2724
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.30
|700415
|2006.10.12 12:59
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2729
|1.2638
|1.2754
|2006.10.13 13:04
|1.2738
|0.00
|0.00
|0.96
|7.07
|700638
|2006.10.12 13:31
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2713
|1.2637
|1.2738
|2006.10.13 12:38
|1.2738
|0.00
|0.00
|1.93
|39.25
|701156
|2006.10.12 17:36
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2698
|1.2637
|1.2723
|2006.10.13 12:37
|1.2723
|0.00
|0.00
|3.85
|78.60
|702091
|2006.10.12 22:00
|buy
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2683
|1.2637
|1.2708
|2006.10.13 10:27
|1.2692
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|56.73
|0.00
|0.00
|14.91
|707.95
|Closed P/L:
|722.86
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|722.86
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|28 645.08
|Equity:
|28 645.08
|Free Margin:
|28 645.08
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 006.93
|Gross Loss:
|284.07
|Total Net Profit:
|722.86
|Profit Factor:
|3.54
|Expected Payoff:
|17.63
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|87.28 (0.31%)
|Total Trades:
|41
|Short Positions (won %):
|16 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|25 (72.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|26 (63.41%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|15 (36.59%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|104.00
|loss trade:
|-36.37
|Average
|profit trade:
|38.73
|loss trade:
|-18.94
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|12 (327.30)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-87.28)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|327.30 (12)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-87.28 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|3