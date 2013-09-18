|Account: 4971xx
|Name: Nimxxx xxxxxx
|Currency: USD
|2013 September 19, 13:32
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|39481945
|2013.09.18 11:28
|balance
|D-WM-USD-7873713
|20.00
|39481946
|2013.09.18 11:28
|balance
|D-BONUS-USD-7873724
|2.00
|39482448
|2013.09.18 11:39
|balance
|D-MB-USD-7873904
|150.00
|39482449
|2013.09.18 11:39
|balance
|D-BONUS-USD-7873909
|15.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Closed P/L:
|0.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|39564587
|2013.09.19 06:26
|buy
|0.05
|usdjpym
|98.454
|97.928
|0.000
|98.859
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.48
|39564591
|2013.09.19 06:26
|buy
|0.05
|gbpjpym
|158.760
|158.222
|0.000
|159.502
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|37.53
|39564596
|2013.09.19 06:26
|buy
|0.05
|eurjpym
|133.198
|132.664
|0.000
|133.952
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|96.14
|Floating P/L:
|96.14
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|187.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|96.14
|Margin:
|9.91
|Balance:
|187.00
|Equity:
|283.14
|Free Margin:
|273.23
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|0.00
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|0.00
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|0.00
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|0
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|0 (0.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|0.00 (0)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|0
|consecutive losses:
|0