MoneyTec LLC

Account: 35886 Name: 10Points Sell Hedge Currency: USD 2006 October 17, 15:23
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
17459282006.10.16 22:08balanceDeposit1 000.00
17459292006.10.16 22:12buy0.20usdjpy119.13118.82119.332006.10.17 03:00119.100.000.000.50-5.04
17459892006.10.16 23:30buy0.20usdjpy119.07118.81119.272006.10.17 03:00119.090.000.000.503.36
17462502006.10.17 01:53buy0.40usdjpy119.01118.80119.212006.10.17 03:00119.090.000.000.0026.87
17463502006.10.17 03:00buy0.10usdjpy119.13118.82119.332006.10.17 04:08119.030.000.000.00-8.40
17464172006.10.17 03:22buy0.20usdjpy119.07118.81119.272006.10.17 04:08119.040.000.000.00-5.04
17464202006.10.17 03:23buy0.40usdjpy119.01118.80119.212006.10.17 04:07119.030.000.000.006.72
17464882006.10.17 03:47buy0.80usdjpy118.96118.80119.162006.10.17 04:07119.020.000.000.0040.33
17465432006.10.17 04:08buy0.10usdjpy119.08118.77119.282006.10.17 09:59119.030.000.000.00-4.20
17470742006.10.17 08:50buy0.20usdjpy119.02118.76119.222006.10.17 09:59119.020.000.000.000.00
17473842006.10.17 09:52buy0.40usdjpy118.96118.75119.162006.10.17 09:59119.030.000.000.0023.52
17474452006.10.17 09:59buy0.10usdjpy119.08118.77119.282006.10.17 11:27118.950.000.000.00-10.93
17476252006.10.17 10:17buy0.20usdjpy119.02118.76119.222006.10.17 11:27118.960.000.000.00-10.09
17476892006.10.17 10:39buy0.40usdjpy118.96118.75119.162006.10.17 11:27118.950.000.000.00-3.36
17478412006.10.17 10:59buy0.80usdjpy118.90118.74119.102006.10.17 11:26118.960.000.000.0040.35
17479932006.10.17 11:27sell0.10usdjpy118.94118.77118.372006.10.17 12:22118.770.000.000.0014.31
  0.00 0.00 1.00 108.40
Closed P/L: 109.40
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
17487222006.10.17 12:22sell0.10usdjpy118.73119.04118.53 118.720.000.000.000.84
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.84
 Floating P/L: 0.84
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 109.40 Floating P/L: 0.84 Margin: 20.00
Balance: 1 109.40 Equity: 1 110.24 Free Margin: 1 089.40
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 155.96 Gross Loss: 46.56 Total Net Profit: 109.40
Profit Factor: 3.35 Expected Payoff: 7.29  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 24.38 (2.18%) Relative Drawdown: 2.18% (24.38)
 
Total Trades: 15 Short Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 14 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (53.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (46.67%)
Largest profit trade: 40.35 loss trade: -10.93
Average profit trade: 19.50 loss trade: -6.65
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (47.05) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-24.38)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 47.05 (2) consecutive loss (count): -24.38 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2