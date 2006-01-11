Strategy Tester Report
cyberiatrader1_185f RSI CCI2 filter
|Symbol
|EURUSDm (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2006.01.02 22:00 - 2006.10.17 04:00 (2006.01.01 - 2006.10.18)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|ExitMarket=false;
ShowSuitablePeriod=false;
ShowMarketInfo=false;
ShowAccountStatus=false;
ShowStat=false;
ShowDecision=false;
ShowDirection=false;
BlockSell=false;
BlockBuy=false;
ShowLots=false;
BlockStopLoss=false;
DisableShadowStopLoss=true;
DisableExitSell=false;
DisableExitBuy=false;
EnableMACD=false;
EnableMA=false;
EnableFractals=false;
EnableCCI=false;
EnableCCI2=true;
EnableRSI=true;
EnableCyberiaLogic=true;
EnableLogicTrading=true;
EnableADX=false;
EnablePivot=false;
BlockPipsator=true;
EnableMoneyTrain=false;
EnableReverseDetector=true;
ReverseIndex=3.3; MoneyTrainLevel=4; MACDLevel=10; AutoLots=false;
MAXLots=50; AutoDirection=true;
ValuesPeriodCount=8; ValuesPeriodCountMax=8; SlipPage=1; Lots=1; StopLoss=0; TakeProfit=0; SymbolsCount=2; Risk=0.9; StopLossIndex=2.5; AutoStopLossIndex=true;
StaticStopLoss=11; StopLevel=0; EnableTrailingStop=true;
TimeTradeHoursDisabled=""; GMT=0; MagicNumber=123001;
|Bars in test
|17477
|Ticks modelled
|604981
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Initial deposit
|500.00
|Total net profit
|110.00
|Gross profit
|110.00
|Gross loss
|0.00
|Profit factor
|Expected payoff
|10.00
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative drawdown
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total trades
|11
|Short positions (won %)
|6 (100.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|5 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|11 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|15.00
|loss trade
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade
|10.00
|loss trade
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|11 (110.00)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|110.00 (11)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|11
|consecutive losses
|0
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.01.11 19:23
|buy
|1
|1.00
|1.2127
|1.2114
|0.0000
|2
|2006.01.11 22:59
|close
|1
|1.00
|1.2140
|1.2114
|0.0000
|13.00
|513.00
|3
|2006.03.03 00:00
|buy
|2
|1.00
|1.2033
|1.2020
|0.0000
|4
|2006.03.03 00:30
|close
|2
|1.00
|1.2041
|1.2020
|0.0000
|8.00
|521.00
|5
|2006.04.03 08:59
|sell
|3
|1.00
|1.2062
|1.2075
|0.0000
|6
|2006.04.03 09:00
|close
|3
|1.00
|1.2047
|1.2075
|0.0000
|15.00
|536.00
|7
|2006.04.17 16:38
|buy
|4
|1.00
|1.2260
|1.2247
|0.0000
|8
|2006.04.17 16:52
|close
|4
|1.00
|1.2271
|1.2247
|0.0000
|11.00
|547.00
|9
|2006.04.30 22:02
|buy
|5
|1.00
|1.2622
|1.2609
|0.0000
|10
|2006.04.30 22:50
|close
|5
|1.00
|1.2632
|1.2609
|0.0000
|10.00
|557.00
|11
|2006.06.08 19:00
|sell
|6
|1.00
|1.2655
|1.2668
|0.0000
|12
|2006.06.08 19:04
|close
|6
|1.00
|1.2644
|1.2668
|0.0000
|11.00
|568.00
|13
|2006.06.08 19:59
|sell
|7
|1.00
|1.2654
|1.2667
|0.0000
|14
|2006.06.08 23:59
|close
|7
|1.00
|1.2644
|1.2667
|0.0000
|10.00
|578.00
|15
|2006.06.22 15:00
|sell
|8
|1.00
|1.2584
|1.2597
|0.0000
|16
|2006.06.22 15:19
|close
|8
|1.00
|1.2579
|1.2597
|0.0000
|5.00
|583.00
|17
|2006.06.22 15:59
|sell
|9
|1.00
|1.2581
|1.2594
|0.0000
|18
|2006.06.22 16:00
|close
|9
|1.00
|1.2570
|1.2594
|0.0000
|11.00
|594.00
|19
|2006.07.19 20:59
|buy
|10
|1.00
|1.2586
|1.2573
|0.0000
|20
|2006.07.19 21:26
|close
|10
|1.00
|1.2594
|1.2573
|0.0000
|8.00
|602.00
|21
|2006.08.10 17:31
|sell
|11
|1.00
|1.2787
|1.2800
|0.0000
|22
|2006.08.10 17:52
|close
|11
|1.00
|1.2779
|1.2800
|0.0000
|8.00
|610.00