Velocity4x

Account: 9000486 Name: Barry Riley Currency: USD 2006 October 12, 20:47
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
6634112006.10.08 21:53buy0.10eurusd1.25961.25051.26212006.10.10 08:381.25890.000.00-0.87-7.00
6757262006.10.10 08:20buy0.20eurusd1.25811.25051.26062006.10.10 08:381.25900.000.000.0018.00
6762542006.10.10 08:30buy0.40eurusd1.25661.25051.25912006.10.10 08:381.25810.000.000.0060.00
6767842006.10.10 08:38sell0.10eurusd1.25851.26761.25602006.10.10 09:041.25600.000.000.0025.00
6774292006.10.10 09:05sell0.10eurusd1.25551.26461.25302006.10.10 11:151.25430.000.000.0012.00
6782872006.10.10 10:09sell0.20eurusd1.25711.26471.25462006.10.10 11:151.25460.000.000.0050.00
6794992006.10.10 11:16sell0.10eurusd1.25401.26311.25152006.10.11 18:231.25150.000.000.7225.00
6938902006.10.11 10:23sell0.20eurusd1.25551.26311.25302006.10.11 18:051.25300.000.000.0050.00
6962682006.10.11 18:23sell0.10eurusd1.25111.26021.24862006.10.12 08:241.25460.000.002.16-35.00
6967312006.10.11 18:52sell0.20eurusd1.25281.26041.25032006.10.12 08:241.25470.000.004.32-38.00
6985262006.10.12 07:04sell0.40eurusd1.25431.26041.25182006.10.12 08:241.25480.000.000.00-20.00
6987442006.10.12 07:11sell0.80eurusd1.25601.26061.25352006.10.12 08:231.25470.000.000.00104.00
6991932006.10.12 08:24buy0.10eurusd1.25471.24561.25722006.10.12 20:031.25540.000.000.007.00
6998402006.10.12 11:30buy0.20eurusd1.25291.24531.25542006.10.12 20:031.25540.000.000.0050.00
6633622006.10.08 21:48sell0.10usdchf1.26101.27011.25852006.10.10 08:381.26470.000.00-1.13-29.26
6754222006.10.10 08:08sell0.20usdchf1.26261.27021.26012006.10.10 08:381.26490.000.000.00-36.37
6758242006.10.10 08:21sell0.40usdchf1.26411.27021.26162006.10.10 08:381.26450.000.000.00-12.65
6762442006.10.10 08:30sell0.80usdchf1.26561.27021.26312006.10.10 08:381.26430.000.000.0082.26
6768262006.10.10 08:38buy0.10usdchf1.26491.25581.26742006.10.10 11:021.26740.000.000.0019.73
6789762006.10.10 11:03buy0.10usdchf1.26791.25881.27042006.10.10 19:461.27040.000.000.0019.68
6853612006.10.10 19:47buy0.10usdchf1.27081.26171.27332006.10.11 13:381.27160.000.000.966.29
6942622006.10.11 10:54buy0.20usdchf1.26911.26151.27162006.10.11 13:381.27160.000.000.0039.32
6949462006.10.11 13:39buy0.10usdchf1.27201.26291.27452006.10.11 18:211.27300.000.000.007.86
6952072006.10.11 14:15buy0.20usdchf1.27041.26281.27292006.10.11 18:211.27290.000.000.0039.28
6962202006.10.11 18:22buy0.10usdchf1.27341.26431.27592006.10.11 18:521.27170.000.000.00-13.37
6967112006.10.11 18:51buy0.20usdchf1.27191.26431.27442006.10.11 18:521.27180.000.000.00-1.57
6967592006.10.11 18:52buy0.40usdchf1.27041.26431.27292006.10.11 18:521.27140.000.000.0031.46
6968432006.10.11 18:57buy0.10usdchf1.27301.26391.27552006.10.12 08:251.26950.000.002.88-27.57
6979122006.10.12 01:58buy0.20usdchf1.27141.26381.27392006.10.12 08:251.26940.000.000.00-31.51
6985322006.10.12 07:04buy0.40usdchf1.26981.26371.27232006.10.12 08:251.26950.000.000.00-9.45
6987692006.10.12 07:11buy0.80usdchf1.26821.26361.27072006.10.12 08:251.26960.000.000.0088.22
6992022006.10.12 08:25sell0.10usdchf1.26941.27851.26692006.10.12 12:081.27150.000.000.00-16.52
6996712006.10.12 10:44sell0.20usdchf1.27101.27861.26852006.10.12 12:071.27140.000.000.00-6.29
6999232006.10.12 11:36sell0.40usdchf1.27261.27871.27012006.10.12 12:071.27150.000.000.0034.60
7000802006.10.12 12:08buy0.10usdchf1.27141.26231.27392006.10.12 12:591.27240.000.000.007.86
7002792006.10.12 12:40buy0.20usdchf1.26991.26231.27242006.10.12 12:591.27240.000.000.0039.30
  0.00 0.00 9.04 532.30
Closed P/L: 541.34
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
7004152006.10.12 12:59buy0.10usdchf1.27291.26381.2754 1.26840.000.000.00-35.48
7006382006.10.12 13:31buy0.20usdchf1.27131.26371.2738 1.26840.000.000.00-45.73
7011562006.10.12 17:36buy0.40usdchf1.26981.26371.2723 1.26840.000.000.00-44.15
7015362006.10.12 20:03buy0.10eurusd1.25571.24661.2582 1.25570.000.000.000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -125.36
 Floating P/L: -125.36
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 541.34 Floating P/L: -125.36 Margin: 825.57
Balance: 28 463.56 Equity: 28 338.20 Free Margin: 27 512.63
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 818.54 Gross Loss: 277.20 Total Net Profit: 541.34
Profit Factor: 2.95 Expected Payoff: 15.04  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 87.28 (0.31%)  
 
Total Trades: 36 Short Positions (won %): 16 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 20 (70.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 22 (61.11%) Loss trades (% of total): 14 (38.89%)
Largest profit trade: 104.00 loss trade: -36.37
Average profit trade: 37.21 loss trade: -19.80
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 12 (327.30) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-87.28)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 327.30 (12) consecutive loss (count): -87.28 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 3