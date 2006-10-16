|Account: 35886
|Name: 10Points Sell Hedge
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 18, 02:27
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1745928
|2006.10.16 22:08
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|1745929
|2006.10.16 22:12
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.13
|118.82
|119.33
|2006.10.17 03:00
|119.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|-5.04
|1745989
|2006.10.16 23:30
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.07
|118.81
|119.27
|2006.10.17 03:00
|119.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|3.36
|1746250
|2006.10.17 01:53
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|119.01
|118.80
|119.21
|2006.10.17 03:00
|119.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.87
|1746350
|2006.10.17 03:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.13
|118.82
|119.33
|2006.10.17 04:08
|119.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.40
|1746417
|2006.10.17 03:22
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.07
|118.81
|119.27
|2006.10.17 04:08
|119.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.04
|1746420
|2006.10.17 03:23
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|119.01
|118.80
|119.21
|2006.10.17 04:07
|119.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.72
|1746488
|2006.10.17 03:47
|buy
|0.80
|usdjpy
|118.96
|118.80
|119.16
|2006.10.17 04:07
|119.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.33
|1746543
|2006.10.17 04:08
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.08
|118.77
|119.28
|2006.10.17 09:59
|119.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.20
|1747074
|2006.10.17 08:50
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.02
|118.76
|119.22
|2006.10.17 09:59
|119.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1747384
|2006.10.17 09:52
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|118.96
|118.75
|119.16
|2006.10.17 09:59
|119.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.52
|1747445
|2006.10.17 09:59
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.08
|118.77
|119.28
|2006.10.17 11:27
|118.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.93
|1747625
|2006.10.17 10:17
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.02
|118.76
|119.22
|2006.10.17 11:27
|118.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.09
|1747689
|2006.10.17 10:39
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|118.96
|118.75
|119.16
|2006.10.17 11:27
|118.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.36
|1747841
|2006.10.17 10:59
|buy
|0.80
|usdjpy
|118.90
|118.74
|119.10
|2006.10.17 11:26
|118.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.35
|1747993
|2006.10.17 11:27
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.94
|118.77
|118.37
|2006.10.17 12:22
|118.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.31
|1748722
|2006.10.17 12:22
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.73
|119.04
|118.53
|2006.10.17 16:00
|118.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.89
|1749683
|2006.10.17 16:00
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.79
|119.05
|118.59
|2006.10.17 16:00
|118.79
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1749697
|2006.10.17 16:00
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|118.85
|119.06
|118.65
|2006.10.17 16:00
|118.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.57
|1749736
|2006.10.17 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.81
|118.50
|119.01
|2006.10.17 17:28
|118.68
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.95
|1749780
|2006.10.17 16:08
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.75
|118.49
|118.95
|2006.10.17 17:28
|118.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.11
|1749869
|2006.10.17 16:15
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|118.69
|118.48
|118.89
|2006.10.17 17:28
|118.68
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.37
|1750072
|2006.10.17 16:21
|buy
|0.80
|usdjpy
|118.63
|118.47
|118.83
|2006.10.17 17:28
|118.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.44
|1750510
|2006.10.17 17:28
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.73
|118.47
|118.83
|2006.10.17 19:21
|118.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.80
|1750688
|2006.10.17 18:03
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|118.67
|118.46
|118.77
|2006.10.17 19:21
|118.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.74
|1750860
|2006.10.17 18:39
|buy
|0.80
|usdjpy
|118.61
|118.45
|118.71
|2006.10.17 19:21
|118.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.71
|1751139
|2006.10.17 19:22
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.69
|118.43
|118.79
|2006.10.17 20:13
|118.79
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.84
|1751199
|2006.10.17 19:38
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.72
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.10.17 19:44
|118.72
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1751336
|2006.10.17 20:13
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.84
|118.58
|118.94
|2006.10.17 21:19
|118.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.82
|1751553
|2006.10.17 21:19
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.99
|118.73
|119.09
|2006.10.17 23:55
|118.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-43.80
|1751638
|2006.10.17 21:49
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|118.91
|118.70
|119.01
|2006.10.17 23:55
|118.72
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-64.02
|1752008
|2006.10.17 23:51
|buy
|0.80
|usdjpy
|118.85
|118.69
|118.95
|2006.10.17 23:55
|118.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.86
|1752022
|2006.10.17 23:55
|buy
|1.60
|usdjpy
|118.79
|118.68
|118.89
|2006.10.17 23:55
|118.72
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-94.34
|
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|-92.10
|Closed P/L:
|-91.10
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1752240
|2006.10.18 00:53
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.50
|118.76
|118.40
|
|118.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.28
|1752514
|2006.10.18 01:57
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|118.56
|118.77
|118.46
|
|118.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.34
|1752527
|2006.10.18 02:01
|sell
|0.80
|usdjpy
|118.62
|118.78
|118.52
|
|118.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.23
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-75.85
|
|Floating P/L:
|-75.85
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-91.10
|Floating P/L:
|-75.85
|Margin:
|280.00
|Balance:
|964.37
|Equity:
|888.52
|Free Margin:
|684.37
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|287.34
|Gross Loss:
|378.44
|Total Net Profit:
|-91.10
|Profit Factor:
|0.76
|Expected Payoff:
|-2.85
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|91.10
|Maximal Drawdown:
|283.02 (22.69%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|22.69% (283.02)
|
|Total Trades:
|32
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (75.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|28 (42.86%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|15 (46.88%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|17 (53.13%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|40.44
|loss trade:
|-94.34
|Average
|profit trade:
|19.16
|loss trade:
|-22.26
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (37.88)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-283.02)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|47.05 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-283.02 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2