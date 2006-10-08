|Account: 9000486
|Name: Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 11, 22:23
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|663411
|2006.10.08 21:53
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2596
|1.2505
|1.2621
|2006.10.10 08:38
|1.2589
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.87
|-7.00
|675726
|2006.10.10 08:20
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2581
|1.2505
|1.2606
|2006.10.10 08:38
|1.2590
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|676254
|2006.10.10 08:30
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2566
|1.2505
|1.2591
|2006.10.10 08:38
|1.2581
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|676784
|2006.10.10 08:38
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2585
|1.2676
|1.2560
|2006.10.10 09:04
|1.2560
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|677429
|2006.10.10 09:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2555
|1.2646
|1.2530
|2006.10.10 11:15
|1.2543
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|678287
|2006.10.10 10:09
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2571
|1.2647
|1.2546
|2006.10.10 11:15
|1.2546
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|679499
|2006.10.10 11:16
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2540
|1.2631
|1.2515
|2006.10.11 18:23
|1.2515
|0.00
|0.00
|0.72
|25.00
|693890
|2006.10.11 10:23
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2555
|1.2631
|1.2530
|2006.10.11 18:05
|1.2530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|663362
|2006.10.08 21:48
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2610
|1.2701
|1.2585
|2006.10.10 08:38
|1.2647
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.13
|-29.26
|675422
|2006.10.10 08:08
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2626
|1.2702
|1.2601
|2006.10.10 08:38
|1.2649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.37
|675824
|2006.10.10 08:21
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2641
|1.2702
|1.2616
|2006.10.10 08:38
|1.2645
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.65
|676244
|2006.10.10 08:30
|sell
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2656
|1.2702
|1.2631
|2006.10.10 08:38
|1.2643
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|82.26
|676826
|2006.10.10 08:38
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2649
|1.2558
|1.2674
|2006.10.10 11:02
|1.2674
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.73
|678976
|2006.10.10 11:03
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2679
|1.2588
|1.2704
|2006.10.10 19:46
|1.2704
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.68
|685361
|2006.10.10 19:47
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2708
|1.2617
|1.2733
|2006.10.11 13:38
|1.2716
|0.00
|0.00
|0.96
|6.29
|694262
|2006.10.11 10:54
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2691
|1.2615
|1.2716
|2006.10.11 13:38
|1.2716
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.32
|694946
|2006.10.11 13:39
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2720
|1.2629
|1.2745
|2006.10.11 18:21
|1.2730
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.86
|695207
|2006.10.11 14:15
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2704
|1.2628
|1.2729
|2006.10.11 18:21
|1.2729
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.28
|696220
|2006.10.11 18:22
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2734
|1.2643
|1.2759
|2006.10.11 18:52
|1.2717
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.37
|696711
|2006.10.11 18:51
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2719
|1.2643
|1.2744
|2006.10.11 18:52
|1.2718
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.57
|696759
|2006.10.11 18:52
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2704
|1.2643
|1.2729
|2006.10.11 18:52
|1.2714
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.46
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.32
|385.66
|Closed P/L:
|385.34
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|696268
|2006.10.11 18:23
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2511
|1.2602
|1.2486
|1.2521
|0.00
|0.00
|2.16
|-10.00
|696731
|2006.10.11 18:52
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2528
|1.2604
|1.2503
|1.2521
|0.00
|0.00
|4.32
|14.00
|696843
|2006.10.11 18:57
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2730
|1.2639
|1.2755
|1.2722
|0.00
|0.00
|2.88
|-6.29
|0.00
|0.00
|9.36
|-2.29
|Floating P/L:
|7.07
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|385.34
|Floating P/L:
|7.07
|Margin:
|475.67
|Balance:
|28 307.56
|Equity:
|28 314.63
|Free Margin:
|27 838.96
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|487.56
|Gross Loss:
|102.22
|Total Net Profit:
|385.34
|Profit Factor:
|4.77
|Expected Payoff:
|18.35
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|87.28 (0.31%)
|Total Trades:
|21
|Short Positions (won %):
|9 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|12 (75.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|15 (71.43%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (28.57%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|82.26
|loss trade:
|-36.37
|Average
|profit trade:
|32.50
|loss trade:
|-17.04
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|12 (327.30)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-87.28)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|327.30 (12)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-87.28 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|8
|consecutive losses:
|3