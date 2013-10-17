|Account: 497xxx
|Name: Nimxxx xxxxxx
|Currency: USD
|2013 October 17, 20:28
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|41279122
|2013.10.17 04:42
|balance
|D-MB-USD-8354015
|257.71
|41279123
|2013.10.17 04:42
|balance
|D-BONUS-USD-8354019
|51.54
|41280220
|2013.10.17 05:07
|sell
|0.01
|xauusdm
|1277.300
|1287.300
|0.000
|2013.10.17 06:55
|1276.673
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.63
|41279840
|2013.10.17 05:02
|buy
|0.25
|gbpusdm
|1.59755
|1.59250
|0.00000
|2013.10.17 08:34
|1.60742
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|246.75
|41288828
|2013.10.17 06:51
|buy
|0.13
|gbpusdm
|1.59859
|1.59250
|0.00000
|2013.10.17 08:34
|1.60743
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|114.92
|41309514
|2013.10.17 08:43
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.60686
|1.59250
|0.00000
|2013.10.17 09:04
|1.60784
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.80
|41310744
|2013.10.17 08:56
|buy
|0.20
|xauusdm
|1307.000
|1289.000
|0.000
|2013.10.17 09:34
|1308.724
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.48
|41309598
|2013.10.17 08:44
|buy
|0.10
|xauusdm
|1306.244
|1289.000
|0.000
|2013.10.17 09:34
|1308.725
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.81
|41314659
|2013.10.17 09:45
|buy
|0.25
|xauusdm
|1307.660
|1295.000
|0.000
|2013.10.17 11:14
|1312.792
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|128.30
|41314703
|2013.10.17 09:46
|buy
|0.13
|xauusdm
|1307.932
|1295.000
|0.000
|2013.10.17 11:14
|1312.613
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.85
|41314724
|2013.10.17 09:46
|buy
|0.10
|xauusdm
|1307.541
|1295.000
|0.000
|2013.10.17 11:15
|1312.754
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.13
|41332878
|2013.10.17 12:55
|buy
|0.24
|xauusdm
|1315.000
|1307.000
|0.000
|2013.10.17 13:54
|1316.163
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.91
|41342064
|2013.10.17 14:11
|buy
|0.24
|xauusdm
|1319.229
|1313.000
|0.000
|2013.10.17 14:56
|1319.671
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.60
|41332286
|2013.10.17 12:45
|buy
|0.48
|xauusdm
|1317.308
|1313.000
|0.000
|2013.10.17 14:57
|1319.469
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|103.73
|41343696
|2013.10.17 14:22
|buy
|0.24
|xauusdm
|1316.419
|1313.000
|0.000
|2013.10.17 14:57
|1319.161
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|65.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|880.71
|Closed P/L:
|880.71
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|309.25
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|880.71
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 190.19
|Equity:
|1 190.19
|Free Margin:
|1 190.19
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|880.71
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|880.71
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|67.75
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|13
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|12 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|13 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|246.75
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|67.75
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|13 (880.71)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|880.71 (13)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|13
|consecutive losses:
|0