|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs. United States Dollar)
|Period
|4 Hours (H4) 2005.09.05 00:00 - 2005.10.29 00:00 (2005.09.04 - 2005.10.29)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|ExitMarket=false; ShowSuitablePeriod=false; ShowMarketInfo=false; ShowAccountStatus=false; ShowStat=false; ShowDecision=false; ShowDirection=false; BlockSell=false; BlockBuy=false; ShowLots=false; BlockStopLoss=false; DisableShadowStopLoss=true; DisableExitSell=false; DisableExitBuy=false; EnableMACD=false; EnableMA=false; EnableFractals=false; EnableCCI=true; EnableCyberiaLogic=true; EnableLogicTrading=true; EnableADX=false; EnablePivot=true; BlockPipsator=true; EnableMoneyTrain=false; EnableReverseDetector=true; ReverseIndex=3.82; MoneyTrainLevel=4; MACDLevel=10; AutoLots=true; MAXLots=100; AutoDirection=true; ValuesPeriodCount=5; ValuesPeriodCountMax=5; SlipPage=1; Lots=0.1; StopLoss=0; TakeProfit=0; SymbolsCount=2; Risk=1; StopLossIndex=2.5; AutoStopLossIndex=true; StaticStopLoss=20; StopLevel=0; EnableTrailingStop=true; TimeTradeHoursDisabled=""; GMT=3; MagicNumber=123000;
|Bars in test
|3556
|Ticks modelled
|178207
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Initial deposit
|1000.00
|Total net profit
|425.42
|Gross profit
|2559.42
|Gross loss
|-2134.00
|Profit factor
|1.20
|Expected payoff
|7.33
|Absolute drawdown
|90.00
|Maximal drawdown
|566.99 (38.39%)
|Relative drawdown
|38.39% (566.99)
|Total trades
|58
|Short positions (won %)
|33 (75.76%)
|Long positions (won %)
|25 (56.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|39 (67.24%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|19 (32.76%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|144.00
|loss trade
|-132.00
|Average
|profit trade
|65.63
|loss trade
|-112.32
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|8 (416.21)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|3 (-374.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|416.21 (8)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-374.00 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|3
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2005.09.07 06:39
|sell
|1
|0.40
|1.2485
|1.2507
|0.0000
|2
|2005.09.07 08:53
|s/l
|1
|0.40
|1.2507
|1.2507
|0.0000
|-88.00
|912.00
|3
|2005.09.07 08:59
|sell
|2
|0.40
|1.2520
|1.2542
|0.0000
|4
|2005.09.07 10:17
|close
|2
|0.40
|1.2501
|1.2542
|0.0000
|76.00
|988.00
|5
|2005.09.08 08:23
|sell
|3
|0.40
|1.2440
|1.2462
|0.0000
|6
|2005.09.08 10:29
|close
|3
|0.40
|1.2425
|1.2462
|0.0000
|60.00
|1048.00
|7
|2005.09.08 14:42
|sell
|4
|0.40
|1.2436
|1.2458
|0.0000
|8
|2005.09.08 16:10
|close
|4
|0.40
|1.2414
|1.2458
|0.0000
|88.00
|1136.00
|9
|2005.09.09 04:09
|sell
|5
|0.50
|1.2436
|1.2458
|0.0000
|10
|2005.09.09 05:28
|close
|5
|0.50
|1.2412
|1.2458
|0.0000
|119.99
|1255.99
|11
|2005.09.09 10:59
|buy
|6
|0.50
|1.2411
|1.2389
|0.0000
|12
|2005.09.09 11:46
|s/l
|6
|0.50
|1.2389
|1.2389
|0.0000
|-110.00
|1145.99
|13
|2005.09.09 14:33
|sell
|7
|0.50
|1.2418
|1.2440
|0.0000
|14
|2005.09.09 15:29
|close
|7
|0.50
|1.2404
|1.2440
|0.0000
|70.00
|1215.99
|15
|2005.09.13 14:52
|sell
|8
|0.50
|1.2296
|1.2318
|0.0000
|16
|2005.09.13 15:14
|close
|8
|0.50
|1.2280
|1.2318
|0.0000
|80.00
|1295.99
|17
|2005.09.16 15:00
|buy
|9
|0.50
|1.2217
|1.2195
|0.0000
|18
|2005.09.16 15:00
|close
|9
|0.50
|1.2234
|1.2195
|0.0000
|85.00
|1380.99
|19
|2005.09.16 15:00
|buy
|10
|0.60
|1.2223
|1.2201
|0.0000
|20
|2005.09.16 15:46
|close
|10
|0.60
|1.2239
|1.2201
|0.0000
|96.00
|1476.99
|21
|2005.09.16 15:48
|buy
|11
|0.60
|1.2226
|1.2204
|0.0000
|22
|2005.09.16 16:39
|s/l
|11
|0.60
|1.2204
|1.2204
|0.0000
|-132.00
|1344.99
|23
|2005.09.21 03:58
|sell
|12
|0.60
|1.2147
|1.2169
|0.0000
|24
|2005.09.21 05:19
|s/l
|12
|0.60
|1.2169
|1.2169
|0.0000
|-132.00
|1212.99
|25
|2005.09.22 03:55
|buy
|13
|0.50
|1.2209
|1.2187
|0.0000
|26
|2005.09.22 06:53
|s/l
|13
|0.50
|1.2187
|1.2187
|0.0000
|-110.00
|1102.99
|27
|2005.09.22 07:01
|buy
|14
|0.50
|1.2191
|1.2169
|0.0000
|28
|2005.09.22 07:15
|close
|14
|0.50
|1.2206
|1.2169
|0.0000
|75.01
|1178.00
|29
|2005.09.26 09:53
|sell
|15
|0.50
|1.2040
|1.2062
|0.0000
|30
|2005.09.26 10:55
|s/l
|15
|0.50
|1.2062
|1.2062
|0.0000
|-110.00
|1068.00
|31
|2005.09.26 10:55
|sell
|16
|0.40
|1.2062
|1.2084
|0.0000
|32
|2005.09.26 11:25
|close
|16
|0.40
|1.2052
|1.2084
|0.0000
|40.00
|1108.00
|33
|2005.09.26 11:25
|sell
|17
|0.50
|1.2052
|1.2074
|0.0000
|34
|2005.09.26 11:39
|close
|17
|0.50
|1.2042
|1.2074
|0.0000
|50.00
|1158.00
|35
|2005.09.26 11:39
|sell
|18
|0.50
|1.2040
|1.2062
|0.0000
|36
|2005.09.26 14:05
|close
|18
|0.50
|1.2028
|1.2062
|0.0000
|60.00
|1218.00
|37
|2005.09.26 17:33
|sell
|19
|0.50
|1.2049
|1.2071
|0.0000
|38
|2005.09.26 20:53
|s/l
|19
|0.50
|1.2071
|1.2071
|0.0000
|-110.00
|1108.00
|39
|2005.09.27 03:25
|buy
|20
|0.50
|1.2058
|1.2036
|0.0000
|40
|2005.09.27 03:40
|s/l
|20
|0.50
|1.2036
|1.2036
|0.0000
|-110.00
|998.00
|41
|2005.09.27 03:40
|buy
|21
|0.40
|1.2036
|1.2014
|0.0000
|42
|2005.09.27 08:01
|s/l
|21
|0.40
|1.2014
|1.2014
|0.0000
|-88.00
|910.00
|43
|2005.09.27 10:52
|sell
|22
|0.40
|1.2042
|1.2064
|0.0000
|44
|2005.09.27 11:20
|close
|22
|0.40
|1.2031
|1.2064
|0.0000
|44.00
|954.00
|45
|2005.09.28 02:17
|sell
|23
|0.40
|1.2026
|1.2048
|0.0000
|46
|2005.09.28 03:04
|close
|23
|0.40
|1.2015
|1.2048
|0.0000
|44.00
|998.00
|47
|2005.09.28 10:31
|buy
|24
|0.40
|1.2013
|1.1991
|0.0000
|48
|2005.09.28 12:20
|close
|24
|0.40
|1.2025
|1.1991
|0.0000
|48.00
|1046.00
|49
|2005.09.28 18:21
|sell
|25
|0.40
|1.2036
|1.2058
|0.0000
|50
|2005.09.28 21:08
|close
|25
|0.40
|1.2021
|1.2058
|0.0000
|60.00
|1106.00
|51
|2005.09.29 14:40
|buy
|26
|0.50
|1.2035
|1.2013
|0.0000
|52
|2005.09.29 14:54
|s/l
|26
|0.50
|1.2013
|1.2013
|0.0000
|-110.00
|996.00
|53
|2005.09.30 03:30
|sell
|27
|0.40
|1.2046
|1.2068
|0.0000
|54
|2005.09.30 07:33
|close
|27
|0.40
|1.2031
|1.2068
|0.0000
|60.00
|1056.00
|55
|2005.09.30 12:14
|sell
|28
|0.40
|1.2040
|1.2062
|0.0000
|56
|2005.09.30 13:11
|s/l
|28
|0.40
|1.2062
|1.2062
|0.0000
|-88.00
|968.00
|57
|2005.09.30 15:29
|sell
|29
|0.40
|1.2040
|1.2062
|0.0000
|58
|2005.09.30 15:58
|close
|29
|0.40
|1.2025
|1.2062
|0.0000
|60.00
|1028.00
|59
|2005.09.30 16:38
|sell
|30
|0.40
|1.2064
|1.2086
|0.0000
|60
|2005.09.30 17:01
|close
|30
|0.40
|1.2049
|1.2086
|0.0000
|60.00
|1088.00
|61
|2005.10.03 23:17
|sell
|31
|0.50
|1.1922
|1.1944
|0.0000
|62
|2005.10.04 00:31
|close
|31
|0.50
|1.1911
|1.1944
|0.0000
|58.21
|1146.21
|63
|2005.10.07 16:08
|sell
|32
|0.50
|1.2127
|1.2149
|0.0000
|64
|2005.10.07 16:27
|close
|32
|0.50
|1.2118
|1.2149
|0.0000
|45.00
|1191.21
|65
|2005.10.07 16:45
|sell
|33
|0.50
|1.2127
|1.2149
|0.0000
|66
|2005.10.07 16:52
|close
|33
|0.50
|1.2118
|1.2149
|0.0000
|45.00
|1236.21
|67
|2005.10.07 17:07
|sell
|34
|0.50
|1.2127
|1.2149
|0.0000
|68
|2005.10.07 17:14
|close
|34
|0.50
|1.2118
|1.2149
|0.0000
|45.00
|1281.21
|69
|2005.10.10 01:52
|sell
|35
|0.50
|1.2128
|1.2150
|0.0000
|70
|2005.10.10 06:21
|close
|35
|0.50
|1.2117
|1.2150
|0.0000
|55.00
|1336.21
|71
|2005.10.12 13:28
|sell
|36
|0.60
|1.2015
|1.2037
|0.0000
|72
|2005.10.12 14:30
|close
|36
|0.60
|1.2007
|1.2037
|0.0000
|48.00
|1384.21
|73
|2005.10.13 03:10
|buy
|37
|0.60
|1.1993
|1.1971
|0.0000
|74
|2005.10.13 04:48
|s/l
|37
|0.60
|1.1971
|1.1971
|0.0000
|-132.00
|1252.21
|75
|2005.10.13 18:35
|sell
|38
|0.50
|1.1984
|1.2006
|0.0000
|76
|2005.10.13 18:48
|close
|38
|0.50
|1.1977
|1.2006
|0.0000
|35.00
|1287.21
|77
|2005.10.13 18:59
|sell
|39
|0.50
|1.1980
|1.2002
|0.0000
|78
|2005.10.13 19:43
|s/l
|39
|0.50
|1.2002
|1.2002
|0.0000
|-110.00
|1177.21
|79
|2005.10.13 19:43
|sell
|40
|0.50
|1.2002
|1.2024
|0.0000
|80
|2005.10.13 19:47
|close
|40
|0.50
|1.1995
|1.2024
|0.0000
|35.00
|1212.21
|81
|2005.10.13 19:47
|sell
|41
|0.50
|1.1993
|1.2015
|0.0000
|82
|2005.10.13 20:50
|s/l
|41
|0.50
|1.2015
|1.2015
|0.0000
|-110.00
|1102.21
|83
|2005.10.14 00:43
|buy
|42
|0.50
|1.2018
|1.1996
|0.0000
|84
|2005.10.14 02:24
|s/l
|42
|0.50
|1.1996
|1.1996
|0.0000
|-110.00
|992.21
|85
|2005.10.14 02:24
|buy
|43
|0.40
|1.1997
|1.1975
|0.0000
|86
|2005.10.14 02:45
|close
|43
|0.40
|1.2008
|1.1975
|0.0000
|44.00
|1036.21
|87
|2005.10.14 02:45
|buy
|44
|0.40
|1.2006
|1.1984
|0.0000
|88
|2005.10.14 04:23
|close
|44
|0.40
|1.2014
|1.1984
|0.0000
|32.00
|1068.21
|89
|2005.10.14 14:42
|sell
|45
|0.40
|1.2052
|1.2074
|0.0000
|90
|2005.10.14 14:49
|close
|45
|0.40
|1.2030
|1.2074
|0.0000
|88.00
|1156.21
|91
|2005.10.17 00:14
|buy
|46
|0.50
|1.2070
|1.2048
|0.0000
|92
|2005.10.17 02:22
|close
|46
|0.50
|1.2098
|1.2048
|0.0000
|140.00
|1296.21
|93
|2005.10.20 00:46
|buy
|47
|0.50
|1.1974
|1.1952
|0.0000
|94
|2005.10.20 11:11
|s/l
|47
|0.50
|1.1952
|1.1952
|0.0000
|-110.00
|1186.21
|95
|2005.10.20 11:14
|buy
|48
|0.50
|1.1951
|1.1929
|0.0000
|96
|2005.10.20 11:23
|close
|48
|0.50
|1.1962
|1.1929
|0.0000
|55.00
|1241.21
|97
|2005.10.20 11:24
|buy
|49
|0.50
|1.1963
|1.1941
|0.0000
|98
|2005.10.20 15:58
|close
|49
|0.50
|1.1978
|1.1941
|0.0000
|75.00
|1316.21
|99
|2005.10.21 04:26
|buy
|50
|0.50
|1.2038
|1.2016
|0.0000
|100
|2005.10.21 05:00
|close
|50
|0.50
|1.2048
|1.2016
|0.0000
|50.00
|1366.21
|101
|2005.10.21 05:17
|buy
|51
|0.60
|1.2040
|1.2018
|0.0000
|102
|2005.10.21 12:09
|s/l
|51
|0.60
|1.2018
|1.2018
|0.0000
|-132.00
|1234.21
|103
|2005.10.21 13:56
|buy
|52
|0.50
|1.2002
|1.1980
|0.0000
|104
|2005.10.21 14:21
|close
|52
|0.50
|1.2013
|1.1980
|0.0000
|55.00
|1289.21
|105
|2005.10.21 17:23
|buy
|53
|0.50
|1.1975
|1.1953
|0.0000
|106
|2005.10.21 17:55
|s/l
|53
|0.50
|1.1953
|1.1953
|0.0000
|-110.00
|1179.21
|107
|2005.10.21 17:55
|buy
|54
|0.50
|1.1955
|1.1933
|0.0000
|108
|2005.10.21 18:05
|close
|54
|0.50
|1.1967
|1.1933
|0.0000
|60.00
|1239.21
|109
|2005.10.24 22:47
|sell
|55
|0.50
|1.1988
|1.2010
|0.0000
|110
|2005.10.25 01:15
|modify
|55
|0.50
|1.1988
|1.1973
|0.0000
|111
|2005.10.25 01:15
|close
|55
|0.50
|1.1967
|1.1973
|0.0000
|108.21
|1347.42
|112
|2005.10.26 09:47
|buy
|56
|0.60
|1.2066
|1.2044
|0.0000
|113
|2005.10.26 16:03
|close
|56
|0.60
|1.2090
|1.2044
|0.0000
|144.00
|1491.42
|114
|2005.10.27 02:19
|sell
|57
|0.60
|1.2080
|1.2102
|0.0000
|115
|2005.10.27 05:04
|s/l
|57
|0.60
|1.2102
|1.2102
|0.0000
|-132.00
|1359.42
|116
|2005.10.27 08:15
|buy
|58
|0.60
|1.2088
|1.2066
|0.0000
|117
|2005.10.27 08:53
|close
|58
|0.60
|1.2099
|1.2066
|0.0000
|66.00
|1425.42