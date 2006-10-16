MoneyTec LLC

Account: 35886 Name: 10Points Sell Hedge Currency: USD 2006 October 18, 02:27
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
17459282006.10.16 22:08balanceDeposit1 000.00
17459292006.10.16 22:12buy0.20usdjpy119.13118.82119.332006.10.17 03:00119.100.000.000.50-5.04
17459892006.10.16 23:30buy0.20usdjpy119.07118.81119.272006.10.17 03:00119.090.000.000.503.36
17462502006.10.17 01:53buy0.40usdjpy119.01118.80119.212006.10.17 03:00119.090.000.000.0026.87
17463502006.10.17 03:00buy0.10usdjpy119.13118.82119.332006.10.17 04:08119.030.000.000.00-8.40
17464172006.10.17 03:22buy0.20usdjpy119.07118.81119.272006.10.17 04:08119.040.000.000.00-5.04
17464202006.10.17 03:23buy0.40usdjpy119.01118.80119.212006.10.17 04:07119.030.000.000.006.72
17464882006.10.17 03:47buy0.80usdjpy118.96118.80119.162006.10.17 04:07119.020.000.000.0040.33
17465432006.10.17 04:08buy0.10usdjpy119.08118.77119.282006.10.17 09:59119.030.000.000.00-4.20
17470742006.10.17 08:50buy0.20usdjpy119.02118.76119.222006.10.17 09:59119.020.000.000.000.00
17473842006.10.17 09:52buy0.40usdjpy118.96118.75119.162006.10.17 09:59119.030.000.000.0023.52
17474452006.10.17 09:59buy0.10usdjpy119.08118.77119.282006.10.17 11:27118.950.000.000.00-10.93
17476252006.10.17 10:17buy0.20usdjpy119.02118.76119.222006.10.17 11:27118.960.000.000.00-10.09
17476892006.10.17 10:39buy0.40usdjpy118.96118.75119.162006.10.17 11:27118.950.000.000.00-3.36
17478412006.10.17 10:59buy0.80usdjpy118.90118.74119.102006.10.17 11:26118.960.000.000.0040.35
17479932006.10.17 11:27sell0.10usdjpy118.94118.77118.372006.10.17 12:22118.770.000.000.0014.31
17487222006.10.17 12:22sell0.10usdjpy118.73119.04118.532006.10.17 16:00118.800.000.000.00-5.89
17496832006.10.17 16:00sell0.20usdjpy118.79119.05118.592006.10.17 16:00118.790.000.000.000.00
17496972006.10.17 16:00sell0.40usdjpy118.85119.06118.652006.10.17 16:00118.780.000.000.0023.57
17497362006.10.17 16:00buy0.10usdjpy118.81118.50119.012006.10.17 17:28118.680.000.000.00-10.95
17497802006.10.17 16:08buy0.20usdjpy118.75118.49118.952006.10.17 17:28118.690.000.000.00-10.11
17498692006.10.17 16:15buy0.40usdjpy118.69118.48118.892006.10.17 17:28118.680.000.000.00-3.37
17500722006.10.17 16:21buy0.80usdjpy118.63118.47118.832006.10.17 17:28118.690.000.000.0040.44
17505102006.10.17 17:28buy0.20usdjpy118.73118.47118.832006.10.17 19:21118.660.000.000.00-11.80
17506882006.10.17 18:03buy0.40usdjpy118.67118.46118.772006.10.17 19:21118.650.000.000.00-6.74
17508602006.10.17 18:39buy0.80usdjpy118.61118.45118.712006.10.17 19:21118.660.000.000.0033.71
17511392006.10.17 19:22buy0.20usdjpy118.69118.43118.792006.10.17 20:13118.790.000.000.0016.84
17511992006.10.17 19:38buy0.10usdjpy118.720.000.002006.10.17 19:44118.720.000.000.000.00
17513362006.10.17 20:13buy0.20usdjpy118.84118.58118.942006.10.17 21:19118.940.000.000.0016.82
17515532006.10.17 21:19buy0.20usdjpy118.99118.73119.092006.10.17 23:55118.730.000.000.00-43.80
17516382006.10.17 21:49buy0.40usdjpy118.91118.70119.012006.10.17 23:55118.720.000.000.00-64.02
17520082006.10.17 23:51buy0.80usdjpy118.85118.69118.952006.10.17 23:55118.730.000.000.00-80.86
17520222006.10.17 23:55buy1.60usdjpy118.79118.68118.892006.10.17 23:55118.720.000.000.00-94.34
  0.00 0.00 1.00 -92.10
Closed P/L: -91.10
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
17522402006.10.18 00:53sell0.20usdjpy118.50118.76118.40 118.650.000.000.00-25.28
17525142006.10.18 01:57sell0.40usdjpy118.56118.77118.46 118.650.000.000.00-30.34
17525272006.10.18 02:01sell0.80usdjpy118.62118.78118.52 118.650.000.000.00-20.23
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -75.85
 Floating P/L: -75.85
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -91.10 Floating P/L: -75.85 Margin: 280.00
Balance: 964.37 Equity: 888.52 Free Margin: 684.37
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 287.34 Gross Loss: 378.44 Total Net Profit: -91.10
Profit Factor: 0.76 Expected Payoff: -2.85  
Absolute Drawdown: 91.10 Maximal Drawdown: 283.02 (22.69%) Relative Drawdown: 22.69% (283.02)
 
Total Trades: 32 Short Positions (won %): 4 (75.00%) Long Positions (won %): 28 (42.86%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 15 (46.88%) Loss trades (% of total): 17 (53.13%)
Largest profit trade: 40.44 loss trade: -94.34
Average profit trade: 19.16 loss trade: -22.26
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (37.88) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-283.02)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 47.05 (2) consecutive loss (count): -283.02 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2