|Account: 9000486
|Name: Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 11, 01:19
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|663411
|2006.10.08 21:53
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2596
|1.2505
|1.2621
|2006.10.10 08:38
|1.2589
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.87
|-7.00
|675726
|2006.10.10 08:20
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2581
|1.2505
|1.2606
|2006.10.10 08:38
|1.2590
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|676254
|2006.10.10 08:30
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2566
|1.2505
|1.2591
|2006.10.10 08:38
|1.2581
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|676784
|2006.10.10 08:38
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2585
|1.2676
|1.2560
|2006.10.10 09:04
|1.2560
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|677429
|2006.10.10 09:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2555
|1.2646
|1.2530
|2006.10.10 11:15
|1.2543
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|678287
|2006.10.10 10:09
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2571
|1.2647
|1.2546
|2006.10.10 11:15
|1.2546
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|663362
|2006.10.08 21:48
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2610
|1.2701
|1.2585
|2006.10.10 08:38
|1.2647
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.13
|-29.26
|675422
|2006.10.10 08:08
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2626
|1.2702
|1.2601
|2006.10.10 08:38
|1.2649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.37
|675824
|2006.10.10 08:21
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2641
|1.2702
|1.2616
|2006.10.10 08:38
|1.2645
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.65
|676244
|2006.10.10 08:30
|sell
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2656
|1.2702
|1.2631
|2006.10.10 08:38
|1.2643
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|82.26
|676826
|2006.10.10 08:38
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2649
|1.2558
|1.2674
|2006.10.10 11:02
|1.2674
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.73
|678976
|2006.10.10 11:03
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2679
|1.2588
|1.2704
|2006.10.10 19:46
|1.2704
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.68
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|201.39
|Closed P/L:
|199.39
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|679499
|2006.10.10 11:16
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2540
|1.2631
|1.2515
|1.2541
|0.00
|0.00
|0.72
|-1.00
|685361
|2006.10.10 19:47
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2708
|1.2617
|1.2733
|1.2702
|0.00
|0.00
|0.96
|-4.72
|0.00
|0.00
|1.68
|-5.72
|Floating P/L:
|-4.04
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|199.39
|Floating P/L:
|-4.04
|Margin:
|225.40
|Balance:
|28 121.61
|Equity:
|28 117.57
|Free Margin:
|27 892.17
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|286.67
|Gross Loss:
|87.28
|Total Net Profit:
|199.39
|Profit Factor:
|3.28
|Expected Payoff:
|16.62
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|87.28 (0.31%)
|Total Trades:
|12
|Short Positions (won %):
|7 (57.14%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (80.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (66.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (33.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|82.26
|loss trade:
|-36.37
|Average
|profit trade:
|35.83
|loss trade:
|-21.82
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (126.41)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-87.28)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|160.26 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-87.28 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|4