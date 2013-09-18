Exness Ltd.

Account: 4971xx Name: Nimxxx xxxxxx Currency: USD 2013 September 19, 13:32
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
394819452013.09.18 11:28balanceD-WM-USD-787371320.00
394819462013.09.18 11:28balanceD-BONUS-USD-78737242.00
394824482013.09.18 11:39balanceD-MB-USD-7873904150.00
394824492013.09.18 11:39balanceD-BONUS-USD-787390915.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Closed P/L: 0.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
395645872013.09.19 06:26buy0.05usdjpym98.45497.9280.000 98.8590.000.000.0020.48
395645912013.09.19 06:26buy0.05gbpjpym158.760158.2220.000 159.5020.000.000.0037.53
395645962013.09.19 06:26buy0.05eurjpym133.198132.6640.000 133.9520.000.000.0038.13
  0.00 0.00 0.00 96.14
 Floating P/L: 96.14
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 187.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 0.00 Floating P/L: 96.14 Margin: 9.91
Balance: 187.00 Equity: 283.14 Free Margin: 273.23
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 0.00 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 0.00
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 0.00  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 0 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 0 (0.00) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 0.00 (0) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 0 consecutive losses: 0