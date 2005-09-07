Strategy Tester Report
cyberiatrader1_185f

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs. United States Dollar)
Period4 Hours (H4) 2005.09.05 00:00 - 2005.10.29 00:00 (2005.09.04 - 2005.10.29)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
ParametersExitMarket=false; ShowSuitablePeriod=false; ShowMarketInfo=false; ShowAccountStatus=false; ShowStat=false; ShowDecision=false; ShowDirection=false; BlockSell=false; BlockBuy=false; ShowLots=false; BlockStopLoss=false; DisableShadowStopLoss=true; DisableExitSell=false; DisableExitBuy=false; EnableMACD=false; EnableMA=false; EnableFractals=false; EnableCCI=true; EnableCyberiaLogic=true; EnableLogicTrading=true; EnableADX=false; EnablePivot=true; BlockPipsator=true; EnableMoneyTrain=false; EnableReverseDetector=true; ReverseIndex=3.82; MoneyTrainLevel=4; MACDLevel=10; AutoLots=true; MAXLots=100; AutoDirection=true; ValuesPeriodCount=5; ValuesPeriodCountMax=5; SlipPage=1; Lots=0.1; StopLoss=0; TakeProfit=0; SymbolsCount=2; Risk=1; StopLossIndex=2.5; AutoStopLossIndex=true; StaticStopLoss=20; StopLevel=0; EnableTrailingStop=true; TimeTradeHoursDisabled=""; GMT=3; MagicNumber=123000;
Bars in test3556Ticks modelled178207Modelling quality90.00%
Initial deposit1000.00
Total net profit425.42Gross profit2559.42Gross loss-2134.00
Profit factor1.20Expected payoff7.33
Absolute drawdown90.00Maximal drawdown566.99 (38.39%)Relative drawdown38.39% (566.99)
Total trades58Short positions (won %)33 (75.76%)Long positions (won %)25 (56.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)39 (67.24%)Loss trades (% of total)19 (32.76%)
Largestprofit trade144.00loss trade-132.00
Averageprofit trade65.63loss trade-112.32
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)8 (416.21)consecutive losses (loss in money)3 (-374.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)416.21 (8)consecutive loss (count of losses)-374.00 (3)
Averageconsecutive wins3consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12005.09.07 06:39sell10.401.24851.25070.0000
22005.09.07 08:53s/l10.401.25071.25070.0000-88.00912.00
32005.09.07 08:59sell20.401.25201.25420.0000
42005.09.07 10:17close20.401.25011.25420.000076.00988.00
52005.09.08 08:23sell30.401.24401.24620.0000
62005.09.08 10:29close30.401.24251.24620.000060.001048.00
72005.09.08 14:42sell40.401.24361.24580.0000
82005.09.08 16:10close40.401.24141.24580.000088.001136.00
92005.09.09 04:09sell50.501.24361.24580.0000
102005.09.09 05:28close50.501.24121.24580.0000119.991255.99
112005.09.09 10:59buy60.501.24111.23890.0000
122005.09.09 11:46s/l60.501.23891.23890.0000-110.001145.99
132005.09.09 14:33sell70.501.24181.24400.0000
142005.09.09 15:29close70.501.24041.24400.000070.001215.99
152005.09.13 14:52sell80.501.22961.23180.0000
162005.09.13 15:14close80.501.22801.23180.000080.001295.99
172005.09.16 15:00buy90.501.22171.21950.0000
182005.09.16 15:00close90.501.22341.21950.000085.001380.99
192005.09.16 15:00buy100.601.22231.22010.0000
202005.09.16 15:46close100.601.22391.22010.000096.001476.99
212005.09.16 15:48buy110.601.22261.22040.0000
222005.09.16 16:39s/l110.601.22041.22040.0000-132.001344.99
232005.09.21 03:58sell120.601.21471.21690.0000
242005.09.21 05:19s/l120.601.21691.21690.0000-132.001212.99
252005.09.22 03:55buy130.501.22091.21870.0000
262005.09.22 06:53s/l130.501.21871.21870.0000-110.001102.99
272005.09.22 07:01buy140.501.21911.21690.0000
282005.09.22 07:15close140.501.22061.21690.000075.011178.00
292005.09.26 09:53sell150.501.20401.20620.0000
302005.09.26 10:55s/l150.501.20621.20620.0000-110.001068.00
312005.09.26 10:55sell160.401.20621.20840.0000
322005.09.26 11:25close160.401.20521.20840.000040.001108.00
332005.09.26 11:25sell170.501.20521.20740.0000
342005.09.26 11:39close170.501.20421.20740.000050.001158.00
352005.09.26 11:39sell180.501.20401.20620.0000
362005.09.26 14:05close180.501.20281.20620.000060.001218.00
372005.09.26 17:33sell190.501.20491.20710.0000
382005.09.26 20:53s/l190.501.20711.20710.0000-110.001108.00
392005.09.27 03:25buy200.501.20581.20360.0000
402005.09.27 03:40s/l200.501.20361.20360.0000-110.00998.00
412005.09.27 03:40buy210.401.20361.20140.0000
422005.09.27 08:01s/l210.401.20141.20140.0000-88.00910.00
432005.09.27 10:52sell220.401.20421.20640.0000
442005.09.27 11:20close220.401.20311.20640.000044.00954.00
452005.09.28 02:17sell230.401.20261.20480.0000
462005.09.28 03:04close230.401.20151.20480.000044.00998.00
472005.09.28 10:31buy240.401.20131.19910.0000
482005.09.28 12:20close240.401.20251.19910.000048.001046.00
492005.09.28 18:21sell250.401.20361.20580.0000
502005.09.28 21:08close250.401.20211.20580.000060.001106.00
512005.09.29 14:40buy260.501.20351.20130.0000
522005.09.29 14:54s/l260.501.20131.20130.0000-110.00996.00
532005.09.30 03:30sell270.401.20461.20680.0000
542005.09.30 07:33close270.401.20311.20680.000060.001056.00
552005.09.30 12:14sell280.401.20401.20620.0000
562005.09.30 13:11s/l280.401.20621.20620.0000-88.00968.00
572005.09.30 15:29sell290.401.20401.20620.0000
582005.09.30 15:58close290.401.20251.20620.000060.001028.00
592005.09.30 16:38sell300.401.20641.20860.0000
602005.09.30 17:01close300.401.20491.20860.000060.001088.00
612005.10.03 23:17sell310.501.19221.19440.0000
622005.10.04 00:31close310.501.19111.19440.000058.211146.21
632005.10.07 16:08sell320.501.21271.21490.0000
642005.10.07 16:27close320.501.21181.21490.000045.001191.21
652005.10.07 16:45sell330.501.21271.21490.0000
662005.10.07 16:52close330.501.21181.21490.000045.001236.21
672005.10.07 17:07sell340.501.21271.21490.0000
682005.10.07 17:14close340.501.21181.21490.000045.001281.21
692005.10.10 01:52sell350.501.21281.21500.0000
702005.10.10 06:21close350.501.21171.21500.000055.001336.21
712005.10.12 13:28sell360.601.20151.20370.0000
722005.10.12 14:30close360.601.20071.20370.000048.001384.21
732005.10.13 03:10buy370.601.19931.19710.0000
742005.10.13 04:48s/l370.601.19711.19710.0000-132.001252.21
752005.10.13 18:35sell380.501.19841.20060.0000
762005.10.13 18:48close380.501.19771.20060.000035.001287.21
772005.10.13 18:59sell390.501.19801.20020.0000
782005.10.13 19:43s/l390.501.20021.20020.0000-110.001177.21
792005.10.13 19:43sell400.501.20021.20240.0000
802005.10.13 19:47close400.501.19951.20240.000035.001212.21
812005.10.13 19:47sell410.501.19931.20150.0000
822005.10.13 20:50s/l410.501.20151.20150.0000-110.001102.21
832005.10.14 00:43buy420.501.20181.19960.0000
842005.10.14 02:24s/l420.501.19961.19960.0000-110.00992.21
852005.10.14 02:24buy430.401.19971.19750.0000
862005.10.14 02:45close430.401.20081.19750.000044.001036.21
872005.10.14 02:45buy440.401.20061.19840.0000
882005.10.14 04:23close440.401.20141.19840.000032.001068.21
892005.10.14 14:42sell450.401.20521.20740.0000
902005.10.14 14:49close450.401.20301.20740.000088.001156.21
912005.10.17 00:14buy460.501.20701.20480.0000
922005.10.17 02:22close460.501.20981.20480.0000140.001296.21
932005.10.20 00:46buy470.501.19741.19520.0000
942005.10.20 11:11s/l470.501.19521.19520.0000-110.001186.21
952005.10.20 11:14buy480.501.19511.19290.0000
962005.10.20 11:23close480.501.19621.19290.000055.001241.21
972005.10.20 11:24buy490.501.19631.19410.0000
982005.10.20 15:58close490.501.19781.19410.000075.001316.21
992005.10.21 04:26buy500.501.20381.20160.0000
1002005.10.21 05:00close500.501.20481.20160.000050.001366.21
1012005.10.21 05:17buy510.601.20401.20180.0000
1022005.10.21 12:09s/l510.601.20181.20180.0000-132.001234.21
1032005.10.21 13:56buy520.501.20021.19800.0000
1042005.10.21 14:21close520.501.20131.19800.000055.001289.21
1052005.10.21 17:23buy530.501.19751.19530.0000
1062005.10.21 17:55s/l530.501.19531.19530.0000-110.001179.21
1072005.10.21 17:55buy540.501.19551.19330.0000
1082005.10.21 18:05close540.501.19671.19330.000060.001239.21
1092005.10.24 22:47sell550.501.19881.20100.0000
1102005.10.25 01:15modify550.501.19881.19730.0000
1112005.10.25 01:15close550.501.19671.19730.0000108.211347.42
1122005.10.26 09:47buy560.601.20661.20440.0000
1132005.10.26 16:03close560.601.20901.20440.0000144.001491.42
1142005.10.27 02:19sell570.601.20801.21020.0000
1152005.10.27 05:04s/l570.601.21021.21020.0000-132.001359.42
1162005.10.27 08:15buy580.601.20881.20660.0000
1172005.10.27 08:53close580.601.20991.20660.000066.001425.42