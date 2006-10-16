|Account: 35886
|Name: 10Points Sell Hedge
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 17, 15:23
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1745928
|2006.10.16 22:08
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|1745929
|2006.10.16 22:12
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.13
|118.82
|119.33
|2006.10.17 03:00
|119.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|-5.04
|1745989
|2006.10.16 23:30
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.07
|118.81
|119.27
|2006.10.17 03:00
|119.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|3.36
|1746250
|2006.10.17 01:53
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|119.01
|118.80
|119.21
|2006.10.17 03:00
|119.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.87
|1746350
|2006.10.17 03:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.13
|118.82
|119.33
|2006.10.17 04:08
|119.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.40
|1746417
|2006.10.17 03:22
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.07
|118.81
|119.27
|2006.10.17 04:08
|119.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.04
|1746420
|2006.10.17 03:23
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|119.01
|118.80
|119.21
|2006.10.17 04:07
|119.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.72
|1746488
|2006.10.17 03:47
|buy
|0.80
|usdjpy
|118.96
|118.80
|119.16
|2006.10.17 04:07
|119.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.33
|1746543
|2006.10.17 04:08
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.08
|118.77
|119.28
|2006.10.17 09:59
|119.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.20
|1747074
|2006.10.17 08:50
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.02
|118.76
|119.22
|2006.10.17 09:59
|119.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1747384
|2006.10.17 09:52
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|118.96
|118.75
|119.16
|2006.10.17 09:59
|119.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.52
|1747445
|2006.10.17 09:59
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.08
|118.77
|119.28
|2006.10.17 11:27
|118.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.93
|1747625
|2006.10.17 10:17
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.02
|118.76
|119.22
|2006.10.17 11:27
|118.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.09
|1747689
|2006.10.17 10:39
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|118.96
|118.75
|119.16
|2006.10.17 11:27
|118.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.36
|1747841
|2006.10.17 10:59
|buy
|0.80
|usdjpy
|118.90
|118.74
|119.10
|2006.10.17 11:26
|118.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.35
|1747993
|2006.10.17 11:27
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.94
|118.77
|118.37
|2006.10.17 12:22
|118.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.31
|
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|108.40
|Closed P/L:
|109.40
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1748722
|2006.10.17 12:22
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.73
|119.04
|118.53
|
|118.72
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.84
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.84
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.84
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|109.40
|Floating P/L:
|0.84
|Margin:
|20.00
|Balance:
|1 109.40
|Equity:
|1 110.24
|Free Margin:
|1 089.40
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|155.96
|Gross Loss:
|46.56
|Total Net Profit:
|109.40
|Profit Factor:
|3.35
|Expected Payoff:
|7.29
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|24.38 (2.18%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.18% (24.38)
|
|Total Trades:
|15
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|14 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (53.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|7 (46.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|40.35
|loss trade:
|-10.93
|Average
|profit trade:
|19.50
|loss trade:
|-6.65
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (47.05)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-24.38)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|47.05 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-24.38 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2