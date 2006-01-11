Strategy Tester Report
cyberiatrader1_185f RSI CCI2 filter

SymbolEURUSDm (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period1 Hour (H1) 2006.01.02 22:00 - 2006.10.17 04:00 (2006.01.01 - 2006.10.18)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
ParametersExitMarket=false; ShowSuitablePeriod=false; ShowMarketInfo=false; ShowAccountStatus=false; ShowStat=false; ShowDecision=false; ShowDirection=false; BlockSell=false; BlockBuy=false; ShowLots=false; BlockStopLoss=false; DisableShadowStopLoss=true; DisableExitSell=false; DisableExitBuy=false; EnableMACD=false; EnableMA=false; EnableFractals=false; EnableCCI=false; EnableCCI2=true; EnableRSI=true; EnableCyberiaLogic=true; EnableLogicTrading=true; EnableADX=false; EnablePivot=false; BlockPipsator=true; EnableMoneyTrain=false; EnableReverseDetector=true; ReverseIndex=3.3; MoneyTrainLevel=4; MACDLevel=10; AutoLots=false; MAXLots=50; AutoDirection=true; ValuesPeriodCount=8; ValuesPeriodCountMax=8; SlipPage=1; Lots=1; StopLoss=0; TakeProfit=0; SymbolsCount=2; Risk=0.9; StopLossIndex=2.5; AutoStopLossIndex=true; StaticStopLoss=11; StopLevel=0; EnableTrailingStop=true; TimeTradeHoursDisabled=""; GMT=0; MagicNumber=123001;
Bars in test17477Ticks modelled604981Modelling quality90.00%
Initial deposit500.00
Total net profit110.00Gross profit110.00Gross loss0.00
Profit factorExpected payoff10.00
Absolute drawdown0.00Maximal drawdown0.00 (0.00%)Relative drawdown0.00% (0.00)
Total trades11Short positions (won %)6 (100.00%)Long positions (won %)5 (100.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)11 (100.00%)Loss trades (% of total)0 (0.00%)
Largestprofit trade15.00loss trade0.00
Averageprofit trade10.00loss trade0.00
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)11 (110.00)consecutive losses (loss in money)0 (0.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)110.00 (11)consecutive loss (count of losses)0.00 (0)
Averageconsecutive wins11consecutive losses0
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12006.01.11 19:23buy11.001.21271.21140.0000
22006.01.11 22:59close11.001.21401.21140.000013.00513.00
32006.03.03 00:00buy21.001.20331.20200.0000
42006.03.03 00:30close21.001.20411.20200.00008.00521.00
52006.04.03 08:59sell31.001.20621.20750.0000
62006.04.03 09:00close31.001.20471.20750.000015.00536.00
72006.04.17 16:38buy41.001.22601.22470.0000
82006.04.17 16:52close41.001.22711.22470.000011.00547.00
92006.04.30 22:02buy51.001.26221.26090.0000
102006.04.30 22:50close51.001.26321.26090.000010.00557.00
112006.06.08 19:00sell61.001.26551.26680.0000
122006.06.08 19:04close61.001.26441.26680.000011.00568.00
132006.06.08 19:59sell71.001.26541.26670.0000
142006.06.08 23:59close71.001.26441.26670.000010.00578.00
152006.06.22 15:00sell81.001.25841.25970.0000
162006.06.22 15:19close81.001.25791.25970.00005.00583.00
172006.06.22 15:59sell91.001.25811.25940.0000
182006.06.22 16:00close91.001.25701.25940.000011.00594.00
192006.07.19 20:59buy101.001.25861.25730.0000
202006.07.19 21:26close101.001.25941.25730.00008.00602.00
212006.08.10 17:31sell111.001.27871.28000.0000
222006.08.10 17:52close111.001.27791.28000.00008.00610.00