Exness Ltd.

Account: 497xxx Name: Nimxxx xxxxxx Currency: USD 2013 October 17, 20:28
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
412791222013.10.17 04:42balanceD-MB-USD-8354015257.71
412791232013.10.17 04:42balanceD-BONUS-USD-835401951.54
412802202013.10.17 05:07sell0.01xauusdm1277.3001287.3000.0002013.10.17 06:551276.6730.000.000.000.63
412798402013.10.17 05:02buy0.25gbpusdm1.597551.592500.000002013.10.17 08:341.607420.000.000.00246.75
412888282013.10.17 06:51buy0.13gbpusdm1.598591.592500.000002013.10.17 08:341.607430.000.000.00114.92
413095142013.10.17 08:43buy0.10gbpusdm1.606861.592500.000002013.10.17 09:041.607840.000.000.009.80
413107442013.10.17 08:56buy0.20xauusdm1307.0001289.0000.0002013.10.17 09:341308.7240.000.000.0034.48
413095982013.10.17 08:44buy0.10xauusdm1306.2441289.0000.0002013.10.17 09:341308.7250.000.000.0024.81
413146592013.10.17 09:45buy0.25xauusdm1307.6601295.0000.0002013.10.17 11:141312.7920.000.000.00128.30
413147032013.10.17 09:46buy0.13xauusdm1307.9321295.0000.0002013.10.17 11:141312.6130.000.000.0060.85
413147242013.10.17 09:46buy0.10xauusdm1307.5411295.0000.0002013.10.17 11:151312.7540.000.000.0052.13
413328782013.10.17 12:55buy0.24xauusdm1315.0001307.0000.0002013.10.17 13:541316.1630.000.000.0027.91
413420642013.10.17 14:11buy0.24xauusdm1319.2291313.0000.0002013.10.17 14:561319.6710.000.000.0010.60
413322862013.10.17 12:45buy0.48xauusdm1317.3081313.0000.0002013.10.17 14:571319.4690.000.000.00103.73
413436962013.10.17 14:22buy0.24xauusdm1316.4191313.0000.0002013.10.17 14:571319.1610.000.000.0065.80
  0.00 0.00 0.00 880.71
Closed P/L: 880.71
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 309.25 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 880.71 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 190.19 Equity: 1 190.19 Free Margin: 1 190.19
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 880.71 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 880.71
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 67.75  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 13 Short Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 12 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 13 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 246.75 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 67.75 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 13 (880.71) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 880.71 (13) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 13 consecutive losses: 0