Velocity4x

Account: 9000486 Name: Barry Riley Currency: USD 2006 October 11, 22:23
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
6634112006.10.08 21:53buy0.10eurusd1.25961.25051.26212006.10.10 08:381.25890.000.00-0.87-7.00
6757262006.10.10 08:20buy0.20eurusd1.25811.25051.26062006.10.10 08:381.25900.000.000.0018.00
6762542006.10.10 08:30buy0.40eurusd1.25661.25051.25912006.10.10 08:381.25810.000.000.0060.00
6767842006.10.10 08:38sell0.10eurusd1.25851.26761.25602006.10.10 09:041.25600.000.000.0025.00
6774292006.10.10 09:05sell0.10eurusd1.25551.26461.25302006.10.10 11:151.25430.000.000.0012.00
6782872006.10.10 10:09sell0.20eurusd1.25711.26471.25462006.10.10 11:151.25460.000.000.0050.00
6794992006.10.10 11:16sell0.10eurusd1.25401.26311.25152006.10.11 18:231.25150.000.000.7225.00
6938902006.10.11 10:23sell0.20eurusd1.25551.26311.25302006.10.11 18:051.25300.000.000.0050.00
6633622006.10.08 21:48sell0.10usdchf1.26101.27011.25852006.10.10 08:381.26470.000.00-1.13-29.26
6754222006.10.10 08:08sell0.20usdchf1.26261.27021.26012006.10.10 08:381.26490.000.000.00-36.37
6758242006.10.10 08:21sell0.40usdchf1.26411.27021.26162006.10.10 08:381.26450.000.000.00-12.65
6762442006.10.10 08:30sell0.80usdchf1.26561.27021.26312006.10.10 08:381.26430.000.000.0082.26
6768262006.10.10 08:38buy0.10usdchf1.26491.25581.26742006.10.10 11:021.26740.000.000.0019.73
6789762006.10.10 11:03buy0.10usdchf1.26791.25881.27042006.10.10 19:461.27040.000.000.0019.68
6853612006.10.10 19:47buy0.10usdchf1.27081.26171.27332006.10.11 13:381.27160.000.000.966.29
6942622006.10.11 10:54buy0.20usdchf1.26911.26151.27162006.10.11 13:381.27160.000.000.0039.32
6949462006.10.11 13:39buy0.10usdchf1.27201.26291.27452006.10.11 18:211.27300.000.000.007.86
6952072006.10.11 14:15buy0.20usdchf1.27041.26281.27292006.10.11 18:211.27290.000.000.0039.28
6962202006.10.11 18:22buy0.10usdchf1.27341.26431.27592006.10.11 18:521.27170.000.000.00-13.37
6967112006.10.11 18:51buy0.20usdchf1.27191.26431.27442006.10.11 18:521.27180.000.000.00-1.57
6967592006.10.11 18:52buy0.40usdchf1.27041.26431.27292006.10.11 18:521.27140.000.000.0031.46
  0.00 0.00 -0.32 385.66
Closed P/L: 385.34
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
6962682006.10.11 18:23sell0.10eurusd1.25111.26021.2486 1.25210.000.002.16-10.00
6967312006.10.11 18:52sell0.20eurusd1.25281.26041.2503 1.25210.000.004.3214.00
6968432006.10.11 18:57buy0.10usdchf1.27301.26391.2755 1.27220.000.002.88-6.29
  0.00 0.00 9.36 -2.29
 Floating P/L: 7.07
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 385.34 Floating P/L: 7.07 Margin: 475.67
Balance: 28 307.56 Equity: 28 314.63 Free Margin: 27 838.96
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 487.56 Gross Loss: 102.22 Total Net Profit: 385.34
Profit Factor: 4.77 Expected Payoff: 18.35  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 87.28 (0.31%)  
 
Total Trades: 21 Short Positions (won %): 9 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 12 (75.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 15 (71.43%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (28.57%)
Largest profit trade: 82.26 loss trade: -36.37
Average profit trade: 32.50 loss trade: -17.04
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 12 (327.30) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-87.28)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 327.30 (12) consecutive loss (count): -87.28 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 8 consecutive losses: 3