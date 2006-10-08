Velocity4x

Account: 9000486 Name: Barry Riley Currency: USD 2006 October 11, 01:19
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
6634112006.10.08 21:53buy0.10eurusd1.25961.25051.26212006.10.10 08:381.25890.000.00-0.87-7.00
6757262006.10.10 08:20buy0.20eurusd1.25811.25051.26062006.10.10 08:381.25900.000.000.0018.00
6762542006.10.10 08:30buy0.40eurusd1.25661.25051.25912006.10.10 08:381.25810.000.000.0060.00
6767842006.10.10 08:38sell0.10eurusd1.25851.26761.25602006.10.10 09:041.25600.000.000.0025.00
6774292006.10.10 09:05sell0.10eurusd1.25551.26461.25302006.10.10 11:151.25430.000.000.0012.00
6782872006.10.10 10:09sell0.20eurusd1.25711.26471.25462006.10.10 11:151.25460.000.000.0050.00
6633622006.10.08 21:48sell0.10usdchf1.26101.27011.25852006.10.10 08:381.26470.000.00-1.13-29.26
6754222006.10.10 08:08sell0.20usdchf1.26261.27021.26012006.10.10 08:381.26490.000.000.00-36.37
6758242006.10.10 08:21sell0.40usdchf1.26411.27021.26162006.10.10 08:381.26450.000.000.00-12.65
6762442006.10.10 08:30sell0.80usdchf1.26561.27021.26312006.10.10 08:381.26430.000.000.0082.26
6768262006.10.10 08:38buy0.10usdchf1.26491.25581.26742006.10.10 11:021.26740.000.000.0019.73
6789762006.10.10 11:03buy0.10usdchf1.26791.25881.27042006.10.10 19:461.27040.000.000.0019.68
  0.00 0.00 -2.00 201.39
Closed P/L: 199.39
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
6794992006.10.10 11:16sell0.10eurusd1.25401.26311.2515 1.25410.000.000.72-1.00
6853612006.10.10 19:47buy0.10usdchf1.27081.26171.2733 1.27020.000.000.96-4.72
  0.00 0.00 1.68 -5.72
 Floating P/L: -4.04
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 199.39 Floating P/L: -4.04 Margin: 225.40
Balance: 28 121.61 Equity: 28 117.57 Free Margin: 27 892.17
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 286.67 Gross Loss: 87.28 Total Net Profit: 199.39
Profit Factor: 3.28 Expected Payoff: 16.62  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 87.28 (0.31%)  
 
Total Trades: 12 Short Positions (won %): 7 (57.14%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (80.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (66.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (33.33%)
Largest profit trade: 82.26 loss trade: -36.37
Average profit trade: 35.83 loss trade: -21.82
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (126.41) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-87.28)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 160.26 (3) consecutive loss (count): -87.28 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 4