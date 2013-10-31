|Account: 204810
|Name: Elvis Presley
|Currency: AUD
|Leverage: 1:400
|2013 November 14, 21:13
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3716825
|2013.10.31 22:07
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf.g
|0.90682
|0.90082
|0.95682
|2013.11.01 13:20
|0.91180
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.00
|5.77
|
|1933981
|Ichimoku Trend EA 1933981 O:7154
|3716841
|2013.10.31 22:16
|sell
|0.01
|audjpy.g
|93.000
|93.600
|88.200
|2013.11.01 13:56
|93.217
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.33
|
|1933995
|Ichimoku Trend EA 1933995 O:7154
|3716842
|2013.10.31 22:19
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd.g
|1.35866
|1.35650
|1.30867
|2013.11.01 07:38
|1.35651
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.00
|2.26
|
|1933963
|Ichimoku Trend EA 1933963 O:715
|3716845
|2013.10.31 22:22
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbp.g
|0.84706
|0.85306
|0.79706
|2013.11.01 13:20
|0.84621
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.00
|1.43
|
|1933964
|Ichimoku Trend EA 1933964 O:7154
|3716871
|2013.10.31 22:28
|sell
|0.01
|eurcad.g
|1.41741
|1.41092
|1.36738
|2013.11.01 13:20
|1.40827
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.00
|9.26
|
|1933962
|Ichimoku Trend EA 1933962 O:7163
|3720370
|2013.11.01 13:22
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd.g
|1.59592
|1.59369
|1.54593
|2013.11.04 01:01
|1.59370
|-0.07
|0.00
|-0.02
|2.34
|
|1933971
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193397
|3720371
|2013.11.01 13:23
|sell
|0.01
|eurcad.g
|1.40783
|1.40442
|1.35983
|2013.11.04 03:29
|1.40443
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.01
|3.44
|
|1933962
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193396
|3720372
|2013.11.01 13:24
|sell
|0.01
|euraud.g
|1.42638
|1.42195
|1.38037
|2013.11.04 03:48
|1.42200
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.06
|4.38
|
|1933961
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193396
|3720379
|2013.11.01 13:25
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy.g
|157.071
|157.665
|152.490
|2013.11.04 13:00
|157.669
|-0.07
|0.00
|-0.04
|-6.38
|
|1933973
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193397
|3720380
|2013.11.01 13:26
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpy.g
|132.903
|132.186
|128.317
|2013.11.07 13:34
|132.192
|-0.07
|0.00
|-0.11
|7.57
|
|1933967
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193396
|3720392
|2013.11.01 13:29
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd.g
|1.35014
|1.34680
|1.30016
|2013.11.04 03:23
|1.34690
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.00
|3.42
|
|1933963
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193396
|3720442
|2013.11.01 13:49
|sell
|0.02
|audjpy.g
|93.200
|92.946
|88.884
|2013.11.07 18:34
|92.950
|-0.14
|0.00
|-1.27
|5.38
|
|1933995
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193399
|3720548
|2013.11.01 14:01
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy.g
|157.290
|157.665
|152.490
|2013.11.04 13:00
|157.669
|-0.14
|0.00
|-0.08
|-8.08
|
|1933973
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193397
|3720567
|2013.11.01 14:01
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpy.g
|133.112
|132.711
|128.312
|2013.11.05 15:59
|132.713
|-0.14
|0.00
|-0.08
|8.53
|
|1933967
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193396
|3720625
|2013.11.01 14:11
|sell
|0.03
|gbpjpy.g
|157.494
|157.665
|152.490
|2013.11.04 13:00
|157.669
|-0.21
|0.00
|-0.11
|-5.60
|
|1933973
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193397
|3720657
|2013.11.01 14:16
|sell
|0.02
|euraud.g
|1.42837
|1.42568
|1.38037
|2013.11.04 00:28
|1.42577
|-0.14
|0.00
|0.11
|5.20
|
|1933961
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193396
|3720688
|2013.11.01 14:18
|sell
|0.02
|eurcad.g
|1.40980
|1.40446
|1.35983
|2013.11.04 03:34
|1.40447
|-0.14
|0.00
|0.02
|10.78
|
|1933962
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193396
|3720762
|2013.11.01 14:28
|sell
|0.03
|eurjpy.g
|133.308
|132.959
|128.312
|2013.11.05 03:42
|132.959
|-0.21
|0.00
|-0.10
|11.21
|
|1933967
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193396
|3720846
|2013.11.01 15:00
|sell
|0.03
|euraud.g
|1.43037
|0.00000
|1.38037
|2013.11.06 20:50
|1.41882
|-0.21
|0.00
|0.51
|34.65
|
|1933961
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193396
|3720847
|2013.11.01 15:00
|sell
|0.03
|euraud.g
|1.43039
|1.42572
|1.38037
|2013.11.04 00:28
|1.42577
|-0.21
|0.00
|0.17
|13.86
|
|1933961
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193396
|3721152
|2013.11.01 16:53
|sell
|0.01
|audcad.g
|0.98546
|1.00324
|0.94343
|2013.11.11 01:18
|0.98327
|-0.07
|0.00
|-0.57
|2.23
|
|1933993
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193399
|3721382
|2013.11.01 20:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf.g
|0.91241
|0.91817
|0.96041
|2013.11.08 13:35
|0.91807
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.00
|6.55
|
|1933981
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193398
|3721704
|2013.11.03 21:52
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy.g
|98.844
|99.128
|103.445
|2013.11.07 15:18
|99.127
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.00
|3.01
|
|1933982
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193398
|3721705
|2013.11.03 21:52
|sell
|0.02
|audjpy.g
|93.479
|92.944
|88.884
|2013.11.07 18:34
|92.950
|-0.14
|0.00
|-1.06
|11.38
|
|1933995
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193399
|3722073
|2013.11.04 00:30
|sell
|0.02
|audcad.g
|0.98737
|0.98463
|0.94343
|2013.11.11 01:17
|0.98298
|-0.14
|0.00
|-1.04
|8.93
|
|1933993
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193399
|3722094
|2013.11.04 00:32
|sell
|0.03
|audjpy.g
|93.659
|93.396
|88.860
|2013.11.05 03:42
|93.397
|-0.21
|0.00
|-0.32
|8.42
|
|1933995
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193399
|3722670
|2013.11.04 04:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurcad.g
|1.40472
|1.39122
|1.36081
|2013.11.07 13:38
|1.39122
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.05
|13.66
|
|1933962
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193396
|3726568
|2013.11.04 13:22
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy.g
|98.646
|99.128
|103.445
|2013.11.07 15:18
|99.127
|-0.14
|0.00
|0.00
|10.26
|
|1933982
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193398
|3728649
|2013.11.04 15:00
|sell
|0.02
|eurcad.g
|1.40674
|1.39117
|1.36081
|2013.11.07 13:38
|1.39118
|-0.14
|0.00
|0.10
|31.49
|
|1933962
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193396
|3728735
|2013.11.04 15:02
|sell
|0.03
|audcad.g
|0.98937
|0.98463
|0.94343
|2013.11.11 01:17
|0.98288
|-0.21
|0.00
|-1.53
|19.81
|
|1933993
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193399
|3730588
|2013.11.04 16:21
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf.g
|0.91041
|0.91406
|0.96041
|2013.11.07 18:49
|0.91405
|-0.14
|0.00
|0.00
|8.40
|
|1933981
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193398
|3732329
|2013.11.04 18:03
|sell
|0.05
|audcad.g
|0.99143
|0.98911
|0.94343
|2013.11.07 12:35
|0.98916
|-0.35
|0.00
|-1.81
|11.47
|
|1933993
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193399
|3733344
|2013.11.04 19:37
|sell
|0.03
|eurcad.g
|1.40880
|1.39130
|1.36081
|2013.11.07 13:43
|1.39130
|-0.21
|0.00
|0.15
|53.11
|
|1933962
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193396
|3733597
|2013.11.04 20:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy.g
|157.371
|158.371
|152.973
|2013.11.05 21:02
|158.164
|-0.07
|0.00
|-0.08
|-8.47
|
|1933973
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193397
|3734231
|2013.11.04 20:56
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy.g
|157.571
|157.212
|152.576
|2013.11.05 03:27
|157.212
|-0.14
|0.00
|-0.07
|7.69
|
|1933973
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193397
|3735385
|2013.11.04 23:45
|sell
|0.05
|audjpy.g
|93.851
|93.397
|88.860
|2013.11.05 03:42
|93.397
|-0.35
|0.00
|0.00
|24.30
|
|1933995
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193399
|3736523
|2013.11.05 01:27
|buy
|0.03
|usdjpy.g
|98.439
|99.128
|103.445
|2013.11.07 15:18
|99.127
|-0.21
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|
|1933982
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193398
|3748631
|2013.11.05 13:50
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy.g
|157.772
|158.371
|152.973
|2013.11.05 21:02
|158.164
|-0.14
|0.00
|-0.07
|-8.38
|
|1933973
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193397
|3748859
|2013.11.05 15:05
|sell
|0.03
|gbpjpy.g
|157.973
|158.371
|152.973
|2013.11.05 21:02
|158.162
|-0.21
|0.00
|-0.11
|-6.05
|
|1933973
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193397
|3749009
|2013.11.05 16:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbp.g
|0.83978
|0.83259
|0.78978
|2013.11.07 14:02
|0.83262
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.01
|12.12
|
|1933964
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193396
|3749411
|2013.11.05 21:19
|sell
|0.08
|audcad.g
|0.99341
|0.98911
|0.94343
|2013.11.07 12:35
|0.98916
|-0.56
|0.00
|-1.74
|34.37
|
|1933993
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193399
|3749421
|2013.11.05 21:23
|sell
|0.03
|audjpy.g
|93.679
|92.944
|88.884
|2013.11.07 18:34
|92.950
|-0.21
|0.00
|-0.96
|23.53
|
|1933995
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193399
|3750021
|2013.11.06 03:29
|sell
|0.05
|eurcad.g
|1.41076
|1.39132
|1.36081
|2013.11.07 13:43
|1.39135
|-0.35
|0.00
|0.15
|98.23
|
|1933962
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193396
|3750043
|2013.11.06 03:34
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpy.g
|133.112
|132.188
|128.317
|2013.11.07 13:34
|132.192
|-0.14
|0.00
|-0.11
|19.59
|
|1933967
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193396
|3750087
|2013.11.06 03:35
|sell
|0.03
|eurjpy.g
|133.318
|132.188
|128.317
|2013.11.07 13:34
|132.192
|-0.21
|0.00
|-0.16
|35.97
|
|1933967
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193396
|3750095
|2013.11.06 03:36
|sell
|0.05
|audjpy.g
|93.883
|93.622
|88.884
|2013.11.07 08:12
|93.623
|-0.35
|0.00
|-1.60
|13.89
|
|1933995
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193399
|3752027
|2013.11.06 14:11
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusd.g
|0.83989
|0.82986
|0.88171
|2013.11.08 13:30
|0.82979
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.12
|-10.73
|
|1933942
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193394
|3753634
|2013.11.06 16:25
|buy
|0.02
|nzdusd.g
|0.83789
|0.82986
|0.88171
|2013.11.08 13:30
|0.82981
|-0.14
|0.00
|0.24
|-17.17
|
|1933942
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193394
|3754868
|2013.11.07 01:51
|buy
|0.03
|nzdusd.g
|0.83578
|0.82986
|0.88171
|2013.11.08 13:30
|0.82981
|-0.21
|0.00
|0.09
|-19.03
|
|1933942
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193394
|3756879
|2013.11.07 13:28
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy.g
|158.641
|159.241
|153.641
|2013.11.07 13:29
|158.651
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|
|1933973
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193397
|3757250
|2013.11.07 13:55
|buy
|0.05
|nzdusd.g
|0.83375
|0.82986
|0.88171
|2013.11.08 13:30
|0.82981
|-0.35
|0.00
|0.15
|-20.93
|
|1933942
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193394
|3757641
|2013.11.07 15:18
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy.g
|99.129
|98.530
|104.130
|2013.11.07 16:17
|98.505
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.69
|
|1933982
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193398
|3759857
|2013.11.07 18:18
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy.g
|158.336
|157.736
|162.918
|2013.11.07 18:30
|157.661
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.28
|
|1933973
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193397
|3759858
|2013.11.07 18:18
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbp.g
|0.83372
|0.83973
|0.78373
|2013.11.11 01:18
|0.83438
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.13
|
|1933964
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193396
|3759859
|2013.11.07 18:18
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy.g
|98.436
|97.836
|103.019
|2013.11.07 18:30
|97.775
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.14
|
|1933982
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193398
|3759860
|2013.11.07 18:18
|sell
|0.01
|euraud.g
|1.41692
|1.42290
|1.37087
|2013.11.08 13:34
|1.42294
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.06
|-6.02
|
|1933961
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193396
|3759888
|2013.11.07 18:27
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpy.g
|158.121
|157.736
|162.918
|2013.11.07 18:30
|157.661
|-0.14
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.92
|
|1933973
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193397
|3759896
|2013.11.07 18:27
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy.g
|98.220
|97.836
|103.019
|2013.11.07 18:30
|97.775
|-0.14
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.60
|
|1933982
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193398
|3759937
|2013.11.07 18:28
|buy
|0.03
|gbpjpy.g
|157.899
|157.736
|162.918
|2013.11.07 18:30
|157.661
|-0.21
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.70
|
|1933973
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193397
|3759942
|2013.11.07 18:28
|buy
|0.03
|usdjpy.g
|98.010
|97.836
|103.019
|2013.11.07 18:30
|97.775
|-0.21
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.61
|
|1933982
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193398
|3759986
|2013.11.07 18:30
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy.g
|157.529
|158.076
|162.324
|2013.11.11 01:17
|158.580
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.02
|11.32
|
|1933973
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193397
|3759989
|2013.11.07 18:30
|buy
|0.03
|usdjpy.g
|97.801
|97.836
|102.787
|2013.11.07 18:43
|97.813
|-0.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.38
|
|1933982
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193398
|3760050
|2013.11.07 18:43
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy.g
|97.831
|97.221
|102.612
|2013.11.07 20:00
|97.899
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.74
|
|1933982
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193398
|3760093
|2013.11.07 18:49
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpy.g
|157.344
|158.044
|162.324
|2013.11.11 01:17
|158.570
|-0.14
|0.00
|0.02
|26.40
|
|1933973
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193397
|3760101
|2013.11.07 18:49
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy.g
|97.641
|97.221
|102.612
|2013.11.07 20:00
|97.905
|-0.14
|0.00
|0.00
|5.70
|
|1933982
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193398
|3760131
|2013.11.07 18:51
|sell
|0.02
|euraud.g
|1.41878
|1.42290
|1.37087
|2013.11.08 13:34
|1.42294
|-0.14
|0.00
|0.11
|-8.32
|
|1933961
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193396
|3760206
|2013.11.07 19:03
|sell
|0.03
|euraud.g
|1.42108
|1.41904
|1.37108
|2013.11.08 00:30
|1.41998
|-0.21
|0.00
|0.17
|3.30
|
|1933961
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193396
|3760308
|2013.11.07 19:33
|buy
|0.08
|nzdusd.g
|0.83168
|0.82986
|0.88171
|2013.11.08 13:30
|0.82981
|-0.56
|0.00
|0.24
|-15.89
|
|1933942
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193394
|3761693
|2013.11.08 00:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad.g
|1.04539
|1.04535
|1.09539
|2013.11.11 01:18
|1.04769
|-0.07
|0.00
|-0.05
|2.34
|
|1933983
|Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193398
|3763356
|2013.11.08 02:51
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpy.g
|131.719
|132.719
|127.544
|2013.11.11 09:39
|132.720
|-0.07
|0.00
|-0.02
|-10.78
|
|1933967
|Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
|3763357
|2013.11.08 02:51
|sell
|0.01
|audjpy.g
|92.959
|92.631
|88.192
|2013.11.12 18:26
|92.632
|-0.07
|0.00
|-0.22
|3.53
|
|1933995
|Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
|3764849
|2013.11.08 13:30
|sell
|0.03
|euraud.g
|1.42076
|1.42290
|1.37087
|2013.11.08 13:34
|1.42294
|-0.21
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.54
|
|1933961
|Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
|3764890
|2013.11.08 13:31
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpy.g
|131.931
|132.719
|127.544
|2013.11.11 09:39
|132.720
|-0.14
|0.00
|-0.04
|-16.99
|
|1933967
|Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
|3765135
|2013.11.08 13:45
|sell
|0.03
|eurjpy.g
|132.135
|132.719
|127.544
|2013.11.11 09:39
|132.720
|-0.21
|0.00
|-0.05
|-18.90
|
|1933967
|Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
|3766020
|2013.11.08 18:02
|sell
|0.01
|audusd.g
|0.93847
|0.92950
|0.88840
|2013.11.12 17:38
|0.92950
|-0.07
|0.00
|-0.20
|9.65
|
|1933991
|Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
|3766066
|2013.11.08 19:05
|sell
|0.05
|eurjpy.g
|132.340
|132.719
|127.544
|2013.11.11 09:39
|132.720
|-0.35
|0.00
|-0.09
|-20.46
|
|1933967
|Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
|3766098
|2013.11.08 20:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd.g
|1.33548
|1.34550
|1.29364
|2013.11.12 14:54
|1.34551
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.75
|
|1933963
|Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
|3766099
|2013.11.08 20:00
|sell
|0.01
|nzdusd.g
|0.82379
|0.81946
|0.77781
|2013.11.12 20:16
|0.81947
|-0.07
|0.00
|-0.22
|4.65
|
|1933942
|Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
|3766298
|2013.11.10 21:03
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy.g
|99.228
|99.866
|104.026
|2013.11.14 15:20
|99.866
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.00
|6.87
|
|1933982
|Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
|3766324
|2013.11.10 21:14
|sell
|0.02
|nzdusd.g
|0.82581
|0.82316
|0.77781
|2013.11.12 03:33
|0.82325
|-0.14
|0.00
|-0.21
|5.48
|
|1933942
|Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
|3766349
|2013.11.10 21:18
|sell
|0.08
|eurjpy.g
|132.544
|132.719
|127.544
|2013.11.11 09:39
|132.720
|-0.56
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.17
|
|1933967
|Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
|3766355
|2013.11.10 21:23
|sell
|0.02
|audjpy.g
|93.192
|92.916
|88.192
|2013.11.12 01:11
|92.916
|-0.14
|0.00
|-0.22
|5.94
|
|1933995
|Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
|3767196
|2013.11.11 00:51
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy.g
|99.024
|99.370
|104.026
|2013.11.13 13:09
|99.369
|-0.14
|0.00
|0.00
|7.45
|
|1933982
|Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
|3767231
|2013.11.11 00:54
|sell
|0.03
|nzdusd.g
|0.82781
|0.82560
|0.77781
|2013.11.11 20:59
|0.82563
|-0.21
|0.00
|0.00
|6.99
|
|1933942
|Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
|3767366
|2013.11.11 01:17
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy.g
|158.582
|0.000
|163.169
|2013.11.14 22:58
|160.749
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.05
|23.26
|
|1933973
|Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
|3767367
|2013.11.11 01:17
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy.g
|158.582
|0.000
|163.169
|2013.11.14 22:57
|160.744
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.05
|23.20
|
|1933973
|Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
|3769136
|2013.11.11 11:53
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd.g
|1.33962
|1.34550
|1.29364
|2013.11.12 14:54
|1.34551
|-0.14
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.63
|
|1933963
|Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
|3769144
|2013.11.11 12:00
|sell
|0.01
|audcad.g
|0.97994
|0.97598
|0.92994
|2013.11.12 19:57
|0.97600
|-0.07
|0.00
|-0.07
|4.04
|
|1933993
|Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
|3770406
|2013.11.11 17:17
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd.g
|1.59720
|1.59091
|1.54921
|2013.11.12 13:37
|1.59091
|-0.07
|0.00
|-0.02
|6.75
|
|1933971
|Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
|3770871
|2013.11.11 20:57
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd.g
|1.59923
|1.59091
|1.54921
|2013.11.12 13:37
|1.59091
|-0.14
|0.00
|-0.05
|17.86
|
|1933971
|Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
|3775283
|2013.11.12 12:31
|buy
|0.03
|gbpjpy.g
|158.372
|157.373
|163.169
|2013.11.14 22:57
|160.710
|-0.21
|0.00
|0.09
|75.27
|
|1933973
|Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
|3775488
|2013.11.12 13:03
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd.g
|1.34163
|1.34550
|1.29364
|2013.11.12 14:54
|1.34551
|-0.21
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.48
|
|1933963
|Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
|3775762
|2013.11.12 13:37
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd.g
|1.59090
|1.60085
|1.54674
|2013.11.13 16:25
|1.60087
|-0.07
|0.00
|-0.02
|-10.70
|
|1933971
|Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
|3776075
|2013.11.12 13:45
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd.g
|1.34364
|1.34550
|1.29364
|2013.11.12 14:54
|1.34551
|-0.35
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.02
|
|1933963
|Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
|3778316
|2013.11.12 14:50
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd.g
|1.59296
|1.60085
|1.54674
|2013.11.13 16:25
|1.60087
|-0.14
|0.00
|-0.05
|-16.99
|
|1933971
|Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
|3779889
|2013.11.12 18:26
|sell
|0.01
|audjpy.g
|92.626
|93.626
|88.235
|2013.11.15 00:00
|93.279
|-0.07
|0.00
|-0.54
|-7.00
|
|1933995
|Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
|3781378
|2013.11.13 01:19
|buy
|0.05
|gbpjpy.g
|158.169
|157.169
|163.169
|2013.11.14 22:57
|160.727
|-0.35
|0.00
|0.11
|137.27
|
|1933973
|Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
|3784545
|2013.11.13 13:03
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd.g
|1.59678
|1.60085
|1.54674
|2013.11.13 16:25
|1.60087
|-0.21
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.17
|
|1933971
|Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
|3787834
|2013.11.13 21:53
|sell
|0.05
|audusd.g
|0.93563
|0.93178
|0.88766
|2013.11.14 15:46
|0.93178
|-0.35
|0.00
|-1.51
|20.66
|
|1933991
|Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
|3787856
|2013.11.13 21:55
|sell
|0.02
|audjpy.g
|92.820
|93.626
|88.235
|2013.11.15 00:00
|93.284
|-0.14
|0.00
|-0.86
|-9.95
|
|1933995
|Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
|3788760
|2013.11.14 00:28
|sell
|0.08
|audusd.g
|0.93767
|0.93178
|0.88766
|2013.11.14 15:46
|0.93178
|-0.56
|0.00
|0.00
|50.57
|
|1933991
|Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
|3788846
|2013.11.14 00:30
|sell
|0.03
|audjpy.g
|93.035
|93.626
|88.235
|2013.11.15 00:00
|93.285
|-0.21
|0.00
|-0.32
|-8.04
|
|1933995
|Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
|3789560
|2013.11.14 02:58
|sell
|0.05
|audjpy.g
|93.229
|93.626
|88.235
|2013.11.15 00:00
|93.279
|-0.35
|0.00
|-0.54
|-2.68
|
|1933995
|Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
|
|-17.08
|0.00
|-15.48
|665.71
|Closed P/L:
|633.15
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3779832
|2013.11.12 18:12
|sell
|0.01
|audusd.g
|0.92921
|0.93921
|0.88766
|
|0.93469
|-0.07
|0.00
|-0.50
|-5.86
|
|1933991
|Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
|3784544
|2013.11.13 13:03
|sell
|0.02
|audusd.g
|0.93156
|0.93921
|0.88766
|
|0.93469
|-0.14
|0.00
|-0.80
|-6.70
|
|1933991
|Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
|3787484
|2013.11.13 21:30
|sell
|0.03
|audusd.g
|0.93361
|0.93921
|0.88766
|
|0.93469
|-0.21
|0.00
|-1.20
|-3.47
|
|1933991
|Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
|3772284
|2013.11.12 04:00
|buy
|0.01
|euraud.g
|1.43543
|1.42538
|1.48538
|
|1.43918
|-0.07
|0.00
|-0.80
|3.75
|
|1933961
|Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
|3788437
|2013.11.14 00:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpy.g
|133.807
|132.817
|138.817
|
|134.905
|-0.07
|0.00
|-0.01
|11.72
|
|1933967
|Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
|3771244
|2013.11.12 00:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad.g
|1.04710
|1.03710
|1.09509
|
|1.04683
|-0.07
|0.00
|-0.24
|-0.28
|
|1933983
|Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
|3788045
|2013.11.13 22:22
|buy
|0.02
|usdcad.g
|1.04522
|1.03710
|1.09509
|
|1.04683
|-0.14
|0.00
|-0.09
|3.29
|
|1933983
|Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
|3766019
|2013.11.08 18:02
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf.g
|0.92162
|0.91162
|0.96362
|
|0.91772
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.55
|
|1933981
|Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
|3769734
|2013.11.11 14:17
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf.g
|0.91959
|0.91162
|0.96362
|
|0.91772
|-0.14
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.36
|
|1933981
|Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
|3775847
|2013.11.12 13:40
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf.g
|0.91758
|0.91162
|0.96362
|
|0.91772
|-0.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.49
|
|1933981
|Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
|3778584
|2013.11.12 14:54
|buy
|0.05
|usdchf.g
|0.91564
|0.91162
|0.96362
|
|0.91772
|-0.35
|0.00
|0.00
|12.12
|
|1933981
|Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
|3787620
|2013.11.13 21:33
|buy
|0.08
|usdchf.g
|0.91362
|0.91162
|0.96362
|
|0.91772
|-0.56
|0.00
|0.00
|38.24
|
|1933981
|Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
|3794594
|2013.11.14 19:56
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy.g
|100.077
|99.077
|105.077
|
|100.289
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.00
|2.27
|
|1933982
|Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
|3794605
|2013.11.14 20:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd.g
|1.60562
|1.59572
|1.65572
|
|1.60684
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.00
|1.31
|
|1933971
|Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
|3795226
|2013.11.15 00:00
|buy
|0.01
|audjpy.g
|93.278
|93.522
|98.278
|
|93.731
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.00
|4.83
|
|1933995
|Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
|
|-2.31
|0.00
|-3.64
|52.80
|
|Floating P/L:
|46.85
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|633.15
|Floating P/L:
|46.85
|Margin:
|88.35
|Balance:
|34 872.54
|Equity:
|34 919.39
|Free Margin:
|34 831.04
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 045.96
|Gross Loss:
|412.81
|Total Net Profit:
|633.15
|Profit Factor:
|2.53
|Expected Payoff:
|6.15
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|137.15 (0.40%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.40% (137.15)
|
|Total Trades:
|103
|Short Positions (won %):
|73 (61.64%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|30 (60.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|63 (61.17%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|40 (38.83%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|137.03
|loss trade:
|-21.13
|Average
|profit trade:
|16.60
|loss trade:
|-10.32
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|11 (305.41)
|consecutive losses ($):
|8 (-105.37)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|334.21 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-105.37 (8)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|4