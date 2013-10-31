Integral

Account: 204810 Name: Elvis Presley Currency: AUD Leverage: 1:400 2013 November 14, 21:13
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
37168252013.10.31 22:07buy0.01usdchf.g0.906820.900820.956822013.11.01 13:200.91180-0.070.000.005.77
 1933981Ichimoku Trend EA 1933981 O:7154
37168412013.10.31 22:16sell0.01audjpy.g93.00093.60088.2002013.11.01 13:5693.217-0.070.000.00-2.33
 1933995Ichimoku Trend EA 1933995 O:7154
37168422013.10.31 22:19sell0.01eurusd.g1.358661.356501.308672013.11.01 07:381.35651-0.070.000.002.26
 1933963Ichimoku Trend EA 1933963 O:715
37168452013.10.31 22:22sell0.01eurgbp.g0.847060.853060.797062013.11.01 13:200.84621-0.070.000.001.43
 1933964Ichimoku Trend EA 1933964 O:7154
37168712013.10.31 22:28sell0.01eurcad.g1.417411.410921.367382013.11.01 13:201.40827-0.070.000.009.26
 1933962Ichimoku Trend EA 1933962 O:7163
37203702013.11.01 13:22sell0.01gbpusd.g1.595921.593691.545932013.11.04 01:011.59370-0.070.00-0.022.34
 1933971Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193397
37203712013.11.01 13:23sell0.01eurcad.g1.407831.404421.359832013.11.04 03:291.40443-0.070.000.013.44
 1933962Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193396
37203722013.11.01 13:24sell0.01euraud.g1.426381.421951.380372013.11.04 03:481.42200-0.070.000.064.38
 1933961Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193396
37203792013.11.01 13:25sell0.01gbpjpy.g157.071157.665152.4902013.11.04 13:00157.669-0.070.00-0.04-6.38
 1933973Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193397
37203802013.11.01 13:26sell0.01eurjpy.g132.903132.186128.3172013.11.07 13:34132.192-0.070.00-0.117.57
 1933967Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193396
37203922013.11.01 13:29sell0.01eurusd.g1.350141.346801.300162013.11.04 03:231.34690-0.070.000.003.42
 1933963Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193396
37204422013.11.01 13:49sell0.02audjpy.g93.20092.94688.8842013.11.07 18:3492.950-0.140.00-1.275.38
 1933995Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193399
37205482013.11.01 14:01sell0.02gbpjpy.g157.290157.665152.4902013.11.04 13:00157.669-0.140.00-0.08-8.08
 1933973Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193397
37205672013.11.01 14:01sell0.02eurjpy.g133.112132.711128.3122013.11.05 15:59132.713-0.140.00-0.088.53
 1933967Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193396
37206252013.11.01 14:11sell0.03gbpjpy.g157.494157.665152.4902013.11.04 13:00157.669-0.210.00-0.11-5.60
 1933973Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193397
37206572013.11.01 14:16sell0.02euraud.g1.428371.425681.380372013.11.04 00:281.42577-0.140.000.115.20
 1933961Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193396
37206882013.11.01 14:18sell0.02eurcad.g1.409801.404461.359832013.11.04 03:341.40447-0.140.000.0210.78
 1933962Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193396
37207622013.11.01 14:28sell0.03eurjpy.g133.308132.959128.3122013.11.05 03:42132.959-0.210.00-0.1011.21
 1933967Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193396
37208462013.11.01 15:00sell0.03euraud.g1.430370.000001.380372013.11.06 20:501.41882-0.210.000.5134.65
 1933961Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193396
37208472013.11.01 15:00sell0.03euraud.g1.430391.425721.380372013.11.04 00:281.42577-0.210.000.1713.86
 1933961Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193396
37211522013.11.01 16:53sell0.01audcad.g0.985461.003240.943432013.11.11 01:180.98327-0.070.00-0.572.23
 1933993Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193399
37213822013.11.01 20:00buy0.01usdchf.g0.912410.918170.960412013.11.08 13:350.91807-0.070.000.006.55
 1933981Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193398
37217042013.11.03 21:52buy0.01usdjpy.g98.84499.128103.4452013.11.07 15:1899.127-0.070.000.003.01
 1933982Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193398
37217052013.11.03 21:52sell0.02audjpy.g93.47992.94488.8842013.11.07 18:3492.950-0.140.00-1.0611.38
 1933995Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193399
37220732013.11.04 00:30sell0.02audcad.g0.987370.984630.943432013.11.11 01:170.98298-0.140.00-1.048.93
 1933993Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193399
37220942013.11.04 00:32sell0.03audjpy.g93.65993.39688.8602013.11.05 03:4293.397-0.210.00-0.328.42
 1933995Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193399
37226702013.11.04 04:00sell0.01eurcad.g1.404721.391221.360812013.11.07 13:381.39122-0.070.000.0513.66
 1933962Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193396
37265682013.11.04 13:22buy0.02usdjpy.g98.64699.128103.4452013.11.07 15:1899.127-0.140.000.0010.26
 1933982Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193398
37286492013.11.04 15:00sell0.02eurcad.g1.406741.391171.360812013.11.07 13:381.39118-0.140.000.1031.49
 1933962Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193396
37287352013.11.04 15:02sell0.03audcad.g0.989370.984630.943432013.11.11 01:170.98288-0.210.00-1.5319.81
 1933993Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193399
37305882013.11.04 16:21buy0.02usdchf.g0.910410.914060.960412013.11.07 18:490.91405-0.140.000.008.40
 1933981Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193398
37323292013.11.04 18:03sell0.05audcad.g0.991430.989110.943432013.11.07 12:350.98916-0.350.00-1.8111.47
 1933993Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193399
37333442013.11.04 19:37sell0.03eurcad.g1.408801.391301.360812013.11.07 13:431.39130-0.210.000.1553.11
 1933962Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193396
37335972013.11.04 20:00sell0.01gbpjpy.g157.371158.371152.9732013.11.05 21:02158.164-0.070.00-0.08-8.47
 1933973Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193397
37342312013.11.04 20:56sell0.02gbpjpy.g157.571157.212152.5762013.11.05 03:27157.212-0.140.00-0.077.69
 1933973Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193397
37353852013.11.04 23:45sell0.05audjpy.g93.85193.39788.8602013.11.05 03:4293.397-0.350.000.0024.30
 1933995Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193399
37365232013.11.05 01:27buy0.03usdjpy.g98.43999.128103.4452013.11.07 15:1899.127-0.210.000.0022.00
 1933982Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193398
37486312013.11.05 13:50sell0.02gbpjpy.g157.772158.371152.9732013.11.05 21:02158.164-0.140.00-0.07-8.38
 1933973Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193397
37488592013.11.05 15:05sell0.03gbpjpy.g157.973158.371152.9732013.11.05 21:02158.162-0.210.00-0.11-6.05
 1933973Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193397
37490092013.11.05 16:00sell0.01eurgbp.g0.839780.832590.789782013.11.07 14:020.83262-0.070.000.0112.12
 1933964Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193396
37494112013.11.05 21:19sell0.08audcad.g0.993410.989110.943432013.11.07 12:350.98916-0.560.00-1.7434.37
 1933993Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193399
37494212013.11.05 21:23sell0.03audjpy.g93.67992.94488.8842013.11.07 18:3492.950-0.210.00-0.9623.53
 1933995Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193399
37500212013.11.06 03:29sell0.05eurcad.g1.410761.391321.360812013.11.07 13:431.39135-0.350.000.1598.23
 1933962Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193396
37500432013.11.06 03:34sell0.02eurjpy.g133.112132.188128.3172013.11.07 13:34132.192-0.140.00-0.1119.59
 1933967Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193396
37500872013.11.06 03:35sell0.03eurjpy.g133.318132.188128.3172013.11.07 13:34132.192-0.210.00-0.1635.97
 1933967Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193396
37500952013.11.06 03:36sell0.05audjpy.g93.88393.62288.8842013.11.07 08:1293.623-0.350.00-1.6013.89
 1933995Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193399
37520272013.11.06 14:11buy0.01nzdusd.g0.839890.829860.881712013.11.08 13:300.82979-0.070.000.12-10.73
 1933942Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193394
37536342013.11.06 16:25buy0.02nzdusd.g0.837890.829860.881712013.11.08 13:300.82981-0.140.000.24-17.17
 1933942Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193394
37548682013.11.07 01:51buy0.03nzdusd.g0.835780.829860.881712013.11.08 13:300.82981-0.210.000.09-19.03
 1933942Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193394
37568792013.11.07 13:28sell0.01gbpjpy.g158.641159.241153.6412013.11.07 13:29158.651-0.070.000.00-0.10
 1933973Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193397
37572502013.11.07 13:55buy0.05nzdusd.g0.833750.829860.881712013.11.08 13:300.82981-0.350.000.15-20.93
 1933942Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193394
37576412013.11.07 15:18buy0.01usdjpy.g99.12998.530104.1302013.11.07 16:1798.505-0.070.000.00-6.69
 1933982Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193398
37598572013.11.07 18:18buy0.01gbpjpy.g158.336157.736162.9182013.11.07 18:30157.661-0.070.000.00-7.28
 1933973Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193397
37598582013.11.07 18:18sell0.01eurgbp.g0.833720.839730.783732013.11.11 01:180.83438-0.070.000.00-1.13
 1933964Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193396
37598592013.11.07 18:18buy0.01usdjpy.g98.43697.836103.0192013.11.07 18:3097.775-0.070.000.00-7.14
 1933982Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193398
37598602013.11.07 18:18sell0.01euraud.g1.416921.422901.370872013.11.08 13:341.42294-0.070.000.06-6.02
 1933961Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193396
37598882013.11.07 18:27buy0.02gbpjpy.g158.121157.736162.9182013.11.07 18:30157.661-0.140.000.00-9.92
 1933973Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193397
37598962013.11.07 18:27buy0.02usdjpy.g98.22097.836103.0192013.11.07 18:3097.775-0.140.000.00-9.60
 1933982Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193398
37599372013.11.07 18:28buy0.03gbpjpy.g157.899157.736162.9182013.11.07 18:30157.661-0.210.000.00-7.70
 1933973Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193397
37599422013.11.07 18:28buy0.03usdjpy.g98.01097.836103.0192013.11.07 18:3097.775-0.210.000.00-7.61
 1933982Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193398
37599862013.11.07 18:30buy0.01gbpjpy.g157.529158.076162.3242013.11.11 01:17158.580-0.070.000.0211.32
 1933973Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193397
37599892013.11.07 18:30buy0.03usdjpy.g97.80197.836102.7872013.11.07 18:4397.813-0.210.000.000.38
 1933982Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193398
37600502013.11.07 18:43buy0.01usdjpy.g97.83197.221102.6122013.11.07 20:0097.899-0.070.000.000.74
 1933982Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193398
37600932013.11.07 18:49buy0.02gbpjpy.g157.344158.044162.3242013.11.11 01:17158.570-0.140.000.0226.40
 1933973Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193397
37601012013.11.07 18:49buy0.02usdjpy.g97.64197.221102.6122013.11.07 20:0097.905-0.140.000.005.70
 1933982Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193398
37601312013.11.07 18:51sell0.02euraud.g1.418781.422901.370872013.11.08 13:341.42294-0.140.000.11-8.32
 1933961Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193396
37602062013.11.07 19:03sell0.03euraud.g1.421081.419041.371082013.11.08 00:301.41998-0.210.000.173.30
 1933961Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193396
37603082013.11.07 19:33buy0.08nzdusd.g0.831680.829860.881712013.11.08 13:300.82981-0.560.000.24-15.89
 1933942Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193394
37616932013.11.08 00:00buy0.01usdcad.g1.045391.045351.095392013.11.11 01:181.04769-0.070.00-0.052.34
 1933983Ichimoku KVO smoothed EA 193398
37633562013.11.08 02:51sell0.01eurjpy.g131.719132.719127.5442013.11.11 09:39132.720-0.070.00-0.02-10.78
 1933967Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
37633572013.11.08 02:51sell0.01audjpy.g92.95992.63188.1922013.11.12 18:2692.632-0.070.00-0.223.53
 1933995Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
37648492013.11.08 13:30sell0.03euraud.g1.420761.422901.370872013.11.08 13:341.42294-0.210.000.00-6.54
 1933961Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
37648902013.11.08 13:31sell0.02eurjpy.g131.931132.719127.5442013.11.11 09:39132.720-0.140.00-0.04-16.99
 1933967Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
37651352013.11.08 13:45sell0.03eurjpy.g132.135132.719127.5442013.11.11 09:39132.720-0.210.00-0.05-18.90
 1933967Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
37660202013.11.08 18:02sell0.01audusd.g0.938470.929500.888402013.11.12 17:380.92950-0.070.00-0.209.65
 1933991Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
37660662013.11.08 19:05sell0.05eurjpy.g132.340132.719127.5442013.11.11 09:39132.720-0.350.00-0.09-20.46
 1933967Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
37660982013.11.08 20:00sell0.01eurusd.g1.335481.345501.293642013.11.12 14:541.34551-0.070.000.00-10.75
 1933963Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
37660992013.11.08 20:00sell0.01nzdusd.g0.823790.819460.777812013.11.12 20:160.81947-0.070.00-0.224.65
 1933942Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
37662982013.11.10 21:03buy0.01usdjpy.g99.22899.866104.0262013.11.14 15:2099.866-0.070.000.006.87
 1933982Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
37663242013.11.10 21:14sell0.02nzdusd.g0.825810.823160.777812013.11.12 03:330.82325-0.140.00-0.215.48
 1933942Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
37663492013.11.10 21:18sell0.08eurjpy.g132.544132.719127.5442013.11.11 09:39132.720-0.560.000.00-15.17
 1933967Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
37663552013.11.10 21:23sell0.02audjpy.g93.19292.91688.1922013.11.12 01:1192.916-0.140.00-0.225.94
 1933995Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
37671962013.11.11 00:51buy0.02usdjpy.g99.02499.370104.0262013.11.13 13:0999.369-0.140.000.007.45
 1933982Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
37672312013.11.11 00:54sell0.03nzdusd.g0.827810.825600.777812013.11.11 20:590.82563-0.210.000.006.99
 1933942Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
37673662013.11.11 01:17buy0.01gbpjpy.g158.5820.000163.1692013.11.14 22:58160.749-0.070.000.0523.26
 1933973Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
37673672013.11.11 01:17buy0.01gbpjpy.g158.5820.000163.1692013.11.14 22:57160.744-0.070.000.0523.20
 1933973Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
37691362013.11.11 11:53sell0.02eurusd.g1.339621.345501.293642013.11.12 14:541.34551-0.140.000.00-12.63
 1933963Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
37691442013.11.11 12:00sell0.01audcad.g0.979940.975980.929942013.11.12 19:570.97600-0.070.00-0.074.04
 1933993Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
37704062013.11.11 17:17sell0.01gbpusd.g1.597201.590911.549212013.11.12 13:371.59091-0.070.00-0.026.75
 1933971Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
37708712013.11.11 20:57sell0.02gbpusd.g1.599231.590911.549212013.11.12 13:371.59091-0.140.00-0.0517.86
 1933971Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
37752832013.11.12 12:31buy0.03gbpjpy.g158.372157.373163.1692013.11.14 22:57160.710-0.210.000.0975.27
 1933973Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
37754882013.11.12 13:03sell0.03eurusd.g1.341631.345501.293642013.11.12 14:541.34551-0.210.000.00-12.48
 1933963Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
37757622013.11.12 13:37sell0.01gbpusd.g1.590901.600851.546742013.11.13 16:251.60087-0.070.00-0.02-10.70
 1933971Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
37760752013.11.12 13:45sell0.05eurusd.g1.343641.345501.293642013.11.12 14:541.34551-0.350.000.00-10.02
 1933963Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
37783162013.11.12 14:50sell0.02gbpusd.g1.592961.600851.546742013.11.13 16:251.60087-0.140.00-0.05-16.99
 1933971Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
37798892013.11.12 18:26sell0.01audjpy.g92.62693.62688.2352013.11.15 00:0093.279-0.070.00-0.54-7.00
 1933995Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
37813782013.11.13 01:19buy0.05gbpjpy.g158.169157.169163.1692013.11.14 22:57160.727-0.350.000.11137.27
 1933973Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
37845452013.11.13 13:03sell0.03gbpusd.g1.596781.600851.546742013.11.13 16:251.60087-0.210.000.00-13.17
 1933971Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
37878342013.11.13 21:53sell0.05audusd.g0.935630.931780.887662013.11.14 15:460.93178-0.350.00-1.5120.66
 1933991Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
37878562013.11.13 21:55sell0.02audjpy.g92.82093.62688.2352013.11.15 00:0093.284-0.140.00-0.86-9.95
 1933995Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
37887602013.11.14 00:28sell0.08audusd.g0.937670.931780.887662013.11.14 15:460.93178-0.560.000.0050.57
 1933991Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
37888462013.11.14 00:30sell0.03audjpy.g93.03593.62688.2352013.11.15 00:0093.285-0.210.00-0.32-8.04
 1933995Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
37895602013.11.14 02:58sell0.05audjpy.g93.22993.62688.2352013.11.15 00:0093.279-0.350.00-0.54-2.68
 1933995Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
  -17.08 0.00 -15.48 665.71
Closed P/L: 633.15
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
37798322013.11.12 18:12sell0.01audusd.g0.929210.939210.88766 0.93469-0.070.00-0.50-5.86
 1933991Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
37845442013.11.13 13:03sell0.02audusd.g0.931560.939210.88766 0.93469-0.140.00-0.80-6.70
 1933991Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
37874842013.11.13 21:30sell0.03audusd.g0.933610.939210.88766 0.93469-0.210.00-1.20-3.47
 1933991Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
37722842013.11.12 04:00buy0.01euraud.g1.435431.425381.48538 1.43918-0.070.00-0.803.75
 1933961Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
37884372013.11.14 00:00buy0.01eurjpy.g133.807132.817138.817 134.905-0.070.00-0.0111.72
 1933967Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
37712442013.11.12 00:00buy0.01usdcad.g1.047101.037101.09509 1.04683-0.070.00-0.24-0.28
 1933983Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
37880452013.11.13 22:22buy0.02usdcad.g1.045221.037101.09509 1.04683-0.140.00-0.093.29
 1933983Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
37660192013.11.08 18:02buy0.01usdchf.g0.921620.911620.96362 0.91772-0.070.000.00-4.55
 1933981Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
37697342013.11.11 14:17buy0.02usdchf.g0.919590.911620.96362 0.91772-0.140.000.00-4.36
 1933981Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
37758472013.11.12 13:40buy0.03usdchf.g0.917580.911620.96362 0.91772-0.210.000.000.49
 1933981Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
37785842013.11.12 14:54buy0.05usdchf.g0.915640.911620.96362 0.91772-0.350.000.0012.12
 1933981Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
37876202013.11.13 21:33buy0.08usdchf.g0.913620.911620.96362 0.91772-0.560.000.0038.24
 1933981Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
37945942013.11.14 19:56buy0.01usdjpy.g100.07799.077105.077 100.289-0.070.000.002.27
 1933982Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
37946052013.11.14 20:00buy0.01gbpusd.g1.605621.595721.65572 1.60684-0.070.000.001.31
 1933971Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
37952262013.11.15 00:00buy0.01audjpy.g93.27893.52298.278 93.731-0.070.000.004.83
 1933995Ichimoku smoothed KVO smoothed
  -2.31 0.00 -3.64 52.80
 Floating P/L: 46.85
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 633.15 Floating P/L: 46.85 Margin: 88.35
Balance: 34 872.54 Equity: 34 919.39 Free Margin: 34 831.04
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 045.96 Gross Loss: 412.81 Total Net Profit: 633.15
Profit Factor: 2.53 Expected Payoff: 6.15  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 137.15 (0.40%) Relative Drawdown: 0.40% (137.15)
 
Total Trades: 103 Short Positions (won %): 73 (61.64%) Long Positions (won %): 30 (60.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 63 (61.17%) Loss trades (% of total): 40 (38.83%)
Largest profit trade: 137.03 loss trade: -21.13
Average profit trade: 16.60 loss trade: -10.32
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 11 (305.41) consecutive losses ($): 8 (-105.37)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 334.21 (7) consecutive loss (count): -105.37 (8)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 4